What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Queen of the South’ on USA

SERIES

Flip or Flop The first of two new episodes takes on a three-bedroom house in Whittier. Then, Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead return to the same street as a previous flip in Cypress, where they can’t agree on the kitchen design for their latest project. 8:30 p.m. HGTV

Naked and Afraid Six survivalists travel to Africa where they must fend off lions and hyenas for 21 days in this new episode of the unscripted survival series. 9 p.m. Discovery

Chasing the Cure Medical experts and the online community help diagnose mysterious maladies across the globe. 9 p.m. TNT

Growing Up Hip-Hop: New York Ja Rule’s kids suffer from backlash over Fyre Festival and Fat Joe and his son, Ryan, clash in the premiere of this unscripted series. 9 p.m. WE

Advertisement

Beat Bobby Flay English chef Ian Winslade and Southern chef Geoff Rhyne compete in this new episode. 10 p.m. Food Network

Queen of the South Teresa (Alice Braga) must solidify a new business deal to take down a rival when an unexpected visitor arrives in this new episode of the crime drama. 10 p.m. USA

Knife or Death Host Bill Goldberg and Special Forces veteran Tu Lam return with new episodes of this competition series, in which blade smiths, martial artists and knife experts make their way through a tough obstacle course. 10:03 p.m. History

MOVIES

The Lady Vanishes In this 1938 mystery thriller from director Alfred Hitchcock, Margaret Lockwood stars as Iris Henderson, who is traveling on a train and befriends elderly Miss Froy (Dame May Whitty). After a long conversation with her, Iris takes a nap, but when she wakes up, Miss Froy is missing. Michael Redgrave also stars. 7 p.m. TCM

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Juul Labs CEO Kevin Burns. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Today Kobe Bryant; Dawn Russell; Trisha Yearwood performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Cardi B, director Lorene Scafaria; cooking with chefs Doug Adams and Ryan Scott; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Alimi Ballard; Ryan O’Nan (“Queen of the South”); celebrity stylist Melissa Garcia. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Uma Thurman (“Chambers”); Vanessa Williams (“T.O.T.S.”); Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The Talk Renee Zellweger; Mary McCormack guest co-hosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Dr. Phil A 26-year-old woman says she was sexually abused, raped, abducted, beaten and sex-trafficked. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Amanpour and Company 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

Conan Eva Longoria. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

Advertisement

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

Tennis: U.S. Open Second round, 9 a.m. ESPN; 3 and 4 p.m. ESPN2

College Football UCLA visits Cincinnati, 4 p.m. ESPN; South Dakota State visits Minnesota, 6 p.m. FS1; Utah visits BYU, 7:15 p.m. ESPN

Women’s Soccer Victory tour: Portugal versus United States, 4 p.m. FS1

NFL Preseason Football The Pittsburgh Steelers visit the Carolina Panthers, 4 p.m. NFL; the Rams visit the Houston Texans, 5 p.m. CBS; the Oakland Raiders visit the Seattle Seahawks, 7 p.m. CW; the Chargers visit the San Francisco 49ers, 7 p.m. ABC; the Chargers visit the San Francisco 49ers, 7 p.m. NFL

Baseball The Dodgers visit the Arizona Diamondbacks, 6:30 p.m. SportsNet LA

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.