What’s on TV Monday: ‘POV: Farmsteaders’ on PBS

SERIES
Bachelor in Paradise A stunning departure takes place before the rose ceremony in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC
So You Think You Can Dance Two dancers are eliminated from the top six in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox
The Terror: Infamy Chester (Derek Mio), in search of a better life, is treated with hostility by his fellow Americans. Cristina Rodlo, Paul Ready, Naoko Mori and George Takei also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. AMC
Grand Hotel Alicia and Javi (Denyse Tontz, Bryan Craig) continue their mission to find out what really happened to their mother while Santiago (Demián Bichir) still feels bound to Mateo (Shalim Ortiz), as startling secrets from his past come to light. 10 p.m. ABC
POV Director Shaena Mallett’s new documentary “Farmsteaders” chronicles the story of Nick Nolan, wife Celeste and their young family on a determined quest to resurrect his grandfather’s old dairy farm, which is on the verge of “drying up and blowing away.” 10 p.m. KOCE; 11 p.m. KPBS
Lodge 49 Dud (Wyatt Russell) happily plans to travel to Mexico with El Confidente (guest star Cheech Marin), despite Ernie’s (Brent Jennings) attempts to steer him down a new path. Also, the friendship between Liz and Lenore (Sonya Cassidy, Bertila Damas) blossoms, and Scott (Eric Allan Kramer) implements some big changes at Lodge 49. 10 p.m. AMC
MOVIES
The Secret Lives of Cheerleaders Shortly after transferring to a new high school, a teenager (Savannah May) is pressured by her mother (Denise Richards) to try out for the cheerleading team. She makes the squad and her popularity skyrockets, which ruffles the feathers of cheer captain and homecoming queen (Allie DeBerry) in this 2019 drama. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Steven Universe: The Movie The popular animated series gets the feature-length movie treatment, 6 p.m. Cartoon Network. A new special featuring short segments from the series follows at 7:30. TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Jim Mattis. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Nikki Novak. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (“Power”); YouTube star David Dobrik. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Bill de Blasio and his wife, Chirlane McCray. 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk Harry Hamlin; Matthew Gray Gubler; Chris Wragge. 1 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Priyanka Chopra (“Isn’t It Romantic”); Boy George and Culture Club perform. 3 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour and Company 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
Conan After hearing the president’s remarks about Haiti, Conan immediately plans a visit to the island. 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Will Ferrell; Lil Rel Howery; Natalie Merchant performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Tiffany Haddish; Jared Harris; the Smashing Pumpkins. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Renée Zellweger; Ben Kingsley; Oliver Tree performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Michael Che; Alison Brie; Torche; Nate Smith. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
2019 U.S. Open Tennis Round of 16, 8 a.m. ESPN2 and 4 p.m. ESPN2
Baseball The Texas Rangers visit the New York Yankees, 10 a.m. ESPN; the Houston Astros visit the Milwaukee Brewers, 1 p.m. ESPN; the Dodgers host the Colorado Rockies, 5 p.m. SportsNet LA
For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.