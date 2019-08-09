Here are the feature and TV films airing the week of Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Aug 11 - 17, 2019

The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938) TCM Sat. 11 a.m.

The African Queen (1951) TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

The Deer Hunter (1978) Encore Sun. 6:52 a.m. Encore Sun. 5:54 p.m.

The Emigrants (1971) TCM Wed. 11 a.m.

Finding Nemo (2003) Freeform Sun. 9:25 p.m. Freeform Mon. 6:30 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) Paramount Sat. 2:45 p.m. Paramount Sat. 9 p.m.

Glory (1989) Showtime Thur. 2:05 p.m.

GoodFellas (1990) Cinemax Sun. 10:05 p.m. Cinemax Tues. 8:20 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 9:05 a.m.

I Remember Mama (1948) TCM Fri. 6:45 p.m.

In the Heat of the Night (1967) TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

Jaws (1975) AMC Sat. 1 p.m. AMC Sat. 6:30 p.m.

John Carpenter’s The Thing (1982) Starz Thur. 2:02 a.m.

A Letter to Three Wives (1949) TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1981) Syfy Mon. 11:13 a.m.

Planet of the Apes (1968) Sundance Mon. 2 a.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) AMC Wed. 4 p.m. AMC Thur. 10 a.m. BBC America Fri. 8 p.m. BBC America Sat. 1:30 a.m. BBC America Sat. 11 a.m.

The Sea Hawk (1940) TCM Sat. 8:45 a.m.

The Shining (1980) Showtime Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Show Boat (1936) TCM Fri. 9 a.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) EPIX Wed. 4 p.m. EPIX Thur. 9:40 a.m.

Stand by Me (1986) EPIX Tues. 10 p.m. EPIX Wed. 9:15 a.m.

Titanic (1997) TNT Sat. 11 a.m.

Toy Story (1995) Freeform Sun. 3:15 p.m.

Toy Story 2 (1999) Freeform Sun. 5:15 p.m.

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948) TCM Sun. 1 p.m.

WALL-E (2008) Disney XD Sun. 10 a.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Aug 11 - 17, 2019

Admission (2013) ★★ IFC Tues. 6 a.m.

Animal House (1978) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Batman (1989) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 2 p.m. IFC Sat. 4:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 10 p.m.

Batman & Robin (1997) ★ Sundance Tues. 8 p.m. Sundance Wed. Noon IFC Sat. 1:45 p.m.

Batman Forever (1995) ★★ Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. 5:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 11 a.m. IFC Sun. 3:30 a.m.

Batman Returns (1992) ★★ Sundance Sun. 11 p.m. Sundance Mon. 5 p.m. IFC Sat. 7:15 p.m. IFC Sun. 12:45 p.m.

Beneath the Planet of the Apes (1970) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 1:30 a.m. Sundance Tues. 9:30 a.m.

The Bone Collector (1999) ★★ Sundance Sun. 12:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 9:30 a.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Bride Wars (2009) ★ Bravo Fri. 6:14 p.m. Bravo Sat. 3:12 p.m.

Butter (2011) ★★ IFC Thur. 7:30 a.m.

Contact (1997) ★★★ IFC Sun. 10 p.m. IFC Mon. 8:45 a.m. BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Fri. 4:30 p.m.

Contagion (2011) ★★★ UNIMAS Sat. 6 p.m. KFTR Sat. 9 p.m. IFC Sun. 6:30 a.m.

DeepStar Six (1989) ★★ IFC Mon. 6:15 a.m.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 7:52 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:26 p.m.

Drillbit Taylor (2008) ★★ IFC Tues. 4:30 p.m. IFC Wed. Noon

Eraser (1996) ★★ Sundance Tues. 11 p.m. Sundance Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Escape From the Planet of the Apes (1971) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 7 a.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ IFC Sun. 4 p.m. IFC Mon. 1:15 a.m. Sundance Mon. 10:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 11:30 a.m.

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 9 p.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ IFC Wed. 3 p.m. IFC Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ IFC Wed. 5:15 p.m. IFC Thur. 12:15 p.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 8:18 p.m. Bravo Fri. 10:54 p.m.

Home Alone (1990) ★★★ IFC Thur. 7 p.m. IFC Fri. 12:15 p.m.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) ★★ IFC Thur. 9:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 12:15 p.m.

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone (2013) ★★ IFC Wed. 12:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 2:45 a.m.

Ladybugs (1992) ★ IFC Tues. 10:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 6:45 a.m.

Last Action Hero (1993) ★★ Sundance Tues. 2:30 p.m. Sundance Wed. 1:30 a.m.

Miss March (2009) ★ IFC Fri. 8:15 a.m.

Mommie Dearest (1981) ★★ Sundance Fri. 10 a.m.

A Night at the Roxbury (1998) ★ IFC Fri. 2:45 a.m. IFC Fri. 10:15 a.m.

Outbreak (1995) ★★ IFC Sun. 7 p.m. IFC Mon. Noon BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 2 a.m.

The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012) ★★★ Sundance Thur. 10:30 a.m.

The Pink Panther 2 (2009) ★ IFC Tues. 12:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 4:45 a.m. IFC Wed. 8:45 a.m.

The Pink Panther (2006) ★★ IFC Tues. 2:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 2:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 10:45 a.m.

Planet of the Apes (1968) ★★★★ Sundance Mon. 2 a.m.

Police Academy (1984) ★★ IFC Wed. 7:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 4:45 p.m.

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment (1985) ★★ IFC Wed. 10:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 2:45 p.m.

Post Grad (2009) ★★ IFC Tues. 4 a.m. IFC Tues. 8:30 a.m.

Something Borrowed (2011) ★ Bravo Sat. 5:18 p.m. Bravo Sun. 1 a.m.

Stripes (1981) ★★ Sundance Sat. 11 p.m.

The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009) ★★ Sundance Sun. 3 p.m. AMC Thur. 11 p.m. AMC Fri. 12:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. Noon KFTR Sat. 3 p.m.

We’re the Millers (2013) ★★ IFC Tues. 7 p.m. IFC Tues. 9:30 p.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Aug 11 - 17, 2019

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) ★★ BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. Noon

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ BBC America Wed. 9:58 p.m. BBC America Thur. 1:58 a.m.

Air Force One (1997) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 9:15 a.m. Showtime Wed. 4:15 p.m.

All of Me (1984) ★★★ Cinemax Wed. 4:40 p.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ Encore Sun. 11:22 a.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ Cinemax Tues. 2:15 a.m. Cinemax Thur. 3:25 p.m.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) ★★★ TNT Thur. 3 p.m. TBS Fri. 8 p.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ Encore Thur. 1:09 p.m. Encore Thur. 9 p.m. Encore Fri. 10:15 a.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ Encore Tues. 7:49 a.m. Encore Tues. 7:09 p.m.

Backdraft (1991) ★★★ Encore Wed. 6:31 a.m. Encore Wed. 11:17 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ Paramount Tues. 11 p.m.

La Bamba (1987) ★★★ TMC Wed. 2:05 p.m.

Batman (1989) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 2 p.m. IFC Sat. 4:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 10 p.m.

Batman & Robin (1997) ★ Sundance Tues. 8 p.m. Sundance Wed. Noon IFC Sat. 1:45 p.m.

Batman Forever (1995) ★★ Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. 5:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 11 a.m. IFC Sun. 3:30 a.m.

Batman Returns (1992) ★★ Sundance Sun. 11 p.m. Sundance Mon. 5 p.m. IFC Sat. 7:15 p.m. IFC Sun. 12:45 p.m.

Big Momma’s House (2000) ★★ BET Wed. 9 p.m. BET Thur. 6:30 p.m.

The Birdcage (1996) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 6:10 a.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ Ovation Thur. 10 p.m. Ovation Fri. 4 p.m.

The Blues Brothers (1980) ★★★ Starz Fri. 4:04 a.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ HBO Thur. 3:15 p.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ HBO Mon. 1:35 p.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 5:30 p.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ Freeform Fri. 4 p.m.

Broken Arrow (1996) ★★ Ovation Tues. Noon Ovation Fri. 7:30 p.m.

The Caine Mutiny (1954) ★★★ TCM Sun. 7 p.m.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) ★★★ FX Wed. 7:30 p.m. FX Thur. 5:30 p.m.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) ★★★ USA Sat. 7 p.m. USA Sat. 10 p.m.

Cars 2 (2011) ★★ Starz Fri. 8:10 a.m.

Casino Royale (2006) ★★★ Cinemax Mon. 5:35 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 6:40 a.m.

Charlie’s Angels (2000) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 7:30 a.m. Showtime Wed. 2:35 p.m. Showtime Sat. 2:15 p.m. Showtime Sun. 3:30 a.m.

Contact (1997) ★★★ IFC Sun. 10 p.m. IFC Mon. 8:45 a.m. BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Fri. 4:30 p.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ Paramount Thur. 8 p.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ HBO Sat. 7:25 a.m.

Earthquake (1974) ★★ BBC America Tues. 5 p.m. BBC America Tues. 11 p.m.

Edward Scissorhands (1990) ★★★ LOGO Thur. 8 a.m.

8 Mile (2002) ★★★ Encore Sat. 10:54 p.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ A Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Eraser (1996) ★★ Sundance Tues. 11 p.m. Sundance Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ IFC Sun. 4 p.m. IFC Mon. 1:15 a.m. Sundance Mon. 10:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 11:30 a.m.

Fatal Attraction (1987) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 1:45 a.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ Paramount Sat. 1 a.m. Paramount Sat. 12:10 p.m.

Finding Nemo (2003) ★★★★ Freeform Sun. 9:25 p.m. Freeform Mon. 6:30 p.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ TMC Tues. 8 p.m. TMC Sat. 2:25 p.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ AMC Fri. 9:35 p.m. AMC Sat. 8:30 a.m.

The First Wives Club (1996) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 6:20 a.m.

The Flintstones (1994) ★★ Freeform Wed. 11 a.m. Freeform Wed. Noon

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Paramount Sat. 2:45 p.m. Paramount Sat. 9 p.m.

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 9 p.m.

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) ★★★ Showtime Tues. 3:30 p.m. Showtime Wed. 5:30 a.m.

Friday the 13th (1980) ★★ EPIX Thur. 6:20 p.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ Paramount Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ IFC Wed. 3 p.m. IFC Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ IFC Wed. 5:15 p.m. IFC Thur. 12:15 p.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ AMC Wed. 9:35 p.m. AMC Thur. 3:30 p.m.

The Golden Child (1986) ★★ Ovation Wed. 11 p.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ Paramount Sat. 9:30 a.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ AMC Thur. 7 p.m. AMC Fri. 3 p.m.

Hannibal (2001) ★★ Encore Sun. 11:07 p.m. Encore Mon. 4:38 p.m. Encore Fri. 2:48 a.m. Encore Fri. 3:26 p.m.

Happy Feet (2006) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 7:30 a.m. Disney XD Sat. 7 p.m.

Hercules (1997) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 11:55 p.m. Freeform Mon. 4:30 p.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 8:18 p.m. Bravo Fri. 10:54 p.m.

Home Alone (1990) ★★★ IFC Thur. 7 p.m. IFC Fri. 12:15 p.m.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) ★★ IFC Thur. 9:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 12:15 p.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ HBO Fri. 1:40 p.m.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) ★★ EPIX Thur. 8 p.m.

Ice Age (2002) ★★★ Freeform Tues. Noon Freeform Tues. 5 p.m.

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009) ★★ Freeform Wed. 7 p.m. Freeform Thur. 4:30 p.m.

Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006) ★★ Freeform Tues. 9 p.m. Freeform Wed. 5 p.m.

Inception (2010) ★★★ Cinemax Mon. 8 p.m.

The Incredibles (2004) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 9:15 p.m.

Indecent Proposal (1993) ★★ EPIX Mon. 11 p.m.

Iron Man (2008) ★★★ USA Fri. 8 p.m. USA Sat. 4:12 p.m.

Jaws (1975) ★★★★ AMC Sat. 1 p.m. AMC Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Jaws 2 (1978) ★★ AMC Sat. 4 p.m. AMC Sat. 9:30 p.m.

The Jerk (1979) ★★ Encore Wed. 2:24 a.m. Encore Wed. 4:03 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ KCOP Sat. 3 p.m.

The Karate Kid (2010) ★★ Starz Mon. 4:41 a.m. Starz Sat. 7:25 a.m.

Kindergarten Cop (1990) ★★ Freeform Fri. 11:30 a.m. Freeform Sat. 7 a.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ CMT Thur. 7:30 p.m. CMT Thur. 11:45 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ AMC Mon. 3:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ AMC Mon. 1 p.m. AMC Tues. 10 a.m.

Man of Steel (2013) ★★ TNT Sun. 12:30 p.m.

The Matrix Reloaded (2003) ★★★ UNIMAS Sun. 5:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 8:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 8 p.m. KFTR Sat. 11 p.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ Comedy Central Sat. 6:15 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 11:25 p.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ VH1 Fri. 10 a.m. VH1 Fri. 7:30 p.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ VH1 Fri. 12:35 p.m. VH1 Fri. 10 p.m.

Minority Report (2002) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 3:55 p.m.

Monsters University (2013) ★★★ Encore Sat. 9:47 a.m.

Monsters, Inc. (2001) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 2 p.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ TBS Sat. Noon TBS Sat. 12:45 p.m.

Mr. Holland’s Opus (1995) ★★★ Cinemax Fri. 3:55 a.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ WGN America Wed. 4 p.m. WGN America Wed. 7 p.m.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) ★★★ Showtime Sun. 12:15 p.m. POP Wed. 7 p.m. POP Wed. 9:30 p.m. Showtime Sat. 10:35 a.m.

My Girl (1991) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 8:30 p.m. Ovation Mon. 6 p.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ AMC Fri. 9 a.m.

The Pelican Brief (1993) ★★★ HBO Mon. 11:10 a.m. HBO Fri. 6:05 a.m.

Phenomenon (1996) ★★ Cinemax Fri. 6:20 a.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 3:10 a.m.

Police Academy (1984) ★★ IFC Wed. 7:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 4:45 p.m.

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment (1985) ★★ IFC Wed. 10:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 2:45 p.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ CMT Thur. 9:45 p.m. CMT Fri. 2 a.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Paramount Sat. 6:20 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ AMC Wed. 4 p.m. AMC Thur. 10 a.m. BBC America Fri. 8 p.m. BBC America Sat. 1:30 a.m. BBC America Sat. 11 a.m.

Quantum of Solace (2008) ★★ Cinemax Tues. 10:50 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 2:15 p.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ BBC America Sun. 3:45 p.m. BBC America Sun. 11:30 p.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ BBC America Sun. 1:45 p.m. BBC America Sun. 9:30 p.m.

Ratatouille (2007) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 4:05 p.m.

Remember the Titans (2000) ★★★ TBS Sun. 4:30 p.m. TBS Mon. 1 a.m.

Revenge of the Nerds (1984) ★★ CMT Sat. 6 p.m. CMT Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) ★★★ AMC Wed. 11 a.m.

Risky Business (1983) ★★★ TMC Tues. 10:35 p.m.

The Rock (1996) ★★★ TBS Mon. 3:30 a.m.

S.W.A.T. (2003) ★★ KCOP Sun. 5 p.m.

The Secret of My Success (1987) ★★ Cinemax Sun. 12:35 p.m.

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ Showtime Wed. 6:30 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ EPIX Wed. 4 p.m. EPIX Thur. 9:40 a.m.

The Simpsons Movie (2007) ★★★ FXX Sun. 9 p.m. FXX Mon. 4 p.m.

Sister Act (1992) ★★ POP Thur. 8 p.m. POP Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ Syfy Sun. Noon Syfy Mon. 8 a.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ FX Sat. 2:14 a.m. FX Sat. 1 p.m.

Splash (1984) ★★★ TMC Tues. 6 p.m. TMC Sat. 8 a.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ EPIX Tues. 10 p.m. EPIX Wed. 9:15 a.m.

Star Trek: First Contact (1996) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 10:10 a.m.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) ★★★ TNT Wed. 8 p.m. TNT Thur. 7:30 p.m.

Stripes (1981) ★★ Sundance Sat. 11 p.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Freeform Fri. Noon Freeform Fri. 8:30 p.m.

Tangled (2010) ★★★ Starz Wed. 7:23 p.m.

Tango & Cash (1989) ★★ Encore Sat. 8:14 p.m.

Tarzan (1999) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 11:55 p.m.

Throw Momma From the Train (1987) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 11:40 p.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ TNT Sat. 11 a.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ Showtime Sat. 9:30 p.m. Showtime Sun. 5:15 a.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Paramount Fri. 8 p.m. Paramount Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Toy Story (1995) ★★★★ Freeform Sun. 3:15 p.m.

Toy Story 2 (1999) ★★★★ Freeform Sun. 5:15 p.m.

Traffic (2000) ★★★ Cinemax Sun. 9:20 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 11:30 p.m.

True Grit (2010) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 8:05 a.m.

The Truman Show (1998) ★★★ Encore Mon. 10:42 a.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ VH1 Sat. 11:35 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ VH1 Sat. 9 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ VH1 Sat. 11:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ VH1 Sat. 5:55 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ VH1 Sat. 2:45 p.m. KVEA Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Twins (1988) ★★★ Cinemax Mon. 1:30 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 9:45 p.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ Syfy Thur. 8:30 p.m. Syfy Fri. 5:30 p.m.

Uncle Buck (1989) ★★ Encore Thur. 1:38 a.m. Encore Thur. 9:19 a.m. Encore Thur. 5:24 p.m.

A View to a Kill (1985) ★★ BBC America Sat. 6 a.m.

WALL-E (2008) ★★★★ Disney XD Sun. 10 a.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ Comedy Central Sun. 6:55 p.m. Comedy Central Sun. 9 p.m.

Waterworld (1995) ★★ Starz Sun. 11:01 a.m. Starz Mon. 12:24 p.m.

What Lies Beneath (2000) ★★ TMC Sun. 2 p.m. TMC Thur. 8:50 a.m. TMC Fri. 4 a.m.

What Women Want (2000) ★★ TNT Sat. 3 p.m.

Witness (1985) ★★★ Encore Sun. 2:19 a.m.

Wreck-It Ralph (2012) ★★★ Encore Sat. 8:03 a.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ AMC Wed. 7 p.m. AMC Thur. 1 p.m.

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) ★★ FX Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

THIS WEEK’S MOVIES A-Z

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of Aug 11 - 17, 2019

A

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

The Abdication (1974) ★★ Peter Finch, Liv Ullmann. A Vatican cardinal tests Swedish Queen Christina’s conversion to Roman Catholicism in 1654. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Wed. 7:15 a.m.

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) ★★ Jim Carrey, Courteney Cox. A bungling gumshoe uncovers more than just a simple kidnapping when he searches for the Miami Dolphins’ missing mascot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. BBC AmericaWed. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. Noon

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ Jim Carrey, Ian McNeice. A sacred white bat’s disappearance begets bloodshed between African tribes and puts the goofy pet sleuth on the case. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. BBC America Wed. 9:58 p.m. BBC America Thur. 1:58 a.m.

Act of Valor (2012) ★★ Roselyn Sánchez, Jason Cottle. During a mission to rescue a kidnapped CIA agent, Navy SEALs uncover a worldwide terrorist plot against the U.S. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. TNT Wed. 10:59 p.m.

Action in the North Atlantic (1943) ★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Raymond Massey. The captain, mates and crew of a Liberty Ship dodge U-boats, dive bombers and foul weather to reach port. (NR) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TCM Sun. 6:30 a.m.

Admission (2013) ★★ Tina Fey, Paul Rudd. A driven Princeton University admissions officer thinks that a precocious applicant from an experimental high school may be the son she gave up for adoption. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. IFCTues. 6 a.m.

Adrift (2018) ★★★ Shailene Woodley, Sam Claflin. Disaster strikes when Tami Oldham and Richard Sharp sail into a hurricane that leaves their boat in ruins. With Richard badly injured and no hope of rescue, Tami must race against time to save herself and the only man she has ever loved. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Showtime Tues. 6:15 a.m. Showtime Tues. 7:15 p.m.

The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938) ★★★★ Errol Flynn, Olivia de Havilland. The Sherwood Forest outlaw and his men save King Richard and Maid Marian from Prince John and Sir Guy. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Sat. 11 a.m.

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl (2005) ★★ Taylor Lautner, Taylor Dooley. A 10-year-old and his imaginary friends try to save a distant planet from the forces of darkness. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Starz Fri. 10 a.m.

The African Queen (1951) ★★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Katharine Hepburn. An imperious woman makes a gin-soaked boat captain fight Germans in the World War I Congo. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

After the Sunset (2004) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Salma Hayek. Un agente del FBI cree que un ladrón profesional y su novia intentarán robar un diamante en un crucero. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. KVEA Sat. 7 p.m.

Aftermath (2017) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Scoot McNairy. Two strangers’ lives become inextricably bound together after an error by an air traffic controller causes the death of a construction foreman’s wife and daughter. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Tues. 8:15 a.m.

The Age of Innocence (1934) ★★ Irene Dunne, John Boles. Love with a future divorcee means ruin for an ambitious young lawyer engaged to a dull socialite. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Fri. 4:30 a.m.

Air Buddies (2006) Patrick Cranshaw, Voice of Michael Clarke Duncan. Five talking puppies band together to save their kidnapped parents. (PG) 1 hr. 20 mins. HBO Sat. 6:05 a.m.

Air Force One (1997) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Gary Oldman. Demanding the release of a political prisoner, a terrorist and his gang hijack the U.S. president’s plane. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Showtime Wed. 9:15 a.m. Showtime Wed. 4:15 p.m.

Akeelah and the Bee (2006) ★★★ Laurence Fishburne, Angela Bassett. Akeelah, an 11-year-old girl living in South Los Angeles, discovers she has a talent for spelling, which she hopes will take her to the National Spelling Bee. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. Audience Wed. 7 p.m. Audience Thur. Noon Audience Sat. 9 a.m. Audience Sat. Noon

Al Capone (1959) ★★★ Rod Steiger, Fay Spain. Based on the violent life of the racketeer who ruled Chicago’s criminal underworld during the ‘20s and ‘30s. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Thur. 3 p.m.

Ali (2001) ★★★ Will Smith, Jamie Foxx. Muhammad Ali battles Sonny Liston, Joe Frazier and George Foreman and raises controversy outside the ring. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins. Showtime Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Ali G Indahouse (2002) ★★ Sacha Baron Cohen, Michael Gambon. A gangster becomes a member of Parliament and tries to prevent the closure of his favorite building. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Sat. 1 a.m.

All About the Benjamins (2002) ★★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. A bounty hunter and a con artist work together to retrieve a lottery ticket from a group of diamond thieves. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. VH1 Thur. 8:30 a.m. VH1 Thur. 3:50 p.m.

All Is Lost (2013) ★★★ Robert Redford. During a solo voyage in the Indian Ocean, a veteran sailor must face the possibility of his own death after his vessel, radio and navigation equipment become damaged. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Tues. 2:15 p.m.

All of Me (1984) ★★★ Steve Martin, Lily Tomlin. A mystic’s accident forces a lawyer to share his body with the essence of an acerbic rich woman. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Wed. 4:40 p.m.

All of My Heart (2015) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. After inheriting half of a house, a young woman develops an unexpected friendship with her co-owner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 4 p.m.

All of My Heart: The Wedding (2018) Brennan Elliott, Lacey Chabert. Brian and Jenny are happy, engaged and busy planning their fall wedding. When a distant relative of Jenny’s claims rights to Jenny and Brian’s beloved inn, they must find a solution. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 11 a.m.

All Things Valentine (2015) Sarah Rafferty, Sam Page. A blogger who experiences terrible luck on Valentine’s Day meets a handsome veterinarian. When she finds out that he’s the one who’s been leaving rude comments about her articles, she begins to question whether her luck has really changed. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Wed. 11 a.m.

Alma de Acero (1957) Luis Aguilar, Lina Salomé. Un ranchero mata al asesino de su padre debido al odio entre las familias generado por los límites de sus haciendas. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Fri. 9 a.m.

Alvin and the Chipmunks (2007) ★★ Jason Lee, David Cross. Live action/animated. Musical but mischievous chipmunks Alvin, Simon and Theodore wreak havoc in the life of songwriter Dave Seville. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Nickelodeon Mon. 8 p.m.

Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked (2011) ★ Jason Lee, David Cross. Live action/animated. Chipmunks Alvin, Simon and Theodore, along with the Chipettes, become marooned on a not-so-deserted island. (G) 1 hr. 27 mins. Nickelodeon Wed. 8 p.m.

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel (2009) ★★ Zachary Levi, David Cross. Live action/animated. Now in the care of Dave Seville’s nephew Toby, chipmunks Alvin, Simon and Theodore enter a battle of the bands contest to save their school’s music program. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Nickelodeon Tues. 8 p.m. Nickelodeon Fri. 8 p.m.

Always (1989) ★★★ Richard Dreyfuss, Holly Hunter. A firefighter pilot in heaven returns to Earth to help his girlfriend fall for another pilot and get on with her life. (PG) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Encore Wed. 8:50 a.m. Encore Sat. 2:29 a.m.

American Assassin (2017) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Michael Keaton. Cold War veteran Stan Hurley takes CIA black ops recruit Mitch Rapp under his wing, and they join forces with a lethal Turkish agent to stop a mysterious operative who wants to start a global war. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Sat. 3:30 a.m.

American Gigolo (1980) ★★ Richard Gere, Lauren Hutton. A professional Beverly Hills escort falls in love with a big shot’s wife and winds up framed for murder. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Showtime Mon. 3 a.m. Showtime Thur. 7 p.m.

American Outlaws (2001) ★ Colin Farrell, Scott Caan. Jesse James and his gang rob banks in order to foil a railroad baron who forces people from their homesteads. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Sat. 5 p.m.

American Pie Presents: Beta House (2007) ★★ John White, Steve Talley. Michigan collegians pledge a wild fraternity that has an intense rivalry with another Greek organization. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Encore Fri. 8:47 a.m.

The American President (1995) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Annette Bening. A political rival turns the widowed president’s romance with an environmental lobbyist into an election-year issue. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Ovation Sun. 1:30 p.m.

An American Romance (1944) ★★★ Brian Donlevy, Ann Richards. A poor Czech lands on Ellis Island, toils in Minnesota, gains a wife and becomes rich. (NR) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TCM Tues. 7:45 a.m.

The Angry Birds Movie (2016) ★★ Voices of Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad. Animated. Three flightless birds investigate the mysterious arrival of green pigs to their island paradise. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. FX Fri. 8 p.m. FX Fri. 10 p.m.

Animal House (1978) ★★★ John Belushi, Kevin Bacon. Bluto, Otter and the rowdy Deltas make fools of the dean and the square Omegas at 1962 Faber College. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Sundance Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Ann Vickers (1933) ★★ Irene Dunne, Walter Huston. A pioneer feminist seeks to improve the conditions of prisons and falls for a reckless judge. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins. TCM Fri. 3 a.m.

Anna and the Apocalypse (2017) ★★★ Ella Hunt, Malcolm Cumming. When the zombie apocalypse hits the sleepy town of Little Haven, at Christmas, teenager Anna and her high school friends have to fight, sing and dance to survive, with the undead horde all around them. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Thur. 9:45 p.m.

Anna and the King (1999) ★ Jodie Foster, Chow Yun-Fat. The King of Siam hires an English widow to teach the ways of the Western world to his many children. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 27 mins. KCET Fri. 9:45 p.m.

Los Años Vacíos (1970) Elsa Aguirre, Joaquín Cordero. En un ambiente tropical, cuando una solterona se enamora de un hombre inconveniente, un drama del pasado vuelve. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Sun. 8 p.m.

Another Face (1936) ★ Wallace Ford, Brian Donlevy. A movie star abandons her press agent when he appears to be more interested in publicity than in her well-being. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins. TCM Tues. 3 a.m.

Another Stakeout (1993) ★★★ Richard Dreyfuss, Emilio Estevez. Seattle police buddies track a mob witness with an assistant district attorney who brings along her dog. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Cinemax Thur. 6 a.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Bill Paxton. Astronauts Jim Lovell, Fred Haise and Jack Swigert try to return to Earth after an explosion aborts the April 1970 moonshot. (PG) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Encore Sun. 11:22 a.m.

April Showers (1948) ★★ Jack Carson, Ann Sothern. A circa-1900 vaudevillian sobers up to wrest his wife and son from a sleazy manager handling their act. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Tues. 1 a.m.

Aquaman (2018) ★★ Jason Momoa, Amber Heard. Aquaman must retrieve the legendary Trident of Atlan to save the underwater city of Atlantis -- and the surface world -- from his power-hungry brother. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. HBOSun. 6:30 p.m. HBO Thur. 9:35 a.m. HBO Thur. 9 p.m.

