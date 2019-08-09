Quentin Tarantino and Martha Stewart get the lounge-act treatment: Theater in SoCal this week

Here are theater listings for the Aug. 11-18. Capsule reviews are by Charles McNulty (C.M.), Philip Brandes (P.B.), F. Kathleen Foley (F.K.F.), Margaret Gray (M.G.) and Daryl H. Miller (D.H.M.).

Openings

Good Mourning A father grieving the loss of his 9-year-old daughter to leukemia tries to find a way forward in this solo drama from writer-performer Hosea Chanchez. The Hudson MainStage Theatre, 6539 Santa Monica Blvd., L.A. Sun., next Sun., 8 p.m.; Sat., 3 p.m.; ends Sept. 8. $25-$35. onstage411.com

The Rise and Fall (and Rise) of Martha Stewart Ryan Raftery portrays the lifestyle maven in this comedy with music. Catalina Bar & Grill, 6725 W. Sunset Blvd., Hollywood. Sun., 7:30 p.m. $25-$60; food and drink minimums apply. (866) 468-3399. TicketWeb.com

Center Theatre Group Library Play Reading Series “La Visión de los Vencidos” by Miguel Leon-Portilla; performed in Spanish. Benjamin Franklin Library, 2200 E. 1st St., L.A. Tue., 6 p.m. Also at: Malabar Library, 2801 Wabash Ave., L.A. Wed., 6 p.m.; and Robert Louis Stevenson Library, 803 Spence St., L.A. Thu., 6 p.m. Free. CenterTheatreGroup.org

Honeymoon Suite SkyPilot Theatre Company’s Runway series continues with Kelli Bowlden’s trio of tales set in the same hotel room. Oh My Ribs! Theater, 6468 Santa Monica Blvd., L.A. Wed., 8 p.m. $5. skypilottheatre.com

Comfort Women: A New Musical Dimo Kim Musical Theatre Factory presents this musical drama that explores the stories of women forced into sexual slavery by the Japanese Army during WWII. The Los Angeles Theatre Center, 514 S. Spring St., L.A. Thu.-Fri., 7 p.m.; Sat.-next Sun., 3 and 7 p.m.; ends Aug. 25. $29.99-$44.99. (866) 811-4111. thelatc.org

Elements — The Music of Earth, Wind and Fire Tribute act salutes the 1970s and ‘80s-era R&B band. Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. Thu.-Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 1 p.m. $50-$75. (949) 497-2787. lagunaplayhouse.com

Tarantina: The Un-Official Quentin Tarantino Cabaret Showcase Burlesque show celebrates the heroines in the director’s films. Club Bahia, 1130 Sunset Blvd., L.A. Thu., 8:15 p.m. $25-$300. www.tarantinashow.com

Dope Queens Three friends — two transgender women of color and a drug addict, all recently released from prison — try to get by in a rapidly gentrifying San Francisco in 2012 in Grafton Doyle’s new drama. Hudson Mainstage Theatre, 6539 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends Sept. 22. $35, $40. 323-960-7738. dopequeensplay.com

Nicky as Carol Channing The drag artist salutes the legendary Broadway star. Cavern Club Celebrity Theater, Casita del Campo, 1920 Hyperion Ave., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m. $25. (800) 838-3006. brownpapertickets.com

The Speakeasy Project: American Roadhouse Fractured Actors Theater Company presents this mix of new one-act comedies and live music. Suite J Theater, Ventura Vineyard, 1956 Palma Drive, Ventura. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 5 p.m.; ends Aug. 31. (805) 232-4590. fracturedactors.com

Early Birds Moving Arts stages Dana Schwartz’s new comedy about two elderly ladies trying to escape their pasts by going on an ocean cruise. Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave., L.A. Sat., 4 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 4 p.m.; ends Sept. 7. $24, $30; Mondays, pay what you will. (323) 472-5646 movingarts.org

Frankenstein A Noise Within opens its season with the California premiere of Nick Dear’s adaptation of Mary Shelley’s Gothic novel about the doctor who makes a monster. A Noise Within, 3352 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Sept. 8. $25 and up; student rush, $20; group discounts available. (626) 356-3121. anoisewithin.org

The Gin Game Two senior citizens at a nursing home strike up a friendship in D.L Coburn’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play. Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum, 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga. Sat., 1 p.m.; ends Sept. 29. $10-$38; ages 4 and under, free. (310) 455-3723. theatricum.com

Hannah and the Dread Gazebo Fountain Theatre and East West Players present the California premiere of Jiehae Park’s comedy about a young woman who receives a mysterious package from her grandmother. The Fountain Theatre, 5060 Fountain Ave., L.A. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Sept. 22. $25-$45. (323) 663-1525. FountainTheatre.com

Macbeth 134 West sets Shakespeare’s tragedy about fatally ambitious Scottish warlord in a near-future desert landscape; for ages 13 and up. Art Share L.A., 801 E. 4th Place, Arts District, downtown L.A. Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Sept. 7. $20, $40. (800) 838-3006. macbethla.com

Risk! The State’s Kevin Allison hosts this live storytelling event. The Bootleg Theater, 2220 Beverly Blvd., L.A. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $10, $12. (213) 389-3856. bootlegtheater.org

Romeo and Juliet Two young people from rival families fall in love in Shakespeare’s romantic drama. The Old Globe, Lowell Davies Festival Theatre, 1363 Old Globe Way, San Diego. Sat.-next Sun., 8 p.m.; ends Sept. 15. $30 and up. (619) 234-5623. TheOldGlobe.org

The New Bad Boys of Magic Daniel Donohue and Eric Siegel perform; ages 21 and up only. The Three Clubs, 1123 Vine St., Hollywood. Next Sun., 8 p.m. $10. www.badboysmagic.com

Saugerties Weird Sisters present Susan Eve Haar’s futuristic fable that explores reproductive technologies and what it means to be human. Hudson Guild Theatre, 6539 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood. Next Sun., 7 p.m.; ends Sept. 8. $30. onstage411.com

Critics’ Choices

Moby Dick — Rehearsed Director Ellen Geer and a cast of 19 imaginatively bring to life Orson Welles’ 1955 adaptation of Herman Melville’s philosophical whaling novel, constructing the Pequod of little more than a bit of rope and sending it into the rolling Atlantic. The ghostly title cetacean isn’t physically manifested, but we see it nevertheless in the wonder and terror in the actors’ eyes. (D.H.M.) Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Sept. 29. $10-$42; 4 and under, free. (310) 455-3723. theatricum.com

Ragtime: The Musical Although written about America at the dawn of the 20th century, this musical based on E.L. Doctorow’s novel is packed with issues that demand our attention today. It’s a powerfully uplifting tale about people who dare to hope amid even the bleakest circumstances, finding unity in diversity. Director Casey Stangl has cleverly rethought this massive show for a tiny space, making the story at once intimate and epic. (D.H.M.) Chance Theater, 5522 E. La Palma Ave., Anaheim. Ends Sun., 3 p.m. $25-$49; discounts available. (888) 455-4212. ChanceTheater.com