What’s on TV Thursday, Aug. 8: ‘Two Sentence Horror Stories’ on the CW

SERIES

Chasing the Cure In this new documentary series, medical professionals share advice to help find solutions for people suffering from undiagnosed, misdiagnosed or uncured medical mysteries. 6 p.m. TBS and TNT

The Outpost Wythers (Andrew Howard) hatches a plan to save Garret (Jake Stormoen) before it is too late. Jessica Green, Imogen Waterhouse and Aaron Fontaine also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW

MasterChef The contestants face a mystery box challenge with more mystery ingredients than ever before in this new episode of the cooking competition. 8 p.m. Fox

Two Sentence Horror Stories Jim Parrack (“True Blood”), Nicole Kang (“Batwoman”) and Aleyse Shannon (“Charmed”) are among the stars of this new anthology series that serves up contemporary tales of terror inspired by the viral fan fiction phenomenon: horror yarns that deliver a thrilling jolt in just two sentences. In the first of two new episodes, a serial killer with an obsession for single moms stalks a young mother who rejected him. Then, a low-paid assistant wakes up naked in her own bed after her office’s holiday party with no idea how she got there. 9 and 9:30 p.m. The CW

BBQ Brawl: Flay V. Symon Bobby Flay and Michael Symon battle it out in a tomahawk rib-eye challenge. 9 p.m. Food Network

Elementary Tech billionaire Odin Reichenbach (James Frain) inadvertently provides Holmes and Watson (Jonny Lee Miller, Lucy Liu) with a lead that could give them evidence that brings him to justice. Aidan Quinn and Jon Michael Hill also star in this new episode of the mystery series. 10 p.m. CBS

No One Saw a Thing In this new episode of the documentary series, the widow of murder victim Ken Rex McElroy comes forward offering eyewitness testimony, but investigators leave her frustrated at every turn. 11 p.m. Sundance

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Ben Stiller; Sherri Shepherd. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Financial adviser Winnie Sun; Clayton Kershaw, the Dodgers; Ed Begley Jr. (“CTRL ALT Delete”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Leslie Jones (“The Angry Birds Movie 2”); Whitney Cummings (“Can I Touch It?”); Vanessa Hudgens. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Strahan & Sara John Quiñones. (N) noon KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Hip-hop artist Meek Mill. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Surprise guest. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Lil Rel Howery; Lester Holt; Natalie Merchant performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Niecy Nash. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Leslie Jones; Monsta X and French Montana perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Josh Gad. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Billy Crudup; Robin Thede; Julian Dorio with the 8G Band. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

Little League Baseball Midwest region: Iowa versus Minnesota, 8 a.m. ESPN; New England region: New Hampshire versus Rhode Island, 10 a.m. ESPN; Northwest region: Idaho versus Oregon, noon ESPN; Great Lakes region: Kentucky versus Michigan, 2 p.m. ESPN; Mid-Atlantic region: Washington, D.C., versus New York, 4 p.m. ESPN; West region: Northern California versus Hawaii, 6 p.m. ESPN

ATP Tennis Rogers Cup, round of 16, from Montreal, 9 a.m. ESPN2

Baseball The Angels visit the Boston Red Sox, 4 p.m. Fox Sports Net

NFL Preseason Football The New York Jets visit the New York Giants, 4 p.m. NFL; the Chargers visit the Arizona Cardinals, 7 p.m. ABC

WNBA Basketball The Phoenix Mercury visit the Sparks, 7 p.m. ESPN2

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.