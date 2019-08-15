What’s on TV Friday: ‘Killjoys’ on Syfy

SERIES
What Would You Do? A woman’s family confronts her for taking too many prescription pain pills, and an Army veteran is asked to leave a restaurant because of his service dog in this new episode of the hidden camera series. 9 p.m. ABC
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Host Guy Fieri takes a global culinary tour that starts in Kauai, Hawaii, where he finds a Japanese Hawaiian spot that puts a spin on fish, burgers and burritos. In Kansas City, Mo., comfort food from Australia includes meats, pies and sausages. Also, international mash-ups like Pasta Chihuahua are on the menu at a funky joint in El Paso. 9 p.m. Food Network
Killjoys Dutch (Hannah John-Kamen) enters the deadly Supermax prison and fights to the top, hoping for a chance to take over the entire ship. Luke Macfarlane and Aaron Ashmore also star. 10 p.m. Syfy
MOVIES
Instant Family This 2018 family comedy from director, producer and cowriter Sean Anders, based on his real-life experiences, stars Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne star as a childless married couple who are considering becoming foster parents. They decide to adopt three children, a rebellious 15-year-old girl and her two younger siblings (Isabela Moner, Gustavo Quiroz and Julianna Gamiz). Octavia Spencer also stars. 8 p.m. Epix
Blaze Ethan Hawke directed, produced and cowrote this 2018 biopic based on the life of country musician Blaze Foley (played by Ben Dickey) and adapted from a memoir by Foley’s lover, Sybil Rosen. Alia Shawkat, Josh Hamilton, Kris Kristofferson, Sam Rockwell, Steve Zahn and Richard Linklater also star. 8 p.m. Showtime
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Guitarist Carlos Santana. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today The 50th anniversary of Woodstock; Aloe Blacc performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Chance the Rapper performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. “The IT: Experience Chapter Two"; Dog treat dangers: veterinarian Courtney Campbell; Kevin Woo performs. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Kit Harington (“Game of Thrones”); Niecy Nash (“When They See Us”); Charles Melton. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris. 10 a.m. KABC
Strahan & Sara Keith Urban; Joy Mangano. (N) noon KABC
Washington Week U.S.-China trade and tariffs; stocks fall; 2020 elections: Elisabeth Bumiller, the New York Times; Andrea Mitchell, NBC; Toluse Olorunnipa, the Washington Post; Gerald Seib, the Wall Street Journal. (N) 7 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.); Michael Render (“Killer Mike”); Carl Hulse, the New York Times; Rick Wilson; Betsy Woodruff. (N) 10 p.m. HBO and 11:30 p.m. HBO
The Issue Is: Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Hasan Minhaj; Vanessa Kirby; Sam Fender performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Chris Christie; Carly Zakin and Danielle Weisberg. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Kamala Harris; Lenny Clarke; Offset and Cardi B perform. 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Mark Hamill; Bradley Whitford; Lewis Capaldi performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Billy Eichner; Danielle Brooks; Hobo Johnson performs; Mark Lanegan performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
2019 Little League World Series Emilia Romagna (Bologna, Italy) versus Chofu (Japan), 11 a.m. ESPN; Logan Kulolola (Hawaii) versus Eastbank (La.), 1 p.m. ESPN; Mexico versus Canada, 3 p.m. ESPN; Sprague (Ore.) versus New Jersey-Elmora Youth (N.J.), 5 p.m. ESPN
NFL Preseason Football The Chicago Bears visit the New York Giants, 4:30 p.m. NFL
WNBA Basketball The Sparks visit Chicago Sky, 5 p.m. SportsNet
Baseball The Angels host the Chicago White Sox, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net