Arizona (2018) Danny McBride, Rosemarie DeWitt. Cassie is a single mother and real estate agent whose problems go from bad to worse when a disgruntled client kidnaps her. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. HBO Tues. 4:20 a.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton. A NASA rep recruits an oil driller and his team of mavericks to save Earth from an oncoming asteroid. (NR) 2 hrs. 35 mins. Cinemax Tues. 2:15 a.m. Cinemax Thur. 3:25 p.m.

Around the World in 80 Days (2004) ★★ Jackie Chan, Steve Coogan. With help from his two sidekicks, an eccentric inventor bets he can circle the globe in less than three months. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. Cinemax Thur. 7:50 a.m.

Assassin’s Creed (2016) ★★ Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard. A descendant of the mysterious secret society known as the Assassins uses his newfound knowledge and physical skills to battle the power-hungry Templar Order. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. FX Thur. 9:30 a.m. FX Fri. 7 a.m.

Atomic Shark (2016) Rachele Brooke Smith, Jeff Fahey. A lifeguard assembles an unlikely team to embark on a suicide mission to save the west coast from a dangerous anomaly. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Sat. 10:56 a.m.

Autumn Dreams (2015) Jill Wagner, Colin Egglesfield. Years after the annulment of their spontaneous marriage a couple discovers a mistake in the paperwork that means they are still husband and wife. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HallmarkTues. 7 p.m.

Autumn Sonata (1978) ★★★ Ingrid Bergman, Liv Ullmann. A Norwegian pastor’s plain wife resents her visiting mother, a famous concert pianist. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Wed. 6:45 p.m.

Avatar (2009) ★★★ Sam Worthington, Voice of Zoe Saldana. On an alien planet, a former Marine falls in love with a blue-skinned warrior and sides with her people against humankind’s encroachment on their lush world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 35 mins. FX Sun. 6:30 p.m. FX Mon. 3:30 p.m.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth. When Tony Stark’s jumpstart of a dormant peacekeeping program goes awry, the Avengers must reassemble to battle a terrifying technological villain hell-bent on human extinction. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. TNT Thur. 3 p.m. TBS Fri. 8 p.m.

The Aviator (2004) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett. During the 1930s and ‘40s, wealthy industrialist Howard Hughes gains fame as a movie producer, airplane designer and pilot. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 46 mins. TMC Fri. 10 a.m.

The Awful Truth (1937) ★★★ Irene Dunne, Cary Grant. Spouses try to spoil each other’s chances for romance before their divorce becomes final in 90 days. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

B

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Baby Boom (1987) ★★★ Diane Keaton, Harold Ramis. A Manhattan career woman with a live-in boyfriend suddenly inherits a baby girl and moves to Vermont. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. EPIX Fri. 1:15 p.m.

Baby Driver (2017) ★★★ Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey. Coerced into working for a crime boss, a talented getaway driver must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. TMC Mon. 8 p.m.

Bachelor Party Vegas (2005) ★ Kal Penn, Jonathan Bennett. An engaged man and his four friends have a series of wild misadventures in Las Vegas. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Showtime Sat. 4 a.m.

Back From Eternity (1956) ★★ Robert Ryan, Anita Ekberg. A pilot, a hooker, a killer and eight others crash among headhunters, but only five can leave. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Thur. 11 a.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A teen takes a crackpot’s DeLorean time machine to 1955 and sees his parents in high school. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. Encore Thur. 1:09 p.m. Encore Thur. 9 p.m. Encore Fri. 10:15 a.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man and his inventor friend must take a DeLorean time machine to 2015. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. Encore Tues. 7:49 a.m. Encore Tues. 7:09 p.m.

Backdraft (1991) ★★★ Kurt Russell, William Baldwin. Two brothers fight each other and an outbreak of arson as Chicago firefighters. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Encore Wed. 6:31 a.m. Encore Wed. 11:17 p.m.

Bad Boys (1995) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Undercover Miami detectives switch lives while investigating murders linked to stolen heroin. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Paramount Tues. 7 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Two detectives uncover a conspiracy involving a drug kingpin while trying to stop the trafficking of Ecstasy in Miami. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Paramount Tues. 11 p.m.

Bad Company (2002) ★ Anthony Hopkins, Chris Rock. A veteran CIA agent transforms a street-wise punk into a spy in order to replace his murdered twin. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Showtime Wed. 11:35 p.m.

Bad Teacher (2011) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Justin Timberlake. A rude, drug-abusing educator vies with a perky colleague for the attentions of a rich and handsome substitute teacher. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 4 p.m.

Bad Times at the El Royale (2018) ★★ Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Erivo. Seven strangers, each with a secret to bury, meet at a run-down hotel in Lake Tahoe in 1960s California. Over the course of a fateful night, they all get one last shot at redemption before everything goes wrong. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. HBO Sat. 2:05 a.m.

La Bamba (1987) ★★★ Lou Diamond Phillips, Esai Morales. Mexican-American Ritchie Valens becomes a rock ‘n’ roll star, then dies at 17 in a 1959 plane crash. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Wed. 2:05 p.m.

Bangkok Dangerous (2008) ★ Nicolas Cage, Shahkrit Yamnarm. On a mission to carry out a series of contract killings, a hit man becomes a street punk’s unlikely mentor and begins a tentative romance with a shop girl. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Showtime Fri. 2 a.m.

Barbary Coast (1935) ★★ Miriam Hopkins, Edward G. Robinson. The queen of a crooked roulette wheel tries to leave her San Francisco boss for a miner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Tues. 4:15 a.m.

Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) ★★★ Ice Cube, Cedric the Entertainer. With the barbershop now coed, Calvin, Eddie and the rest of the gang come up with a plan to save the neighborhood from crime. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. BETSun. 5:02 p.m.

Batman (1989) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Michael Keaton. The Caped Crusader saves dismal Gotham City and gorgeous Vicki Vale from the freaky Joker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 2 p.m. IFC Sat. 4:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 10 p.m.

Batman & Robin (1997) ★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, George Clooney. Batgirl joins the caped crusaders to stop Mr. Freeze and Poison Ivy from wreaking revenge upon the world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Sundance Tues. 8 p.m. Sundance Wed. Noon IFC Sat. 1:45 p.m.

Batman Forever (1995) ★★ Val Kilmer, Tommy Lee Jones. The Caped Crusader woos a criminal psychologist, takes on a sidekick and battles Two-Face and the Riddler. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. 5:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 11 a.m. IFC Sun. 3:30 a.m.

Batman Returns (1992) ★★ Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito. The Caped Crusader clashes with Catwoman and saves gloomy Gotham City from the foul Penguin’s plot. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Sundance Sun. 11 p.m. Sundance Mon. 5 p.m. IFC Sat. 7:15 p.m. IFC Sun. 12:45 p.m.

Battleship (2012) ★★ Taylor Kitsch, Alexander Skarsgard. An epic adventure unfolds across the high seas, as American sailors go to war against an army of invading aliens. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. TNT Mon. 3 p.m. TNT Mon. 8 p.m.

Bayou Caviar (2018) Cuba Gooding Jr., Famke Janssen. A former boxing champion dreams of reclaiming glory from his dull life as a bouncer. Instead, he finds himself pulled into the criminal underworld when he witnesses a murder. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. Encore Mon. 6:58 a.m.

Beau Geste (1939) ★★★ Gary Cooper, Ray Milland. A British gentleman joins the French Foreign Legion, followed by his brothers. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. TCM Tues. 6:30 p.m.

The Beginning or the End (1947) ★★ Brian Donlevy, Robert Walker. Gen. Leslie R. Groves oversees scientists on the Manhattan Project, the first atomic bomb. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Tues. 10 a.m.

Being John Malkovich (1999) ★★★ John Cusack, Cameron Diaz. A puppeteer and his co-worker discover a tunnel that allows others to enter the actor’s mind and body for 15 minutes at a time. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Sat. 4:45 a.m.

Beneath the Planet of the Apes (1970) ★★★ James Franciscus, Kim Hunter. A time-warped astronaut lands on ape-ruled Earth and finds telepathic mutants worshiping an atomic bomb. (G) 1 hr. 35 mins. Sundance Tues. 1:30 a.m. Sundance Tues. 9:30 a.m.

Bernie the Dolphin (2018) Lola Sultan, Logan Allen. A brother and sister befriend a badly sunburned dolphin that has been separated from its family, uncovering a secret plan that could destroy the beach and their new friend’s home. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. EPIX Wed. 5:50 a.m.

Better Luck Tomorrow (2002) ★★★ Parry Shen, Jason Tobin. A 16-year-old Asian student commits crimes with his goofy friend and a gang in Southern California. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Sun. 3:30 a.m.

The Big Knife (1955) ★★★ Jack Palance, Ida Lupino. A Hollywood movie star’s battle with a studio chief leads to a downward spiral of alcohol, blackmail and death. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Thur. 9:30 p.m.

The Big Lebowski (1998) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, John Goodman. Bowling buddies become involved with a multimillionaire and his family wanted by mobsters in 1990s Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Encore Fri. 9 p.m. Encore Sat. 1:09 p.m.

Big Momma’s House (2000) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Nia Long. To protect a woman and her son from a robber, a male FBI agent assumes the guise of a large grandmother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. BET Wed. 9 p.m. BET Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Big Momma’s House 2 (2006) ★ Martin Lawrence, Nia Long. An FBI agent reprises his disguise as a corpulent old lady and takes a job as a nanny in a crime suspect’s house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. VH1 Fri. 4:55 p.m. VH1 Sat. Noon

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011) ★ Martin Lawrence, Brandon T. Jackson. Malcolm Turner and his stepson go under cover at a girls school of the performing arts to flush out a killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:10 p.m.

The Big Sleep (1946) ★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Lauren Bacall. Raymond Chandler’s private eye Philip Marlowe follows two wealthy sisters through a maze of murders. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. TCM Sun. 11 a.m.

Biker Boyz (2003) ★ Laurence Fishburne, Derek Luke. A young prodigy threatens the undefeated champion of an underground club of motorcycle racers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. KCOP Sat. 1 p.m.

Billy Madison (1995) ★ Adam Sandler, Darren McGavin. An adult goof-off goes back to elementary school in order to run his father’s company. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. CMT Sun. 3:30 p.m. CMT Mon. Noon

Billy the Kid (1941) ★★ Robert Taylor, Brian Donlevy. The Wild West outlaw rides into town and faces a childhood friend turned territorial marshal. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Tues. 6 a.m.

The Birdcage (1996) ★★★ Robin Williams, Gene Hackman. In Miami Beach a gay couple pretend to be man and wife when a son’s future father-in-law and family visit. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Sat. 6:10 a.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ Josh Hartnett, Ewan McGregor. U.S. soldiers take heavy fire while trying to capture a warlord’s associates in Mogadishu, Somalia. (NR) 2 hrs. 32 mins. Ovation Thur. 10 p.m. Ovation Fri. 4 p.m.

Black Swan (2010) ★★★ Natalie Portman, Mila Kunis. A ballerina begins to lose her fragile grip on reality as a sultry newcomer threatens to usurp her position as the lead dancer in ``Swan Lake.’' (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Wed. 2:50 p.m.

Blade (1998) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Stephen Dorff. A man with vampire blood and his mortal partner hunt a rebel vampire and his coterie of undead. (R) 2 hrs. Syfy Thur. 3:30 p.m. Syfy Fri. Noon

Blade 2: Bloodhunt (2002) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Kris Kristofferson. Blade forms an alliance with a band of hardened enemies in order to battle powerful vampires. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Syfy Thur. 6 p.m. Syfy Fri. 3 p.m.

Blade: Trinity (2004) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Kris Kristofferson. Blade and a pair of vampire slayers battle Dracula, the newly resurrected ancestor of the undead. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Syfy Mon. 9:59 p.m. Syfy Tues. 7:30 p.m.

Blaze (2018) ★★★ Ben Dickey, Alia Shawkat. A reimagining of the life and times of Blaze Foley, the unsung songwriting legend of the Texas Outlaw Music movement. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Showtime Fri. 8 p.m.

Blockers (2018) ★★★ Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz. Lisa, Hunter and Mitchell learn that their teenage daughters plan to lose their virginity on prom night. The worried parents soon join forces for a wild and chaotic quest to stop the girls from sealing the deal -- no matter what the cost. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Fri. 8 p.m.

Blood Father (2016) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Erin Moriarty. An ex-convict and his estranged daughter go on the run from her drug-dealing boyfriend and his vicious cartel. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Sat. 6:43 p.m. Encore Sun. 12:49 p.m.

Blood Simple (1984) ★★★ John Getz, Frances McDormand. A jealous bar owner hires a malevolent private detective to kill his straying wife and her lover. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Thur. 2:45 a.m.

The Blue Gardenia (1953) ★★ Anne Baxter, Richard Conte. A drunken woman hits her blind date with a poker, then reads about his death in the paper. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Mon. 3:30 p.m.

The Blues Brothers (1980) ★★★ John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd. Joliet Jake and Elwood Blues, brothers on a mission from God, bomb around Chicago in an old police car, reuniting their hot band. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Starz Fri. 4:04 a.m.

Body of Evidence (1992) ★★ Madonna, Willem Dafoe. A lawyer defends a gold digger for murder by sex, a charge whose validity he soon sees for himself. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Tues. 1 a.m.

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) ★★★ Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton. Singer Freddie Mercury defies stereotypes and convention to become one of history’s most beloved entertainers. After leaving Queen to pursue a solo career, Mercury reunites with the band for one of the greatest performances in rock ‘n’ roll history. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. HBO Thur. 5:15 p.m.

Bolt (2008) ★★★ Voices of John Travolta, Miley Cyrus. Animated. Thinking he has real superpowers, the canine star of a hit TV show travels cross-country from Hollywood to New York to rescue his owner and co-star. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Disney XD Sat. 5 p.m.

The Bone Collector (1999) ★★ Denzel Washington, Angelina Jolie. A quadriplegic detective and a patrol cop try to catch a killer re-creating grisly crimes. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Sundance Sun. 12:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 9:30 a.m.

Boogie Nights (1997) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Burt Reynolds. A producer guides a young man to success in the 1970s porn industry, but greed and egotism lead to his downfall in the ‘80s. (R) 2 hrs. 32 mins. Showtime Thur. 9 p.m.

The Book of Eli (2010) ★★ Denzel Washington, Gary Oldman. A lone warrior faces many dangers as he carries hope for humanity’s redemption across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. TNT Wed. 5:30 p.m.

The Bookshop (2017) Emily Mortimer, Bill Nighy. Against polite but ruthless local opposition, a free-spirited widow decides to open a bookshop, a decision which becomes a political minefield. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Thur. 5:55 a.m.

Born Romantic (2000) ★★ Craig Ferguson, Ian Hart. An art restorer, a divorced man, two former lovers, a neurotic woman and a slob struggle with relationships in London. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Tues. 7:45 a.m.

Bottled With Love (2019) Bethany Joy Lenz, Andrew Walker. After being stood up on a date, a woman writes down her feelings, places the letter in a bottle, and throws it into the ocean. Months later, a fisherman discovers the message and decides to reach out. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 5 p.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ Matt Damon, Franka Potente. A woman helps an amnesiac, who has a dangerous past, to dodge assassins as he tries to learn about himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. HBO Thur. 3:15 p.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ Matt Damon, Franka Potente. A CIA chief sends a senior operative to take down Jason Bourne when it appears the rogue agent is behind the deaths of two people. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBOMon. 1:35 p.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ Matt Damon, Julia Stiles. Jason Bourne continues his international quest to uncover his true identity while staying one step ahead of those who want to kill him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. SundanceSun. 5:30 p.m.

Boy Erased (2018) ★★★ Lucas Hedges, Nicole Kidman. Jared is the son of a small-town Baptist pastor who gets outed to his parents at age 19. He’s soon faced with an ultimatum -- attend a gay conversion therapy program or be permanently exiled and shunned by his family, friends and faith. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. HBO Wed. 2 a.m.

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995) ★★★ Shelley Long, Gary Cole. The Bradys and their TV-series clan refuse to sell their home to a shady real-estate developer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. EPIX Fri. 3:05 p.m.

Bran Nue Dae (2009) ★★ Rocky McKenzie, Jessica Mauboy. A rebellious young man runs away from home but returns after experiencing an amazing journey. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. TMC Tues. 6:20 a.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ Emilio Estevez, Molly Ringwald. A wrestler, a rebel, a brain, a beauty and a shy girl share Saturday detention in a Chicago high school. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Freeform Fri. 4 p.m.

Breakin’ All the Rules (2004) ★★ Jamie Foxx, Gabrielle Union. Complications arise after a man writes a successful how-to book on ending romantic relationships. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. HBO Sun. 7 a.m. HBO Thur. 5:10 a.m.

Bridal Wave (2015) Arielle Kebbel, Andrew W. Walker. A woman planning for her wedding at a resort meets a charming local right before the ceremony and has to choose between the man who can care for her financially or the man who truly understands her. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. Hallmark Thur. 3 p.m.

Bride Wars (2009) ★ Kate Hudson, Anne Hathaway. After a clerical error schedules their weddings on the same day, two longtime best friends declare all-out war on each other. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Bravo Fri. 6:14 p.m. Bravo Sat. 3:12 p.m.

Broken Arrow (1996) ★★ John Travolta, Christian Slater. An Air Force pilot matches wits with a renegade colleague who is threatening to detonate a pair of nuclear warheads. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Ovation Tues. Noon Ovation Fri. 7:30 p.m.

A Brush With Love (2019) Arielle Kebbel, Nick Bateman. A discouraged artist is convinced by her best friend to paint the perfect man, hoping it will attract love. When the portrait is finished, they discover that he’s a real-life Prince Charming, and the artist embarks on a whirlwind romance with him. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 11 a.m.

Butter (2011) ★★ Jennifer Garner, Ty Burrell. The wife of a longtime butter-carving champion vows to win an Iowa contest herself after her husband retires from competition. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. IFC Thur. 7:30 a.m.

C

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Cadillac Man (1990) ★★ Robin Williams, Tim Robbins. An angry husband catches up to a wise-guy car salesman who cons customers and women. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Thur. 12:45 p.m.

The Caine Mutiny (1954) ★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Jose Ferrer. A World War II Naval officer is court-martialed for relieving paranoid Capt. Queeg of command during a typhoon. (NR) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TCM Sun. 7 p.m.

The Call (2013) ★★ Halle Berry, Abigail Breslin. A 911 operator must confront a killer from her past in order to save a kidnapped teenager. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. BET Tues. 6:35 p.m. BET Wed. 4:30 p.m.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) ★★★ Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell. After an experimental program turns him into a supersoldier, Steve Rogers, now known as Captain America, leads the fight against Red Skull’s evil HYDRA organization. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. FX Wed. 7:30 p.m. FX Thur. 5:30 p.m.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) ★★★ Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson. Captain America, the Black Widow and a new ally, the Falcon, face an unexpected enemy as they struggle to expose a far-reaching conspiracy that puts the world at risk. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. USA Sat. 7 p.m. USA Sat. 10 p.m.

Captain Blood (1935) ★★★ Errol Flynn, Olivia de Havilland. A British doctor sold into slavery becomes a dashing Caribbean pirate and fights a duel with a French pirate to win a woman. (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins. TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Cars 2 (2011) ★★ Voices of Owen Wilson, Larry the Cable Guy. Animated. Mater takes a detour into international espionage when he and Lightning McQueen head overseas for the World Grand Prix. (G) 1 hr. 47 mins. Starz Fri. 8:10 a.m.

Casino Royale (2006) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Eva Green. After receiving a license to kill, British agent James Bond enters a high-stakes poker game with Le Chiffre, a man who finances terrorist groups. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. CinemaxMon. 5:35 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 6:40 a.m.

The Catcher Was a Spy (2018) ★★ Paul Rudd, Mark Strong. Major League Baseball player Moe Berg lives a double life as a spy for the Office of Strategic Services during World War II. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Wed. 7:25 a.m. TMCWed. 10 p.m.

Cell (2016) ★ John Cusack, Samuel L. Jackson. A graphic novelist begins a desperate search for his estranged wife and son after a mysterious cellphone signal transforms New Englanders into savage killers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMCMon. 12:45 p.m.

A Change of Place (1994) ★★ Rick Springfield, Andrea Roth. An art-history student poses as her twin, a Paris model whose boss suspects her of theft. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Ovation Sat. 3 a.m.

The Changeover (2017) Timothy Spall, Melanie Lynskey. A teen in Christchurch, New Zealand, battles an ancient spirit who slowly drains the life out of her 4-year-old brother. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Mon. 1 p.m. TMC Tues. 4:45 a.m.

Charlie St. Cloud (2010) ★★ Zac Efron, Amanda Crew. After losing his brother in a terrible accident, a young man feels torn between honoring a promise he made four years earlier and pursuing a romance with a former classmate. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Encore Mon. 3:27 a.m.

Charlie’s Angels (2000) ★★★ Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore. Three private detectives try to rescue a kidnapped computer pro whose voice-ID software would threaten global security. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Showtime Wed. 7:30 a.m. Showtime Wed. 2:35 p.m. Showtime Sat. 2:15 p.m. Showtime Sun. 3:30 a.m.

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle (2003) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore. Three private detectives work under cover to retrieve two rings that contain cryptic information. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Showtime Sat. 4 p.m.

Chicago: The Terry Kath Experience (2017) Terry Kath has been praised by icons like Jimi Hendrix and Joe Walsh for his voice and guitar playing. Terry’s daughter, Michelle Sinclair, searches for the truth surrounding the life and untimely death of her father. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. AXS Fri. 7 a.m.

Child’s Play (1988) ★★ Catherine Hicks, Chris Sarandon. A killer sought by a Chicago detective becomes a doll called Chucky, bought by a woman for her son. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Thur. 4:50 p.m.

Child’s Play 3 (1991) ★ Justin Whalin, Perrey Reeves. Chucky the killer doll wreaks havoc when he is mailed to his young foe’s coed military school. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Cinemax Tues. 4:50 a.m.

Child’s Play 2 (1990) ★★ Alex Vincent, Jenny Agutter. Possessed by a killer’s spirit, Chucky the knee-high doll returns to get the boy who destroyed him. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. Cinemax Mon. 5:30 a.m.

Christine (1983) ★★ Keith Gordon, John Stockwell. When a gawky teen restores a 1958 Plymouth Fury, the car takes on a life of its own and begins terrorizing those in its way. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Thur. 1:20 p.m.

Cinderella (2015) ★★★ Cate Blanchett, Lily James. A cruel stepmother reduces her dead husband’s only child to the role of scullery maid, but a kindly beggar woman and some helpful mice bring about a change in the young woman’s fortunes. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. TNT Sat. 8 p.m.

Class Divide (2015) Filmmaker Marc Levin examines income inequality and gentrification in Chelsea, N.Y. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. HBO Mon. 9:50 a.m.

Click (2006) ★★ Adam Sandler, Kate Beckinsale. An overworked architect obtains a universal remote that allows him to control the world around him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. TBS Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Colombiana (2011) ★★ Zoe Saldana, Jordi Mollà. A professional killer carries out hits for her uncle and dreams of taking revenge on the mobster who murdered her parents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. BBC America Fri. 11 p.m. BBC America Sat. 8:30 a.m. BBC America Sat. 2 p.m.

The Commuter (2018) ★★ Liam Neeson, Vera Farmiga. In the midst of his daily commute, insurance salesman Michael MacCauley is contacted by a mysterious stranger who forces him to uncover the identity of a hidden passenger on the train before the last stop. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Wed. 8 p.m. EPIX Thur. 7:50 a.m.

Congo Maisie (1940) ★★ Ann Sothern, John Carroll. Chorus girl Maisie, stranded in West Africa, stows away on a steamer heading for the jungle. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Mon. 7:30 a.m.

Contact (1997) ★★★ Jodie Foster, Matthew McConaughey. A scientist seeks alien beings after receiving mysterious messages from deep space via radio telescope dishes. (PG) 2 hrs. 30 mins. IFC Sun. 10 p.m. IFC Mon. 8:45 a.m. BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Fri. 4:30 p.m.

Contagion (2011) ★★★ Marion Cotillard, Matt Damon. El mundo está sumido en el terror, mientras los médicos se apresuran en encontrar una cura para un virus que se propaga rápidamente y que mata en cuestión de días. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 6 p.m. KFTR Sat. 9 p.m. IFC Sun. 6:30 a.m.

Copying Beethoven (2006) ★★ Ed Harris, Diane Kruger. A woman develops a special bond with composer Ludwig van Beethoven while working as his copyist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Sun. 8:45 a.m.

The Count of Monte Cristo (2002) ★★ Jim Caviezel, Guy Pearce. A French sailor, framed and sent to an island prison, escapes and seeks revenge on those who betrayed him. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Cinemax Mon. 3:20 p.m.

Crank (2006) ★★ Jason Statham, Amy Smart. A hit man awakes to the news that he has been poisoned and will die in an hour unless he keeps adrenaline coursing through his body. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. TMC Mon. 6:30 p.m. TMC Thur. 1:30 a.m.

Crazy Heart (2009) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, Maggie Gyllenhaal. Struggling with the reality of his declining career, an aging country-music star finds unexpected inspiration with a small-town reporter and her young son. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Audience Sun. 7 p.m. Audience Sun. 11 p.m. Audience Tues. 8 p.m. Audience Wed. Noon

Crazy Rich Asians (2018) ★★★ Constance Wu, Henry Golding. Rachel Chu is happy to accompany her longtime boyfriend, Nick, to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore. She’s also surprised to learn that Nick’s family is extremely wealthy and he’s considered one of the country’s most eligible bachelors. (PG-13) 2 hrs. HBO Sun. 2 p.m. HBO Wed. 10:15 p.m.

Creed (2015) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Long-retired boxer Rocky Balboa agrees to train Apollo Creed’s son to become a fighter, even as the former champ battles an opponent deadlier than any he ever faced in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. VH1 Sun. 11 a.m. MTV Sat. 10:33 p.m.

Creed II (2018) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Under guidance from Rocky Balboa, boxing phenom Adonis Johnson prepares for an epic showdown against the son of Ivan Drago -- the former Russian fighter who killed Apollo Creed in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. EPIX Sat. 9 p.m.

The Crooked Man (2016) Angelique Rivera, Cameron Jebo. The singing of a nursery rhyme sets in motion a bloody curse that awakens a demonic figure. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Thur. 11:30 a.m.

Cruel Intentions (1999) ★★ Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe. A manipulative adolescent challenges her stepbrother to ruin two sexually innocent acquaintances. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Showtime Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Cry Havoc (1943) ★★★ Margaret Sullavan, Ann Sothern. An Army nurse, a waitress, a dancer and six other women run a bomb-shelter field hospital on Bataan. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Mon. 7 p.m.

Cry in the Night (1956) ★★ Edmond O’Brien, Brian Donlevy. A policeman hunts down and slaps around a peeping Tom who has kidnapped the captain’s daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Tues. 2 p.m.

Cry Terror (1958) ★★★ James Mason, Rod Steiger. An electronics expert, his wife, daughter and an airline are held hostage in New York by a mad bomber. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Thur. 5 a.m.

Cry Wolf (1947) ★★ Errol Flynn, Barbara Stanwyck. A widow visits her husband’s family estate, where his rich uncle keeps a secret lab off limits. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Sun. 1:15 a.m.

El cuarto chino (1968) Guillermo Murray, Elizabeth Campbell. Un hombre embaraza a su amante y recibe amenazas anónimas. Luego, su amante se suicida y su esposa confiesa sus hazañas. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. KWHY Sun. 5 p.m.

The Cutting Edge (1992) ★★ D.B. Sweeney, Moira Kelly. An ex-hockey player and a prima donna bicker as paired figure skaters shooting for the Olympics. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Fri. 9:45 a.m.

D

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Daddy and Them (2001) ★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Laura Dern. Family members begin a war of words when an uncle lands in jail on a murder charge. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Thur. 11 a.m.

Daddy Day Camp (2007) ★ Cuba Gooding Jr., Lochlyn Munro. Chaos reigns when two clueless fathers take charge of a dilapidated summer camp and its ill-behaved attendees. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. EPIX Mon. 5 a.m.

Daddy Day Care (2003) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Jeff Garlin. After company downsizing, two former executives decide to open a day-care center for kids in their neighborhood. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Ovation Sun. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Mon. 1 p.m. Ovation Wed. 9 p.m. Ovation Thur. 2 p.m.

Daddy’s Home (2015) ★★ Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg. An insecure man competes for the affection of his stepchildren when their freewheeling father breezes back into town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. FX Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Daddy’s Home 2 (2017) ★★ Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg. Father and stepfather Dusty and Brad join forces to make Christmastime perfect for the children. Their newfound partnership soon gets put to the test when Dusty’s old-school, macho dad and Brad’s gentle father arrive to turn the holiday upside down. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Fri. 10 p.m.

Daddy’s Little Girls (2007) ★★ Gabrielle Union, Idris Elba. An unexpected romance blooms between a struggling mechanic and the attorney who is representing him in a custody battle for his young daughters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. VH1 Tues. 11 a.m.

Dam Sharks! (2016) Matt Mercer, Jessica Blackmore. While on a weekend retreat in the woods, a group of businessmen finds that the local river is infested with a swarm of bull sharks attempting to construct a dam with human body parts. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Sat. 9 a.m.

Damage (2009) ★★★ Steve Austin, Walton Goggins. Un ex-convicto participa contra su voluntad en peleas clandestinas para ganar dinero para la operación de una joven. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 8 p.m. KFTR Sun. 11 p.m.

Danger One (2018) Tom Everett Scott, James Jurdi. While transporting a dying man to the hospital, two paramedics find $1 million in cash sewn into his clothing. When the man dies, they decide to keep it, setting them on a path for a hellish night of violence and mayhem. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Tues. 12:45 p.m.

Daredevil (2003) ★★ Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner. A blind man whose other senses are extraordinary works as an attorney during the day and fights crime at night. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Audience Fri. 2 p.m. Audience Fri. 5 p.m. Audience Fri. 9 p.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ Christian Bale, Anne Hathaway. Eight years after he took the blame for Harvey Dent’s death and vanished into the night, Batman is forced out of his self-imposed exile by a cunning cat burglar and a merciless terrorist called Bane. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins. Paramount Thur. 8 p.m.

Dark Passage (1947) ★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Lauren Bacall. A San Francisco art student hides a fugitive recovering from underworld plastic surgery. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Sun. 9:15 p.m.

Dark Tide (2012) ★ Halle Berry, Olivier Martinez. A traumatized shark expert must battle her own fears to lead a thrill-seeking businessman on a dive into a dangerous section of water known as ``Shark Alley.’' (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Syfy Tues. 12:31 p.m. Syfy Wed. 3 a.m.

The Dark Tower (2017) ★★ Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey. Roland Deschain, the last Gunslinger, must prevent the Man in Black from toppling the Dark Tower, the key that holds the universe together. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Thur. 8:35 a.m.

Darkest Hour (2017) ★★★ Gary Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas. Newly appointed British Prime Minister Winston Churchill must decide whether to negotiate with Hitler or fight against incredible odds. During the coming weeks, Churchill’s courageous decisions and leadership help change the course of world history. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Cinemax Wed. 10:05 a.m.

A Dash of Love (2017) Jen Lilley, Brendan Penny. When an aspiring chef lands a dream job at her idol’s restaurant, she befriends the handsome executive chef. After they are wrongly fired, the duo open their own eatery to prove their food is better. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 3 p.m.

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) ★★★ Andy Serkis, Jason Clarke. Human survivors of a plague threaten Caesar’s growing nation of genetically evolved apes. Though they reach a fragile peace, soon both sides are brought to the brink of a war that will determine which will become Earth’s dominant species. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. FXX Fri. 11 a.m. FXX Sat. 7 a.m.

The Dawn Patrol (1938) ★★★ Errol Flynn, David Niven. A desk-bound British major sends his fliers up in rickety planes on daylight missions during World War I. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Sat. 9:15 p.m.

Dean (2016) ★★ Demetri Martin, Kevin Kline. An illustrator falls in love with a woman while trying to keep his father from burning down the family home after his wife dies. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Mon. 4:15 a.m.

The Death of Stalin (2017) ★★★ Steve Buscemi, Andrea Riseborough. When dictator Joseph Stalin dies, his parasitic cronies square off in a frantic power struggle to become the next Soviet leader. As they bumble, brawl and back-stab their way to the top, the question remains -- just who is running the government? (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Wed. 4 p.m. TMC Sat. 10 a.m. TMC Sun. 5:10 a.m.

Deep Blue Sea 2 (2018) Michael Beach, Danielle Savre. A shark conservationist is hired to consult on a top-secret project on genetically enhanced sharks funded by a pharmaceutical billionaire. Soon after her arrival, the highly intelligent super sharks turn on their masters and begin to pick them off. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Syfy Fri. 8 p.m.

Deep Rising (1998) ★ Treat Williams, Famke Janssen. A deadly monster stalks an adventurer, a thief, a builder and others out to sea. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Mon. 9:20 a.m.

DeepStar Six (1989) ★★ Taurean Blacque, Nancy Everhard. Underwater researchers are trapped 6 miles down with a prehistoric sea monster. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. IFC Mon. 6:15 a.m.

Deepwater Horizon (2016) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Kurt Russell. Chief electronics technician Mike Williams and other crew members fight for survival when the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig explodes on April 20, 2010, in the Gulf of Mexico. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. FX Wed. 2:30 p.m. FX Thur. 7 a.m.

The Deer Hunter (1978) ★★★★ Robert De Niro, Christopher Walken. The horrors of Vietnam affect three Pennsylvania steelworkers, lifelong friends who serve together. (R) 3 hrs. 3 mins. Encore Sun. 6:52 a.m. Encore Sun. 5:54 p.m.

Definitely, Maybe (2008) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Isla Fisher. At his young daughter’s urging, a man on the cusp of divorce reminisces about his past romances and has her guess which one became her mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Encore Thur. 7:06 p.m. Encore Fri. 1:32 p.m.

A Demon Within (2017) Charlene Amoia, Clint Glenn Hummel. A young girl dies in 1914 after a demonic spirit preys on her family. Decades later, a skeptical doctor must stop history from repeating itself by confronting his own demons to save the life of a possessed teenager. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Tues. 9:30 a.m. TMC Wed. 5:50 a.m.

Den of Thieves (2018) ★★ Gerard Butler, Pablo Schreiber. An elite unit of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department squares off against a crew of ex-military men who hatch an elaborate plan for a seemingly impossible heist -- the city’s Federal Reserve Bank. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Showtime Thur. 11:35 p.m.

Descendants 3 (2019) Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson. Mal and her friends face their biggest challenge yet when an unfathomable dark force threatens the people of Auradon. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney Sun. 8 p.m. Disney Mon. 6:05 p.m. Disney Thur. 6:05 p.m.

Descendants 2 (2017) Dove Cameron, Cameron Boyce. When the pressure to be royally perfect gets to be too much for Mal, she returns to the Isle of the Lost. She discovers that Uma, the daughter of Ursula, has taken over as queen, and that her gang is finalizing plans to bring down the barrier. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. Disney Wed. 5:55 p.m.

Desperately Seeking Susan (1985) ★★ Rosanna Arquette, Madonna. A bored housewife with amnesia thinks she is ``Susan,’' a wild woman on the run. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Fri. 11:30 a.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Jason Segel. Animated. As he tries to execute a fiendish plot to steal the moon, a supervillain meets his match in three little orphan girls who want to make him their dad. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Sat. 7:25 a.m.

Destination Wedding (2017) Alexa PenaVega, Jeremy Guilbaut. Ellie has been painstakingly planning her sister Mandy’s destination wedding for a very long time. When Mandy and her fiance don’t show up, Ellie and her ex-boyfriend find themselves reconnecting while frantically trying to prevent a disaster. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 1 p.m.

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995) ★★ Denzel Washington, Tom Sizemore. A mortgage and no job force a black war hero to seek a mystery lady for a shady guy in 1948 Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Thur. 4:15 p.m.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway. A recent college graduate lands a job working for a famous and diabolical editor of a New York fashion magazine. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Bravo Sat. 7:52 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:26 p.m.

The Devil’s Own (1997) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Brad Pitt. A New York policeman learns that his Irish houseguest is an IRA terrorist seeking U.S. weapons. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Sun. 12:05 p.m. TMC Wed. 11:35 p.m.

Diamond Girl (1998) Joely Collins, Jonathan Cake. To save the family wine estate, a man asks a paralegal to lure his brother away from a manipulative girlfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. Ovation Sun. 3 a.m.

Dick (1999) ★★★ Kirsten Dunst, Michelle Williams. Two enraptured high-school girls become President Nixon’s official dog-walkers and secret advisers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Fri. 4:30 p.m.

The Dilemma (2011) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Kevin James. As an important presentation nears, a business partner agonizes over whether to tell his associate and friend that he saw the man’s wife out with another guy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. HBO Mon. 5:35 a.m. HBO Fri. 8 p.m.

Dirty Grandpa (2016) ★ Robert De Niro, Zac Efron. One week before his wedding, an uptight lawyer finds himself driving his foulmouthed grandfather to Daytona Beach, Fla., for a wild spring break that includes frat parties, bar fights and an epic night of karaoke. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 11 p.m.

Divergent (2014) ★★ Shailene Woodley, Theo James. In a future society, people are divided into factions based on their personalities. After a young woman learns she is a Divergent and will never fit into any one group, she uncovers a conspiracy to destroy all those like her. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TNT Fri. 1:15 a.m.

Dodge City (1939) ★★★ Errol Flynn, Olivia de Havilland. A Texas cattleman comes to Dodge City, Kan., with his buddies and dons a badge to clean it up. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Sat. 11:15 p.m.

Domestic Disturbance (2001) ★ John Travolta, Vince Vaughn. A troubled boy claims he witnessed his new stepfather commit a murder, prompting his father to investigate. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. Starz Sun. 3:38 a.m.

Double Date (2017) Danny Morgan, Georgia Groome. While Jim attempts to lose his virginity before he turns 30, he and his friend Alex meet two beautiful sisters, Kitty and Lulu, who seduce them as part of their plan of virgin sacrifice. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. Showtime Sat. 2:30 a.m.

Down to You (2000) ★ Freddie Prinze Jr., Julia Stiles. Two collegians fall in love but have a bumpy affair due to mischievous roommates and the temptation to stray. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Sat. 4:32 a.m.

Drillbit Taylor (2008) ★★ Owen Wilson, Troy Gentile. Three friends hire a homeless soldier-of-fortune to protect them from the school bully. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. IFC Tues. 4:30 p.m. IFC Wed. Noon

Drive Angry (2011) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Amber Heard. A brutal felon escapes from hell and, with police and a satanic henchman on his trail, sets out to avenge his daughter’s murder and save his grandchild from bloodthirsty cultists. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Showtime Wed. Noon Showtime Sat. 11:45 p.m.

Dune (1984) ★★ Kyle MacLachlan, Sting. Paul Atreides leads the fight for vital spice on a desert planet in the year 10191. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. BBC America Thur. 11:30 p.m. BBC America Fri. 2:30 a.m.

E

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Early Man (2018) ★★★ Voices of Eddie Redmayne, Tom Hiddleston. Animated. A plucky cave man and the rest of his tribe face a grave threat when Lord Nooth plans to transform their land into a giant mine. Not ready to go down without a fight, he must unite the clan in an epic quest to defeat a mighty enemy -- the Bronze Age. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. HBO Sat. 9:57 a.m.

Earthquake (1974) ★★ Charlton Heston, Ava Gardner. An architect tries to rescue his estranged wife and find his mistress after an earthquake hits Los Angeles. (PG) 2 hrs. 2 mins. BBC America Tues. 5 p.m. BBC America Tues. 11 p.m.

Easy A (2010) ★★★ Emma Stone, Penn Badgley. The escape of a little white lie teaches a clean-cut teenager to use the high-school rumor mill to her advantage. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Encore Sun. 5:53 a.m.

Edward Scissorhands (1990) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Winona Ryder. A deceased inventor’s unfinished creation becomes an instant celebrity when a cheery suburbanite brings him home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. LOGO Thur. 8 a.m.

8 Mile (2002) ★★★ Eminem, Kim Basinger. Living with his destitute mother, a young man in Detroit tries to overcome obstacles and achieve success as a rapper. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Encore Sat. 10:54 p.m.

Elizabeth Harvest (2018) Abbey Lee, Ciarán Hinds. Newly married, Elizabeth travels with her husband to his vast, luxurious estate. He explains that she can go anywhere she pleases -- except for one locked, forbidden room. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Mon. 2:35 p.m. TMC Tues. 12:30 p.m. TMC Wed. 6 p.m.

Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007) ★★ Cate Blanchett, Geoffrey Rush. Queen Elizabeth I faces a threat to her rule from Spain’s King Phillip II and temptation from charismatic seafarer Sir Walter Raleigh. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Ovation Sun. 11 a.m.

The Emigrants (1971) ★★★★ Max von Sydow, Liv Ullmann. A poor farmer, Karl-Oskar, his wife, Kristina, and their friends leave 1840 Sweden for the New World. (PG) 2 hrs. 28 mins. TCM Wed. 11 a.m.

Empire of the Sharks (2017) John Savage, Jack Tompkins. In the future, most of Earth is covered by water and the only land is controlled by a warlord and his army of sharks. Humans are kept as food for the sharks until two friends risk their lives to rise against their captor and his legion of sharks. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. Syfy Mon. 4 a.m.

Ender’s Game (2013) ★★ Harrison Ford, Asa Butterfield. A youth exhibits an unusual gift that gets him selected for advanced military training to lead Earth’s forces in an intense war against Formics, alien invaders that nearly destroyed the planet once before. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. BBC America Mon. 8 p.m. BBC America Mon. 10:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 11 p.m. AMC Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ Will Smith, Gene Hackman. A former NSA operative aids the innocent victim of a politically motivated assassination cover-up. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. A Sun. 1:30 p.m.

The Equalizer 2 (2018) ★★ Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal. Robert McCall’s mysterious past cuts especially close to home when thugs kill Susan Plummer -- his best friend and former colleague. Now out for revenge, McCall must take on a crew of highly trained assassins who’ll stop at nothing to destroy him. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Starz Sun. 4:32 p.m. Starz Fri. 1:27 p.m.

Eraser (1996) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, James Caan. A Witness Protection Program agent hides a woman who knows about defense-field traitors planning to sell a superweapon. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Sundance Tues. 11 p.m. SundanceWed. 9:30 a.m.

Escape From the Planet of the Apes (1971) ★★★ Roddy McDowall, Kim Hunter. Cornelius, Zira and Milo, apes from the future, escape to 1970s Los Angeles and pose a threat. (G) 1 hr. 38 mins. Sundance Tues. 7 a.m.

Escape Room (2019) ★★ Taylor Russell, Logan Miller. Six strangers visit a mysterious building to experience the escape room -- a game where players compete to solve a series of puzzles. Terror strikes when they soon learn each room is an elaborate trap that’s part of a sadistic game of life or death. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Starz Sat. 8 p.m. Starz Sun. 5:10 a.m.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Kate Winslet. A doctor’s invention allows a couple to erase the memories of their tumultuous relationship. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Starz Fri. 11:36 a.m.

Evening (2007) ★★ Claire Danes, Toni Collette. Drifting in and out of consciousness, a dying woman remembers her one true love, while her daughters struggle with their impending loss. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:20 a.m.

Everly (2014) ★ Salma Hayek, Hiroyuki Watanabe. Fighting back after four years as a yakuza sex-slave, a woman matches wits and weaponry with a legion of killers who are out to collect the bounty on the heads of her and her family. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Mon. 1:13 p.m. Syfy Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Every Day (2018) ★★ Angourie Rice, Justice Smith. A 16-year-old girl falls in love with a mysterious spirit who inhabits a different body every day. They soon face the hardest decision of their lives as the realities of loving someone who is a different person every 24 hours starts to take its toll. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Mon. 6:30 a.m.

Evil Dead (2013) ★★ Jane Levy, Shiloh Fernandez. At a remote forest cabin, five friends discover a Book of the Dead and unwittingly summon an ancient demon. The malevolent entity possesses each person in succession, until only one is left intact to fight for survival. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Syfy Thur. 1:30 p.m. Syfy Fri. 11 a.m.

F

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ John Travolta, Nicolas Cage. An FBI agent and a violent terrorist switch identities. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. IFC Sun. 4 p.m. IFC Mon. 1:15 a.m. Sundance Mon. 10:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 11:30 a.m.

Falling for You (2018) Taylor Cole, Tyler Hynes. A small town’s radio station manager meets her match when a visiting businessman can’t seem to see beyond the screen of his laptop computer. Everything changes when she ropes him into participating in her bachelor bake-off to help save the station. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Wed. 5 p.m.

Fame (2009) ★★ Asher Book, Kristy Flores. Students at New York’s High School of Performing Arts see if they have the dedication and talent necessary to achieve their dreams. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. Starz Thur. 7:02 p.m. Starz Fri. 6:20 a.m.

The Family Man (2000) ★★★ Nicolas Cage, Tea Leoni. A Wall Street playboy wakes to find himself married to the college sweetheart he left in order to pursue a career 13 years earlier. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Encore Thur. 11:01 a.m.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018) ★★ Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston. Magizoologist Newt Scamander joins forces with young Albus Dumbledore to prevent the devious Gellert Grindelwald from raising pure-blood wizards to rule over all non-magical beings. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. HBO Mon. 6:40 p.m.

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009) ★★★ Voices of George Clooney, Meryl Streep. Animated. After three nefarious farmers declare war on them, a sly fox rallies his animal neighbors to fight back. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Audience Sun. 9:30 a.m. Audience Sun. 12:30 p.m. Audience Sun. 5:30 p.m. Audience Tues. Noon Audience Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Fantoche (1977) Joaquín Cordero, Lilia Michel. Un joven es testigo de la muerte de su mejor amigo en un accidente automovilístico, y busca con paciencia vengarse. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. KWHY Sat. 8 p.m.

A Farewell to Arms (1932) ★★★ Helen Hayes, Gary Cooper. An ambulance driver and a nurse share an ill-fated romance in World War I Italy. Based on Ernest Hemingway’s novel. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. KVCR Sat. 10 p.m.

Fargo (1996) ★★★ Frances McDormand, Steve Buscemi. A pregnant police chief probes the murderous events that evolved from a desperate car salesman’s kidnapping scheme. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Wed. 7:19 p.m.

Faster (2010) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Billy Bob Thornton. A veteran cop and an assassin track an ex-convict who is on a mission to take revenge on his brother’s killers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Showtime Wed. 11:20 a.m.

Fatal Attraction (1987) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Glenn Close. A New York lawyer with a wife and daughter sleeps with a client whose lust turns to hate. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Showtime Wed. 1:45 a.m.

Fatal Beauty (1987) ★ Whoopi Goldberg, Sam Elliott. A big-time drug dealer sends his bodyguard to stop a Los Angeles policewoman who’s bad for business. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Tues. 1:46 p.m.

The Favourite (2018) ★★★ Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz. In early 18th-century England, a frail Queen Anne occupies the throne and her close friend Lady Sarah governs the country in her stead. When new servant Abigail arrives, her charm endears her to Sarah. (R) 2 hrs. HBO Mon. 1:10 a.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck. A cool teen plays hooky in Chicago with his girlfriend, his buddy and the classic Ferrari of his buddy’s father. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Paramount Sat. 1 a.m. Paramount Sat. 12:10 p.m.

Festival Express (2003) ★★★ Janis Joplin, The Grateful Dead. The Grateful Dead, Janis Joplin, the Band and a host of other musicians embark on a railway tour of Canada in the summer of 1970. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. AXS Sat. 9:30 a.m.

The Fifth Element (1997) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Gary Oldman. A New York City cabdriver tries to save 2259 Earth from impact with an onrushing anti-life force. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. LOGO Thur. 10:30 a.m. LOGO Fri. 1 a.m.

Finding Dory (2016) ★★★ Voices of Ellen DeGeneres, Albert Brooks. Animated. With help from Nemo and Marlin, Dory the forgetful fish embarks on an epic adventure to find her mother and father. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. Disney XDSun. 8 a.m. Freeform Mon. 9 p.m. Freeform Tues. 7 p.m.

Finding Forrester (2000) ★★★ Sean Connery, Rob Brown. While studying at a prep school, an aspiring writer befriends a reclusive author who becomes his mentor. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. EPIX Tues. 11:30 p.m.

Finding Nemo (2003) ★★★★ Voices of Albert Brooks, Ellen DeGeneres. Animated. A clown fish embarks on a journey to find his son after losing him in the Great Barrier Reef. (G) 1 hr. 40 mins. Freeform Sun. 9:25 p.m. FreeformMon. 6:30 p.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeanne Tripplehorn. A law-school grad uncovers a sinister secret about the Tennessee firm that made him an offer he couldn’t refuse. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. TMC Tues. 8 p.m. TMC Sat. 2:25 p.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Green Beret veteran Rambo takes on a Pacific Northwest sheriff and the National Guard. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. AMC Fri. 9:35 p.m. AMC Sat. 8:30 a.m.

First Man (2018) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Claire Foy. Engineer Neil Armstrong spends years in training after joining NASA in the 1960s. On July 16, 1969, the nation and world watch in wonder as Armstrong and fellow astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins embark on a historic mission to the moon. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. HBO Sun. 11:35 a.m. HBO Wed. 10:30 a.m.

The First Wives Club (1996) ★★★ Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler. Three 50-ish college friends plot revenge after their husbands dump them for younger women. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:20 a.m.

A Fistful of Dynamite (1971) ★★★ Rod Steiger, James Coburn. A thief and a dynamite-tossing Irish revolutionary inadvertently become embroiled in the Mexican Revolution. (PG) 2 hrs. 38 mins. TCM Thur. 7 p.m.

Flatliners (2017) ★ Ellen Page, Diego Luna. Five medical students trigger near-death experiences to gain insight into the mystery of what lies beyond the confines of life. As their experiments become more perilous, each must face the paranormal consequences of journeying to the other side. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Starz Thur. 3:10 p.m.

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas (2000) ★ Mark Addy, Stephen Baldwin. Young Fred Flintstone courts heiress Wilma Slaghoople, while Barney Rubble romances Betty O’Shale during a weekend in Rock Vegas. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. Freeform Thur. 11 a.m. Freeform Thur. Noon

The Flintstones (1994) ★★ John Goodman, Elizabeth Perkins. Betty’s Barney helps Wilma’s Fred move up the ladder at Slate & Co. in Stone Age Bedrock. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Freeform Wed. 11 a.m. Freeform Wed. Noon

Flip That Romance (2019) Julie Gonzalo, Tyler Hynes. As spring blooms, rival house flippers find themselves renovating dual sides of a duplex. As they attempt to out-do each other every step of the way, the stakes of the renovation escalate and an old romance is rekindled. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 5 p.m.

Fool’s Gold (2008) ★ Matthew McConaughey, Kate Hudson. A treasure hunter drags his estranged wife and her boss on a quest to find 40 chests of lost Spanish gold. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Ovation Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Footsteps in the Dark (1941) ★★ Errol Flynn, Brenda Marshall. Unbeknown to his wife, a banker leads a double life as a mystery writer and sleuth by night. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Sat. 3 a.m.

The Foreigner (2017) ★★ Jackie Chan, Pierce Brosnan. A businessman embarks on a revenge-fueled vendetta after his daughter dies in a terrorist bombing. His search leads to a cat-and-mouse conflict with a British government official whose past may hold the clues to the identities of the elusive killers. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Thur. 4 p.m.

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) ★★★ Jason Segel, Kristen Bell. In Hawaii struggling to get over a bad breakup, a musician encounters his former lover and her new boyfriend. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. E Tues. 8 p.m. E Wed. 4:30 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Robin Wright. JFK, LBJ, Vietnam, Watergate and other history unfold through the perspective of an Alabama man with an IQ of 75. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. Paramount Sat. 2:45 p.m. Paramount Sat. 9 p.m.

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ Nick Nolte, Eddie Murphy. A rumpled detective gets a slick convict released into his custody for two days to help him find a murderer in San Francisco. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Sundance Sat. 9 p.m.

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) ★★★ Hugh Grant, Andie MacDowell. An English charmer and a lusty American make love over a course of surprising events. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Showtime Tues. 3:30 p.m. Showtime Wed. 5:30 a.m.

The Fourth Angel (2001) ★★ Jeremy Irons, Forest Whitaker. A magazine editor seeks revenge against terrorists who botched a hijacking and killed his wife and children. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Audience Thur. 7 p.m. Audience Fri. Noon

Freaky Friday (2003) ★★★ Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan. Two fortune cookies cause an engaged psychotherapist and her teenage daughter to magically exchange bodies. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Freeform Sun. 10 a.m.

Friday Night Lights (2004) ★★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Derek Luke. A high-school football coach in Odessa, Texas, tries to lead his players to the state championship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Cinemax Tues. 2:15 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Friday the 13th (1980) ★★ Betsy Palmer, Adrienne King. The reopening of Camp Crystal Lake spells murder and mayhem for a group of sexually promiscuous counselors. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Thur. 6:20 p.m.

Friday the 13th Part VII -- The New Blood (1988) ★ Lar Park Lincoln, Terry Kiser. A psychic teen’s psychiatrist sends her and her mother to Crystal Lake, home of hockey-masked Jason. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Thur. 2:45 a.m.

Friends With Benefits (2011) ★★★ Justin Timberlake, Mila Kunis. Friends naively believe that adding sex to their relationship will not lead to complications. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Sat. 1:07 p.m. Starz Sat. 11:11 p.m.

The Frighteners (1996) ★★ Michael J. Fox, Trini Alvarado. Friendly ghosts help a psychic detective probe the hauntings that killed residents of a coastal California town. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Cinemax Sun. 2:25 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 6:40 a.m.

From Friend to Fiancé (2019) Jocelyn Hudon, Ryan Paevey. Things get complicated when a woman’s best friend from high school asks her to help plan his wedding to a girl that she secretly despises. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 4 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 11 p.m.

Frontera: Extraños en su propia tierra (2017) Ricardo Cardenas, John Howard. A causa de la guerra, México pierde la mitad de su territorio y las familias que habitan el lugar son acosadas por los colonizadores. En la nueva tierra, descubren yacimientos de petróleo que cobran gran importancia comercial. (NR) 2 hrs. KWHY Wed. 8 p.m.

The Frozen Ground (2013) Nicolas Cage, John Cusack. A teenage escapee provides a critical break in the case, as an Alaskan detective hunts a serial killer who has been preying on women for 13 years. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Wed. 10:45 a.m.

G

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Bruce Willis. The G.I. Joe team faces threats both from COBRA and from within the U.S. government. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TNT Mon. 5:45 p.m. TNT Mon. 10:45 p.m.

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009) ★ Channing Tatum, Dennis Quaid. The elite G.I. Joe team uses the latest technology in its battle against corrupt arms dealer Destro and a mysterious organization known as Cobra. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. EPIX Mon. 1 a.m.

Gallo Corriente Gallo Valiente (1966) Luis Aguilar, Demetrio González. Dos Vaqueros con fama de mujeriegos y peleadores llegan a un pueblo cercano para vender a sus caballos. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Mon. 9 a.m.

Game Night (2018) ★★★ Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams. A couple’s weekly game night gets kicked up a notch when their friends agree to participate in a murder mystery party. They soon find themselves in over their heads as each twist leads to another unexpected turn over the course of one chaotic night. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Thur. 9:55 a.m.

The Game Plan (2007) ★★ Dwayne ``The Rock’’ Johnson, Madison Pettis. A star football player tries to juggle his carefree lifestyle, his team’s bid for the championship and the needs of his newly discovered young daughter. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. TBS Sun. 4 a.m.

Gattaca (1997) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Uma Thurman. An outcast takes part in a complicated and perilous scheme to assume the identity of a genetically engineered citizen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. EPIX Sun. 2:05 p.m.

Los gemelos alborotados (1982) Antonio Aguilar, Ernesto Gómez Cruz. Un hermano gemelo que fue perdido desde niño reaparece y causa gran confusión en el pueblo. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Wed. Noon

General Magic (2018) General Magic -- a Silicon Valley startup built by the brightest minds of the 1980s -- becomes a complete failure when launched in 1994. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. Showtime Mon. 5 a.m.

Gentleman Jim (1942) ★★★ Errol Flynn, Alexis Smith. Boxer James J. Corbett develops a new style of fighting as he prepares to meet champion John L. Sullivan. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Sat. 7:15 p.m.

George A. Romero’s Land of the Dead (2005) ★★ Simon Baker, John Leguizamo. A mercenary leader squares off with a rebellious comrade, while flesh-eating zombies threaten their fortified city. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Encore Wed. 12:48 p.m.

Get Hard (2015) ★★ Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart. The prison-bound manager of a hedge fund asks a black businessman -- who has never been to jail -- to prepare him for life behind bars. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TBS Sat. 4:45 p.m.

Get Him to the Greek (2010) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Russell Brand. A record-company employee has just a few days to get a boozy British rock star to Hollywood for a big comeback concert. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6:10 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 6:10 p.m.

