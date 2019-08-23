What’s on TV Monday, Aug. 26: ‘Grand Hotel’ on ABC

SERIES

American Ninja Warrior The competition moves to Las Vegas for the first night of the final rounds. 8 p.m. NBC

Penn & Teller: Fool Us Featured magicians include Wolfgang Moser, Johnny Magic, Pere Rafart and Giacomo Bertini. 8 p.m. CW

So You Think You Can Dance The top eight perform, with judges Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy, Laurieann Gibson and Dominic “D-Trix” Sandoval. Cat Deeley is the host. 8 p.m. Fox

Whose Line Is It Anyway? Talk show host Adrienne Houghton and comic Charles Esten are guests in this new episode of the improv comedy series. 9 p.m. CW

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath The final episode of the documentary exposé explore stories of how Church of Scientology policies hinder members from reporting instances of abuse and sexual assault to the authorities. 9 p.m. A&E

The Terror As the Terminal Islanders adjust to their new surroundings, Chester (Derek Mio) tries to provide for his family, while fending off the evil that follows him. Naoko Mori and George Takei also star in this new episode of the horror series set during World War II. 9 p.m. AMC

I Ship It Ella (Helen Highfield) continues her job as a writer’s personal assistant and Sasha (Yasmine Al-Bustami) is given an opportunity by being cast as a new character on the show in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. CW

Grand Hotel Alicia and Javi (Denyse Tontz, Bryan Craig) find out more about their late mother, Beatriz (guest star Eva Longoria), and the secret of the unmarked room, which dredges up confusing childhood memories. Also, Teresa (guest star Katey Sagal) hosts a charity auction at the hotel. Demin Bichir, Roselyn Snchez and Lincoln Younes also star. 10 p.m. ABC

Lodge 49 Ernie (Brent Jennings) recounts his trip to Mexico and Dud (Wyatt Russell) thinks he has a solution to all the Lodge’s problems. Sonya Cassidy also stars in this new episode. 10 p.m. AMC

Aaron Needs a Job Aaron Kaufman joins the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on a project that involves laying massive concrete mats on the Mississippi River. Later, he visits the largest hydroelectric dam in the United States. 10 p.m. Discovery

SPECIALS

2019 MTV Video Music Awards Sebastian Maniscalco hosts the 36th annual ceremony. Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift lead this year’s nominations with 10 each, followed by Billie Eilish with nine and Lil Nas X at eight. In addition to Grande and Eilish, the nominees for Artist of the Year include Cardi B, Halsey, Jonas Brothers and Shawn Mendes. Scheduled performers include Taylor Swift, the Jonas Brothers, Lil Nas X, Bad Bunny, Camila Cabello, Big Sean, A$AP Ferg, J Balvin, Lizzo, Rosalía, and Shawn Mendes. 8 p.m. MTV; BET; CMT; LOGO; Nickelodeon; Paramount; TV Land; VH1. Repeating at 10:45 on MTV and VH1. Red Carpet coverage begins at 7 p.m. on MTV.

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Online safety: Gaming; Marla Tellez (“Top Property”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Lucy Lawless (“My Life Is Murder”); James Pickens Jr. (“Grey’s Anatomy”); vacationing at home. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Strahan & Sara (N) noon KABC

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Businesswoman Carly Fiorina. 6 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour and Company 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

Conan Henry Winkler. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

Tennis: 2019 U.S. Open First Round, 9 a.m. ESPN; 3 and 4 p.m. ESPN2

Baseball The St. Louis Cardinals visit the Milwaukee Brewers, 4 p.m. ESPN; the New York Yankees visit the Seattle Mariners, 7 p.m. ESPN; the Dodgers visit the San Diego Padres, 7 p.m. SportsNet LA

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.