What’s on TV Friday: ‘Vice News Tonight’ on HBO

SERIES

Vice News Tonight “Escaping the Kingdom,” a new episode of this newsmagazine series, gives a frank account of the haphazard asylum-seeking process for two young sisters who escaped from their Saudi families and live in fear of being kidnapped or murdered by their father while they’re trying to navigate the immigration bureaucracy. 7:30 p.m. HBO

Masters of Illusion Featured magicians in this new episode include Chris Funk, George Iglesias, Bill Cook, Tommy Wind, Jason Andrews, Jarrett & Raja, and Joel Meyers. 8 p.m. CW

How Do Animals Do That? The first of two new episodes of this documentary series looks at how dogs tell time and investigate the secret behind the kangaroo’s hop. The second episode reveals how sheep dogs wrangle sheep and why roosters crow before dawn. 8 and 9 p.m. Animal Planet

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives In this new episode, host Guy Fieri visits family-run eateries, starting in Honolulu, where siblings are preparing their mom’s Filipino dishes. In San Diego, three generations of diners have enjoyed taquitos prepared the same way at one of the city’s most popular taquerias. 9 p.m. Food Network

SPECIALS

PBS Previews: Country Music This new special offers an early look at the upcoming Ken Burns series “Country Music.” 8 p.m. KOCE

Advertisement

Big Family: The Story of Bluegrass Music Actor and bluegrass music enthusiast Ed Helms (“The Office”) narrates this new documentary, which explores the roots of modern country music’s country-cousin musical genre. More than 50 musicians appear in this film from producers Matt Grimm and Nick Helton, including Alison Brown, Dale Ann Bradley, Sam Bush, JD Crowe, Bela Fleck, Ricky Skaggs, Laurie Lewis and Bobby Osborne. 9 p.m. KOCE

MOVIES

Doctor Strange Benedict Cumberbatch stars in this 2016 Marvel Comics-based movie as the gifted yet arrogant surgeon Stephen Strange, whose career is cut short by a near-fatal car crash, leading him to become a master of the mystic arts. Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong and Tilda Swinton also star. 7:30 p.m. TNT

Life of the Party A recently divorced mother (Melissa McCarthy) goes back to college to finish work on her degree at the same Atlanta university her daughter (Molly Gordon) is attending in this good-natured comedy. Gillian Jacobs, Maya Rudolph, Matt Walsh, Julie Bowen and Stephen Root also star. 8 p.m. Cinemax

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today H.E.R. performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

Advertisement

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Kane Brown; Marshmello; Ashton Sanders; Shameik Moore. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Lizzy & the Triggermen perform. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Jake Gyllenhaal (Broadway’s “Sea Wall/A Life”); Kumail Nanjiani (“Stuber”); Melody Yang performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

Washington Week Hurricane Dorian; trade with China; presidential campaigns: Vivian Salama, the Wall Street Journal; John Harris, Politico; Shawna Thomas, Vice News; Michael Shear, the New York Times. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE

The Issue Is: Elex Michaelson Presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D-South Bend, Ind.); Hasan Piker, the Young Turks; Gianno Caldwell, Fox News. (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company 11:30 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

Advertisement

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

Tennis: U.S. Open Third Round, 9 a.m. ESPN; 3 and 4 p.m. ESPN2

Baseball The Milwaukee Brewers visit the Chicago Cubs, 11 a.m. MLB; Regional Coverage, 4 p.m. MLB; the Dodgers visit the Arizona Diamondbacks, 6:30 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Boston Red Sox visit the Angels, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net

College Football Wisconsin visits South Florida, 4 p.m. ESPN; Tulsa visits Michigan State, 4 p.m. FS1; Colorado State versus Colorado, 7 p.m. ESPN; Oklahoma State visits Oregon State, 7:30 p.m. FS1

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.