Get Rich or Die Tryin’ (2005) ★★ Curtis ``50 Cent’’ Jackson, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje. A drug dealer wants to leave his violent life behind and pursue his dream of becoming a rap artist. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. VH1 Thur. 1:10 p.m.

Getaway (2013) ★ Ethan Hawke, Selena Gomez. To save his kidnapped wife, a former race-car driver must follow the instructions of a man who is watching his every move through a hidden camera. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. HBO Fri. 5:59 p.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore. A slain Manhattan yuppie reaches out to his lover, with a medium as his middlewoman. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Paramount Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Ghost World (2001) ★★★ Thora Birch, Scarlett Johansson. The lives of best friends diverge after high-school graduation and their encounter with a pathetic loner. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Armed with proton packs, four paranormal investigators battle mischievous ghouls in New York. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. IFC Wed. 3 p.m. IFC Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Ghostbusters (2016) ★★ Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig. Armed with proton packs and plenty of attitude, four women prepare for an epic battle as mischievous ghosts start to wreak havoc in New York. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. FXXSat. 5 p.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Now the parapsychologists are trying to rid New York of stress-related pink slime. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. IFC Wed. 5:15 p.m. IFC Thur. 12:15 p.m.

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Jennifer Garner. Spirits of jilted lovers take a photographer on an odyssey through his many failed relationships to find out what made him such a cad, and if there is any hope for true love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. TBS Sat. 2 a.m.

Girls Night Out (2017) Mackenzie Mauzy, Katherine Barrell. McKenzie and three of her best friends from college go out to celebrate her engagement. The party turns into a nightmare when the man who date raped McKenzie kidnaps her fiance to get revenge for his ruined reputation. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Lifetime Sat. 11 a.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix. When a Roman general is betrayed and his family murdered by the emperor, he comes to Rome as a gladiator to seek revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. AMC Wed. 9:35 p.m. AMCThur. 3:30 p.m.

The Glass Castle (2017) ★★ Brie Larson, Woody Harrelson. Based on a memoir, four children struggle to grow up in a rambling, poverty-stricken, wildly unconventional environment overseen by their dysfunctional yet uniquely loving parents. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. EPIX Fri. 7:35 a.m.

The Glass Key (1942) ★★★ Brian Donlevy, Alan Ladd. A reformed underworld tough attempts to clear his friend’s name of murder in this tale of politicians and gangsters. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Tues. 8:45 p.m.

Glory (1989) ★★★★ Matthew Broderick, Denzel Washington. Col. Robert Gould Shaw trains and leads an all-black regiment during the U.S. Civil War. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Showtime Thur. 2:05 p.m.

Go (1999) ★★★ Desmond Askew, Taye Diggs. A checkout girl covering for a co-worker faces danger from a drug dealer she double-crosses out of desperation. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Sat. 1:45 a.m.

Gold Rush Maisie (1940) ★ Ann Sothern, Lee Bowman. Maisie hears about a gold rush just outside a town, and decides to go into business with ta family of poor prospectors and a crotchety ranch owner who may be unknowingly sitting on a valuable vein of gold. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. TCM Mon. 9 a.m.

The Golden Child (1986) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Charles Dance. A professional child-finder is recruited to rescue a mystical Tibetan boy from a shape-shifting villain. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Ovation Wed. 11 p.m.

Gone in Sixty Seconds (2000) ★ Nicolas Cage, Angelina Jolie. A former thief must agree to steal 50 cars in one night to save his brother from being killed by a vehicle smuggler. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Showtime Mon. 3:15 p.m. Showtime Tues. 2:30 a.m.

A Good Day to Die Hard (2013) ★★ Bruce Willis, Jai Courtney. New York City cop John McClane and his estranged son must put aside their differences and work together to get a Russian whistleblower to safety and thwart a disastrous crime in Chernobyl. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TNT Tues. 4 p.m. TNT Tues. 11:02 p.m.

A Good Woman (2004) ★★ Helen Hunt, Scarlett Johansson. A 1930s society vamp leaves New York behind for Italy, where she worms her way into the lives of vacationing newlyweds. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Wed. 8:30 a.m.

GoodFellas (1990) ★★★★ Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta. In the 1950s an Irish-Italian hoodlum joins the New York Mafia, but his mob career is not what he expected. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Cinemax Sun. 10:05 p.m. Cinemax Tues. 8:20 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 9:05 a.m.

The Goods: Live Hard. Sell Hard. (2009) ★★ Jeremy Piven, Ving Rhames. In town to save a struggling car dealership from bankruptcy, a high-powered salesman unexpectedly falls in love and finds his soul. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. EncoreTues. 6:17 a.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ Sean Astin, Josh Brolin. Coastal Oregon kids follow the treasure map of pirate One-Eyed Willie past his deadly traps to gold. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. Freeform Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John. Nice Sandy and greaser Danny try to be like each other in their 1950s high school. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. Paramount Sat. 9:30 a.m.

The Great McGinty (1940) ★★★ Brian Donlevy, Muriel Angelus. A dimwitted drifter finds his values changing after he is manipulated into becoming a successful public official. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

The Great Wall (2016) ★★ Matt Damon, Jing Tian. Imprisoned within the Great Wall of China, a mercenary warrior joins forces with an elite army to battle an onslaught of marauding monsters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. FXX Tues. Noon FXX Tues. 1:30 p.m.

The Greatest (1977) ★★ Muhammad Ali, Ernest Borgnine. Boxer Cassius Clay trains with Angelo Dundee, becomes heavyweight champion and converts to Islam. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. KVCR Wed. 8 p.m.

Green Mansions (1959) ★★★ Audrey Hepburn, Anthony Perkins. A fugitive adventurer in Venezuela falls in love with a bird-girl child of nature feared by natives. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Sun. 5 a.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ Tom Hanks, David Morse. In 1935 a head prison guard realizes a man on death row may be innocent and have a supernatural ability to heal others. (R) 3 hrs. 9 mins. AMC Thur. 7 p.m. AMC Fri. 3 p.m.

Grosse Pointe Blank (1997) ★★★ John Cusack, Minnie Driver. A hit man returns to his hometown for a high-school reunion and meets the prom date he stood up years before. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Mon. 3:45 a.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) ★★★ Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana. The team struggles to keep its newfound family together as it tries to unravel the mystery of Peter Quill’s true parentage in the outer reaches of the galaxy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TNT Tues. 6 p.m.

H

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Hacksaw Ridge (2016) ★★★ Andrew Garfield, Sam Worthington. During World War II’s Battle of Okinawa, U.S. Army medic Desmond Doss braves bullets, grenades and snipers while single-handedly evacuating the wounded from behind enemy lines. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. A Sun. 8 p.m. A Mon. 1:03 a.m.

Halloween (2018) ★★ Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer. It’s been 40 years since Laurie Strode survived a vicious attack from crazed killer Michael Myers on Halloween night. She now faces a terrifying showdown when the masked madman returns to Haddonfield, Ill. -- but this time, Laurie’s ready for him. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Thur. 1:20 a.m.

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998) ★★ Jamie Lee Curtis, Adam Arkin. In hiding for two decades, a traumatized woman learns her murderous brother has returned for her. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Showtime Fri. 3:45 a.m.

Hangmen Also Die (1943) ★★★ Brian Donlevy, Walter Brennan. A Czech doctor hides with a professor and his daughter after assassinating the Nazi Reinhard Heydrich. (NR) 2 hrs. 11 mins. TCM Tues. 10:30 p.m.

The Hangover Part III (2013) ★★ Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms. Phil, Stu and Doug take Alan on a road trip to help him through a personal crisis. Meanwhile, Mr. Chow breaks out of prison and prepares to wreak havoc. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. FX Thur. 8 p.m. FX Thur. 11:33 p.m.

Hanna (2011) ★★★ Saoirse Ronan, Eric Bana. A teenage assassin faces startling revelations about her existence and questions about her humanity as she makes her way across Europe to carry out a hit. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Syfy Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Hannibal (2001) ★★ Anthony Hopkins, Julianne Moore. Seven years have passed since Dr. Hannibal Lecter escaped from custody. The doctor is now at large in Europe. Mason Verger remembers Lecter too, and is obsessed with revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Encore Sun. 11:07 p.m. Encore Mon. 4:38 p.m. Encore Fri. 2:48 a.m. Encore Fri. 3:26 p.m.

Happening: A Clean Energy Revolution (2017) Filmmaker James Redford examines the dawn of the clean energy era. (NR) 1 hr. 11 mins. HBO Tues. 5:45 a.m.

Happy Feet (2006) ★★★ Voices of Elijah Wood, Robin Williams. Animated. Born without the ability to sing, a young emperor penguin expresses himself and hopes to attract a mate through his amazing dancing talent. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Freeform Sun. 7:30 a.m. Disney XD Sat. 7 p.m.

Happy Gilmore (1996) ★★ Adam Sandler, Christopher McDonald. A powerful swing convinces a hockey player he can join the PGA tour and win back his grandmother’s repossessed house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. CMT Sun. 5:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 10 p.m.

Hard Rain (1998) ★ Morgan Freeman, Christian Slater. A thief, a sheriff and the nephew of an armored-truck driver seek money bags in a flooding Indiana town. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Encore Sun. 4:14 a.m.

The Harder They Fall (1956) ★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Rod Steiger. A fight promoter hires a hard-luck sportswriter to hype a simple Argentine boxer for the mob. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Harvest Love (2017) Ryan Paevey, Jen Lilley. A widowed surgeon visits her family’s pear orchard in hopes of taking a break from her hectic life and reconnecting with her distant son. Once there, she begins to fall for the farm manager, Will, who is growing a new hybrid pear. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 11 a.m.

The Heartbreak Kid (2007) ★★ Ben Stiller, Michelle Monaghan. After his new bride reveals her nasty nature, a man meets the woman who may be his real soul mate and tries to woo her. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Starz Tues. 8:45 a.m. StarzTues. 3:58 p.m.

Heaven & Earth (1990) ★★ Takaaki Enoki, Masahiko Tsugawa. A nobleman falls in love with his adviser’s daughter while battling a warlord in 16th-century Japan. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6:55 a.m.

Heaven Only Knows (1947) ★★ Robert Cummings, Brian Donlevy. An angel descends to Earth to unite a soulless man with a woman. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Wed. 1 a.m.

Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008) ★★★ Ron Perlman, Selma Blair. Hellboy and his team face an underworld prince who plans to awaken a lethal army and use it to reclaim Earth for his magical kindred. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Syfy Tues. 5 p.m. Syfy Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Hercules (1997) ★★★ Voices of Tate Donovan, Josh Keaton. Animated. The half-mortal strongman must become a hero to rejoin the gods on Mount Olympus. Charlton Heston narrates. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. Freeform Sun. 11:55 p.m. Freeform Mon. 4:30 p.m.

Hidden Figures (2016) ★★★ Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer. NASA mathematicians Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson cross gender and race lines to help launch astronaut John Glenn into outer space. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. FXX Sat. 8 p.m.

High Anxiety (1977) ★★ Mel Brooks, Madeline Kahn. In a spoof of Hitchcock movies, a psychiatrist with vertigo takes over the Institute for the Very Very Nervous. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. Encore Sat. 11:33 a.m.

High Crimes (2002) ★★ Ashley Judd, Morgan Freeman. An attorney tries to prove her husband’s innocence after the military accuses him of murder. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. HBO Tues. 8:55 a.m.

High Sierra (1941) ★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Ida Lupino. A mountaintop resort becomes the hideout of gangster Mad Dog Earle as he prepares for his last big heist. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Mon. 1 a.m.

High, Wide and Handsome (1937) ★★★ Irene Dunne, Randolph Scott. A circus singer helps a 19th-century oilman move his Pennsylvania crude despite the railroad. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Fri. 11 p.m.

El hijo de Lamberto Quintero (1990) Pepe Aguilar, Antonio Aguilar. Asesinan a Lamberto Quintero y su hijo decide vengarlo siguiendo sus pasos. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Tues. Noon

Hitch (2005) ★★★ Will Smith, Eva Mendes. A smooth-talking man falls for a hardened columnist while helping a shy accountant woo a beautiful heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Bravo Fri. 8:18 p.m. Bravo Fri. 10:54 p.m.

Holmes & Watson (2018) ★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Detective Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson join forces to investigate a murder at Buckingham Palace. They soon learn that they have only four days to solve the case, or the queen will become the next victim. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Starz Wed. 12:06 p.m. Starz Wed. 12:40 p.m. Starz Wed. 9:05 p.m. Starz Sat. 5:51 a.m.

Home Alone (1990) ★★★ Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci. Accidentally left by his Paris-bound family, an 8-year-old makes mincemeat of two burglars in the house. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. IFC Thur. 7 p.m. IFC Fri. 12:15 p.m.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) ★★ Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci. Once again left behind by his family, the boy hero lands in Manhattan and battles two burglars he faced before. (PG) 2 hrs. IFC Thur. 9:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 12:15 p.m.

Hot Fuzz (2007) ★★★ Simon Pegg, Nick Frost. A British constable feels certain foul play is afoot when a series of grisly accidents rocks his quiet village. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Encore Mon. 1:23 a.m. Encore Mon. 6:52 p.m. Encore Thur. 7:16 a.m. Encore Thur. 10:58 p.m. Encore Fri. 6:43 a.m.

Hot Pursuit (2015) ★ Reese Witherspoon, Sofía Vergara. A straight-arrow policewoman must protect a wisecracking witness as they race through a gauntlet of crooked cops and gunmen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. TBS Sun. 11 p.m. TRUSat. 8 p.m.

Hotel Artemis (2018) ★★ Jodie Foster, Sterling K. Brown. As rioting rocks Los Angeles in the year 2028, an arms dealer, a French assassin, disgruntled thieves and an injured cop make their way to Hotel Artemis -- a members-only hospital for criminals that’s operated by a high-tech healer called the Nurse. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Showtime Wed. 1 p.m. Showtime Wed. 10 p.m. Showtime Sat. 7:15 a.m.

Hotel Transylvania (2012) ★★ Voices of Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. Animated. An unforeseen complication unfolds when Dracula invites the world’s most-infamous monsters to his lavish resort to celebrate his daughter’s 118th birthday. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Disney Sat. 8 p.m.

Hour of the Wolf (1968) ★★★ Liv Ullmann, Max von Sydow. A Swedish painter and his pregnant wife have symbolic visions on a secluded island. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Wed. 8:30 p.m.

The House (2017) ★ Will Ferrell, Amy Poehler. Desperate for money, a couple and their neighbor start an underground casino in their quiet suburban neighborhood. As the money rolls in and the good times fly, they soon learn that they may have bitten off more than they can chew. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. TBS Sat. 7 p.m. TBS Sun. 1 a.m.

Housesitter (1992) ★★ Steve Martin, Goldie Hawn. An architect has a girlfriend who won’t move into his house and a dizzy woman who won’t move out. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Wed. 6:15 p.m.

How Do You Know (2010) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Owen Wilson. A woman ponders the meaning of love when she becomes caught in a romantic triangle with a professional ballplayer and a man on the hook for stock fraud. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Starz Mon. 12:50 p.m.

Hugo (2011) ★★★ Ben Kingsley, Sacha Baron Cohen. A resourceful orphaned boy and a bookish girl set out on a quest to unlock a secret left to him by the boy’s late father. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Showtime Mon. 8:30 a.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ Eric Bana, Jennifer Connelly. Scientist Bruce Banner transforms into a powerful brute after his experiment goes awry. Directed by Ang Lee. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. HBO Fri. 1:40 p.m.

I Am Number Four (2011) ★★ Alex Pettyfer, Timothy Olyphant. One of nine living on Earth, an alien with extraordinary abilities poses as an ordinary teenager in the hope of evading those sent to kill him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Fri. 6:05 p.m.

I Am Sam (2001) ★★ Sean Penn, Michelle Pfeiffer. A man with the mental capacity of a child hires a lawyer to regain custody of his daughter. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Thur. 1 p.m.

I Can Only Imagine (2018) ★★ J. Michael Finley, Madeline Carroll. Growing up in Texas, Bart Millard suffers physical and emotional abuse at the hands of his father. His childhood and relationship with his dad inspires him to write the hit song ``I Can Only Imagine’’ as singer of the Christian band MercyMe. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Tues. 6:05 p.m.

I Feel Pretty (2018) ★★ Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams. Renee is an ordinary gal who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy. After awakening from a fall, she suddenly gains a renewed sense of self-confidence that makes her believe she is the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Sun. 8:30 a.m. Showtime Fri. 10:30 a.m.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) ★★ Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar. A killer stalks North Carolina teens who disposed of an auto accident’s live victim. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m.

I Remember Mama (1948) ★★★★ Irene Dunne, Barbara Bel Geddes. A writer recalls her Norwegian mother and family in circa-1900 San Francisco. (NR) 2 hrs. 14 mins. TCM Fri. 6:45 p.m.

I Spy (2002) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Owen Wilson. A special agent and a boxing champion travel to Budapest, Hungary, to locate an arms dealer and a stealth bomber. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Fri. 2:45 p.m.

I Still See You (2018) Bella Thorne, Dermot Mulroney. Ghosts inhabit what’s left of the world after an apocalyptic event. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Tues. 5:35 a.m.

Ice Age (2002) ★★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Leguizamo. Animated. A woolly mammoth, a saber-toothed tiger and a sloth find a human baby and try to reunite him with his tribe. (PG) 1 hr. 21 mins. Freeform Tues. Noon Freeform Tues. 5 p.m.

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009) ★★ Voices of Ray Romano, Denis Leary. Animated. Manny, Diego and the rest of the gang must rescue Sid from an underground world after Sid steals some dinosaur eggs. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. Freeform Wed. 7 p.m. Freeform Thur. 4:30 p.m.

Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006) ★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Leguizamo. Animated. Manny, Sid and Diego reunite to warn their friends about the danger to their homes posed by swiftly melting ice. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. FreeformTues. 9 p.m. Freeform Wed. 5 p.m.

The Ice Harvest (2005) ★★ John Cusack, Billy Bob Thornton. A mob lawyer tries to keep his cool after he and his pornographer partner steal a small fortune from a powerful figure. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Cinemax Tues. 11 p.m. CinemaxSat. 8 p.m.

Ice Sharks (2016) Edward DeRuiter, Kaiwi Lyman-Mersereau. Scientists fights for their lives when aggressive, ravenous sharks break through the ice at their Arctic research station. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Wed. 10:30 a.m. Syfy Thur. 1:15 a.m.

Ideal Home (2018) ★★ Paul Rudd, Steve Coogan. Paul and celebrity chef Erasmus live an extravagant, self-indulgent lifestyle. Their lives are soon turned upside down when the grandson they never knew existed crashes their fancy dinner party. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. Cinemax Sun. 11 a.m. Cinemax Wed. 8 p.m.

If I Were Free (1933) ★★ Irene Dunne, Clive Brook. An unhappily married interior decorator meets an unhappily married London barrister. (NR) 1 hr. 6 mins. TCM Fri. 6 a.m.

Impact (1949) ★★ Brian Donlevy, Ella Raines. A declared-dead man hides out with a widow after his wife and her lover botch his murder. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Tues. Noon

Imperium (2016) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Toni Collette. An idealistic FBI agent goes under cover to infiltrate a white supremacist group that’s plotting an act of terror. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Audience Sat. 7 p.m. Audience Sat. 11 p.m.

The Impossible (2012) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Ewan McGregor. A couple and their three sons encounter terror, courage and compassion following the December 2004 tsunami that devastated Thailand. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. AudienceWed. 1 p.m. Audience Wed. 5 p.m. Audience Wed. 9 p.m.

In a Lonely Place (1950) ★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Gloria Grahame. A bungalow neighbor alibis a boozing Hollywood screenwriter accused of murder. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Sun. 3:15 p.m.

In Her Shoes (2005) ★★★ Cameron Diaz, Toni Collette. A sexy partyer clashes with her serious-minded sister and befriends a widow at a Florida retirement community. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. HBO Wed. 1 p.m.

In the Army Now (1994) ★★ Pauly Shore, Andy Dick. Soon after joining the Reserves, two buddies are called to active duty in Africa. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Showtime Sat. 5:30 a.m.

In the Heat of the Night (1967) ★★★★ Sidney Poitier, Rod Steiger. A black Philadelphia detective helps a white Mississippi sheriff solve a murder. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

In the Mix (2005) ★ Usher, Chazz Palminteri. A disc jockey must dodge gunfire instead of groupies when he becomes the bodyguard for a mobster’s beautiful daughter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Audience Sat. 5 p.m. Audience Sat. 9 p.m. Audience Sun. 1 a.m.

Inception (2010) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt. A thief who enters people’s dreams and steals their secrets gets a shot at redemption when he is given the dangerous task of planting an idea in someone’s subconscious. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 28 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8 p.m.

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone (2013) ★★ Steve Carell, Steve Buscemi. Two long-reigning kings of a Las Vegas magic act must put aside the secret feud between them to prevent a slick new performer from usurping the throne. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. IFC Wed. 12:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 2:45 a.m.

The Incredibles (2004) ★★★ Voices of Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter. Animated. Now fighting boredom in suburbia, a former superhero and his family get a chance to save the world. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. Freeform Sat. 9:15 p.m.

Indecent Proposal (1993) ★★ Robert Redford, Demi Moore. A Las Vegas mystery man offers a desperate couple $1 million for a night with the wife. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Mon. 11 p.m.

Instant Family (2018) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Rose Byrne. Hoping to start a family, Pete and Ellie turn to the foster care system to make their dream come true. The couple soon learn the joys and frustrations of parenthood when they decide to adopt three siblings, including a rebellious 15-year-old girl. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Fri. 8 p.m.

The Intern (2015) ★★ Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway. Dissatisfied with retirement, a 70-year-old widower becomes an intern at an online fashion site and develops a special bond with his young boss. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TNT Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Interstellar (2014) ★★★ Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway. As mankind’s time on Earth comes to an end, a group of explorers begins the most important mission in human history: traveling beyond the galaxy to discover if there is a future for man among the stars. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins. FXX Fri. 2 p.m. FXX Sat. 10 a.m.

Intolerable Cruelty (2003) ★★★ George Clooney, Catherine Zeta-Jones. A successful Los Angeles attorney matches wits with an attractive woman who marries men for their money. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Invincible (2006) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Greg Kinnear. At 30 years old, bartender Vince Papale sees his wildest dreams come true when he becomes a member of the Philadelphia Eagles football team. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. CMT Tues. 10 p.m.

Iron Man (2008) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Terrence Howard. A wealthy industrialist builds an armored suit and uses it to defeat criminals and terrorists. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. USA Fri. 8 p.m. USA Sat. 4:12 p.m.

Ishtar (1987) ★★ Warren Beatty, Dustin Hoffman. Booked in Marrakech, two New York singers stop in Ishtar, meet a beautiful rebel and alarm the CIA. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Fri. 8 a.m.

The Island (2005) ★★ Ewan McGregor, Scarlett Johansson. In 2019 a mercenary pursues two clones who escaped from a research facility after learning their true fate. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Cinemax Mon. 3:10 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 10:25 a.m.

Isle of Dogs (2018) ★★★ Voices of Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton. Animated. In the future, an outbreak of canine flu leads the mayor of a Japanese city to banish all dogs to an island that’s a garbage dump. The outcasts must soon embark on an epic journey when a 12-year-old boy arrives on the island to find his beloved pet. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Fri. 12:15 p.m.

The Isle (2018) Conleth Hill, Alex Hassell. When three shipwrecked sailors land on an abandoned island that has four sole residents, one of the men starts to question what happened. He soon finds himself in a fight to save his own life while trying to uncover the truth and escape. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Fri. 6:10 a.m.

It (2017) ★★★ Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor. Seven young outcasts are about to face their worst nightmare -- an ancient, shape-shifting evil that emerges every 27 years to prey on children. Banding together, the friends must overcome their personal fears to battle the murderous clown Pennywise. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Cinemax Sun. 3:45 a.m.

Jack Reacher (2012) ★★ Tom Cruise, Rosamund Pike. A defense attorney hires an enigmatic ex-Army investigator to tackle the case of a highly trained sniper who apparently murdered five people at random. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TNT Thur. 10:30 p.m. TNT Fri. 8 p.m.

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016) ★★ Tom Cruise, Cobie Smulders. Investigator Jack Reacher goes on the lam to uncover the truth behind a major government conspiracy that involves the death of U.S. soldiers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TNT Fri. 10:45 p.m.

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014) ★★ Chris Pine, Kevin Costner. El analista de la CIA, Jack Ryan descubre un plan ruso para dañar a la economía de Estados Unidos con un ataque terrorista. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. KVEA Sat. 9 p.m. FX Sun. 4:30 p.m. FX Mon. 1:30 p.m.

Jackie Brown (1997) ★★★ Pam Grier, Samuel L. Jackson. A bail bondsman helps a smuggler frame her boss, an arms dealer who plans to kill her. (R) 2 hrs. 35 mins. Ovation Mon. 8:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m.

The Jane Austen Book Club (2007) ★★★ Maria Bello, Amy Brenneman. In a book club devoted to the author’s works, several people discover that their own lives closely parallel themes found in Austen’s prose. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Ovation Fri. 2 p.m.

Janis (1974) ★★★ Janis Joplin rises from an unhappy and obscure past in a small town to head the charts as a top rock and blues singer. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Ovation Fri. Noon

The Janky Promoters (2009) ★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. Two shady concert promoters get in over their heads when they try to organize a concert headlined by rapper Young Jeezy. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. BET Wed. 7 p.m. BET Thur. 4:30 p.m.

Jaws (1975) ★★★★ Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw. A New England police chief, a shark hunter and a scientist have a showdown with a huge white shark. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. AMC Sat. 1 p.m. AMC Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Jaws the Revenge (1987) ★ Lorraine Gary, Lance Guest. A huge white shark harasses a New England widow and her marine-biologist son in the Bahamas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. AMC Sun. 2:15 a.m.

Jaws 3 (1983) ★ Dennis Quaid, Bess Armstrong. An engineer and a marine biologist face a mother white shark at a Florida sea park. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. AMC Sun. Noon

Jaws 2 (1978) ★★ Roy Scheider, Lorraine Gary. Amity’s citizens and police chief dread another tourist season with a huge white shark near the beach. (PG) 1 hr. 57 mins. AMC Sat. 4 p.m. AMC Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Jeepers Creepers 3 (2017) Jonathan Breck, Stan Shaw. A sergeant and his task force embark on a mission to destroy the Creeper on its last day of feeding. The Creeper soon fights back when they get close to discovering its mysterious and dark origins. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. Syfy Tues. 3 p.m.

The Jerk (1979) ★★ Steve Martin, Bernadette Peters. A simpleton leaves his foster family, acquires a girlfriend and invents slip-proof eyeglasses. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Encore Wed. 2:24 a.m. Encore Wed. 4:03 p.m.

Jersey Girl (2004) ★★ Ben Affleck, Liv Tyler. A young woman changes the life of a single father who used to be a successful New York music publicist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Wed. 12:15 p.m.

Jigsaw (2017) ★ Tobin Bell, Matt Passmore. A mysterious madman rounds up a group of victims to play sadistic games of life and death. Police soon find evidence that link the crimes to Jigsaw, the infamous killer who died 10 years earlier. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Fri. 3:15 a.m.

Jingle All the Way (1996) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sinbad. A crazed postman, a tough policeman and a shady Santa impede a workaholic seeking a coveted toy for his son. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Cinemax Wed. 11:40 p.m.

John Carpenter’s Escape From L.A. (1996) ★★ Kurt Russell, Stacy Keach. The fascist U.S. president enlists a jailed war hero to retrieve a top-secret device stolen by his daughter on island Los Angeles in 2013. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Showtime Mon. 10:45 a.m. Showtime Thur. 10:15 a.m.

John Carpenter’s The Thing (1982) ★★★★ Kurt Russell, A. Wilford Brimley. Antarctic outpost men fight a slimy alien able to assume the form of life it engulfs. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Starz Thur. 2:02 a.m.

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker (1997) ★★★ Matt Damon, Claire Danes. A Memphis law school graduate aids a battered wife and fights a corporate lawyer for insurance benefits for a dying man. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. EPIX Sun. 3:20 a.m.

Johnny English (2003) ★★ Rowan Atkinson, John Malkovich. A bumbling British agent tries to find a French billionaire who has stolen the crown jewels. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8 p.m.

Johnny English Strikes Again (2018) ★★ Rowan Atkinson, Ben Miller. Johnny English springs back into action when a hacker reveals the identities of undercover agents in Britain. As a man with few skills and analogue methods, Johnny must overcome the challenges of modern technology to make this mission a success. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Cinemax Tues. 9:30 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Joy of Living (1938) ★★★ Irene Dunne, Douglas Fairbanks Jr. A radio singer becomes a Boston playboy’s probation officer, and they fall in love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Fri. 11 a.m.

