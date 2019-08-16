What’s on TV Saturday and weekend talk shows: ‘Zombie Tidal Wave’ on Syfy

SERIES

California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Chef Keith Corbin of Alta Adams prepares California soul food. Also, Cavaretta’s Italian Deli serves sandwiches, sides and desserts. 8 p.m. CW

The Zoo: San Diego The zookeepers have a plan to find a mate for an agitated hamadryas baboon in this new episode. 9 p.m. Animal Planet

The Zoo: San Diego — California Tales The Safari Park has two baby giraffe calves that need to be hand-reared simultaneously in this new sister series. 8 p.m. Animal Planet

Restaurant: Impossible Chef Robert Irvine tries to make a run-of-the-mill diner stand out in the heart of diner country in North Chelmsford, Mass., in a new episode. Then, in a second new episode, Irvine revisits Street Cafe in Cerritos, which he first visited in 2011. 9 and 10 p.m. Food Network

Undercover Billionaire Glenn Stearns is challenged to build a million-dollar business from scratch in 90 days with only $100 in his pocket, but he hits a breaking point that sends him to the hospital in this new episode. 10 p.m. Discovery

The Vet Life A robot vacuum may be to blame for a stressed-out cat in this new episode of the unscripted series. 10 p.m. Animal Planet

Woodstock at 50 On the 50th anniversary of the music festival, Bill Weir speaks with musicians who performed at the historic event and considers its impact on future generations. Interviews with David Crosby, Graham Nash and John Fogerty are included in this new special. 6 p.m. CNN

In the Blood Fox Sports and Major League Baseball have teamed up during this second half of the baseball season on a series of documentaries. This offering profiles Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Fernando Tatis Jr., whose fathers were both Major League Baseball stars. 7 p.m. FS1

The Mule Clint Eastwood produced, directed and stars as an 80-something Korean War veteran in dire financial straits, who accepts an offer from an acquaintance to become a cocaine courier for a Mexican drug cartel. Bradley Cooper, Laurence Fishburne and Dianne Wiest also star. 8 p.m. HBO

V.C. Andrews’ Gates of Paradise In this adaptation of the fourth novel in Andrews’ Casteel family saga, Annie Stonewall (Lizzie Boys), orphaned and crippled, is taken to the family’s estate by her great-grandfather (Jason Priestley). Keenan Tracey and Daphne Zuniga also star. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Escape Room Adam Robitel’s clever 2019 psychological horror thriller follows a diverse group of individuals who are challenged to navigate a series of tricky escape rooms. They don’t know until it’s too late that their survival is tied to whether they can successfully escape from their room before time runs out. The ensemble cast features Taylor Russell, Logan Miller, Deborah Ann Woll, Tyler Labine, Jay Ellis, Nik Dodani and Yorick van Wageningen. 8 p.m. Starz

A Summer Romance A rancher (Erin Krakow) is under heavy pressure to sell her family’s picturesque Montana property to wealthy developers from New York, or risk losing it to foreclosure, when a handsome real estate executive (Ryan Paevey) tries to sweet-talk her in this 2019 romantic drama. 9 p.m. Hallmark

Zombie Tidal Wave A retired 9/11 New York firefighter (Ian Ziering) is forced back into the hero role when his seaside island community is hit by a tidal wave that unleashes a horde of zombies in this made-for-TV horror comedy directed by Anthony C. Ferrante (“Sharknado”). 9 p.m. Syfy

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper 2020 election: Presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D-South Bend, Ind.). Trade policy; the economy: Peter Navarro, Director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy. Panel: Rick Santorum; Andrew Gillum; Amanda Carpenter; Xochitl Hinojosa. (N) 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. CNN

CBS News Sunday Morning Uffizi Gallery; popular foods from Italy; Sting and Trudie Styler; Frances Mayes. 6:30 a.m. KCBS

Fareed Zakaria GPS Fears of a recession loom; global economy; global political instability: Rana Foroohar; Richard Haass; Ed Luce. The journey from no formal schooling until age 17 to a Cambridge University PhD: Author Tara Westover, (“Educated”). The injustice of climate change: Mary Robinson, former President of Ireland. (N) 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. CNN

Face the Nation Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.). Peter Navarro, Director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy. Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang. Panel: Nancy Youssef; the Wall Street Journal; Dan Balz, the Washington Post; Antjuan Seawright; Leslie Sanchez. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow. Presidential candidate Gov. Steve Bullock (D-Mont.). Panel: Jason Chaffetz; Anne Gearan, the Washington Post; Josh Holmes; Juan Williams. Guest anchor Dana Perino. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Signs of recession; Bernie Sanders’ bias accusations against the Washington Post: Adam Serwer, the Atlantic; Catherine Rampell; Bari Weiss, the New York Times; Mary C. Curtis, Roll Call; Jim Rutenberg, the New York Times. Russian propaganda targeting a CNN report about Putin’s private army in Africa: Clarissa Ward. The disinformation economy: Danny Rogers, the Global Disinformation Index; Matt Rivitz, Sleeping Giants. Instagram’s crack down on false information; Facebook: Donie O’Sullivan; Oliver Darcy. The journalist who broke the Cambridge Analytica scandal speaks out on “The Great Hack”: Carole Cadwalladr. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Guy Benson; Clarence Page, Chicago Tribune; Beverly Hallberg, District Media; Charlie Gasparino; White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley; Anthony Scaramucci. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC

60 Minutes The devastating effects of plastic refuse on the remote Pacific atoll of Midway and its wildlife. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

2019 Little League World Series From South Williamsport, Pa. 10 a.m. ESPN; noon ABC; 3 p.m. ESPN; 5 p.m. ESPN2

Baseball The Houston Astros visit the Oakland Athletics, 1 p.m. FS1; the Milwaukee Brewers visit the Washington Nationals, 4 p.m. FS1; the Dodgers visit the Atlanta Braves, 4 p.m. SportsNet L.A.; the Angels host the Chicago White Sox, 6 p.m. Fox Sports Net

MLS Soccer The Seattle Sounders FC visit L.A. Galaxy, 7 p.m. ESPN2

