Entertainment & Arts

Kid Rock’s sexist tweet about Taylor Swift’s politics — and ‘Hollyweird’ — backfires

Kid Rock
Kid Rock speaks before introducing Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan at a rally in 2012.
(Paul Sancya / Associated Press)
By Christie D’ZurillaStaff Writer 
Aug. 9, 2019
12:59 PM
Kid Rock seems to have rolled out of bed in a crappy mood Friday — and decided, for whatever reason, to take it out with a vile, sexist tweet about pop star Taylor Swift.

“Taylor Swift wants to be a democrat because she wants to be in movies….period,” the 48-year-old Trump supporter tweeted. “And it looks like she will suck the door knob off Hollyweird to get there. Oldest move in the book. Good luck girl.”

Let’s pause for a moment and take that all in. Politics slammed? Check. Motivation impugned? Check. Lewd, sexist insult hurled? Check.

All this from the guy who faked a run for Michigan’s Senate in 2017 in order to promote his own merchandise.

Swift had been publicly apolitical until the past year, when she started using her platform to endorse Democratic candidates in the Tennessee legislature, support LGBTQ rights and urge young people to register to vote.

Twitter’s response to Kid Rock was immediate, personal, essentially one-sided and largely unprintable — but here are a few of the clean replies.

Swift did not immediately reply on social media. If she does choose to answer, perhaps it’ll be in the form of a hit song.

Entertainment & Arts
Christie D’Zurilla
Christie D’Zurilla covers breaking entertainment news. A graduate of USC, she joined the Los Angeles Times in 2003 as a copy editor and has more than 25 years of journalism experience in Southern California. As befits her beat, she has a high tolerance for inappropriate behavior.