Joyful Noise (2012) ★★ Queen Latifah, Dolly Parton. Two strong-willed singers must learn to work in harmony if their Georgia church choir is to stay together and win a national competition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. CMT Mon. 10 p.m. CMT Tues. 1 a.m.

Juliet, Naked (2018) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Rose Byrne. Annie breaks up with her longtime boyfriend Duncan -- a teacher who’s obsessed with former 1990s rocker Tucker Crowe. She soon develops an unexpected bond with Tucker when he visits his pregnant daughter in London. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Thur. 4:15 a.m.

Just Add Romance (2019) Meghann Fahy, Luke MacFarlane. Two talented chefs, exact opposites in culinary style and personality, find themselves competing on a cable cooking show. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 4:30 a.m.

Just Like Heaven (2005) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Mark Ruffalo. A San Francisco widower falls in love with a ghostly doctor while subletting her apartment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Sun. 10 a.m. HBO Wed. 3:15 p.m.

Just Visiting (2001) ★ Jean Reno, Christina Applegate. Drinking a defective potion takes a French nobleman and his servant from the Middle Ages to 20th-century Chicago. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Cinemax Wed. 5:10 a.m.

Kansas Raiders (1950) ★★ Audie Murphy, Brian Donlevy. Jesse James, brother Frank, Kit Dalton and the Younger brothers join Quantrill’s raiders. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. Encore Sun. 9:59 a.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. Mr. Miyagi returns to Okinawa with his karate student and meets an old foe’s challenge to a duel. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. KCOP Sat. 3 p.m.

The Karate Kid (2010) ★★ Jaden Smith, Jackie Chan. A Chinese maintenance man instructs an American boy in the art of kung fu to help the youth face down bullies at his new school. (PG) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Starz Mon. 4:41 a.m. StarzSat. 7:25 a.m.

Keeping Up With the Joneses (2016) ★★ Zach Galifianakis, Isla Fisher. An ordinary suburban couple discover it’s not easy keeping up with their gorgeous and ultra-sophisticated new neighbors, the Joneses, especially when they discover that Mr. and Mrs. Jones are really covert operatives. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. FXX Wed. 3:30 p.m. FXX Thur. 1:30 p.m.

A Kid Like Jake (2018) Claire Danes, Jim Parsons. A rift forms between a man and his wife when the gender identity of their 4-year-old son comes into question. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) ★★★ Uma Thurman, Lucy Liu. Awaking from a coma, an assassin seeks vengeance against her former boss and his ruthless gang. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. LOGO Thur. 1:30 p.m. LOGO Thur. 7:10 p.m.

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) ★★★ Uma Thurman, David Carradine. Before confronting her former boss, an assassin goes after the man’s younger brother and her one-eyed counterpart. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. LOGO Thur. 4 p.m. LOGO Thur. 9:45 p.m.

Kindergarten Cop (1990) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Penelope Ann Miller. An undercover officer teaches a rowdy class of peewees, to identify one whose mother must be found. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Freeform Fri. 11:30 a.m. Freeform Sat. 7 a.m.

The Kingdom (2007) ★★ Jamie Foxx, Chris Cooper. A sympathetic Saudi police captain helps a team of federal agents flush out a terrorist cell in Riyadh. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Starz Fri. 10:32 p.m.

Kingpin (1996) ★★ Woody Harrelson, Randy Quaid. A one-handed salesman, an Amish farm boy and a pretty con artist pull bowling scams to get to a $1 million tournament in Reno. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Starz Wed. 10:43 a.m. StarzThur. 5:44 a.m.

The Kleptocrats (2018) In one of the world’s most significant financial crimes, $3.5 billion is stolen from a Malaysian government fund while investigative reporters follow the money as it travels across the globe. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Starz Wed. 2:14 p.m. Starz Wed. 10:38 p.m.

Knight and Day (2010) ★★ Tom Cruise, Cameron Diaz. Una mujer se ve atrapada en una aventura mortal e internacional cuando se convierte en la renuente compañera de un espía fugitivo. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. KMEX Sun. 8 p.m.

The Lady in Red (1979) ★★ Pamela Sue Martin, Robert Conrad. A farm girl turns to guns, sin and bathtub gin with gangster John Dillinger. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6 a.m.

Ladybugs (1992) ★ Rodney Dangerfield, Jackee. Forced to coach a girls soccer team, a salesman stacks it with his girlfriend’s son in disguise. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. IFC Tues. 10:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 6:45 a.m.

Lamberto Quintero (1988) Antonio Aguilar, Marcela Rubiales. Un Hombre honesto y violento logra que todos los hombres de la comunidad le respeten. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Mon. Noon

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (2003) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Gerard Butler. A globe-trotter must find Pandora’s box before a maniacal scientist can harness its power for world domination. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. ShowtimeTues. 1:30 p.m.

Last Action Hero (1993) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Austin O’Brien. A golden ticket handed down from Houdini puts a boy in the middle of a Hollywood superstar’s world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Sundance Tues. 2:30 p.m. Sundance Wed. 1:30 a.m.

The Last Bridesmaid (2019) Rachel Boston, Paul Campbell. A single woman watches the last of her girlfriends tie the knot. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 9 p.m.

The Last Man (2018) Hayden Christensen, Harvey Keitel. A veteran who’s suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder takes the advice of a street prophet and starts preparing for the end of days. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Tues. 3:50 a.m.

The Last Ring Home (2016) A World War II hero’s last wish was lost, found, fulfilled and lost again. (NR) 27 mins. KOCE Wed. 7 p.m. KOCE Thur. 10:30 p.m. KOCE Fri. 4:30 a.m.

The Last Song (2010) ★★ Miley Cyrus, Greg Kinnear. In a Southern beach town, a man tries to reconnect with his estranged daughter through their shared love of music. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Encore Mon. 5:08 a.m.

The Last Time I Saw Paris (1954) ★★★ Elizabeth Taylor, Van Johnson. Sudden money ruins a struggling writer and his wife in post-World War II Paris. (NR) 1 hr. 56 mins. KVCR Sat. 8 p.m.

The Ledge (2011) ★ Charlie Hunnam, Terrence Howard. After an atheistic neighbor has an affair with his wife, a vengeful Fundamentalist forces the man to choose between killing himself or allowing someone else to die in his place. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Showtime Wed. 3:45 a.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson. A sorority queen enrolls in Harvard to prove to her former boyfriend that she has more than good looks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. CMT Thur. 7:30 p.m. CMT Thur. 11:45 p.m.

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Sally Field. Fired from her firm, a young Boston lawyer heads to Washington, D.C., to fight for animal rights. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. Starz Mon. 7:02 a.m. StarzMon. 8:58 p.m. Starz Thur. 11:34 a.m. Starz Thur. 9:23 p.m.

The Legend of Hercules (2014) ★ Kellan Lutz, Scott Adkins. Exiliado y vendido a la esclavitud debido a un amor prohibido, Hércules debe usar sus formidables poderes para luchar por su reino legítimo. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. UNIMAS Tues. 3 p.m. KFTR Tues. 6 p.m.

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Liam Aiken. A dastardly count plots to steal an inheritance from three young orphans placed in his care. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. Showtime Mon. 6:35 a.m.

Lethal Weapon (1987) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. A detective with a family hunts drug smugglers with his new partner, a loner with a death wish. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. AMC Mon. 10:30 a.m.

Lethal Weapon 4 (1998) ★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. Los Angeles police partners take on members of a Chinese triad who are smuggling families from the mainland. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. AMC Mon. 6 p.m. AMC Tues. 3 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. Los Angeles police detectives crush a guns-to-gangs operation with a wild woman from internal affairs. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. AMC Mon. 3:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. An accountant leads a wild detective and his cautious partner to a South African diplomat running drugs. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. AMC Mon. 1 p.m. AMC Tues. 10 a.m.

A Letter to Three Wives (1949) ★★★★ Jeanne Crain, Linda Darnell. A flirt tells three women she will be leaving town with one of their husbands. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

Level 16 (2018) Katie Douglas, Celina Martin. Girls in a prison-like boarding school embark on a desperate search to uncover the awful truth behind their captivity. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Thur. 3:05 a.m.

The Limits of Control (2009) ★★ Isaach De Bankolé, Gael García Bernal. A mysterious stranger embarks on a journey across Spain and through his own consciousness as he completes a task that remains outside the law. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Cinemax Fri. 8:25 a.m.

Little Black Book (2004) ★★ Brittany Murphy, Holly Hunter. To learn more about his past, a young woman interviews three of her boyfriend’s former sweethearts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Ovation Tues. 10 p.m. Ovation Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Liv & Ingmar (2012) Filmmaker Dheeraj Akolkar chronicles the long relationship between actress Liv Ullmann and filmmaker Ingmar Bergman. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Live Free or Die Hard (2007) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Justin Long. John McClane grapples with a villain who plans to shut down the United States by attacking the country’s vulnerable computer infrastructure. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Encore Sun. 3:42 p.m.

Loco Corazón (1998) Rodolfo de Anda, Raúl Araiza. Una joven rica escapa de su casa por amar a un apostador, pero el destino la lleva hacia otro hombre. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Fri. Noon

LOL (2012) ★ Miley Cyrus, Demi Moore. A teenager tries to deal with the pressures of high-school romance and friendship while dodging her overprotective mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Audience Mon. 2 p.m.

Lone Survivor (2013) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Taylor Kitsch. In the mountains of Afghanistan, a squad of Taliban fighters ambushes four Navy SEALs, who are there on a mission to eliminate a high-ranking al-Qaeda operative. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. FXX Sun. 10 a.m.

The Longest Yard (1974) ★★★ Burt Reynolds, Eddie Albert. A warden forces an ex-football star to lead fellow inmates in a game against the guards. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. KCOP Mon. Noon

Look Away (2018) India Eisley, Mira Sorvino. Maria is an alienated high school student whose life gets turned upside down when she switches places with her sinister mirror image. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. Cinemax Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Lords of Dogtown (2005) ★★ Emile Hirsch, Victor Rasuk. In the 1970s a group of California surfers pioneers a revolutionary new style of skateboarding. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Fri. 6:10 p.m.

Lost Horizon (1973) ★★ Peter Finch, Liv Ullmann. An airplane hijacking leaves a diplomat and other Westerners in the Tibetan utopia Shangri-La. (G) 2 hrs. 23 mins. TCM Wed. 4:45 a.m.

Lost in Translation (2003) ★★★ Bill Murray, Scarlett Johansson. In Tokyo to shoot a commercial, a middle-aged actor becomes attracted to a young woman whose husband is a celebrity photographer. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Fri. 1:04 a.m. Encore Fri. 5:40 p.m.

Love Affair (1939) ★★★ Irene Dunne, Charles Boyer. A painter and singer meet on a ship and set a date to meet later atop the Empire State Building. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Fri. 1 p.m.

Love and Sunshine (2019) Danica McKellar, Mark Deklin. A woman has been fostering a retired military dog as she recovers from a broken engagement. But sparks fly again when the pup’s military partner returns to claim the dog. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. Noon

Love at Sea (2018) Alexa PenaVega, Carlos PenaVega. An event planner aboard a cruise ship butts heads with a rookie cruise director. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 3 a.m.

Love in Paradise (2016) Luke Perry, Emmanuelle Vaugier. When an actor who makes Westerns visits a Montana dude ranch, a woman realizes that he’s actually a city slicker who knows nothing about being a cowboy. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 3 p.m.

Love in the Sun (2019) Emeraude Toubia, Tom Maden. When a successful dating app creator hesitantly gets engaged, she returns to her hometown to deliver the news to her dad. Upon returning home, she crosses paths with her former flame and finds herself falling in love with him all over again. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 3 p.m.

Love on the Sidelines (2016) Emily Kinney, John Reardon. A woman down on her luck falls into a job as the assistant to a football player out on injury. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. Hallmark Mon. 7 p.m.

Love to the Rescue (2019) Nikki DeLoach, Michael Rady. Two single parents find themselves competing for the same dog at a school pet adoption function. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 6 p.m.

Love Under the Rainbow (2019) Jodie Sweetin, David Haydn-Jones. A grade school teacher unwillingly finds herself falling for a widowed architect whose daughter is a new student in her class. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 7 p.m.

Love, of Course (2018) Cameron Mathison, Kelly Rutherford. A helicopter mom follows her daughter to college and lands a job on campus. When she meets a charismatic professor, she learns more about herself and discovers a life of her own. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 2 p.m.

Love, Romance & Chocolate (2019) Lacey Chabert, Will Kemp. An American chocolatier enters a contest to become the chocolatier for the royal family of Belgium. While she’s focused on winning the contest, the ad exec in charge of contest publicity ends up winning her heart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 9 p.m.

The Loved One (1965) ★★★ Robert Morse, Jonathan Winters. A deceased Hollywood personality’s nephew incurs debts and headaches as he tries to make the funeral arrangements. (NR) 1 hr. 56 mins. TCM Thur. 6:45 a.m.

Lucky in Love (2014) Jessica Szohr, Benjamin Hollingsworth. A woman must adjust to her new, seemingly perfect life when her pranks on April Fools’ Day come true. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 1 p.m.

Lucy (2014) ★★★ Scarlett Johansson, Morgan Freeman. An unwilling drug mule develops superhuman abilities after the synthetic substance leaks into her system. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. FX Sun. 11:03 p.m. FX Mon. 7 a.m.

Lynyrd Skynyrd: If I Leave Here Tomorrow (2018) Rare interviews and never-before-seen archival footage offer insight into the history, myth and legend of Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Sun. 4:10 p.m. TMC Mon. 5:50 a.m. TMC Sat. Noon

MacGruber (2010) ★★ Will Forte, Kristen Wiig. After his sworn enemy steals a nuclear warhead, a clueless soldier-of-fortune leads a skilled team on a mission to retrieve the device and bring the thief to justice. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. HBOWed. 4:55 p.m.

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1981) ★★★★ Mel Gibson, Bruce Spence. Loner lawman Mad Max fights barbarian bikers for gasoline in the wasteland of the future. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Syfy Mon. 11:13 a.m.

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) ★★★ Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron. Fortified in a massive, armored truck, loner Mad Max joins Imperator Furiosa and her band of rebels as they try to outrun a warlord and his henchmen in a deadly high-speed chase through the Wasteland. (R) 2 hrs. Syfy Wed. 7:30 p.m.

A Madea Christmas (2013) ★ Tyler Perry, Kathy Najimy. Madea accompanies her niece to the country for a surprise holiday visit with the niece’s daughter, but what they find when they arrive prompts Madea to dish out her own brand of Christmas spirit. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. E Sat. 3 p.m. E Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Madea’s Witness Protection (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Eugene Levy. Placed under federal protection in Madea’s Southern home, a Wall Street banker and his dysfunctional family get a taste of the no-nonsense matriarch’s special brand of tough love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. E Sat. 10 a.m. E Sun. 2:30 a.m.

Maisie (1939) ★★ Robert Young, Ann Sothern. A stranded Brooklyn chorus-girl goes to work as a maid for a Wyoming ranch foreman’s boss. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins. TCM Mon. 6 a.m.

Maisie Was a Lady (1941) ★★ Ann Sothern, Lew Ayres. A Brooklyn chorus-girl sobers up the son and advises the daughter of a rich family. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. TCM Mon. 10:30 a.m.

Malibu Shark Attack (2009) ★★ Peta Wilson, Renee Bowen. An earthquake unleashes huge, prehistoric sharks that terrorize scenic California. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Fri. 2:30 a.m.

Malibu’s Most Wanted (2003) ★★ Jamie Kennedy, Taye Diggs. A rapper’s hip-hop lifestyle jeopardizes his father’s campaign to become governor of California. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. VH1 Fri. 2:45 p.m. VH1 Sat. 2:30 a.m.

Man of Steel (2013) ★★ Henry Cavill, Amy Adams. Though struggling with the ramifications of his extraordinary origin and abilities, young Clark Kent must become a hero and save those he loves from a dire threat. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. TNT Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Manny Dearest (2016) Ashley Scott, Mitch Ryan. A single mother hires a male nanny to help with her two children, never suspecting that he wants her family all to himself. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Lifetime Sat. 12:30 p.m.

The Marine (2006) ★ John Cena, Robert Patrick. A discharged soldier returns home from Iraq and finds that his wife has been kidnapped by the gang of a murderous thug. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. A Sun. 11:04 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 3:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 6:30 p.m.

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Paul Bettany. In 1805 a British captain and his crew endure hardships while trying to prevent a French ship from reaching the Pacific Ocean. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. Starz Wed. 1:39 a.m. Starz Wed. 8:21 a.m. Starz Sat. 9:48 a.m.

The Master of Ballantrae (1953) ★★ Errol Flynn, Roger Livesey. Two Scottish brothers engage in fierce sibling rivalry while battling pirates, Indians and British soldiers. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Sat. 7 a.m.

Matilda (1996) ★★★ Mara Wilson, Danny DeVito. A little girl develops extraordinary mental abilities, despite neglectful parents and a brutal headmistress. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Freeform Wed. 9 p.m. Freeform Thur. 6:30 p.m.

The Matrix Reloaded (2003) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne. Unos luchadores por la libertad usan habilidades extraordinarias y armas para enfrentarse a las máquinas. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 5:30 p.m. KFTRSun. 8:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 8 p.m. KFTR Sat. 11 p.m.

Max Payne (2008) ★ Mark Wahlberg, Mila Kunis. A maverick cop faces a supernatural battle when he descends into a dark underworld to find those who killed his family and his partner. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Starz Tues. 5:25 a.m. Starz Tues. 1:44 p.m.

Me Gustan Todas (1954) Resortes, Rosita Fornés. Un hombre visita Cuba, vive diversas aventuras y consigue empleo como policía. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. KWHY Thur. 9 a.m.

Mean Girls (2004) ★★★ Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams. Attending high school for the first time, a teenager becomes friends with three popular but manipulative students. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Fri. 9:55 a.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. When a woman brings her boyfriend home for her sister’s wedding, her father, a former CIA agent, takes an instant dislike to him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Comedy CentralSat. 6:15 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 11:25 p.m.

Meet the Robinsons (2007) ★★★ Voices of Angela Bassett, Daniel Hansen. Animated. A mysterious time-traveler named Wilbur Robinson takes a boy genius on a trip to the future to spend a day with Wilbur’s eccentric family. (G) 1 hr. 34 mins. Freeform Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Megalodon (2018) Michael Madsen, Dominic Pace. A military vessel that is searching for an unidentified submersible finds itself face to face with a giant shark, forced to use only what is on board to defend itself from the monstrous beast. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Syfy Sat. 2:58 p.m. Syfy Sat. 11 p.m.

Melodías inolvidables (1958) María Elena Marqués, Enrique Rambal. Un joven ambicioso trabaja duro hasta convertirse en el director más importante de comedia musical de México. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. GALA Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. A veteran agent and a rookie protect mankind from dangerous extraterrestrials roaming the Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. VH1 Fri. 10 a.m. VH1 Fri. 7:30 p.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. Two interstellar agents try to stop an alien disguised as a lingerie model from destroying the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. VH1 Fri. 12:35 p.m. VH1 Fri. 10 p.m.

Menace II Society (1993) ★★★ Tyrin Turner, Jada Pinkett. Crime, street sense and the status quo roil the mind of a teenager in the Watts section of Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. VH1 Thur. 6 p.m.

Mermaids (1990) ★★★ Cher, Winona Ryder. A teen is caught in an emotional tug-of-war as she tries to deal with both her first love and an unconventional mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Fri. 8:35 a.m.

Mi querido capitán (1950) Rosita Quintana, Fernando Soler. Unos señores muy respetados son descubiertos en sus aventuras extra maritales por sus propias esposas. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins. GALA Sat. 1 p.m.

Miami Vice (2006) ★★ Colin Farrell, Jamie Foxx. Un caso que involucra a narcotraficantes y un asesinato en el Sur de Florida da un giro personal para los detectives encubiertos Sonny Crockett y Ricardo Tubbs. (NR) 2 hrs. 19 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 3:30 p.m. KFTR Sat. 6:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 10:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Midnight in Paris (2011) ★★★ Owen Wilson, Rachel McAdams. Vacationing in contemporary Paris with his fiancee, an insecure writer is whisked back in time and meets Jazz Age giants of art and literature. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Sun. 10:30 a.m. TMC Sun. 9:35 p.m. TMC Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Midnight Special (2016) ★★★ Michael Shannon, Joel Edgerton. The government and a group of religious extremists pursue a man and his son, a young boy who possesses special powers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Thur. 8 p.m.

Midnight Sun (2018) ★ Bella Thorne, Patrick Schwarzenegger. A teen who lives with a life-threatening sensitivity to sunlight finds romance with a young man she’s admired for years. As their relationship starts to blossom, she desperately tries to hide her condition from her unsuspecting new beau. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Sun. 8 p.m.

Minority Report (2002) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Colin Farrell. A policeman tries to establish his innocence in a future where law enforcement can arrest killers before their crimes. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. EPIX Sun. 3:55 p.m.

Misericordia (1952) Sara García, Carmen Montejo. Una familia lucha para sobrevivir en la ciudad, pero sólo la entereza de la madre logra salvarla. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. KWHY Wed. 9 a.m.

Miss March (2009) ★ Zach Cregger, Trevor Moore. A young man awakens from a four-year coma and discovers that his virginal high-school sweetheart is now a centerfold model in Playboy magazine. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. IFC Fri. 8:15 a.m.

Missile to the Moon (1959) ★ Richard Travis, Cathy Downs. An astronaut and his team find a big spider, women in stockings and rock men on the moon. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. KVCR Wed. 10 p.m.

Missing at 17 (2013) Tricia O’Kelley, Ayla Kell. A woman tries to save her adopted daughter from a criminal, with help from the girl’s biological mother. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 6 p.m.

Mission to Mars (2000) ★ Gary Sinise, Tim Robbins. In 2020 after the crew of a spaceflight to Mars disappears, a second team goes to investigate and makes an incredible discovery. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. Showtime Tues. 10 a.m.

Mission: Impossible -- Fallout (2018) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill. An arms dealer and a group of terrorists plan to use three plutonium cores for a simultaneous nuclear attack. When the weapons go missing, Ethan Hunt and the IMF team must race against time to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 27 mins. EPIX Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Mission: Impossible -- Ghost Protocol (2011) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner. After the IMF is implicated in a global terrorist plot and shut down, Ethan Hunt and his team must go under cover and ``off the grid’’ to clear the organization’s name. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. FX Tues. 1:30 p.m. FX Wed. 9 a.m.

Mission: Impossible III (2006) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Philip Seymour Hoffman. Now a trainer for IMF recruits, agent Ethan Hunt squares off against the toughest foe he has ever faced: a ruthless arms and information broker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. EPIX Sat. 4:20 p.m.

Moana (2016) ★★★ Voices of Dwayne Johnson, Auli’i Cravalho. Animated. A once-mighty demigod and a spirited teenager embark on an epic adventure across the ocean. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. Disney Fri. 8 p.m. Disney Sat. 10 a.m.

Molly’s Game (2017) ★★★ Jessica Chastain, Idris Elba. Molly Bloom runs the world’s most exclusive high-stakes poker game for a decade before being arrested by the FBI. Her only ally is defense lawyer Charlie Jaffey, who learns that there is much more to Molly than the tabloids lead people to believe. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. TMC Mon. 10 p.m. TMC Sat. Noon

Mommie Dearest (1981) ★★ Faye Dunaway, Diana Scarwid. Movie queen Joan Crawford pampers and punishes her adopted son and daughter. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Sundance Fri. 10 a.m.

Moneyball (2011) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Jonah Hill. Faced with a tight budget, a baseball manager and his partner recruit bargain-bin players that scouts have labeled as flawed, but have game-winning potential. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. POPFri. 6 p.m. POP Fri. 9 p.m.

Monster-in-Law (2005) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Jane Fonda. A woman fights back when her fiance’s shrewish mother tries to destroy their relationship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. E Fri. 8 p.m. E Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Monsters University (2013) ★★★ Voices of Billy Crystal, John Goodman. Animated. Back in their college days, Mike Wazowski’s fierce rivalry with natural-born Scarer Sulley gets them both kicked out of Monster University’s elite Scare Program. (G) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Sat. 9:47 a.m.

Monsters, Inc. (2001) ★★★ Voices of John Goodman, Billy Crystal. Animated. A blue behemoth and his short, one-eyed assistant work in a giant factory that exists to scare children. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. Freeform Sat. 2 p.m.

Moonrise Kingdom (2012) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Edward Norton. In 1965 New England, a peaceful island community descends into turmoil when two love-struck 12-year-olds run away together just before the approach of a violent storm. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. Starz Wed. 6:44 a.m.

mother! (2017) ★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem. A woman’s tranquil existence gets upended when her husband invites a man, his wife and their two children as guests in their Victorian mansion. Terror soon strikes when she tries to figure out why her husband is so accommodating to everyone but her. (R) 2 hrs. EPIX Mon. 10:45 a.m.

The Mountain Between Us (2017) ★★ Kate Winslet, Idris Elba. Stranded on a mountain after a plane crash, two strangers must work together to survive the extreme elements of the remote, snow-covered terrain. Realizing that help is not on the way, they embark on a perilous journey across hundreds of miles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Sat. 1 a.m.

Mouse Hunt (1997) ★★ Nathan Lane, Lee Evans. Brothers inherit a dilapidated mansion inhabited by a resourceful rodent that refuses to leave. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. KDOC Sat. 1 p.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ Adam Sandler, Winona Ryder. A television producer tries to get the scoop on a small-town pizzeria owner after he inherits $40 billion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. TBS Sat. Noon TBS Sat. 12:45 p.m.

Mr. Holland’s Opus (1995) ★★★ Richard Dreyfuss, Glenne Headly. Life steers a passionate musician away from composing and toward a teaching career. (PG) 2 hrs. 22 mins. Cinemax Fri. 3:55 a.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ Robin Williams, Sally Field. Estranged from his wife, an out-of-work actor masquerades as a nanny to be with his children. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. WGN America Wed. 4 p.m. WGN America Wed. 7 p.m.

Mud (2013) ★★★ Matthew McConaughey, Tye Sheridan. On a Mississippi River island, two young friends encounter a fugitive whose wild tales about a beautiful woman and a line of bounty hunters come true. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. EPIX Tues. Noon

La Muerte de Pancho Villa (1974) Antonio Aguilar, Flor Silvestre. Tras su retiro, Pancho Villa se dedica a la agricultura, pero unos hombres deseosos de venganza planean su muerte. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. KWHY Thur. Noon

The Mule (2018) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Bradley Cooper. Broke and facing foreclosure on his business, a 90-year-old horticulturist takes a job as a drug courier for a Mexican cartel. His immediate success leads to easy money and a larger shipment that soon draws the attention of a hard-charging DEA agent. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Sat. 8 p.m. HBO Sun. 1:56 a.m.

The Muppets (2011) ★★★ Jason Segel, Amy Adams. Kermit, Miss Piggy and the other Muppets join forces with their fans to raise $10 million to save Muppet Studios from a greedy Texan who wants to raze the building and drill for oil. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. Starz Wed. 5:38 p.m.

Murder on the Orient Express (2017) ★★ Kenneth Branagh, Johnny Depp. A lavish trip through Europe quickly unfolds into a race against time to solve a murder aboard a train. Everyone’s a suspect when Detective Hercule Poirot arrives to interrogate all passengers and search for clues before the killer can strike again. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Cinemax Fri. 2 a.m.

Murdered at 17 (2018) Cristine Prosperi, Blake Burt. Brooke Emerson discovers a kindred spirit in Jake Campali, but she soon discovers he’s the boyfriend from hell. Jake manipulates and controls her, eventually framing her for murder. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Tues. 2:04 a.m.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Dermot Mulroney. A writer realizes that she is in love with her best friend and tries to stop him from marrying another woman, a guileless heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Showtime Sun. 12:15 p.m. POP Wed. 7 p.m. POP Wed. 9:30 p.m. Showtime Sat. 10:35 a.m.

My Bloody Valentine (1981) ★★ Paul Kelman, Lori Hallier. Friends defy the rules of a legendary murderer and discover he is real when they start celebrating Valentine’s Day. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Thur. 3:15 p.m.

My Cousin Vinny (1992) ★★★ Joe Pesci, Marisa Tomei. A wise-guy Brooklyn lawyer and his motormouth girlfriend go to Alabama to defend his innocent cousin for murder. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Starz Thur. 5:01 p.m.

My Girl (1991) ★★★ Anna Chlumsky, Macaulay Culkin. An 11-year-old meets a boy and grows up at her widowed father’s funeral home in the summer of ’72. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Ovation Sun. 8:30 p.m. Ovation Mon. 6 p.m.

