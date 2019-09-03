Classic movies, film festivals in L.A. this week: ‘The Master,’ Hedwig and the Angry Inch’ and more

Here is a list of classic movies, film festivals, etc., for Sept. 8-15:

Blue / White / Red Triple bill features all three films in director Krzysztof Kieślowski’s 1990s-era “Three Colors” trilogy of foreign-language dramas starring, respectively, Juliette Binoche, Julie Delpy and Irène Jacob. American Cinematheque, Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Sun., 5 p.m. $15. americancinematheque.com

A Life for Football Bio-drama about Kurt Landauer, former president of soccer club FC Bayern Munich, who was imprisoned by the Nazis at Dachau but survived to rebuild the team after WWII; in German with English subtitles. Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust, 100 S. The Grove Drive, L.A. Wed., 7 p.m. Free. (323) 651-3704. lamoth.org

The Endless Summer The OC Parks Sunset Cinema series presents this classic 1966 surfing documentary. Salt Creek Beach, 33333 S. Pacific Coast Highway, Dana Point. Fri., 6 p.m. Free. ocparks.com

Hedwig and the Angry Inch John Cameron Mitchell directs and stars in this big-screen adaptation of the musical about a transgender rock singer from East Berlin; with Michael Pitt, Andrea Martin. Landmark Nuart Theatre, 11272 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A. Fri., 11:59 p.m. $12. landmarktheatres.com

All About Eve Outdoor screening of Joseph L. Mankiewicz’ 1950 backstage drama about a Broadway diva and her young rival; with Bette Davis, Anne Baxter, George Sanders, Marilyn Monroe. Cinespia at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, 6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood. Sat., 8 p.m. $18. cinespia.org

Grand Park + Outfest Presents Proud Picnic + Movie Night Evening-long event includes a screening of Michael Barnett’s documentary “Changing the Game” about transgender high school athletes, plus short films, panel discussions, food trucks and a live DJ. Grand Park, Performance Lawn, 200 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Sat., 5 to 10 p.m. Free. grandparkla.org

The Master An alcoholic WWII veteran who falls under the sway of an author and self-styled religious leader in Paul Thomas Anderson’s 2012 drama. With Joaquin Phoenix, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Amy Adams. American Cinematheque, Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $15. americancinematheque.com

Navajo Code Talkers: A Journey of Remembrance 2017 documentary follows six surviving Navajo code talkers on a trip to revisit WWII-era battle sites on islands in the Pacific theater. Autry Museum of the American West, Wells Fargo Theater, Griffith Park, 4700 Western Heritage Way, L.A. Sat., 2 p.m. Free for veterans or with museum admission ($6-$14); reservations recommended. theautry.org

NewFilmmakers Los Angeles Film Festival InFocus: Latinx & Hispanic Cinema Films by emerging filmmakers from the U.S., Latin America, etc. Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, 1313 Vine St., Hollywood. Sat., 3:30 to 11 p.m. $10; passes, $15. newfilmmakersla.com

Selena Jennifer Lopez portrays the beloved Tejano singer in writer-director Gregory Nava’s 1997 bio-drama; with Edward James Olmos, Constance Marie. The Montalbán, rooftop, 1615 Vine St., Hollywood. Next Sun., 8:15 p.m. $18, $25. themontalban.com