Museum openings in L.A., Aug. 11-18: ‘Apariciones/Apparitions,’ ‘Offal’ and more

Offal The consumption of animals’ innards is explored in contemporary works by 44 local artists in this exhibit keyed to the city of Los Angeles’ upcoming public art triennial, “Current: LA Food.” Los Angeles Municipal Art Gallery, 4800 Hollywood Blvd., L.A. Starts Thu.; ends Sept. 29. Free. (323) 644-6269. lamag.org

Jerry Weintraub Presents… A salute to the 1970s-era concert promoter features rare personal photos, album cover art, print ads, tour jackets, contracts, etc. The Grammy Museum, 800 W. Olympic Blvd., L.A. Opens Thu.; through Dec. 2019. $13, $15; five and under, free. (213) 765-6800. grammymuseum.org

Apariciones/Apparitions L.A.-based artist Carolina Caycedo’s video work, shot by videographer David de Rozas and choreographed by Marina Magalhães, employs Afro-Latinx and indigenous spiritual practices and dance to reconceptualize spaces around the Huntington campus. The Huntington, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Starts Sat.; ends Feb. 10. Closed Tue. $13-$29; children under 4, free. (626) 405-2100. huntington.org