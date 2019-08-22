What’s on TV Friday, Aug. 23: ‘The Big Stage’ on CW

SERIES

Masters of Illusion Featured magicians in this new episode include Tetro, Bill Cook, Anna DeGuzman, Andi Gladwin, Steve Brundage and Greg Frewin. 8 p.m. CW

How Do Animals Do That? The first of two new episodes of the nature documentary series looks at how cats always land on their feet. The second episode examines why cows are always chewing. 8:30 p.m. Animal Planet

The Big Stage Hosts Elizabeth Stanton and James Maslow introduce a slate of acts including Asian American male dance crew Poreotics, musical celebrity impersonator Ryan Goldsher and married “American Idol” alumni Ace Young and Diana DeGarmo in this new episode of the talent show. 8:30 p.m. CW

What Would You Do? A mother insists a trans woman use the men’s room in this new episode of the hidden camera show. 9 p.m. ABC

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Looking for menu items that are loaded, stuffed and fried, host Guy Fieri starts out in Santa Fe, N.M., where a farm-to-table eatery delivers serves a lamb sandwich with bison gravy fries. 9 p.m. Food Network

Killjoys A hostage situation throws a major wrench into Dutch’s (Hannah John-Kamen) prison takeover scheme. Luke Macfarlane and Aaron Ashmore also star. 10 p.m. Syfy

The UnXplained This new episode looks at cases of near-death experiences, evidence of what appear to be resurrections and how some memories occasionally seem to be passed down from an organ donor to the recipient. William Shatner hosts. 10:03 p.m. History

This Week at the Comedy Cellar Comedians perform at New York’s legendary venue in the season finale. 11 p.m. Comedy Central

A Black Lady Sketch Show A divorce party spins totally out of control following a mushroom trip, and a peeved airline passenger tries to find a customer service representative who shares her frustration. Robin Thede, Ashley Black, Gabrielle Dennis and Quinta Brunson are among the performers in this new episode. 11 p.m. HBO

SPECIALS

Special Report Medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta documents the real-life impact of dozens of deregulation orders at the EPA and what it means for the health of American families in this new special. 7 p.m. CNN

Breaking Point: California’s Homeless Crisis Reporters Pat Harvey, Hermela Aregawi, Jeff Michael and DeMarco Morgan take an in-depth look at the factors that cause homelessness in Southern California and the limited options to address the problem. 9 p.m. CBS

MOVIES

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Tennis player Naomi Osaka. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Lizzo performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America French Montana performs; Gerard Butler. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Alison Sweeney (“The Chronicle Mysteries”); Grae Drake; Pink Martini performs. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Samuel L. Jackson (“Shaft”); MMA fighter Juan Archuleta; NOTD performs, featuring Georgia Ku. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Amy Poehler; Ciara. 10 a.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Spouses who live double lives: a rapist, a scammer, a child abuser. 10 a.m. KCOP

The Doctors Doing private things in front of a partner; weight loss; avoiding cavities; cauliflower bread. 11 a.m. KCOP

Strahan & Sara Pitbull. noon KABC

The Talk Avril Lavigne performs; Katy Mixon. 1 p.m. KCBS

Dr. Phil Mark says he chooses to live in his car because it gives him the freedom to travel. 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Scarlett Johansson and Brie Larson (“Avengers: Endgame”); Toro y Moi performs. 3 p.m. KNBC

Washington Week President Trump walks back initial calls for tougher background checks for gun purchases; foreign policy; Greenland is not for sale; should Russia be allowed to rejoin the G-7: Martha Raddatz, ABC; Dan Balz, the Washington Post; Jim Tankersly, the New York Times; Anita Kumar, Politico. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Rep. Katie Porter (D-Irvine); Kevin Williamson; former Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-N.D.); Eric Klinenberg; Michael Smerconish. 10 p.m. HBO

The Issue Is: Elex Michaelson Presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.); Rep. Nanette Barragán (D-San Pedro). (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Dana Carvey; Emily Ratajkowski; Chloe Hilliard. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Idris Elba; Maude Apatow; Perry Farrell performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Henry Winkler; Roselyn Sanchez; Daniel Caesar performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Late Late Show With James Corden Jeff Goldblum; Andie MacDowell; Bishop Briggs performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Jake Tapper; MJ Rodriguez; Nate Smith with the 8G Band. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

Baseball The Angels visit the Houston Astros, 5 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Dodgers host the New York Yankees, 7 p.m. SportsNet LA

NFL Preseason Football The Cleveland Browns visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:30 p.m. NFL; the Buffalo Bills visit the Detroit Lions, 5 p.m. CBS

MLS Soccer Atlanta United FC visits the Orlando City SC, 5 p.m. ESPN; Seattle Sounders FC visit the Portland Timbers, 7 p.m. ESPN

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.