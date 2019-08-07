Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Museum openings in L.A., Aug. 11-18: ‘Apariciones/Apparitions,’ ‘Offal’ and more

Carolina Caycedo’s “Apariciones/Apparitions”
Carolina Caycedo’s 2018 video work “Apariciones/Apparitions” goes on display at the Huntington.
(Carolina Caycedo)
By Matt CooperListings Coordinator 
Aug. 9, 2019
3 PM
Offal The consumption of animals’ innards is explored in contemporary works by 44 local artists in this exhibit keyed to the city of Los Angeles’ upcoming public art triennial, “Current: LA Food.” Los Angeles Municipal Art Gallery, 4800 Hollywood Blvd., L.A. Starts Thu.; ends Sept. 29. Free. (323) 644-6269. lamag.org

Jerry Weintraub Presents… A salute to the 1970s-era concert promoter features rare personal photos, album cover art, print ads, tour jackets, contracts, etc. The Grammy Museum, 800 W. Olympic Blvd., L.A. Opens Thu.; through Dec. 2019. $13, $15; five and under, free. (213) 765-6800. grammymuseum.org

Apariciones/Apparitions L.A.-based artist Carolina Caycedo’s video work, shot by videographer David de Rozas and choreographed by Marina Magalhães, employs Afro-Latinx and indigenous spiritual practices and dance to reconceptualize spaces around the Huntington campus. The Huntington, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Starts Sat.; ends Feb. 10. Closed Tue. $13-$29; children under 4, free. (626) 405-2100. huntington.org

Matt Cooper
Matt Cooper compiles the Los Angeles Times’ theater, classical music, dance, museum and gallery listings, and the movie openings and events & revivals listings, in addition to writing the TV This Week column and Weekend Picks. In his spare time, he enjoys seeing live theater, classical music and dance, visiting museums and galleries, going to the movies and watching TV.
