What’s on TV Monday: ‘The Terror’ on AMC

SERIES
Bachelor in Paradise The nine women who survived the rose ceremony await the arrival of new men on the beach. 8 p.m. ABC
Kids Baking Championship Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman challenge nine young bakers to get creative and colorful. In a second new episode the eight remaining bakers must choose to defend Bird Island or Pig Island in a round inspired by the animated film “The Angry Birds Movie 2.” 8 and 9 p.m. Food Network
So You Think You Can Dance The top 10 perform for judges Nigel Lythgoe, Laurieann Gibson, Mary Murphy and Dominic “D-Trix” Sandoval. 9 p.m. Fox
Family Pictures USA In this new three-part documentary series, which concludes Tuesday, host Thomas Allen Harris travels across the United States in search of family photos that capture and convey the shared history, diversity and common values held by Americans. In the premiere episode, Harris visits North Carolina, historically a rural state, which is rapidly changing. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
The Terror The second season of this horror anthology is set on the West Coast during World War II, where an American soldier (Derek Mio), the native-born son of immigrants from Japan, is being haunted by a malevolent spectral presence whose evil influence seemingly knows no boundaries. George Takei also stars. 9 p.m. AMC
Our Boys Filmed in Israel, this new 10-part drama series is based on actual events that led to the outbreak of war in Gaza. The story opens in the summer of 2014, when three Israeli teenage boys are kidnapped and murdered by Hamas militants. 9 p.m. HBO
The Food That Built America A father-and-son duo named Mars challenge the chocolate throne in this new episode of the documentary mini-series. 9 p.m. History
POV In the new documentary “Happy Winter” beachgoers at Palermo’s Mondello beach try to hide the fact that the economic crisis has compromised their social status. 10 p.m. KOCE
Lodge 49 This sweet-natured fable, set in Long Beach, returns for a second season in which “squire” Sean “Dud” Dudley (Wyatt Russell) is fretting over how the Ancient and Benevolent Order of the Lynx, his beloved fraternal order, is saddled with a woefully ill-suited new leader. Brent Jennings, Sonya Cassidy, Linda Emond and Eric Allan Kramer also star. 10:10 p.m. AMC
Straight Up Steve Austin Retired WWE star “Stone Cold” Steve Austin hosts this new half-hour interview-based series. In the premiere his guest is actor, comic and occasional TV host Rob Riggle. 11 p.m. USA
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Ibram X. Kendi; Jillian Bell. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Joel McHale. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Lucy Liu (“Why Women Kill”); Cary Elwes. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke and his wife, Amy Hoover Sanders. 10 a.m. KABC
The Doctors Breast cancer; social media; snoring; sex; posture pose. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
Strahan & Sara (N) noon KABC
The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Rachael Ray Men get makeovers; a beauty expert dishes on her must-have products; chipotle/bacon cheeseburger. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Girls and financial literacy. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan James McAvoy; Jessica Chastain; Bill Hader; Isaiah Mustafa; Jay Ryan; James Ransone; Andy Bean. 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Common and Swizz Beatz perform; Kate Upton. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Cate Blanchett; Marc Maron. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Greg Kinnear; Judy Greer; Bazzi performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Kathy Griffin; George Takei; Jacqueline Novak; Nate Smith performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC