Dance in L.A. this week: Urban Bush Women and Forever Flamenco

Here is a list of dance performances in L.A. for Aug. 25-Sept. 1:

Idas y Vueltas Flamenco dancer Lakshmi “La Chimi” Basile and company perform in this Forever Flamenco presentation. The Fountain Theatre, 5060 Fountain Ave., L.A. Sun., 8 p.m. $30-$50. (323) 663-1525. fountaintheatre.com

Hair & Other Stories Dance troupe Urban Bush Women explores concepts including beauty, identity, race and freedom in this reimagining of a 2001 work. Ford Theatres, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Hollywood. Fri., 8 p.m. $25-$50. (323) 461-3673. FordTheatres.org