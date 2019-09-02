Kevin Hart car crash prompts outpouring from Dwayne Johnson, Nicole Kidman and others

Dwayne Johnson, Nicole Kidman, Bryan Cranston and other Hollywood stars posted love letters to Kevin Hart, wishing the actor a full recovery following a car accident that left him with major injuries.

Costars, friends and others took to social media to send love and prayers to the comedian after his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda rolled down an embankment on Mulholland Highway in Calabasas on Sunday. Hart was admitted to Northridge Hospital Medical Center for what TMZ reported was back surgery; on Monday the celebrity website posted a video of the actor’s wife, Eniko Hart, saying her husband was going to be fine. Hart’s driver, Jared Black, was rushed to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. His condition was unknown.

Johnson, who starred opposite Hart in “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” and “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” posted a production photo of the pair to Instagram on Sunday night with a heartfelt caption, punctuated by a prayer emoji.

“Stop messing with my emotions brother @kevinhart4real,” the actor wrote. “We have a lot more laughing to do together. Love you man. Stay strong.”

Kidman also shared a photo with “love and prayers” on Instagram, as did Cranston. The actors both appeared alongside Hart in “The Upside.”

“I’ve just heard that @kevinhart4real was injured today in a car accident in Los Angeles,” Cranston captioned his post. “Let’s all send him positive energy and healing thoughts. He’s a good human. Get well soon, brother. B.”

Twitter buzzed with support from well-wishers, including Martha Stewart, who hosted Hart and his “Night School” costar Tiffany Haddish on her cooking show “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Party Challenge.” The TV chef also expressed her sympathy for those affected by Hurricane Dorian.

“Best wishes to Kevin Hart,” she wrote. “I hope he will be okay after his horrific accident And of course best wishes for safe survival to all those affected by storm Dorian Be careful!”

It’s unclear if Hart’s condition will impact his many upcoming projects. Currently in the actor-producer’s crowded queue are a remake of the 1988 comedy “The Great Outdoors,” the third installment in the “Ride Along” franchise and a remake of 1974’s “Uptown Saturday Night,” written by “black-ish” creator Kenya Barris.

Read more Hollywood love letters to Hart below.

Get well soon, brother 🙏🏾❤️



