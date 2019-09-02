What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Mayans M.C.’ on FX

SERIES

America’s Got Talent Semi-finalists perform at the Dolby Theatre. With commentary from Simon Cowell, Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough and Howie Mandel. Terry Crews hosts. 8 p.m. NBC

Pandora Xander (Oliver Dench) enlists Jax (Priscilla Quintana) for a dangerous mission in this new episode. 8 p.m. CW

Expedition Unknown This new episode ascends the Himalaya Mountains of Nepal searching for the legendary Buddhist paradise known as Shangri-La. 8 p.m. Travel

Chopped Three original cast members of the classic TV comedy “The Brady Bunch”— Barry Williams (Greg), Eve Plumb (Jan) and Mike Lookinland (Bobby) — are on the judges panel and share stories of their experiences on that show. Competitors use Hawaiian ingredients in a tribute to the Brady family’s island vacation episodes. 9 p.m. Food Network

Greenleaf The drama returns for its fourth season with the Greenleaf family struggling to hold a united front after losing Calvary to Bob Whitmore (Beau Bridges) and Harmony & Hope Ministries. Lynn Whitfield, Merle Dandridge and Keith David also star. 9 and 10 p.m. OWN

Bring the Funny The remaining contestants from the comedy clash round face off in the semi-final showcase. 10 p.m. NBC

Mayans M.C. The action series returns for a new season with JD Pardo, Edward James Olmos, Frankie Loyal, Richard Cabral and Michael Irby. 10 p.m. FX

Conan After President Trump’s remarks about purchasing Greenland, Conan O’Brien takes his traveling road show overseas to help broker the deal. 10 p.m. TBS

SPECIALS

Nightshift This new one hour documentary that tells the story of five people who work night shifts in Southern California, including a wholesale baker, a produce vendor, a superintendent for the Rams superintendent, a UPS shipping manager and a janitor fighting for safe working conditions. 8 p.m. KCET

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Pamela Paul. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. NFL cornerback Nickell Robey Coleman, Rams; Kathryn Brolin. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan (Season premiere) Maggie Gyllenhaal (“The Deuce”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Home & Family (Season premiere) Barbara Niven (“Chesapeake Shores”); Priscilla Presley; chef Cat Cora. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

Dr. Phil A man says that he has been on hundreds of dates but that he rarely gets a third date. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

Amanpour and Company 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Bill Hader; Cara Delevingne; Lester Holt; Alec Benjamin. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (Season premiere) Jim Gaffigan; Ann Curry. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

The Late Late Show With James Corden Dominic Cooper; Jonathan Groff; Red Hearse performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Sonia Sotomayor; Maggie Gyllenhaal; Tatiana Schlossberg; Carter McLean performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

2019 U.S. Open Tennis Men’s and women’s quarterfinals, 9 a.m. ESPN; Men’s and women’s quarterfinals, 4 p.m. ESPN

Baseball The Angels visit the Oakland Athletics, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Dodgers host the Colorado Rockies, 7 p.m. SportsNet LA

Women’s Soccer Victory tour: The United States versus Portugal, 5 p.m. ESPN2

WNBA Basketball The Seattle Storm visit the Phoenix Mercury, 7 p.m. ESPN2; the LA Sparks host the Atlanta Dream, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.