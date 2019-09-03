Lizzo’s ‘Truth Hurts’ is 100% the No. 1 song in the country

Back in April, a few minutes before Lizzo finished her performance during Coachella’s second weekend, she directly addressed the crowd that spilled out on all sides of the Mojave Tent.

“As a big black woman in the industry I don’t see many women like me on the Billboard charts or at the Grammys or playing Coachella,” she said, flute in hand, tears welling in the corners of her eyes.

Now, five months later, Lizzo sits atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart as her empowering “Truth Hurts” rises from No. 3 to the top spot, two years after its initial release.

The bump comes after her galvanizing medley at the MTV Video Music Awards last week, and tops off a breakthrough year for the 31-year-old rapper-singer.

WE’RE NUMBER 1. THIS IS A W FOR ALL OF US. ANYBODY WHO EVER FELT LIKE THEY VOICE WASN’T HEARD. ANYBODY WHO FELT LIKE THEY WEREN’T GOOD ENOUGH. YOU ARE. WE ARE. CHAMPIONS. I LOVE YALL 3 MUCH. LIZZBIANS UNITE 🌈☔️ pic.twitter.com/Ur4hrtwCnt — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) September 3, 2019

Originally released in 2017, “Truth Hurts” received a major boost when it was included in the Netflix rom-com “Someone Great,” which coincided with Lizzo show-stopping gig at at April’s Coachella.

Lizzo has wheeled her magic both on the road (her sold-out tour is currently moving across the States on its second leg) and at award shows like the BET Awards — where she performed “Truth Hurts” as a jilted bride — and the VMAs, where she was backed by an inflatable derriere and a cadre of dancers.

“This is a [win] for all of us. Anybody who ever felt like they voice wasn’t heard. Anybody who felt like they weren’t good enough. You Are. We Are,” she wrote in an emotional post on social media Tuesday morning. Cardi B. tweeted her congratulations.

The fact that Lizzo a couple months ago felt underestimated and now she have a #1!!!!BITCH! take that!take that ! Makes me emotional 😭 It’s the best feeling in the world. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 3, 2019

“Truth Hurts” becomes the third different song to reach No. 1 in the past three weeks, following the historic 19-week run of Lil Nas X’s breakout single “Old Town Road.” Lizzo replaces Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s duet “Señorita,” which took the pole position from Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy.”