Here’s the latest in Miley Cyrus’ split from Liam Hemsworth

Liam Hemsworth has officially broken his silence on his separation from pop star Miley Cyrus and wished his ex “health and happiness” while setting the record straight on their relationship and breakup.

“The Hunger Games” actor took to Instagram on Monday to address rampant tabloid reports speculating on his heartbreak after the couple announced over the weekend that they would be separating after less than a year of marriage.

“Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward,” the actor wrote on Instagram, sharing a beach sunset photo.

The “Isn’t It Romantic” star also reiterated the couple’s weekend statement regarding their privacy and quashed quotes attributed to him as false.

“This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false,” he added.

Hemsworth appeared to be addressing a Daily Mail story that characterized the Aussie as emotional and downcast while spending time with his older brother, “Avengers” star Chris Hemsworth, in Byron Bay following news of the split. The tabloid also published photos of Cyrus, who is openly pansexual, kissing Kaitlynn Carter while vacationing over the weekend in Lake Como, Italy, which led to further speculation about the breakup.

Meanwhile, Cyrus got into an online tiff with Carter’s ex, reality star Brody Jenner, who had weighed in on the women’s coupling and joked on Instagram that pictures of him and Hemsworth holding hands were forthcoming. Cyrus responded by telling the MTV star to “go take a nap in your truck and cool off #HotGirlSummer.” (She’s since posted photos of herself living out her “hot girl summer” by exploring nature in Italy and going back to the recording studio.)

Carter and Jenner also split earlier this month.

Cyrus, 26, and Hemsworth, 29, started dating after costarring in the 2010 romance “The Last Song.” They dated on and off since then and were first engaged in June 2012. The couple famously called off their engagement in September 2013 on the heels of her tongue-wagging MTV Video Music Awards performance.

The “Mother’s Daughter” singer and the actor reconciled in 2016 and secretly wed in Tennessee in December.

A representative for Cyrus told People magazine Saturday that they separated to “focus on themselves and careers.” The statement came shortly after the Disney Channel alum was spotted partying without her wedding ring on.