My Life (1993) ★★ Michael Keaton, Nicole Kidman. A man and his wife confront his terminal cancer as he videotapes life lessons for his unborn son. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Mon. 9:05 a.m. TMC Sat. 6 a.m.

My Secret Valentine (2018) Lacey Chabert, Andrew Walker. A young woman takes advice from the chalkboard notes that her mysterious tenant leaves when a slick sales rep arrives with plans to buy her family’s prized winery. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Mon. 5 p.m.

My Summer Prince (2016) Taylor Cole, Jack Turner. When a prince who is heir to the throne lands in hot water for his partying ways, a PR consultant is hired by the royal family to perform some damage control. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 9 p.m.

Mystery Men (1999) ★★ Hank Azaria, Janeane Garofalo. Aspiring superheroes band together to defeat a villain when real superhero Captain Amazing disappears. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Encore Mon. 12:27 p.m. Encore Mon. 8:56 p.m. EncoreTues. 9:39 a.m.

Mystery Woman: At First Sight (2006) ★ Kellie Martin, Clarence Williams III. A sleuth reunites with her estranged mother, then must prove the woman is innocent of murder. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 5 p.m.

Mystery Woman: Game Time (2005) Kellie Martin, Clarence Williams III. A sleuth tries to solve the murder of a writer who has connections to the video-game business. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 5 p.m.

Mystery Woman: Sing Me a Murder (2005) ★ Kellie Martin, Clarence Williams III. Amateur sleuth Samantha Kinsey and her partner Philby investigate the murder of a band promoter. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 5 p.m.

Mystery Woman: Snapshot (2005) ★ Kellie Martin, Clarence Williams III. The friend of an amateur sleuth winds up dead after accusing her family of rigging a will. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 5 p.m.

Mystery Woman: Vision of a Murder (2005) ★★ Kellie Martin, Clarence Williams III. Invited to a health spa for the weekend, an amateur sleuth investigates the killing of a fellow guest. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 5 p.m.

Mystic Pizza (1988) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Annabeth Gish. Three teenage girls come of age one summer working in a pizza parlor in Mystic, Conn. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Ovation Sun. 11 p.m. Ovation Wed. 12:30 p.m. Ovation Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Nancy Goes to Rio (1950) ★★ Jane Powell, Ann Sothern. An actress and her mother compete, without meaning to, for the same man and part in a play. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Mon. 11 p.m.

Napoleon Dynamite (2004) ★★★ Jon Heder, Jon Gries. A gawky teenager from an odd family helps his new friend run for class president against a popular student. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. Nickelodeon Sun. 8 p.m.

Nazi Undead (2018) Georgia Chara, Andy McPhee. College sweethearts Brad and Ashley’s romantic holiday through Germany’s heartland turns sinister after encountering a German SS Officer. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TMC Thur. 3 a.m.

Needful Things (1993) ★★ Max von Sydow, Ed Harris. Maine townsfolk play deadly pranks for a sinister shopkeeper who alarms the sheriff. (R) 2 hrs. Encore Tues. 11:43 a.m. Encore Tues. 9 p.m.

Neighbors (2014) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Zac Efron. Parents go to war with a neighboring fraternity president who refuses to tone down his house’s raucous activities. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. FXX Wed. 6 p.m. FXX Thur. 4 p.m.

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (2016) ★★ Seth Rogen, Zac Efron. A man, his pregnant wife and their former neighbor clash with wild and rebellious sorority sisters. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. FX Sun. 2:30 p.m. FXX Wed. 8 p.m. FXX Wed. 10 p.m.

Nerve (2016) ★★ Emma Roberts, Dave Franco. Partnered with a mysterious stranger, a high school senior joins a popular online game that dares players to perform increasingly dangerous stunts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. FXX Mon. 2 p.m. FXX Tues. 11:30 a.m.

New Jack City (1991) ★★★ Wesley Snipes, Ice-T. Undercover officers and their boss target the king of a high-tech New York crack syndicate, the CMB. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. VH1 Thur. 10:30 a.m.

The New Land (1972) ★★★ Max von Sydow, Liv Ullmann. Swedish emigrants Karl-Oskar, wife Kristina and family struggle in 1850 Minnesota. (PG) 2 hrs. 41 mins. TCM Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Next (2007) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Julianne Moore. A government agent must capture a clairvoyant and convince him to help her stop terrorists from detonating a nuclear weapon in Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. FXX Sun. 8 a.m.

Next of Kin (1989) ★★ Patrick Swayze, Liam Neeson. A Chicago policeman and his Kentucky hills brother hunt a mob enforcer for killing another brother. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Thur. 11:35 a.m.

The Next Three Days (2010) ★★ Russell Crowe, Elizabeth Banks. A man fails in his attempts to establish his wife’s innocence of murder, and she has no appeals left, so he hatches an elaborate plan to break her out of prison. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. EPIX Mon. 12:50 p.m.

Ángel del silencio (1979) Rogelio Guerra, Rosenda Bernal. Un hombre mudo triunfa como boxeador y en agradecimiento se convierte en el generoso benefactor de un orfanatorio. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Thur. 8 p.m.

El Ángel Negro (1942) Emilio Tuero, Marina Tamayo. Un aventurero y mujeriego por naturaleza participa en una misteriosa y complicada relación amorosa con tres mujeres. (NR) 2 hrs. 6 mins. KWHY Mon. 8 p.m.

A Night at the Roxbury (1998) ★ Will Ferrell, Chris Kattan. Desperate to meet women and open their own dance club, brainless brothers Steve and Doug Butabi cruise Beverly Hills. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. IFC Fri. 2:45 a.m. IFC Fri. 10:15 a.m.

The Night Visitor (1970) ★★★ Max von Sydow, Liv Ullmann. An insane Swedish farmer escapes from an asylum to get revenge on his sister, her husband and others. (GP) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Wed. 3 a.m.

Norbit (2007) ★ Eddie Murphy, Thandie Newton. Though married to a terrible shrew, a man tries to figure out a way to be with his childhood sweetheart, who has just moved back into town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. TBS Sat. 2:45 p.m.

Northern Lights of Christmas (2018) Ashley Williams, Melody Johnson. Zoey has been working hard to own her own plane, but everything changes when she inherits a reindeer farm. Now buried in taking care of the farm and all of the Christmas responsibilities, Zoey thinks life has delivered her a strange blow. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 9 p.m.

Northern Pursuit (1943) ★★ Errol Flynn, Julie Bishop. A Mountie’s fiancee joins him as he leads a Nazi pilot and spies into a trap. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Sat. 5 a.m.

A Novel Romance (2015) Amy Acker, Dylan Bruce. A best-selling romance novelist moves to Portland to cure his writer’s block and unknowingly falls in love with his biggest critic. When their true identities are revealed, they have to find the courage to take a leap of faith. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Sun. 10 a.m.

Novocaine (2001) ★★ Steve Martin, Helena Bonham Carter. An upscale dentist becomes a murder suspect after an attractive patient seduces him into prescribing drugs for her. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Audience Thur. 9 p.m.

Now You See Me (2013) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo. A federal agent and an Interpol detective play a cat-and-mouse game with cunning illusionists who rob corrupt business leaders during their performances, then funnel the money to members of the audience. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. FX Thur. 3 p.m. FX Fri. 9:30 a.m.

The Nutcracker: The Untold Story (2010) ★ Elle Fanning, Nathan Lane. A girl must save an enchanted nutcracker and its magical world from the machinations of the evil Rat King. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Wed. 10:35 a.m. TMCThur. 4:30 a.m.

October Sky (1999) ★★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Chris Cooper. Not wanting to be a miner, a young West Virginian builds rockets with his friends and later becomes a NASA scientist. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Fri. 11:35 a.m.

The Odd Life of Timothy Green (2012) ★★ Jennifer Garner, Joel Edgerton. A boy magically appears on the doorstep of a childless couple who desperately want a family but are unable to conceive. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Sun. 7:13 a.m.

Old Dogs (2009) ★ John Travolta, Robin Williams. While preparing for an important business deal, two clueless bachelors become the unexpected caretakers of twin children. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Sat. 4:34 a.m.

The Old Man & the Gun (2018) ★★★ Robert Redford, Casey Affleck. At the age of 70, Forrest Tucker makes an audacious escape from San Quentin, conducting an unprecedented string of heists that confound authorities and enchant the public. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Mon. 4:25 p.m. HBO Sat. 4:15 p.m.

Only the Brave (2017) ★★★ Josh Brolin, Miles Teller. The Granite Mountain Hotshots become one of the most elite firefighting teams in the country. Watching over lives, homes and everything people hold dear, they forge a unique brotherhood that comes into focus with one fateful fire in Yarnell, Ariz. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. Encore Wed. 9 p.m. Encore Thur. 4:59 a.m. Encore Thur. 3:07 p.m.

Only the Lonely (1991) ★★★ John Candy, Maureen O’Hara. A Chicago policeman wants to marry a mortuary cosmetician, but his feisty Irish mother won’t let him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. HBO Tues. 7:05 a.m.

Open Water (2003) ★★★ Blanchard Ryan, Daniel Travis. Scuba divers struggle to survive in shark-infested waters after their tour boat accidentally leaves them behind. (R) 1 hr. 19 mins. EPIX Sat. 4:45 a.m.

The Other Boleyn Girl (2008) ★★ Natalie Portman, Scarlett Johansson. Family ambition pits British sisters Anne and Mary Boleyn against each other for the affections of King Henry VIII. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. TMC Sun. 6 p.m. TMC Thur. 10 p.m.

The Other Woman (2009) ★★ Natalie Portman, Lisa Kudrow. A woman tries to mend her relationship with her stepson and deal with her husband’s jealous ex-wife while trying to come to terms with the loss of her newborn. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. TMC Fri. Noon

Outbreak (1995) ★★ Dustin Hoffman, Rene Russo. An Army doctor fights the spread of a deadly virus brought into the United States by an African monkey. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. IFC Sun. 7 p.m. IFC Mon. Noon BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 2 a.m.

Over 21 (1945) ★★★ Irene Dunne, Alexander Knox. A bicoastal wit follows her husband, a 40-ish editor, through Officer Candidate School. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Sat. 1 a.m.

Overboard (2018) ★★ Eugenio Derbez, Anna Faris. Kate is a single, working-class mother of three who’s fired by a selfish, spoiled and wealthy Mexican playboy named Leonardo. When Leonardo falls off his yacht and wakes up with amnesia, Kate seeks payback by convincing him that they’re married. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. EPIX Fri. 6:05 p.m.

Overboard (1987) ★★ Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell. A yachtsman’s wife falls overboard, forgets who she is and becomes an Oregon carpenter’s mate. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. E Thur. 8 p.m. E Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Paddington (2014) ★★★ Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins. Live action/animated. A lost Peruvian bear finds shelter with a kind British family, but a museum taxidermist has designs on his rare hide. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Freeform Tues. 11 a.m.

Paranoia (2013) ★ Liam Hemsworth, Harrison Ford. Adam Cassidy es un joven que odia profundamente su trabajo en la empresa tecnológica Wyatt Corporation. Su jefe le propone infiltrarse en la compañía de su máximo rival y actuar como espía industrial. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. UNIMAS Fri. 4 p.m. KFTR Fri. 7 p.m.

Paranormal Activity (2007) ★★★ Katie Featherston, Micah Sloat. A young couple move into their first new home but are disturbed by what appears to be a supernatural presence that is most active at night. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. StarzTues. 3:58 a.m.

Paranormal Activity 2 (2010) ★★ Katie Featherston, Micah Sloat. A young woman and her boyfriend visit her family and learn that ghosts may haunt their new Southern California home. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Thur. 11:45 a.m.

The Parent Trap (1998) ★★★ Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid. An 11-year-old meets her California twin, and they plot to reunite their divorced parents. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Freeform Sun. 12:05 p.m.

The Party (2017) ★★★ Patricia Clarkson, Bruno Ganz. Janet hosts an intimate gathering of friends in her London home to celebrate her political ascension. As Janet’s husband provokes a series of revelations, a night that began with champagne soon ends up with arguments, shouting and a pointed gun. (R) 1 hr. 11 mins. EPIX Fri. 6:20 a.m.

Passage to Marseille (1944) ★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Michele Morgan. Five convicts escape from Devil’s Island to join the Free French bombing squadron fighting the Nazis during WWII. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Sun. 9 a.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Heath Ledger. A pacifist farmer of South Carolina reluctantly joins the Revolutionary War and fights alongside his son. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins. AMC Fri. 9 a.m.

Paul, Apostle of Christ (2018) ★★ Jim Caviezel, James Faulkner. Luke ventures to Rome to visit Paul -- the apostle who’s bound in chains and held captive in Nero’s bleakest prison cell. Before Paul’s execution, Luke resolves to write another book that details the birth of what will come to be known as the church. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Encore Mon. 8:52 a.m. Encore Tues. 2:53 a.m. Encore Tues. 5:19 p.m.

Paycheck (2003) ★★ Ben Affleck, Aaron Eckhart. After learning that his memory has been erased, a technical wizard goes on the run to piece together clues from his past. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. HBO Tues. 10:55 a.m.

Pearl in Paradise (2018) Jill Wagner, Kristoffer Polaha. A nature photographer heads to Fiji to shoot a magazine cover. She enlists the help of a romance novelist who she’s convinced can help her locate a rare blue pearl. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 9 p.m.

The Pelican Brief (1993) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Denzel Washington. A Washington reporter helps an on-the-run law student who knows too much about a government cover-up. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. HBO Mon. 11:10 a.m. HBO Fri. 6:05 a.m.

Penny Serenade (1941) ★★★ Irene Dunne, Cary Grant. A woman contemplating divorce from her husband recalls their early years together and the tragedies that ensued. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Fri. 2:45 p.m.

The People Under the Stairs (1991) ★★ Brandon Adams, Everett McGill. A ghetto boy discovers his landlords are weirdos hiding something in the cellar. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Tues. 2:30 p.m. TMC Wed. 4:05 a.m.

Peppermint (2018) ★ Jennifer Garner, John Gallagher Jr. Riley awakens from a coma after surviving a brutal attack that killed her husband and daughter. When the system shields the murderers from justice, Riley transforms herself into an urban guerrilla to deliver her own personal brand of punishment. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Sat. 12:30 p.m. Showtime Sat. 7:45 p.m.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (2010) ★★ Logan Lerman, Brandon T. Jackson. Tras descubrir que él es el hijo del dios griego Poseidón, un joven se convierte en el principal sospechoso del robo del relámpago de Zeus. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. KVEA Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters (2013) ★★ Logan Lerman, Brandon T. Jackson. To find the magic Golden Fleece and save Camp Half-Blood, demigod Percy and his friends undertake a dangerous odyssey into the area known to humans as the Bermuda Triangle. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. Syfy Wed. 5:08 p.m. Syfy Wed. 11 p.m.

The Perfect Bride: Wedding Bells (2018) Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith. After their wedding venue reserves the wrong date, Nick and Molly have six weeks to plan the wedding of their dreams. Things get even more complicated when Steven, who once left Molly at the altar, comes back into her life with a business offer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 1 a.m.

The Perfect Catch (2017) Nikki DeLoach, Andrew Walker. A single mother reinvents her struggling diner while spending time with a former high-school boyfriend who’s now a superstar baseball player. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HallmarkSat. 7 p.m.

The Perfect Guy (2015) ★ Sanaa Lathan, Michael Ealy. A California lobbyist must turn the tables on her ex-beau when he becomes a violent stalker. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. FX Mon. 9 a.m. FX Tues. 7 a.m.

The Perfect Soulmate (2017) Cassandra Scerbo, Alex Paxton-Beesley. An isolated poet becomes desperate to escape her controlling, abusive husband. She befriends a devoted fan, unwittingly inviting another dangerous person into her life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 10:33 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 2:34 a.m.

The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012) ★★★ Logan Lerman, Emma Watson. Friends try to help an introverted teenager become more sociable. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Sundance Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Persona (1966) ★★★ Bibi Andersson, Liv Ullmann. An actress rendered mute by emotional pain removes to an isolated beach house with a nurse as her only companion. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Wed. 10:15 p.m.

Personal Best (1982) ★★★ Mariel Hemingway, Patrice Donnelly. Two women runners have an affair while training for the 1980 Olympics. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Showtime Fri. 10:15 p.m.

Phenomenon (1996) ★★ John Travolta, Kyra Sedgwick. An amiable, small-town Everyman is inexplicably transformed into a genius with telekinetic powers. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Cinemax Fri. 6:20 a.m.

The Pink Panther 2 (2009) ★ Steve Martin, Jean Reno. Clouseau and a team of international detectives investigate the thefts of the world’s greatest treasures, including the diamond called the Pink Panther. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. IFC Tues. 12:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 4:45 a.m. IFC Wed. 8:45 a.m.

The Pink Panther (2006) ★★ Steve Martin, Kevin Kline. A bumbling French inspector investigates the murder of a famous soccer coach and the theft of his priceless pink diamond. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. IFC Tues. 2:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 2:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 10:45 a.m.

Piranha (2010) ★★ Elisabeth Shue, Adam Scott. Spring break turns gory at a popular waterside resort, where hundreds of prehistoric man-eating fish have come to dine on hapless humans. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Showtime Thur. 1:35 a.m.

Los Pistoleros (1961) Teresa Velázquez, César del Campo. Un médico convertido en pistolero deja pendiente la venganza contra el hombre que huyó con su novia para ayudar a un amigo. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Tues. 8 p.m.

Pitch Perfect (2012) ★★★ Anna Kendrick, Skylar Astin. When a new student joins her college’s female a cappella group, she takes the women out of their comfort zone of traditional pieces and introduces them to innovative arrangements. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Freeform Thur. 8:30 p.m. Freeform Fri. 6 p.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ Steve Martin, John Candy. An ad exec and a shower-curtain-ring salesman become co-travelers on the way to Thanksgiving in Chicago. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Sat. 3:10 a.m.

Planet of the Apes (1968) ★★★★ Charlton Heston, Roddy McDowall. An astronaut and his team crash on a world ruled by intelligent, talking simians who treat humans like animals. (G) 1 hr. 52 mins. Sundance Mon. 2 a.m.

Playing It Cool (2014) Chris Evans, Michelle Monaghan. A lovestruck man enters into a platonic relationship with a woman who’s already engaged to someone else. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Fri. 4:30 p.m.

Police Academy (1984) ★★ Steve Guttenberg, Kim Cattrall. The new mayor’s policy puts badges on misfits: one has a police record; another does vocal sound effects. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. IFC Wed. 7:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 4:45 p.m.

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment (1985) ★★ Steve Guttenberg, Michael Winslow. The zany graduates attempt to stop rampant acts of vandalism when they take to the meanest beat on the streets. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. IFCWed. 10:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 2:45 p.m.

Post Grad (2009) ★★ Alexis Bledel, Zach Gilford. An optimistic graduate gets a rude awakening when she fails to find a job and must move back in with her eccentric family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. IFC Tues. 4 a.m. IFC Tues. 8:30 a.m.

The Predator (2018) ★★ Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes. The universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with new DNA. Now, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and an evolutionary biologist can save the human race from extinction. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Tues. 8:13 p.m.

Pregnant and Deadly (2019) Christa B. Allen, Amber Lynn Ashley. Amber and Kyle are ready to move on after a car accident, but their world turns upside down when Jessica, the other driver who lost her unborn baby in the crash, moves in next door. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 2:04 a.m.

Pregnant at 17 (2016) Josie Bissett, Zoé De Grand Maison. Chelsea thinks her life is turning around until she discovers she is pregnant. Sonia, her lover’s wife, feels sorry for her and tries to help her. When a dark figure from Chelsea’s past returns, it puts all of their lives in danger. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 8 p.m. Lifetime Tues. 12:01 p.m.

The Prestige (2006) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Christian Bale. After an illusion goes tragically wrong, two 19th-century magicians engage in a bitter and potentially deadly rivalry. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. HBO Wed. 6 a.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ Molly Ringwald, Jon Cryer. A rich teen asks an unpopular student to the senior prom, creating problems among their separate circles of friends. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. CMT Thur. 9:45 p.m. CMT Fri. 2 a.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Richard Gere, Julia Roberts. A corporate raider pays a gorgeous hooker to be his escort for a business week in Beverly Hills. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Paramount Sat. 6:20 p.m.

Primal Fear (1996) ★★★ Richard Gere, Laura Linney. A publicity-seeking Chicago lawyer vies with an embittered ex-lover prosecuting an altar boy in a high-profile murder case. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TMC Sat. 6:45 p.m.

The Prince & Me (2004) ★★ Julia Stiles, Luke Mably. A premedical student falls in love with a Danish prince who keeps his identity a secret. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Sun. 4:15 p.m.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (2010) ★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Gemma Arterton. A prince and princess confront dark forces as they attempt to safeguard an ancient dagger that can reverse time and allow its possessor to rule the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Encore Fri. 11 p.m. Encore Sat. 6:05 a.m. Encore Sat. 4:45 p.m.

The Princess and the Frog (2009) ★★★ Voices of Anika Noni Rose, Bruno Campos. Animated. A fateful kiss leads a young woman and a royal amphibian on an adventure through the bayous of Louisiana. (G) 1 hr. 35 mins. FreeformSun. 7:20 p.m.

Prisoners (2013) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal. When police have to release their only suspect, a desperate man takes the law into his own hands after his young daughter and her friend disappear. (R) 2 hrs. 33 mins. CinemaxMon. 12:35 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 12:15 p.m. Cinemax Sun. 1:10 a.m.

The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex (1939) ★★★ Bette Davis, Errol Flynn. Matronly Elizabeth I loves the dashing Earl of Essex, but politics come first. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Sat. 1 p.m.

El profe (1970) Cantinflas, Marga López. Un profesor tiene problemas y Cantinflas lo ayuda a mantener su trabajo, así los dos empiezan una buena amistad. (NR) 2 hrs. GALA Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson. Two hit men, a boxer, a crime boss and others meet their fates over the course of two days. (R) 2 hrs. 33 mins. AMC Wed. 4 p.m. AMC Thur. 10 a.m. BBC America Fri. 8 p.m. BBC America Sat. 1:30 a.m. BBC America Sat. 11 a.m.

El Puma (1958) Rene Cardona Jr., Sofia Alvarez. A principios del siglo XX, un joven se recibe de abogado y regresa al rancho de sus padres para ayudar a la comunidad. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Tues. 9 a.m.

Pumpkin Pie Wars (2016) Julie Gonzalo, Eric Aragon. The respective children of two rival bakers fall in love while preparing to compete against each other in a pumpkin pie contest. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 5 a.m.

The Purge: Anarchy (2014) ★★ Frank Grillo, Carmen Ejogo. During a night of government-sanctioned mayhem, a man’s mission to avenge his late son turns into a quest to protect a group of strangers from violent assailants. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. FX Sat. 8 p.m.

The Purge: Election Year (2016) ★★ Frank Grillo, Elizabeth Mitchell. Trapped on the streets of Washington, D.C., a presidential candidate and her head of security must survive an annual night of terror where all crime is legal for 12 hours. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. FX Sat. 10 p.m.

The Purge (2013) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Lena Headey. A man and his family struggle to survive the night when an intruder breaks into their home during a government-sanctioned event in which all criminal activity -- including murder -- is legal. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. FX Sat. 6 p.m.

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006) ★★★ Will Smith, Jaden Christopher Syre Smith. A single father and his young son endure many hardships as the father struggles to provide a better future for both of them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Showtime Tues. 8 a.m.

Q Ball (2019) The inmates on the San Quentin Warriors basketball team search for redemption from their troubled pasts. In a place where freedom is taken away, the game provides a path forward. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. FS1 Sun. 2 p.m. FS1Fri. 6 p.m.

Quantum of Solace (2008) ★★ Daniel Craig, Olga Kurylenko. James Bond’s hunt for those responsible for Vesper Lynd’s death leads him to a ruthless businessman who is plotting to seize control of a valuable resource. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Tues. 10:50 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 2:15 p.m.

The Quatermass Xperiment (1955) ★★ Brian Donlevy, Jack Warner. A British rocket scientist hunts an astronaut monstrously enveloped by an alien fungus. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TCM Tues. 3:30 p.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Loner Rambo leaves a Buddhist monastery to free his Green Beret mentor from Soviets in Afghanistan. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. BBC America Sun. 3:45 p.m. BBC America Sun. 11:30 p.m.

Rambo: First Blood (1982) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Green Beret veteran Rambo takes on a Pacific Northwest sheriff and the National Guard. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. BBC America Sun. 11:45 a.m. BBC America Sun. 6 p.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. A former Green Beret goes on a reconnaissance mission to spring MIAs from a Viet Cong prison. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. BBC America Sun. 1:45 p.m. BBC America Sun. 9:30 p.m.

Rampage (2018) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Naomie Harris. A silverback gorilla, a wolf and a reptile grow to a monstrous size after a rogue genetic experiment goes wrong. Primatologist Davis Okoye soon joins forces with the military to prevent the mutated beasts from destroying everything in their path. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Tues. 4:40 p.m.

Ransom for a Dead Man (1971) ★★ Peter Falk, Lee Grant. Lt. Columbo outwits a lawyer who has killed her husband but made it look like a kidnapping. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 7 a.m.

The Rape of Recy Taylor (2017) Tommy Bernardi, Cynthia Erivo. In 1944, when African-American wife and mother Recy Taylor is gang raped by six white men in Alabama, she speaks out against her attackers, putting herself and her family in danger. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. Starz Fri. 1:34 a.m.

Ratatouille (2007) ★★★ Voices of Patton Oswalt, Ian Holm. Animated. A Parisian rat who enjoys fine food lives beneath a famous restaurant and longs to be a great chef. (G) 1 hr. 51 mins. Freeform Sat. 4:05 p.m.

Ray (2004) ★★★ Jamie Foxx, Kerry Washington. Blind since childhood, Ray Charles overcomes poverty, hardship and addiction and becomes an American music legend. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 33 mins. Starz Sun. 1:03 a.m.

The Reader (2008) ★★★ Kate Winslet, Ralph Fiennes. In postwar Germany, a teenager has a love affair with an older woman who is hiding a terrible secret. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TMC Wed. 2 a.m.

Ready Player One (2018) ★★★ Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke. In 2045, the creator of a virtual reality universe promises his fortune to the first person to discover a digital Easter egg. Soon, young Wade Watts finds himself in a reality-bending treasure hunt through the mysterious and fantastical world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Cinemax Mon. 11:10 a.m. Cinemax Thur. 9:55 p.m.

Reality Bites (1994) ★★ Winona Ryder, Ethan Hawke. An aspiring filmmaker follows the paths of her friends after they graduate from college in Texas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. HBO Sat. 1:20 p.m.

Reasonable Doubt (2014) Dominic Cooper, Samuel L. Jackson. Un fiscal participa en un accidente automovilístico fatal, luego manipula el caso para que el hombre arrestado por el crimen sea liberado. Después del juicio, él descubre que sus acciones liberaron a un hombre culpable. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 2 p.m. KFTR Sun. 5 p.m.

Red (2010) ★★ Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman. Retired CIA agents reassemble for survival after the agency sends assassins to silence them and the secrets they carry. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Syfy Sun. 3 p.m.

Red Dragon (2002) ★★★ Anthony Hopkins, Edward Norton. A former FBI agent asks Dr. Hannibal Lecter for help in stopping a serial killer who slaughters families. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Encore Sun. 9 p.m. Encore Mon. 2:31 p.m.

Red Eye (2005) ★★★ Rachel McAdams, Cillian Murphy. A plane passenger forcibly involves his seatmate in a plot to assassinate a government official. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. Cinemax Fri. 12:45 p.m.

Red Riding Hood (2011) ★ Amanda Seyfried, Gary Oldman. A young woman begins to suspect that the werewolf terrorizing her village is someone she loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Sun. 7:35 a.m.

Red Sparrow (2018) ★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Joel Edgerton. Dominika Egorova learns to use her mind and body as a weapon after joining a secret intelligence service. As she comes to terms with her new abilities, Dominika meets a CIA agent who tries to convince her that he is the only person she can trust. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. HBO Tues. 2 a.m.

Red 2 (2013) ★★ Bruce Willis, John Malkovich. Former CIA black-ops agent Frank Moses and his team battle assassins, terrorists and power-hungry government officials as they try to retrieve a lethal device that could change the balance of world power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Syfy Sun. 5:30 p.m. KVEA Sun. 9 p.m.

The Relic (1997) ★★ Penelope Ann Miller, Tom Sizemore. A homicide detective helps a biologist hunt a giant creature that is killing people in a Chicago museum. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Starz Thur. 3:53 a.m.

Remember the Titans (2000) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Will Patton. A Virginia high school hires a black football coach after undergoing integration in 1971. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. TBS Sun. 4:30 p.m. TBS Mon. 1 a.m.

Reservoir Dogs (1992) ★★★ Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth. Thieves ponder the identity of the traitor in their midst in the violent aftermath of a failed jewelry heist. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Wed. 2:20 p.m.

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012) ★★ Milla Jovovich, Michelle Rodriguez. New allies and old friends aid Alice in her worldwide search for those responsible for the T-virus outbreak that continues to turn humans into flesh-eating zombies. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Syfy Tues. 9:59 p.m. Syfy Wed. 3:06 p.m.

A Return to Salem’s Lot (1987) ★★ Michael Moriarty, Richard Addison Reed. An anthropologist and his teenage son move to a Maine town full of vampires. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Encore Tues. 11:03 p.m. Encore Wed. 4:49 a.m.

The Revenant (2015) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy. In 1823, fur trapper Hugh Glass treks through the snowy wilderness to track down John Fitzgerald, a member of his hunting team who killed his young son and left him for dead. (R) 2 hrs. 36 mins. FXX Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Revenge (1990) ★★ Kevin Costner, Anthony Quinn. Caught with the wife of his Mexican host, then left for dead, a former Navy jet pilot recovers to take revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Showtime Thur. Noon

Revenge of the Nerds (1984) ★★ Robert Carradine, Anthony Edwards. College freshmen Skolnick and Gilbert form their own fraternity for computer-whiz misfits. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMT Sat. 6 p.m. CMT Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Richie Rich (1994) ★★ Macaulay Culkin, John Larroquette. The boy zillionaire saves his parents and Rich Industries from a scheming executive. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Freeform Mon. 11 a.m.

Ride (2018) Bella Thorne, Jessie T. Usher. Struggling actor James pays his bills by driving for a ride-sharing service in Los Angeles. His night soon takes a shocking turn when Bruno, armed with a gun, takes James and a woman on a terrifying, white-knuckle trip that spirals out of control. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. Encore Fri. 12:13 p.m.

Ringside Maisie (1941) ★★ Ann Sothern, George Murphy. A Brooklyn chorus girl follows a boxer and flirts with his manager. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Mon. Noon

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) ★★★ James Franco, Freida Pinto. A scientist’s quest to find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease unintentionally results in a highly intelligent chimpanzee, which may signal the end of man’s dominion over Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. AMC Wed. 11 a.m.

Risky Business (1983) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Rebecca De Mornay. A call girl helps a Princeton applicant turn his home into a one-night brothel. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Tues. 10:35 p.m.

The Ritchie Blackmore Story (2015) Narrated by Ed Eales White. The influential, genre-defining career of Ritchie Blackmore, one of guitar’s all-time greats. (NR) 2 hrs. 14 mins. AXS Sat. 6 a.m.

Road House (1989) ★★ Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch. Hired to tame a rowdy Missouri bar, a Ph.D. bouncer romances a doctor and tames the whole town. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. AMC Fri. 7 p.m. AMC Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Robin and Marian (1976) ★★★ Sean Connery, Audrey Hepburn. Aging Robin Hood returns from war and finds Maid Marian in a nunnery and the sheriff of Nottingham in charge. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Sun. 3 a.m.

Robin Hood (2018) ★ Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx. After returning home to England, Robin of Loxley learns that the evil Sheriff of Nottingham has seized his family estate. He soon joins forces with a band of oppressed rebels in a daring plan to rob the Sheriff of his money and take away his power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Tues. 1 p.m.

Rock Star (2001) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Jennifer Aniston. An office supplies salesman who moonlights as a musician in a tribute band has his life changed forever when he is chosen out of the blue to replace the lead singer of his all-time favorite band, Steel Dragon. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. AXS Mon. 6 p.m. AXS Mon. 8 p.m. AXS Tues. 3 p.m.

The Rock (1996) ★★★ Sean Connery, Nicolas Cage. A scientist and a British spy who once escaped from Alcatraz are sent to the former island prison to stop a disgruntled war hero from obliterating San Francisco with chemical warheads. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. TBS Mon. 3:30 a.m.

Romance sobre ruedas (1969) César Costa, Tere Velázquez. Dos amigos ganan un concurso con un carro que ellos mismos están armando en su trabajo y le llaman ''Satán’’. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Sat. 5 p.m.

Rome in Love (2019) Italia Ricci, Vincent Riotta. An actress’s dreams come true when she lands the lead role in a remake of ``Roman Holiday.’' (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 3 p.m.

The Row (2018) Colin Egglesfield, Dylan Sprayberry. An incoming college freshman must endure cruel hazing rituals and somehow evade a demented serial killer who is targeting her sorority sisters. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Fri. 4:50 a.m.

Royal Matchmaker (2018) Bethany Joy Lenz, Will Kemp. A struggling matchmaker is hired by a king to find his son a suitable wife in time for a national celebration. As the clock ticks toward the deadline, the matchmaker finds him the perfect wife -- only to realize that she’s fallen in love with him. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 1 p.m.

Rules of Engagement (2000) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Samuel L. Jackson. A decorated career Marine, about to stand trial for a botched rescue mission, asks an old friend to defend him. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. EPIX Sat. 12:05 p.m.

Run of the Arrow (1957) ★★ Rod Steiger, Sara Montiel. A postwar Confederate passes a Dakota ritual, takes a bride and joins attacks on the cavalry. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TCM Fri. 1:30 a.m.

The Russian Bride (2018) Corbin Bernsen, Kristina Pimenova. A Russian woman moves to America with her daughter to marry a reclusive billionaire. When they arrive, he turns out to be a psychopath who sends their lives spiraling into a living hell. (NR) TMC Mon. 2:30 a.m.

S.W.A.T. (2003) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Colin Farrell. A Los Angeles Special Weapons and Tactics team must protect a criminal after he offers $100 million to his prospective rescuers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. KCOP Sun. 5 p.m.

Saban’s Power Rangers (2017) ★★ Dacre Montgomery, Naomi Scott. Teenagers who have been chosen to protect the world from aliens do it by morphing into superheroes and piloting giant robots. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. EPIX Sun. Noon

Sabrina (1995) ★★ Harrison Ford, Julia Ormond. Sons of a Long Island tycoon become romantic rivals for the chauffeur’s daughter. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Starz Thur. 9:24 a.m.

Sahara (1983) ★ Brooke Shields, Lambert Wilson. An heiress poses as a man, meets a sheik and faces danger in a 1920s cross-desert car race. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Mon. 11:05 a.m.

Sailing Into Love (2019) Leah Renee, Chris McNally. A biology teacher juggles her duties as bridesmaid to three friends, as well as teaching a summer enrichment class at her favorite place in the world, Blue Island. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 1 p.m.

The Saint (1997) ★★ Val Kilmer, Elisabeth Shue. Master-of-disguises Simon Templar falls for a U.S. scientist whose cold-fusion formula he must steal. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Showtime Fri. 2:30 p.m. Ovation Fri. 11:30 p.m.

San Andreas (2015) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Carla Gugino. When the San Andreas fault triggers a magnitude 9 earthquake, a search-and-rescue helicopter pilot must navigate the destruction from Los Angeles to San Francisco to bring his estranged wife and daughter to safety. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. USA Thur. 7:30 p.m.

The Sandlot (1993) ★★ Thomas Guiry, Mike Vitar. The best baseball player in the neighborhood helps a new kid with his clumsy ball-handling. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. MLB Sat. 2 p.m. CMT Sat. 3:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 8 p.m.

Santa Fe Trail (1940) ★★★ Errol Flynn, Olivia de Havilland. Dashing Jeb Stuart and his West Point classmates go to Kansas to stop abolitionist John Brown. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Sat. 3 p.m.

Saving Mr. Banks (2013) ★★★ Emma Thompson, Tom Hanks. Walt Disney pulls out all the stops to get the movie rights to ``Mary Poppins’’ from its prickly author, P.L. Travers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Encore Mon. 11 p.m.

Saw (2004) ★★ Cary Elwes, Danny Glover. A serial murderer will slaughter a captive doctor’s wife and daughter unless the man kills a fellow prisoner. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Tues. 2:30 a.m.

Saw IV (2007) ★ Tobin Bell, Scott Patterson. An officer has only 90 minutes to save his friend, a SWAT commander, from a series of demented traps. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Sat. 9 p.m. TMC Sun. 12:10 p.m.

Saw V (2008) ★ Tobin Bell, Costas Mandylor. As the apparently last disciple of Jigsaw, Hoffman goes on the hunt to protect his secret. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Sat. 10:35 p.m. TMC Sun. 1:45 a.m.

Scary Movie 3 (2003) ★★ Anna Faris, Anthony Anderson. After Cindy accidentally watches a strange videotape that causes the viewer to die within a week, she discovers the tape is only one of many weird happenings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins. Cinemax Wed. 2:10 a.m.

Scenes From a Marriage (1973) ★★★ Liv Ullmann, Erland Josephson. The marriage of a lawyer and a professor evolves over 10 years. (PG) 2 hrs. 48 mins. TCM Thur. Noon

The School of Rock (2003) ★★★ Jack Black, Joan Cusack. Fired from his group and desperate for money, a guitarist poses as a teacher for students who play in a school band. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. CMT Sat. 1 p.m. CMT Sun. 12:30 p.m.

The Sea Hawk (1940) ★★★★ Errol Flynn, Brenda Marshall. A British privateer raids Spanish ships with his queen’s permission in 1585. (NR) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TCM Sat. 8:45 a.m.

Search Party (2014) ★ Adam Pally, T.J. Miller. Two buddies travel to Mexico to rescue their friend after a carjacker leaves him naked, penniless and stranded in the desert. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Fri. 2:50 a.m.

The Secret Life of Pets (2016) ★★★ Voices of Louis C.K., Eric Stonestreet. Animated. A domesticated terrier and his unruly canine pal encounter a rebellious bunny and his gang of abandoned pets. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. FX Fri. 6 p.m. FX Sat. 11 a.m.

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013) ★★ Ben Stiller, Kristen Wiig. Walter Mitty develops photos for a magazine but escapes the tedium through heroic daydreams. When Walter gets a chance for a real adventure, he may just build a relationship with a co-worker named Cheryl. (PG) 1 hr. 54 mins. FXX Thur. 11 a.m. FXX Thur. 12:30 p.m.

The Secret of My Success (1987) ★★ Michael J. Fox, Helen Slater. A would-be yuppie from Kansas sorts mail in Manhattan but pretends to be a corporate executive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Sun. 12:35 p.m.

Semi-Tough (1977) ★★★ Burt Reynolds, Kris Kristofferson. Two pro-football buddies love the team owner’s daughter, their longtime mutual friend. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. AXS Thur. 6 p.m. AXS Thur. 8 p.m. AXS Fri. 4 p.m.

Senna (2010) ★★★ Alain Prost, Frank Williams. Ayrton Senna becomes a three-time Formula One racing champion and Brazil’s national hero before his untimely death at age 34. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Showtime Thur. 6:50 a.m.

Serenity (2005) ★★★ Nathan Fillion, Gina Torres. Crew members aboard a transport vessel get caught in a deadly conflict in the wake of a galactic war. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. TMC Mon. 4:30 p.m. TMC Thur. 6:45 a.m. TMC Thur. 6 p.m.

The Sergeant (1968) ★★ Rod Steiger, John Phillip Law. An Army sergeant pursues his homosexual feeling for a young private in 1950s France. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Thur. 1 p.m.

7 Days in Entebbe (2018) ★★ Daniel Brühl, Rosamund Pike. Israeli soldiers embark on a mission to rescue more than 240 hostages from an airport in Entebbe, Uganda, in the summer of 1976. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Wed. 8 p.m.

Seven Years in Tibet (1997) ★★ Brad Pitt, David Thewlis. An egocentric Austrian mountaineer gradually learns selflessness from the young Dalai Lama. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Ovation Tues. 10 a.m.

Shadow on the Wall (1950) ★★★ Ann Sothern, Zachary Scott. A psychiatrist tries to help an amnesiac girl after she witnesses the murder of her stepmother. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Mon. 2 p.m.

Shaft (2000) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Vanessa L. Williams. A detective and a narcotics cop track a sociopath out to kill a woman who can testify that he committed murder. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. BET Thur. 9 p.m. BET Fri. 1:27 p.m.

The Shallows (2016) ★★ Blake Lively, Óscar Jaenada. Stranded on a giant rock 200 yards from shore, an injured surfer must fight for her life as a great white shark circles her in its feeding ground. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. FX Tues. 9 a.m. FX Wed. 7 a.m.

Shanghai Knights (2003) ★★★ Jackie Chan, Owen Wilson. With help from his sister and a friend, a martial-arts master travels to London to find his father’s murderer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Sat. 11:25 a.m.

The Shape of Water (2017) ★★★ Sally Hawkins, Michael Shannon. Elisa is a mute, isolated woman who works in a hidden, high-security government laboratory. Her life changes forever when she discovers the lab’s classified secret -- a mysterious, scaled creature from South America that lives in a water tank. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Cinemax Fri. 4:05 p.m.

Shark Night (2011) ★ Sara Paxton, Dustin Milligan. A weekend of fun turns into a blood-soaked nightmare when college students discover they are stranded amid a school of hungry sharks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Syfy Fri. 1:02 p.m. Syfy Sat. 2:03 a.m.

Sharknado (2013) ★ Tara Reid, Ian Ziering. A monstrous storm devastates Los Angeles, leaving the streets flooded and infested with sharks. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Sat. 5 p.m.

Sharknado 2: The Second One (2014) ★ Ian Ziering, Tara Reid. A freak weather system brings in ravenous sharks to munch on hapless New Yorkers and iconic landmarks. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Sat. 7 p.m.

Sharktopus (2010) Eric Roberts, Kerem Bursin. Genetically engineered, a monster that is half-shark and half-octopus goes on a killing spree. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. Syfy Sun. 1 a.m.

Sharktopus vs. Pteracuda (2014) Robert Carradine, Katie Savoy. A half-shark, half-octopus battles a half-pterodactyl, half-barracuda. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Sun. 3 a.m.

Sharktopus vs. Whalewolf (2015) Casper Van Dien, Catherine Oxenberg. A half-shark, half-octopus battles a hybrid of a killer whale and a wolf. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Tues. 2 a.m.

Sharon 1.2.3. (2018) Gina Rodriguez, Nadine Velazquez. A true nerd turned successful business man lives the dream with two gorgeous women named Sharon, but when he meets another woman named Sharon, he falls in love. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TMC Thur. 2:30 p.m.

She’s the Man (2006) ★★ Amanda Bynes, James Kirk. Romantic complications ensue when a student poses as her twin brother and replaces him at his boarding school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. KDOC Sun. 8 p.m.

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall. A writer goes mad while serving as caretaker with his wife and clairvoyant son at a snowbound Colorado hotel. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins. Showtime Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Shock and Awe (2017) ★★ Woody Harrelson, James Marsden. In 2003, as the Bush administration prepares to invade Iraq, skeptical journalists question the administration’s claim that Saddam Hussein has weapons of mass destruction. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Tues. 4:43 a.m.

Shoot ‘Em Up (2007) ★★ Clive Owen, Paul Giamatti. El señor Smith, un hombre duro y amargado, acepta proteger a un bebé al que ha ayudado a nacer en medio de un tiroteo. Él no sabe que el niño es el objetivo de una extraña banda de criminales que tiene la misión de asesinarlo. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 2 p.m. KFTR Sat. 5 p.m.

Show Boat (1936) ★★★★ Irene Dunne, Allan Jones. A Mississippi riverboat captain’s daughter marries a roving gambler. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Fri. 9 a.m.

Showgirls (1995) ★ Elizabeth Berkley, Kyle MacLachlan. A dancer becomes understudy in a Las Vegas show, sleeps with the boss and pushes the star down a flight of stairs. (NC-17) 2 hrs. 11 mins. TMC Fri. 1:45 a.m.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018) ★★ Benicio Del Toro, Josh Brolin. FBI agent Matt Graver calls on operative Alejandro Gillick when Mexican drug cartels start to smuggle terrorists across the U.S. border. The war escalates even further when Alejandro kidnaps a kingpin’s daughter to deliberately increase the tensions. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Starz Fri. 6:59 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins. An FBI trainee seeks advice from a brilliant, psychopathic prisoner to catch a killer who skins his victims. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Wed. 4 p.m. EPIX Thur. 9:40 a.m.

Silver Lake (2018) Alex Boling, Robert Buscemi. A writer feels caught between the chaotic world of his eccentric friends and the more stable world of his girlfriend and her young children. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. Audience Thur. Noon Audience Thur. 5 p.m.

A Simple Favor (2018) ★★★ Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively. Stephanie is a widowed, single mother who works as a vlogger in Connecticut. When her best friend mysteriously disappears one day, Stephanie launches her own investigation by digging into the woman’s past -- and finding a few surprises along the way. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Wed. 9:45 p.m.

The Simpsons Movie (2007) ★★★ Voices of Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner. Animated. The combination of Homer, his new pet pig, and a leaky silo full of excrement triggers a disaster that threatens not just Springfield but the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. FXX Sun. 9 p.m. FXX Mon. 4 p.m.

Sing (2016) ★★★ Voices of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon. Animated. A pig, a mouse, a porcupine, a gorilla, an elephant and other animals gather at a koala’s theater for a singing competition. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. FX Fri. 3:30 p.m. FX Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Sister Act (1992) ★★ Whoopi Goldberg, Maggie Smith. A Reno lounge singer on the run plays nun and shows a San Francisco convent’s chorus how to rock. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. POP Thur. 8 p.m. POP Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Sixteen Candles (1984) ★★ Molly Ringwald, Anthony Michael Hall. A girl turning 16 likes another girl’s guy and feels nobody cares about her birthday. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Freeform Fri. 2 p.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Judi Dench. When M’s past comes back to haunt her, James Bond must track down and destroy the threat to her and MI6, no matter how personal the cost. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. Syfy Sun. Noon Syfy Mon. 8 a.m.

Sling Blade (1996) ★★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Dwight Yoakam. A mentally impaired man with a violent past leaves the institution in which he has lived for many years and befriends a woman with a young son and an abusive boyfriend. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. TMC Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Smokin’ Aces (2007) ★★ Ben Affleck, Andy Garcia. Two FBI agents must protect an entertainer from a motley crew of assassins after the guy agrees to testify against the Las Vegas mob. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Mon. 10:27 a.m. StarzMon. 5:38 p.m. Starz Tues. 2:08 a.m.

Snakes on a Plane (2006) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Kenan Thompson. El agente del FBI Nelville Flynn debe enfrentar a un grupo de serpientes que han sido liberadas a bordo de un avión con la intención de matar al testigo que está bajo su custodia. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. UNIMAS Sun. Noon KFTR Sun. 3 p.m.

Somebody Help Me (2007) ★★★ Marques Houston, Donna DuPlantier. Young friends begin to disappear during a getaway trip. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. BET Mon. 4 p.m. BET Tues. 10:08 a.m.

Something Borrowed (2011) ★ Ginnifer Goodwin, Kate Hudson. After imbibing too much at a party, an unhappily single woman falls into bed with the fiance of her best friend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Bravo Sat. 5:18 p.m. Bravo Sun. 1 a.m.

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (2010) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Jay Baruchel. A wizard trains a reluctant protege in the art of magic to help him protect Manhattan from a powerful adversary. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. TNT Sun. 10 a.m. TNT Mon. 2:32 a.m.

Sorority Boys (2002) ★ Barry Watson, Michael Rosenbaum. Accused of stealing by other fraternity members, three chauvinists pose as women while trying to find the real culprits. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Wed. 3:35 a.m.

Sorry for Your Loss (2018) Justin Bartha, Bruce Greenwood. A new dad returns home to bury his estranged father, but things become complicated when he learns that his father’s final wish is to have his ashes scattered on the home field of his favorite professional sports team. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Sun. 7 a.m.

Soul Food (1997) ★★★ Vanessa L. Williams, Vivica A. Fox. Three sisters deal with romantic crises and their widowed mother’s fatal illness. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Encore Sun. 1:45 p.m.

Sphere (1998) ★ Dustin Hoffman, Sharon Stone. A psychologist, a biochemist, a mathematician and others investigate a large golden sphere deep in the ocean. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. HBO Wed. 8:15 a.m. HBO Sun. 5:15 a.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Willem Dafoe. Peter Parker uses his superhuman powers to battle his archenemy, the Green Goblin. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. FX Sat. 2:14 a.m. FX Sat. 1 p.m.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) ★★★ Tom Holland, Michael Keaton. Under the watchful eye of mentor Tony Stark, high school student Peter Parker starts to embrace his newfound identity as Spider-Man to battle the evil Vulture. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. FX Mon. 7 p.m. FX Tues. 4:30 p.m.

Splash (1984) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Daryl Hannah. A produce supplier finds love in New York with the mermaid he met as a boy on Cape Cod. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Tues. 6 p.m. TMC Sat. 8 a.m.

Split (2016) ★★★ James McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Joy. A psychotic man who has 23 personalities holds three teenage girls captive in an underground cell. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. FXX Tues. 3:30 p.m. FXX Wed. 1 p.m.

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004) ★★★ Voices of Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke. Animated. SpongeBob and Patrick head for Shell City to retrieve King Neptune’s stolen crown and save the life of Mr. Krabs. (PG) 1 hr. 23 mins. Nickelodeon Sat. 2:06 p.m.

Stan & Ollie (2018) ★★★ Steve Coogan, John C. Reilly. Already legends by 1953, beloved comedy duo Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy set out to perform live shows for their adoring fans. The tour becomes a hit, but long-buried tension and Hardy’s failing health start to threaten their new act and friendship. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Tues. 7:06 a.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix. A boy and his three buddies set out in the summer of 1959 on a hike to find a dead body. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. EPIX Tues. 10 p.m. EPIX Wed. 9:15 a.m.

Star Trek Beyond (2016) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. Left stranded after an attack in space, Kirk, Spock and the rest of the crew must battle a deadly alien race while trying to find a way off their hostile planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Paramount Fri. Noon

Star Trek Generations (1994) ★★ Patrick Stewart, William Shatner. Capt. Kirk and Capt. Picard team up to thwart mad Dr. Soran’s quest for the Nexus of joy. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. BBC America Mon. 5:30 p.m. BBC America Tues. 1 a.m.

Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. After an act of terrorism leaves him with a personal score to settle, Capt. Kirk defies Starfleet regulations and leads his crew on a mission to capture a powerfully destructive force. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. FXX Sat. 2 p.m.

Star Trek: First Contact (1996) ★★★ Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes. Picard, Riker and the others set off to stop the half-robot Borg from sabotaging the first warp drive flight in 2063. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Sat. 10:10 a.m.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill. Thirty years after the defeat of the Galactic Empire, Han Solo and his young allies face a new threat from the evil Kylo Ren and the First Order. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. TNT Wed. 8 p.m. TNT Thur. 7:30 p.m.

Stay (2005) ★★ Ewan McGregor, Naomi Watts. A psychiatrist tries to help a mysterious young student who plans to commit suicide in three days. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Audience Sun. 9 p.m. Audience Mon. 1 a.m. Audience Fri. 7 p.m. Audience Sat. Noon

Step Brothers (2008) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Two lazy, immature men become rivals when the marriage of one’s mother and the other’s father forces them to live as siblings in the same house. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 9 p.m.

Step Up (2006) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan. A troubled guy but a gifted dancer attracts the attention of a talented ballerina at a Maryland school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. POP Sat. 11 a.m. POP Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Stigmata (1999) ★ Patricia Arquette, Gabriel Byrne. An atheist’s visions and manifestations of wounds like those of the crucified Christ prompt the Vatican to send an investigator. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Wed. 12:35 p.m.

Stranger Fruit (2017) On Aug. 9, 2014, in Ferguson, Mo., Officer Darren Wilson kills 18-year-old Michael Brown.Now, Michael Brown’s family discusses the events of that day. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. Starz Mon. 8:38 a.m. Starz Mon. 3:48 p.m.

Stripes (1981) ★★ Bill Murray, Harold Ramis. A lazy New York cabby quits his job and convinces his bored buddy they should join the Army. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Sundance Sat. 11 p.m.

Stronger (2017) ★★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Tatiana Maslany. Jeff Bauman loses both of his legs when two bombs explode during the Boston Marathon on April 15, 2013. With unwavering support from his family and girlfriend, Bauman embarks on a long and heroic journey to physical and emotional rehabilitation. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Tues. 4:05 p.m.

Stuck on You (2003) ★★ Matt Damon, Greg Kinnear. Conjoined twins go to Hollywood and land a role on a television show starring Cher. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Starz Sun. 9 a.m. Starz Mon. 2:41 a.m. Starz Thur. 1:10 p.m. StarzThur. 11:32 p.m.

Suburbicon (2017) ★ Matt Damon, Julianne Moore. Suburbicon is a peaceful, idyllic, suburban community with affordable homes and manicured lawns. But the tranquil surface masks a disturbing reality, as family man Gardner Lodge navigates the town’s dark underbelly of betrayal, deceit and violence. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Mon. 3:05 p.m.

Sucker Punch (2011) ★★ Emily Browning, Abbie Cornish. Retreating into a fantasy world, a captive young woman finds four allies to join in a fight to escape from the terrible fate that awaits them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Sat. 2:55 a.m.

Suicide Squad (2016) ★★ Will Smith, Jared Leto. Deadshot, Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Killer Croc and other armed supervillains unite to battle a mysterious and powerful entity, while the diabolical Joker launches an evil agenda of his own. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TBS Sun. 2 p.m. TNT Sun. 3:30 p.m. TNT Sun. 11:02 p.m.

Summer in the City (2016) Julianna Guill, Marc Bendavid. After landing a big promotion managing a store in Manhattan, a woman from a small Midwestern town tries to adopt a big city personality, which leads to disastrous results. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 8 a.m.

Summer in the Vineyard (2017) Rachael Leigh Cook, Brendan Penny. When Frankie and Nate agree to host an annual celebration, they must make a big splash to ensure the viability of their winery going forward. The paramours will find out if business can be mixed with pleasure. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 1 p.m.

Summer of Dreams (2016) Debbie Gibson, Robert Gant. A fading pop star who is on the verge of losing everything finds inspiration when she relocates to suburban Ohio and begins teaching music to a talented group of misfit children. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 6 a.m.

A Summer Romance (2019) Erin Krakow, Ryan Paevey. A young woman starts to fall for a New York real estate developer who wants to buy her family’s picturesque ranch in Montana. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 9 p.m.

Summer School (1987) ★★ Mark Harmon, Kirstie Alley. The vice principal makes a high-school gym teacher teach catch-up English to a group of misfits. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Encore Wed. 5:39 p.m. Encore Thur. 3:19 a.m.

Sun, Sand & Romance (2017) Tricia Helfer, Paul Campbell. Kate and Eric head to Cancun for a vacation. Upon arrival, Eric leaves Kate to her own devices time and again to pursue an opportunity. Luckily, Shep, the resort’s activities director, is more than willing to help fill her time with adventure. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. Noon

Super 8 (2011) ★★★ Kyle Chandler, Elle Fanning. Una serie de fenómenos inexplicables empiezan a desencadenarse después del descarrilamiento de un tren, lo que hace sospechar a varios cineastas jóvenes, quienes fueron testigos del hecho, que la catástrofe no fue un accidente. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 11 p.m. KFTR Mon. 2 a.m.

Superfly (2018) ★★ Trevor Jackson, Jason Mitchell. Cocaine kingpin Youngblood Priest realizes that it’s time to get out of the game after surviving a violent attack. Hoping for one last score, Priest must now outmaneuver the cartel and two corrupt police officers to find his path to freedom. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Starz Fri. 5 p.m. Starz Sat. 1:55 a.m.

Surprised by Love (2015) Hilarie Burton, Paul Campbell. A young businesswoman tries to convince her uptight parents to accept her boyfriend, but then she falls for an old high-school flame. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 5 p.m.

Sweet Adeline (1935) ★★ Irene Dunne, Donald Woods. She leaves Hoboken for Gay ‘90s Broadway, love with a composer and Spanish-American War intrigue. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Fri. 7:15 a.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Josh Lucas. Separated from her Southern husband, an engaged New York fashion designer confronts him about a divorce. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Freeform Fri. Noon FreeformFri. 8:30 p.m.

Sweet Virginia (2017) ★★★ Jon Bernthal, Christopher Abbott. An ex-rodeo rider strikes up a friendship with a young man who may be behind the violence occurring in their small town. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Sun. 11:10 p.m.

The Sweetest Heart (2018) Julie Gonzalo, Chris McNally. With help from a handsome investment banker, Maddie does everything she can to save her cupcake business. When her first love unexpectedly returns home, she must choose between a new romance and the man she never stopped loving. (NR) Hallmark Wed. 7 p.m.

