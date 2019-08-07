L.A. movie openings: ‘Good Boys,’ ‘Where’d You Go, Bernadette’ and more

Here is a list of movies opening the week of Aug. 11-18:

Wednesday

The Angry Birds Movie 2

The irritable avians of the popular game app return in this animated sequel. Voices of Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Leslie Jones, Bill Hader, Rachel Bloom, Awkwafina, Sterling K. Brown, Danny McBride, Peter Dinklage, Dove Cameron, Lil Rel Howery, Nicki Minaj. Written by Peter Ackerman, Eyal Podell, Jonathon E. Stewart. Directed by Thurop Van Orman. (1:36) PG.

Friday

The Amazing Johnathan Documentary

Profile of the comic and magician known for his off-the-wall Las Vegas stage act. Directed by Benjamin Berman. (1:31) NR.

Aquarela

The power of water in all its majestic forms is on display in locations around the globe in this documentary. Written by Victor Kossakovsky, and Aimara Reques. Directed by Victor Kossakovsky. (1:29) PG.

Awake

A man with amnesia discovers he’s the main suspect in a series of murders. With Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Francesca Eastwood, William Forsythe, Malik Yoba. Written by Elana Zeltser. Directed by Aleksandr Chernyaev. (1:32) NR.

Advertisement

Blinded By the Light

A working-class British-Pakistani teen in 1987 finds inspiration in the music and lyrics of Bruce Springsteen. With Viveik Kalra, Hayley Atwell, Rob Brydon. Written by Sarfraz Manzoor, Gurinder Chadha, Paul Mayeda Berges; based on a memoir by Manzoor. Directed by Chadha. (1:57) PG-13.

Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles

Animated drama about an episode in the early career of the Surrealist filmmaker. Written by Eligio R. Montero, Salvador Simó. Directed by Salvador Simó. In Spanish and French with English subtitles. (1:20) NR.

Cold Case Hammarskjöld

Documentary probes the mysterious 1961 plane crash that claimed the life of former U.N. Secretary-General Dag Hammarskjöld. Directed by Mads Brügger. In English, French, Swedish, Danish and Bemba with English subtitles. (2:08) NR.

47 Meters Down: Uncaged

Four teen girls exploring undersea ruins are menaced by sharks in this sequel. With Sophie Nelisse, Corinne Foxx, Sistine Stallone, Brianne Tju, John Corbett, Nia Long. Written by Ernest Riera, Johannes Roberts. Directed by Roberts. (1:29) PG-13.



Advertisement

Good Boys

Bad decisions lead a trio of sixth-graders down a comical path of age-inappropriate misadventures. With Jacob Tremblay, Keith L. Williams, Brady Noon, Molly Gordon, Lil Rel Howery, Will Forte. Written by Lee Eisenberg, Gene Stupnitsky. Directed by Stupnitsky. (1:32) R.

Gwen

A young girl in a village in Wales must defend her family against a mining company, an angry mob and a malevolent presence in her home. With Eleanor Worthington-Cox, Richard Harrington, Maxine Peake. Written and directed by William McGregor. In English and Welsh with English subtitles. (1:24) NR.

Jay Myself

Documentary profiles artist and photographer Jay Maisel. Written by Josh Alexander. Directed by Stephen Wilkes. (1:19) NR.

Kingdom

A young boy fights to help a ruler reclaim his throne in this live-action tale set in ancient China. With Kento Yamazaki, Ryo Yoshizawa. Written by Tsutomu Kuroiwa, Shinsuke Sato; based on the manga created by Yasuhisa Hara. Directed by Sato. In Japanese with English subtitles. (2:14) NR.

Low Low

Four young women from the wrong side of the tracks deal with sex, drugs, violence and dysfunctional families as adulthood looms. With Ali Richey, Alexis Raich, Kacie Rogers, Montana Roesch. Written and directed by Nick Richey. (1:32) NR.

One Last Night

Two young people on their first date begin to fall for each other when they become trapped in a movie theater overnight. With Rachele Schank, Luke Brandon Field, Brian Baumgartner. Written by Anthony Sabet, Matt DeMarco. Directed by Sabet. (1:17) NR.

Where’d You Go, Bernadette

A Seattle woman with a seemingly perfect life suddenly disappears in this comedy-drama based on Maria Semple’s bestselling novel. With Cate Blanchett, Billy Crudup, Kristen Wiig, James Urbaniak, Judy Greer, Troian Bellisario, Laurence Fishburne. Written by Richard Linklater, Holly Gent, Vince Palmo Jr. Directed by Linklater. (1:44) PG-13.