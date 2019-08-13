‘Brittany Runs a Marathon,’ ‘Angel Has Fallen’ and more new movies in L.A. this week

Here is a list of movies opening Aug. 18-25:

August 21

American Factory

Documentary about a new factory built by a Chinese billionaire in a former General Motors facility in Ohio. Directed by Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert. (1:55) NR.

Ready or Not

A new bride is forced by her eccentric in-laws to play a twisted and deadly game. With Samara Weaving, Mark O’Brien, Adam Brody, Henry Czerny, Andie MacDowell. Written by Guy Busick, Ryan Murphy. Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett. (1:35) R.

August 23

Adam

An awkward teen spends the summer in New York City with his older sister, a lesbian and trans activist. With Nicholas Alexander, Bobbi Salvör Menuez, Margaret Qualley. Written by Ariel Schrag, based on her book. Directed by Rhys Ernst. (1:35) NR.

Already Gone

A teen graffiti artist from Coney Island flees to Colorado with his abusive stepfather’s girlfriend. With Seann William Scott, Raquel Castro, Tyler Dean Flores, Shiloh Fernandez. Written and directed by Christopher Kenneally. (1:59) NR.

Angel Has Fallen

Gerard Butler’s Secret Service agent returns, this time framed for the attempted assassination of the president. With Morgan Freeman, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lance Reddick, Tim Blake Nelson, Piper Perabo, Nick Nolte, Danny Huston. Written by Matt Cook, Robert Mark Kamen, Ric Roman Waugh; based on a story and characters created by Creighton Rothenberger, Kate Benedikt. Directed by Waugh. (2:00) R.

Asako I & II

A young woman meets a man who looks exactly like another she fell in love with two years earlier before he disappeared. With Erika Karata, Masahiro Higashide. Written by Sachiko Tanaka, Ryusuke Hamaguchi; based on a novel by Tomoka Shibasaki; directed by Hamaguchi. In Japanese with English subtitles. (1:59) NR.

Brittany Runs a Marathon

A 20-something party girl in New York City takes up running as part of an effort to get her life together. With Jillian Bell, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Michaela Watkins, Lil Rel Howrey, Micah Stock, Mickey Day, Alice Lee. Written and directed by Paul Downs Colaizzo. (1:43) R.

Burn

An unstable woman and her convenience-store co-worker are confronted by an armed robber. With Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Josh Hutcherson, Harry Shum Jr., Suki Waterhouse. Written and directed by Mike Gan. (1:28) NR.



Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles

Documentary recalls the creation of the beloved 1960s Broadway musical “Fiddler on the Roof.” With Hal Prince, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Chaim Topol, Harvey Fierstein, Fran Lebowitz, Calvin Trillin. Directed by Max Lewkowicz. (1:32) PG-13.

Jacob’s Ladder

A veteran encounters the brother he believed had died a year earlier when both were in Afghanistan in this remake of the 1990 supernatural thriller. With Michael Ealy, Jesse Williams, Nicole Beharie, Karla Souza. Written by Jeff Buhler, Sarah Thorpe; story by Buhler, Jake Wade Wall; based on a screenplay by Bruce Joel Rubin. Directed by David M. Rosenthal. (1:30) R.

Jawline

Documentary profiles Austyn Tester, a Tennessee teen turned live-streaming star with a large following on social media. Directed by Liza Mandelup. (1:39) NR.

Just a Friend

A man and a woman struggle to keep things casual between them. With Drew Sidora, Trae Ireland, Erica Hubbard. Written and directed by Annette Galloway. (1:30) NR.

Overcomer

A high-school coach and family man in an economically struggling town finds inspiration in a young girl who tries out for the cross-country team. With Alex Kendrick, Aryn Wright-Thompson, Shari Rigby, Priscilla Shirer. Written by Alex Kendrick, Stephen Kendrick. Directed by Alex Kendrick. (1:59) PG.

Parallel Chords

A young violin prodigy is pressured to succeed by her pianist father. With Rachel Ann, Bjorn Johnson, Laura Kirk. Written and directed by Catherine Dudley-Rose. (1:38) NR.

This Is Not Berlin

A misfit teen in 1980s Mexico City finds sanctuary in the city’s underground club scene. With Xabiani Ponce de León, José Antonio Toledano, Ximena Romo. Written by Rodrigo Ordoñez, Max Zunino, Hari Sama. Directed by Sama. In Spanish with English subtitles. (1:55) NR.

Tigers Are Not Afraid

Dark fantasy fable about children orphaned by Mexico’s drug wars. With Paola Lara, Juan Ramón López, Hanssel Casillas. Written and directed by Issa López. In Spanish with English subtitles. (1:23) NR.

Tone-Deaf

Seeking a reset after losing her job and seeing her latest relationship fail, a young millennial rents a country house from a deranged widower. With Robert Patrick, Amanda Crew, AnnaLynne McCord, Keisha Castle-Hughes, Ray Wise, Kim Delaney. Written and directed by Richard Bates Jr. (1:27) R.

Vision Portraits

Documentary profiles blind and visually impaired artists including a photographer, a dancer, a writer and a filmmaker. Directed by Rodney Evans. (1:18) NR.