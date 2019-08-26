What’s on TV Tuesday, Aug. 27: ‘Pandora’ on the CW

SERIES

Adam Ruins Everything In this new episode host Adam Conover looks at the nonprofit Teach for America, which he claims is harmful to both students and teachers. 7 p.m. TRU

America’s Got Talent Performers take the stage live from the Dolby Theatre as judging is handed over to the viewing audience. Simon Cowell, Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough and Howie Mandel offer commentary. Terry Crews hosts. 8 p.m. NBC

Pandora Jax (Priscilla Quintana) discovers a deadly secret from her past that she is desperate to understand with the help of Ralen and Pilar (Ben Radcliffe, Banita Sandhu ). Oliver Dench also stars in this new episode of the science-fiction action series. 8 p.m. CW

Bachelor in Paradise A surprise package arrives with an invitation to the wedding of Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson in this new episode of the unscripted series. 8 p.m. ABC

Deadliest Catch The captains and their crews face a ferocious Bering Sea storm, and Capt. Wild Bill is determined to finish ahead of the competition in this new episode of the dangerous profession series. 9 p.m. Discovery

Chopped Three original cast members from “The Brady Bunch” take on the role of judges, and the baskets feature ingredients inspired by the 1970s TV show, including pork chops and applesauce. 9 p.m. Food Network

Inside the American Mob The season premiere of this documentary series recalls John Gotti’s efforts to become a crime boss in the 1970s. 9 p.m. National Geographic

Bring the Funny The last contestants from the comedy-clash round face off in the semifinal of this unscripted competition. 10 p.m. NBC

Flipping Exes The new episode “Letterman’s House” revolves around Nina and Michael submitting a bid to renovate and sell the childhood home of former late-night talk show host David Letterman, a coveted project that attracts stiff competition. 10 p.m. Bravo

Miz & Mrs Mike and Maryse Mizanin — the married WWE stars better known to fans as the Miz and Maryse — close out the first season of their unscripted series with a finale that takes a nostalgic trip down memory lane in Los Angeles. 10 p.m. USA

Growing Up Chrisley In this new episode of the unscripted series Chase attempts to navigate the dating scene in Los Angeles, which he quickly finds is a lot more complicated than what he was used to back home in Georgia. 10:30 p.m. USA

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Tatiana Schlossberg; Ed Brown. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Gary Clark Jr. performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Anthony Anderson (“black-ish”); Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid’s Tale”); Molly Shannon. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Dr. Phil A former gang member and a paralyzed woman explain the consequences of dangerous behavior to a teen. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

Amanpour and Company 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

Conan Natasha Lyonne. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

Tennis: U.S. Open First round from the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, N.Y., 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. ESPN.

WNBA Basketball The Sparks visit the Washington Mystics, 4 p.m. ESPN2

Baseball The Angels host the Texas Rangers, 7 p.m. FS1; the Dodgers visit the San Diego Padres, 7 p.m. SportsNet LA

