‘Peter and the Wolf’ with John C. Reilly and more classical music this week in L.A.

Here’s a list of classical music performances in L.A. for Aug. 18-25:

The Emperor’s Roundup California Philharmonic concludes its summer season with a program that includes Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5, “Emperor,” featuring pianist Daniel Lessner, plus Elmer Bernstein’s theme from “The Magnificent Seven,” Copland’s “Billy the Kid,” Grofé’s “Grand Canyon Suite” and Jerome Moross’ “The Big Country.” Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $37.50-$140. (323) 850-2000. calphil.com

La Jolla Music Society’s SummerFest Star-studded 34th summer classical-music showcase continues. The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. Ends Fri. $28-$99; some free events; passes available. ljms.org

The Music Guild’s SummerFest 19 Piano Trio Céleste plays pieces by Handel/Havorsen, Tchaikovsky and Mendelssohn. University Synagogue, 11960 Sunset Blvd., Brentwood. Sun., 3 p.m. $46, $56; discounts available; caregivers, free. (310) 558-3500. TheMusicGuild.org

Peter and the Wolf Ludovic Morlot leads the Los Angeles Philharmonic, puppeteers from Britain’s Blind Summit Theatre and narrator John C. Reilly in Prokofiev’s musical fable; program also includes Borodin’s “In the Steppes of Central Asia” and Tchaikovsky’s Waltz from “Sleeping Beauty” and Orchestral Suite No. 4, “Mozartiana.” Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Tue., 8 p.m. $1-$162. (323) 850-2000. hollywoodbowl.com

Glendale Noon Concerts Violinist Jacqueline Suzuki, cellist Jonathan Flaksman and pianist Brendan White perform the Tchaikovsky Piano Trio. Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave., Glendale. Wed., 12:10 p.m. Free. (818) 244-7241.

Appalachian Spring Guest conductor James Gaffigan leads the L.A. Phil in the Copland favorite, plus Ellington’s “Harlem,” the world premiere of Laura Karpman’s “All American” and Barber’s Violin Concerto with violinist James Ehnes. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Thu., 8 p.m. $1-$162. (323) 850-2000. hollywoodbowl.com

The Mikado Pacific Opera Project reprises its Harajuku-style update of Gilbert & Sullivan’s satirical comic opera set in Japan. The Highland Park Ebell Club, 131 S. Avenue 57, Highland Park. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Aug. 31. $15-$25; tables, $60, $180. 323-739-6122. pacificoperaproject.com

Band/Together Rachael Worby’s Muse/Ique Orchestra is joined by piano duo Anderson and Roe and dancers from American Ballet Theatre for a celebration of music and movement. The Huntington, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Sat., 8 p.m. $50-$130. (626) 539-7085. muse-ique.com

Music of Elton John Starring Michael Cavanaugh The singer joins Pasadena Pops for a salute to the English rocker. The Los Angeles County Arboretum, 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $25 and up. (626)-793-7172. PasadenaSymphony-Pops.org

Verdi Requiem Dream Orchestra performs, joined by Opera Chorus of Los Angeles, Learners Chorus of Hong Kong and guest vocalists. Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, 555 W. Temple St., L.A. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $12-$40. dreamorchestra.org