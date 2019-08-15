What’s on TV Friday: ‘Killjoys’ on Syfy

SERIES

What Would You Do? A woman’s family confronts her for taking too many prescription pain pills, and an Army veteran is asked to leave a restaurant because of his service dog in this new episode of the hidden camera series. 9 p.m. ABC

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Host Guy Fieri takes a global culinary tour that starts in Kauai, Hawaii, where he finds a Japanese Hawaiian spot that puts a spin on fish, burgers and burritos. In Kansas City, Mo., comfort food from Australia includes meats, pies and sausages. Also, international mash-ups like Pasta Chihuahua are on the menu at a funky joint in El Paso. 9 p.m. Food Network

Killjoys Dutch (Hannah John-Kamen) enters the deadly Supermax prison and fights to the top, hoping for a chance to take over the entire ship. Luke Macfarlane and Aaron Ashmore also star. 10 p.m. Syfy

MOVIES

Instant Family This 2018 family comedy from director, producer and cowriter Sean Anders, based on his real-life experiences, stars Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne star as a childless married couple who are considering becoming foster parents. They decide to adopt three children, a rebellious 15-year-old girl and her two younger siblings (Isabela Moner, Gustavo Quiroz and Julianna Gamiz). Octavia Spencer also stars. 8 p.m. Epix

Blaze Ethan Hawke directed, produced and cowrote this 2018 biopic based on the life of country musician Blaze Foley (played by Ben Dickey) and adapted from a memoir by Foley’s lover, Sybil Rosen. Alia Shawkat, Josh Hamilton, Kris Kristofferson, Sam Rockwell, Steve Zahn and Richard Linklater also star. 8 p.m. Showtime

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Guitarist Carlos Santana. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The 50th anniversary of Woodstock; Aloe Blacc performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Chance the Rapper performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. “The IT: Experience Chapter Two"; Dog treat dangers: veterinarian Courtney Campbell; Kevin Woo performs. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Kit Harington (“Game of Thrones”); Niecy Nash (“When They See Us”); Charles Melton. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris. 10 a.m. KABC

Strahan & Sara Keith Urban; Joy Mangano. (N) noon KABC

Washington Week U.S.-China trade and tariffs; stocks fall; 2020 elections: Elisabeth Bumiller, the New York Times; Andrea Mitchell, NBC; Toluse Olorunnipa, the Washington Post; Gerald Seib, the Wall Street Journal. (N) 7 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.); Michael Render (“Killer Mike”); Carl Hulse, the New York Times; Rick Wilson; Betsy Woodruff. (N) 10 p.m. HBO and 11:30 p.m. HBO

The Issue Is: Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Hasan Minhaj; Vanessa Kirby; Sam Fender performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Chris Christie; Carly Zakin and Danielle Weisberg. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Kamala Harris; Lenny Clarke; Offset and Cardi B perform. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Mark Hamill; Bradley Whitford; Lewis Capaldi performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Billy Eichner; Danielle Brooks; Hobo Johnson performs; Mark Lanegan performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

2019 Little League World Series Emilia Romagna (Bologna, Italy) versus Chofu (Japan), 11 a.m. ESPN; Logan Kulolola (Hawaii) versus Eastbank (La.), 1 p.m. ESPN; Mexico versus Canada, 3 p.m. ESPN; Sprague (Ore.) versus New Jersey-Elmora Youth (N.J.), 5 p.m. ESPN

NFL Preseason Football The Chicago Bears visit the New York Giants, 4:30 p.m. NFL

WNBA Basketball The Sparks visit Chicago Sky, 5 p.m. SportsNet

Baseball The Angels host the Chicago White Sox, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net

