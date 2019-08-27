Classic movies in L.A. this week: Peter Fonda in ‘Easy Rider’ and more

Here is a list of classic movies, film series and festivals in L.A., Sept. 1-8:

The Hired Hand The late Peter Fonda made his directorial debt and starred in this 1971 western about a drifter who returns home to his wife after a seven-year absence; with Warren Oates, Verna Bloom. Libros Schmibros Lending Library, 103 N. Boyle Ave., Boyle Heights. Sun., 6 p.m. Free; includes free book. eventbrite.com

Lawrence of Arabia Peter O’Toole portrays the titular WWI-era British officer in director David Lean’s Oscar-winning 1962 historical epic; with Omar Sharif, Anthony Quinn, Claude Rains, Alec Guinness. Various theaters. Sun., Wed., 1 and 6 p.m. $12.50. fathomevents.com

Los Angeles Plays Itself Updated version of film historian Thom Andersen’s 2003 video essay examines big-screen depictions of the City of Angels from the silent era to the present. American Cinematheque, Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. Sun., 7:30 p.m. $12. americancinematheque.com

Advertisement

2019 QFilm Festival Feature-length films, documentaries and shorts exploring the LGBTQ experience. Art Theatre, 2025 E. 4th St., Long Beach. Starts Thu.; ends Sun. $11, $13; passes, $50-$130. qfilmslongbeach.com

Blade Runner Outdoor screening of director Ridley Scott’s visionary 1982 sci-fi fable, based on a story by Philip K. Dick, about a cop (Harrison Ford) tasked with taking out rebellious androids in a futuristic L.A.; with Rutger Hauer, Edward James Olmos, Daryl Hannah, Sean Young. Cinespia at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, 6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood. Sat., 8 p.m. $18. cinespia.org

Easy Rider The late Peter Fonda heads the cast of director and costar Dennis Hopper’s 1969 counter-culture classic about two motorcycle-riding misfits on a freewheeling odyssey across America; with Jack Nicholson, Karen Black, Toni Basil. Ahrya Fine Arts, 8556 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $13. laemmle.com

The Naked Spur James Stewart plays a bounty hunter in director Anthony Mann’s noir-ish 1953 western; with Janet Leigh, Robert Ryan. Autry Museum of the American West, Wells Fargo Theater, Griffith Park, 4700 Western Heritage Way, L.A. Sat., 1:30 p.m. Free with museum admission ($6-$14); reservations recommended. theautry.org

Advertisement

Blue / White / Red Triple bill features all three films in director Krzysztof Kieślowski’s 1990s-era “Three Colors” trilogy of foreign-language dramas starring, respectively, Juliette Binoche, Julie Delpy and Irène Jacob. American Cinematheque, Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Next Sun., 5 p.m. $15. americancinematheque.com