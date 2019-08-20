Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Entertainment & Arts

Plácido Domingo harassment inquiry will be led by the woman behind USC investigation

Placido Domingo
An investigation of Plácido Domingo will start immediately, Los Angeles Opera says.
(Katie Falkenberg / Los Angeles Times)
By Makeda Easter Staff Writer 
Aug. 20, 2019
12:58 PM
Los Angeles Opera has hired Debra Wong Yang from the law firm of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher to conduct a “thorough and independent investigation” into sexual harassment allegations against Plácido Domingo, the company’s general director. The investigation will begin immediately, the company said Tuesday.

Yang is a former U.S. attorney and Los Angeles County Superior Court judge. She is the chair of her firm’s Crisis Management Practice Group and has investigated other headline-grabbing cases.

In 2017, USC turned to Yang to investigate the conduct of Dr. Carmen A. Puliafito, the former medical school dean who used drugs and partied with younger addicts, prostitutes and others in 2015.

The investigation comes after eight singers and one dancer told the Associated Press that they were sexually harassed by Domingo in the 1980s, ’90s and early 2000s. The women said Domingo made unwanted sexual advances and tried to pressure them into sexual relationships. When they refused those advances, many said, they stopped getting hired for Domingo productions.

Domingo issued a statement calling the allegations “deeply troubling, and as presented, inaccurate.”

Makeda Easter
Makeda Easter is a staff writer at the Los Angeles Times. She became interested in journalism while working as a science writer for a supercomputing center at the University of Texas. She received her bachelor’s degree in science, technology and international affairs at Georgetown University.  When not writing, Makeda can be found in a dance studio taking class or in rehearsal for an upcoming show.