The Take (2016) ★★ Idris Elba, Richard Madden. A rogue CIA agent forms an unlikely partnership with a pickpocket to stop a terrorist conspiracy in Paris. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Tues. 12:40 p.m.

Taken (2008) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. A former spy puts his extensive training to the test when he must rescue his kidnapped daughter from sex-slave traffickers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. CMT Wed. 8 p.m. CMT Thur. Noon

Takers (2010) ★★ Matt Dillon, Paul Walker. A determined detective and Russian mobsters complicate the plan of a gang of skilled thieves to rob an armored car carrying millions of dollars. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Starz Sun. 2:42 p.m.

The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009) ★★ Denzel Washington, John Travolta. A subway dispatcher calls on his extensive knowledge of the transit system to outwit hijackers who are threatening to kill passengers unless a ransom is paid. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Sundance Sun. 3 p.m. AMC Thur. 11 p.m. AMC Fri. 12:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. Noon KFTR Sat. 3 p.m.

Tangled (2010) ★★★ Voices of Mandy Moore, Zachary Levi. Animated. Crowned with 70 feet of magical golden hair, Rapunzel strikes a deal with a charming thief to spring her from her prison tower. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Starz Wed. 7:23 p.m.

Tango & Cash (1989) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Kurt Russell. Framed and sent to prison, rival Los Angeles police detectives must work together to clear themselves. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Sat. 8:14 p.m.

Tarzan (1999) ★★★ Voices of Tony Goldwyn, Glenn Close. Animated. A man raised by apes in the African jungle encounters a professor, his daughter and a suspicious hunter. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. Freeform Sat. 11:55 p.m.

A Taste of Romance (2011) Teri Polo, Bailee Madison. A grudge between two neighboring restaurateurs soon turns to love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 6 p.m.

A Taste of Summer (2019) Roselyn Sánchez, Eric Winter. A woman moves to Bright Shore, where she opens a restaurant and rediscovers her passion. Upon arrival, she encounters a former baseball player who has a competitive streak and owns his own restaurant. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 2 p.m. Hallmark Tues. 11 a.m. Hallmark Sat. 9 a.m.

Teeth (2007) ★★ Jess Weixler, John Hensley. A teen learns that she is a living example of the vagina dentata myth after a sexual encounter with a classmate takes a grisly turn. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Thur. 4:25 a.m.

Teresa (1951) ★★★ Pier Angeli, John Ericson. A World War II veteran and his Italian bride live uneasily with his parents in New York. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Thur. 3 a.m.

Thank You for Smoking (2005) ★★★ Aaron Eckhart, Maria Bello. A lobbyist for big tobacco finds it difficult to balance his duties defending a dangerous substance with those of being a good role model for his young son. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Wed. 4:25 a.m.

There Goes My Girl (1937) ★★ Gene Raymond, Ann Sothern. Jerry and Connie, ace reporters for rival newspapers, get engaged, and their employers try every trick in the book to break them up. When they are sent to cover a murder case, their professional competition threatens to drive them apart. (NR) 1 hr. 14 mins. TCM Mon. 4:30 a.m.

They Drive by Night (1940) ★★★ George Raft, Humphrey Bogart. Two trucker brothers get mixed up with a redhead and another man’s scheming wife. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Sun. 11:15 p.m.

Things Never Said (2012) Shanola Hampton, Elimu Nelson. Kalindra tries desperately to find an outlet for her struggling voice and escape from her abusive husband. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Starz Wed. 4:49 a.m.

Think Like a Man (2012) ★★ Michael Ealy, Jerry Ferrara. When the women in their lives buy a book by Steve Harvey and take its advice to heart, four men conspire to use the book’s insider information to turn the tables on the ladies and teach them a lesson. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. VH1 Tues. 1:40 p.m. VH1 Wed. 10:30 a.m.

13 Going on 30 (2004) ★★★ Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo. An uncool girl magically becomes a successful adult after making a wish at her disastrous birthday party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Showtime Sun. 10:30 a.m.

This Christmas (2007) ★★ Delroy Lindo, Idris Elba. A matriarch assembles her brood for their first holiday reunion in four years, but secrets come to light and family ties become strained. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. BET Sun. 12:06 p.m.

This Isn’t Funny (2015) Danielle Panabaker, Mimi Rogers. A comedian with an anxiety disorder falls in love with a traveler who cannot settle down. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TMC Mon. 7:30 a.m. TMC Wed. 9 a.m.

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999) ★★★ Pierce Brosnan, Rene Russo. A billionaire looking for new challenges attracts the attention of an investigator when a priceless Monet is stolen. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Cinemax Tues. 4:15 p.m.

The Thomas Crown Affair (1968) ★★★ Steve McQueen, Faye Dunaway. The mastermind of a Boston bank caper falls in love with the insurance sleuth on his trail. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Ovation Sat. 10 p.m.

Thor: The Dark World (2013) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman. Thor forms an alliance with treacherous Loki to save Earth and the Nine Realms from an ancient enemy that predates the universe itself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. FXTues. 7:30 p.m. FX Wed. 5 p.m.

A Thousand Words (2012) ★ Eddie Murphy, Kerry Washington. A fast-talking literary agent must learn how to live without speech upon discovering that he has only a thousand words left to say before he dies. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Cinemax Thur. 1:10 a.m.

The Three Musketeers (2011) ★ Matthew MacFadyen, Milla Jovovich. A young swordsman joins three of France’s finest warriors in a quest to foil a plot against the crown. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Fri. 12:30 p.m.

3:10 to Yuma (2007) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Christian Bale. A rancher and the captive outlaw in his charge learn to respect each other on a dangerous journey to catch a train. (R) 2 hrs. Showtime Tues. 12:15 p.m.

Throw Momma From the Train (1987) ★★★ Danny DeVito, Billy Crystal. Two writers mistake tit-for-tat murders: one’s ex-wife for the other’s beastly mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. EPIX Fri. 11:40 p.m.

‘Til Death Do Us Part (2017) ★ Taye Diggs, Annie Ilonzeh. Madison Roland finds love with another man after she leaves her abusive husband, Michael, and changes her identity. All seems well, until Michael discovers Madison’s whereabouts and re-creates her nightmare all over again. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. BET Mon. 6:30 p.m. BET Tues. 4 p.m.

The Time Machine (2002) ★★ Guy Pearce, Samantha Mumba. A scientist travels into the future and meets a race of people who fear hideous monsters living under the ground. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Ovation Fri. 9:30 p.m. OvationSat. 2 p.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet. A society girl abandons her haughty fiance for a penniless artist on the ill-fated ship’s maiden voyage. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 15 mins. TNT Sat. 11 a.m.

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything, Julie Newmar (1995) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Patrick Swayze. Car trouble strands three drag queens in a conservative Midwestern town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Ovation Tues. 7:30 p.m. Ovation Wed. 4 p.m.

Tomb Raider (2018) ★★ Alicia Vikander, Dominic West. Hoping to solve the mystery of her father’s disappearance, young Lara Croft embarks on a perilous journey to his last-known destination -- a fabled tomb on a mythical island that might be somewhere off the coast of Japan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Cinemax Mon. 10:30 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 1:25 p.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Val Kilmer. Doc Holliday joins Wyatt Earp and his brothers for an OK Corral showdown with the Clanton gang. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Showtime Sat. 9:30 p.m. Showtime Sun. 5:15 a.m.

Tommy Boy (1995) ★★ Chris Farley, David Spade. A ne’er-do-well auto-parts heir must stop his father’s widow from selling the business. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMT Sun. 1 p.m. CMT Sun. 7:30 p.m.

Tomorrowland (2015) ★★ George Clooney, Hugh Laurie. A scientist and a gifted young woman travel to the mysterious city Tomorrowland to uncover its secrets. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TNT Sat. 10:15 p.m.

Tooth Fairy (2010) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Ashley Judd. As penance for dashing a child’s hopes, a rough-and-tumble hockey player must serve time as a genuine tooth fairy. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Nickelodeon Thur. 8 p.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis. A hot-shot Navy jet pilot tangles with MiGs and flirts with a civilian astrophysicist. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. Paramount Fri. 8 p.m. Paramount Fri. 10:30 p.m.

The Town (2010) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Rebecca Hall. A Boston bank robber looks for a way out of his criminal lifestyle after beginning a passionate romance with the woman that his gang briefly took hostage. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Cinemax Sun. 8 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 5:55 p.m.

Toxic Shark (2017) Christina Masterson, Kabby Borders. A monstrous, acid-spewing shark stalks an island retreat. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Syfy Sat. 4 a.m.

Toy Story (1995) ★★★★ Voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen. Animated. A flashy new action hero’s arrival creates upset in a community of toys that comes to life when people are absent. (G) 1 hr. 20 mins. Freeform Sun. 3:15 p.m.

Toy Story 2 (1999) ★★★★ Voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen. Animated. When a toy collector kidnaps Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the other toys band together to bring him home. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. Freeform Sun. 5:15 p.m.

Traffic (2000) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Don Cheadle. While a judge’s anti-drug campaign leads him to his own daughter, a DEA agent targets a trafficker’s wife, and a policeman fights corruption. (R) 2 hrs. 27 mins. Cinemax Sun. 9:20 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Transformers: The Last Knight (2017) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Hopkins. As war with the Transformers rages on, inventor Cade Yeager forms an unlikely alliance with Bumblebee, an English lord and an Oxford professor to save the planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 28 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:25 p.m. EPIX Mon. 8:10 a.m.

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948) ★★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Walter Huston. Three unlucky Americans seek gold in Mexico, agreeing beforehand to split it equally. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TCM Sun. 1 p.m.

Tremors 6: A Cold Day in Hell (2018) Michael Gross, Jamie Kennedy. Burt Gummer suspects that giant worms are being utilized as weapons at a research facility in Canada. He soon finds himself in a race against time to create an antidote from one of the creature’s venom to save his own life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Syfy Mon. 2 a.m. Syfy Mon. 3:14 p.m.

Tron: Legacy (2010) ★★ Jeff Bridges, Garrett Hedlund. A strange signal leads the son of a long-missing video-game designer to the visually stunning cyberworld in which his father has been trapped for 20 years. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Starz Tues. 10:42 a.m. Starz Tues. 6:52 p.m.

True Grit (2010) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon. A teenage girl enlists the aid of a boozy, trigger-happy lawman to hunt down her father’s killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Sun. 8:05 a.m.

True Romance (1993) ★★★ Christian Slater, Patricia Arquette. A Detroit comic-book store clerk and his floozy wife flee to Hollywood with a suitcase full of mob cocaine. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. EPIX Mon. 4:55 p.m. EPIX Tues. 9:55 a.m.

The Truman Show (1998) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Laura Linney. An unwitting man’s life is arranged for him, captured on hidden cameras and broadcast internationally. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Mon. 10:42 a.m.

The Tuxedo (2002) ★ Jackie Chan, Jennifer Love Hewitt. A chauffeur embarks on a covert mission after a tuxedo from a secret agent gives him extraordinary abilities. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Encore Fri. 5:02 a.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A high-school student is caught up in a romance with a vampire, whose family has renounced the drinking of blood. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. VH1 Sat. 11:35 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A chain of events, set off by Edward and Bella’s marriage, honeymoon and birth of a child, yields a shocking development for Jacob. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. VH1 Sat. 9 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella and Edward gather werewolves, vampires and other allies to help them protect their daughter from the Volturi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. VH1Sat. 11:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella must choose between Edward and Jacob amid a string of mysterious killings and a malicious vampire’s quest for revenge. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. VH1 Sat. 5:55 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. After the abrupt departure of Edward, Bella develops a deep friendship with Jacob and is drawn into the world of werewolves. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. VH1Sat. 2:45 p.m. KVEA Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Twins (1988) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Danny DeVito. A genetically perfected specimen meets his pint-size, wise-guy long-lost twin. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Mon. 1:30 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 9:45 p.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton. Storm-chasers finalizing their divorce try to place equipment inside a tornado on the Oklahoma plains. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Syfy Thur. 8:30 p.m. Syfy Fri. 5:30 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016) ★★ Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis. Cranky, fast-talking Madea finds herself under attack from ghosts, ghouls and zombies after breaking up a fraternity’s Halloween party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. E Sat. 5 p.m. E Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011) ★★ Tyler Perry, Shad ``Bow Wow’’ Moss. Madea gathers the clan together to help her niece cope with some distressing news about her health. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. E Sat. 12:30 p.m. E Sun. Noon

Uncle Buck (1989) ★★ John Candy, Amy Madigan. Chicago parents in a pinch have a bachelor uncle baby-sit their teenage daughter and little ones. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. Encore Thur. 1:38 a.m. Encore Thur. 9:19 a.m. Encore Thur. 5:24 p.m.

Unforgettable (2017) ★★ Rosario Dawson, Katherine Heigl. Barely coping with the end of her marriage, Tessa Connover learns that her ex-husband is now engaged to Julia. Soon, Tessa’s jealousy starts to consume her, and she will stop at nothing to turn Julia’s paradise into the ultimate nightmare. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Lifetime Fri. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 12:01 p.m.

The Unholy Wife (1957) ★ Diana Dors, Rod Steiger. The wife of a California vintner botches his murder with her lover, a rodeo rider. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Thur. 9 a.m.

Unleashing Mr. Darcy (2016) Ryan Paevey, Cindy Busby. When Elizabeth decides to show her dog in competition, she clashes with the arrogant, complicated judge Donovan Darcy. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 7 a.m.

Up in the Air (2009) ★★★ George Clooney, Vera Farmiga. A corporate downsizing expert realizes he is developing real feelings for a frequent bedmate whose cache of travel miles and club cards rivals his own. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Showtime Thur. 5 a.m.

V.C. Andrews’ Dark Angel (2019) Annalise Basso, Chris William Martin. Heaven finds a new life at her estranged grandparents’ exquisite Boston mansion, but even in the world of the wealthy, there are strange forebodings, secrets best forgotten. (NR) 2 hrs. Lifetime Sat. 4 p.m.

V.C. Andrews’ Fallen Hearts (2019) Jason Priestley, Kelly Rutherford. Heaven is married and ready to settle in her hometown. After a trip to Farthinggale Manor, she is persuaded to stay by her grandfather to live amidst the wealthy -- until the ghosts of her past threaten her new life. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 2:04 a.m.

V.C. Andrews’ Fallen Hearts: Special Edition (2019) Jason Priestley, Kelly Rutherford. Heaven is married and ready to settle in her hometown. After a trip to Farthinggale Manor, she is persuaded to stay by her grandfather to live amidst the wealthy -- until the ghosts of her past threaten her new life. (NR) 2 hrs. Lifetime Sat. 6 p.m.

V.C. Andrews’ Gates of Paradise (2019) Jason Priestley, Daphne Zuniga. After Annie becomes orphaned and crippled, she is whisked off to Farthinggale Manor. She becomes lost in the shadows of despair until she discovers a cottage hidden in Farthinggale’s woods, where the mystery of her past deepens. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. Lifetime Sat. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 12:01 p.m.

V.C. Andrews’ Heaven (2019) Annalise Basso, Chris McNally. Heaven Leigh Casteel is the eldest of five dirt-poor children struggling to survive in a mountain shack. As she endures neglect and abuse, Heaven discovers a dark secret that changes everything. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 2 p.m.

Valentine Ever After (2016) Autumn Reeser, Eric Johnson. A woman finds love and her true calling in life while performing community service for her involvement in a bar brawl. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 9 p.m.

Valentine’s Day (2010) ★★ Jessica Alba, Kathy Bates. A diverse group of Los Angeles residents wends its way through love, romance and heartbreak over the course of a single day. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Cinemax Wed. 9:35 p.m.

Van Wilder 2: The Rise of Taj (2006) ★ Kal Penn, Amy Steel. College student Taj heads to a British university to further his studies and shows his straight-laced classmates how to party. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. KCOP Sun. 3 p.m.

Vantage Point (2008) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Matthew Fox. Secret Service agents, a tourist and others witness an assassination attempt on the U.S. president just moments following the leader’s arrival in Spain. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. Showtime Tues. Noon

Varsity Blues (1999) ★★ James Van Der Beek, Jon Voight. When the star quarterback is injured, a rigid high-school football coach expects an irreverent player to lead the team to victory. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. CMT Tues. 7:30 p.m. CMTWed. 12:30 p.m.

Venom (2018) ★★ Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams. Journalist Eddie Brock develops superhuman strength and power when his body merges with the alien Venom. Twisted, dark and fueled by rage, Venom tries to control the new and dangerous abilities that Eddie finds so intoxicating. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Starz Wed. 3:43 p.m. Starz Thur. 12:08 p.m. Starz Sat. 3:55 a.m. Starz Sat. 6:05 p.m.

Verano salvaje (1980) Jorge Rivero, Fernando Allende. La crónica de unos días de playa y noches de sexo. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Fri. 8 p.m.

Veronica Mars (2014) ★★★ Kristen Bell, Jason Dohring. On the eve of her law-school graduation, Veronica turns amateur sleuth once again after ex-boyfriend, Logan, becomes a murder suspect. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Mon. 8 a.m.

Vertical Limit (2000) ★★ Chris O’Donnell, Bill Paxton. After his father’s death, Peter quits climbing and his sister Annie, becomes a top climber. After an expedition Annie is leading is stranded by inclement weather, Peter has to assemble a rescue team to save them. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. EPIX Sat. 2:15 p.m.

A Very Brady Sequel (1996) ★★ Shelley Long, Gary Cole. Mike, Carol and the TV-series Bradys embrace a criminal claiming to be Carol’s believed-dead first husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. EPIX Fri. 4:35 p.m.

A View to a Kill (1985) ★★ Roger Moore, Christopher Walken. Agent 007 ties a mad tycoon and his statuesque aide to a plot to flood Silicon Valley. (PG) 2 hrs. 11 mins. BBC America Sat. 6 a.m.

W. (2008) ★★ Josh Brolin, Elizabeth Banks. George W. Bush transforms himself from a ne’er-do-well son of privilege to president of the United States. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Starz Tues. 9:55 p.m.

A Walk in the Clouds (1995) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón. A married chocolate salesman agrees to pose for a day as the new husband of a pregnant vineyard heiress in postwar California. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBOThur. 7:36 a.m.

Walking on Air (1936) ★★ Ann Sothern, Gene Raymond. An heiress brings home a rude French fraud to make her family appreciate her real boyfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Mon. 3 a.m.

WALL-E (2008) ★★★★ Voices of Ben Burtt, Elissa Knight. Animated. After years of tidying up an Earth devoid of humanity, a robot janitor meets a mechanical scout and chases her across the galaxy. (G) 1 hr. 37 mins. Disney XDSun. 10 a.m.

Wanted (2008) ★★★ James McAvoy, Morgan Freeman. After his estranged father is murdered, an office drone joins secret assassins who take their orders from Fate itself. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Syfy Sun. 10:15 p.m. Syfy Mon. 7:30 p.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ Adam Sandler, Kathy Bates. A water boy’s temper tantrums spur an addled football coach to sign him on as defensive tackle. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 6:55 p.m. Comedy Central Sun. 9 p.m.

Waterworld (1995) ★★ Kevin Costner, Dennis Hopper. A web-footed loner navigates a landless Earth, while a ruthless gangster chases him, a woman and their young companion. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Starz Sun. 11:01 a.m. StarzMon. 12:24 p.m.

We’re the Millers (2013) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis. Indebted to a big-time drug lord, a pot dealer travels to Mexico with a fake family and a camper to pick up a large shipment and smuggle it into the U.S. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. IFC Tues. 7 p.m. IFC Tues. 9:30 p.m.

The Wedding Planner (2001) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Matthew McConaughey. A lonely organizer falls for an engaged pediatrician while coordinating his wedding and reception. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Tues. 3:33 p.m. EncoreWed. 10:56 a.m.

Weird Science (1985) ★★★ Kelly LeBrock, Anthony Michael Hall. Two high-school nerds computer-generate a magic beauty who shows them how to meet girls. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. Encore Fri. 7:24 p.m. Encore Sat. 3:09 p.m.

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008) ★★ Martin Lawrence, James Earl Jones. Determined to prove to his family how much he has changed, a talk-show star returns to his small Southern hometown for his parents’ anniversary. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. BET Sun. 2:38 p.m.

Welcome to Christmas (2018) Eric Mabius, Jennifer Finnigan. A real estate developer finds romance with a charming sheriff in a small town. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 8 p.m.

The Whales of August (1987) ★★★ Bette Davis, Lillian Gish. An elderly blind woman fears losing her sister to a charming Russian emigre on the Maine coast. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Mon. 9 p.m.

What Keeps You Alive (2018) Hannah Emily Anderson, Brittany Allen. Venomous betrayals engulf a female married couple attempting to celebrate their one-year anniversary. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Tues. 4:15 p.m. TMC Fri. 1 p.m.

What Lies Beneath (2000) ★★ Harrison Ford, Michelle Pfeiffer. Supernatural events plague a college professor and his wife as they investigate a murder she believes occurred next door. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TMC Sun. 2 p.m. TMCThur. 8:50 a.m. TMC Fri. 4 a.m.

What to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Lopez. Pregnancy hormones wreak havoc on a baby-crazy author in one of five intertwined tales about the challenges of impending parenthood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. CMT Sat. 1 a.m.

What Women Want (2000) ★★ Mel Gibson, Helen Hunt. A freak accident gives a Chicago advertising executive the ability to read women’s minds. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TNT Sat. 3 p.m.

What’s Love Got to Do With It (1993) ★★★ Angela Bassett, Laurence Fishburne. Anna Mae Bullock meets singer/songwriter Ike Turner and goes into show business under the stage name Tina. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. BET Mon. 9:05 p.m. BET Tues. 12:56 p.m.

What’s the Worst That Could Happen? (2001) ★ Martin Lawrence, Danny DeVito. When a professional thief robs a beachfront mansion, he catches the owner in a compromising situation. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Wed. 12:42 p.m.

When Tomorrow Comes (1939) ★★ Charles Boyer, Irene Dunne. A married pianist deserts his mentally troubled wife when he falls in love with a pretty waitress. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Fri. 9:15 p.m.

White House Down (2013) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jamie Foxx. While on a tour of the White House with his young daughter, a police officer springs into action to save his child and the president from a heavily armed group of paramilitary invaders. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Paramount Wed. 7 p.m. Paramount Wed. 11:57 p.m.

Whiteout (2009) ★ Kate Beckinsale, Gabriel Macht. The only U.S. Marshal assigned to Antarctica has just three days to solve the continent’s first murder before six months of darkness strand her with the killer. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. EncoreTues. 1:10 a.m.

The Whole Nine Yards (2000) ★★ Bruce Willis, Matthew Perry. A hit man in the Witness Protection Program and his next-door neighbor team up to find out who is trying to kill them. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Showtime Sun. 6:45 a.m.

Why Did I Get Married? (2007) ★★ Tyler Perry, Janet Jackson. Revelations of infidelity and other secrets force eight married friends to take a hard look at issues of commitment, betrayal and forgiveness. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. VH1Wed. 1:40 p.m.

Widows (2018) ★★★ Viola Davis, Colin Farrell. A police shootout leaves four thieves dead during an explosive armed robbery attempt in Chicago. Their indebted widows must now join forces to pull off their own heist and forge a future for themselves. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. HBO Sat. 5:50 p.m.

Wild Bill (1995) ★ Jeff Bridges, Ellen Barkin. The legendary gunfighter resumes romance with Calamity Jane, faces an upstart and copes with his past in late-1800s Dakota Territory. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Wed. 2:23 p.m.

Wildlife (2018) ★★★ Carey Mulligan, Jake Gyllenhaal. In 1960s Montana, 14-year-old Joe watches powerlessly as his parents’ marriage slowly begins to fall apart. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Showtime Tues. 4:30 a.m.

Willard (1971) ★★ Bruce Davison, Ernest Borgnine. Nagged by his mother, bullied by his boss, a young man trains mansion rats to kill for him. (GP) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Tues. 11:05 a.m.

Winchester (2018) ★ Helen Mirren, Jason Clarke. To an outsider, Sarah Winchester’s 7-story home looks like a monstrous monument to a disturbed woman’s madness. But Sarah’s actually building a prison -- an asylum for hundreds of vengeful ghosts that have a score to settle with her family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Showtime Fri. 5:15 a.m.

Witness (1985) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Kelly McGillis. A hunted Philadelphia detective moves in with an Amish widow and her murder-witness son. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Encore Sun. 2:19 a.m.

Wonder (2017) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson. Born with facial differences that, up until now, have prevented him from going to a mainstream school, Auggie Pullman becomes the most unlikely of heroes when he enters the local fifth grade. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Tues. 8 p.m.

Wonder Woman (2017) ★★★ Gal Gadot, Chris Pine. After leaving her all-female island for the first time, Wonder Woman discovers her full powers and true destiny while fighting alongside men in a war to end all wars. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. TNT Sun. 6 p.m.

Wreck-It Ralph (2012) ★★★ Voices of John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman. Animated. After years of losing to his adversary, an arcade-game character grows tired of always being the bad guy and takes matters into his own hands to finally become a hero. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Encore Sat. 8:03 a.m.

The Wrong Cruise (2018) Vivica A. Fox, Andres Londono. A mother and her teenage daughter find themselves falling for a couple of handsome and charming passengers while on a cruise. However, when they leave the ship for a port excursion, they quickly realize that they’ve been drawn into a web of deceit. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 4 p.m.

The Wrong Mother (2017) Vanessa Marcil, Brooke Nevin. An accident victim’s home nurse is the same woman she used for an in vitro procedure. Now, the woman wants her children back. (NR) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Lifetime Sun. 6 p.m.

The Wrong Son (2018) Olivia d’Abo, Tammy Blanchard. Thirteen years after disappearing, Matt returns home to his mother. Suspicions grow when her older son is injured, causing her to wonder if Matt is really her missing son. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 8 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 12:01 p.m.

Wyatt Earp (1994) ★★ Kevin Costner, Dennis Quaid. The portrait traces him from Southern boy to Western lawman defending boomtowns with his brothers and Doc Holliday. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 11 mins. Ovation Sat. 6 p.m.

The X-Files (1998) ★★ David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson. FBI agents Mulder and Scully probe events that may prove the existence of aliens on Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Starz Tues. 12:04 p.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Liev Schreiber. Explores Wolverine’s violent past, the death of his lover and his complex relationship with Victor Creed. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. AMC Wed. 7 p.m. AMC Thur. 1 p.m.

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. An all-out war looms when the discovery of a cure for mutations draws a line between the followers of Charles Xavier and those of Magneto. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. FX Sat. 3:30 p.m.

xXx: Return of Xander Cage (2017) ★★ Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen. Daredevil operative Xander Cage springs into action when four dangerous criminals steal Pandora’s Box, a device that controls every military satellite in the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Syfy Sun. 8 p.m. Syfy Mon. 5:26 p.m. USA Sat. 2 p.m.

XY Chelsea (2019) Chelsea Manning. Whistleblower Chelsea Manning leaks information about the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. Showtime Fri. 7 a.m.

Zandy’s Bride (1974) ★★ Gene Hackman, Liv Ullmann. An 1870s California cattle rancher finally warms up to his strong-willed Swedish mail-order bride. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. TCM Wed. 9 a.m.

Zero Dark Thirty (2012) ★★★ Jessica Chastain, Jason Clarke. The work of a dedicated female CIA operative becomes instrumental in the hunt for and elimination of Osama bin Laden. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins. A Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Zombie Shark (2015) Cassie Steele, Jason London. An experimental shark goes on a rampage after escaping from a research facility. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Sat. 12:57 p.m.

Zombie Tidal Wave (2019) Ian Ziering, Chikashi Linzbichler. Zombies wreak bloodthirsty havoc after a tidal wave hits a small town. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Sat. 9 p.m.

Zombieland (2009) ★★★ Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg. Survivors of a zombie apocalypse use creative means to dispatch the undead as they make their way toward a rumored safe haven in Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. AMCTues. 1:40 a.m.

Zombies (2018) Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly. A zombie and a cheerleader work together to show the town of Seabrook what they can achieve when they embrace their differences and celebrate what makes them a community. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney Tues. 6:15 p.m.

Zookeeper (2011) ★ Kevin James, Rosario Dawson. When their shy caretaker decides he needs to switch careers to find a woman, zoo animals reveal their secret ability to talk and teach him how to woo the ladies. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Starz Thur. 7:40 a.m.

Zootopia (2016) ★★★ Voices of Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman. Animated. Rookie police rabbit Judy Hopps works with a wily fox to solve a mysterious case in the mammal metropolis of Zootopia. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. FreeformSat. 6:45 p.m.