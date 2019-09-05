Museums in L.A. this week: ‘Dust My Broom: Southern Vernacular from the Permanent Collection’ and more

Here is a list of new museum shows in L.A. for Sept. 8-15:

Openings

On Display in the Walled City: Nigeria at the British Empire Exhibition, 1924–1925 Vintage works by male and female Nigerian artists from the Fowler’s Wellcome Collection (starts Sun.; ends Jan. 12). Also on display: “Through Positive Eyes,” a large-scale photography and storytelling project co-created by artist-activists living with HIV/AIDS, which includes a sculpture installation by L.A.–based multimedia artist Alison Saar (starts next Sun.; ends Feb. 16). Fowler Museum, UCLA, 308 Charles E. Young Drive North, Westwood. Closed Mon.-Tue. Free. (310) 825-4361. fowler.ucla.edu

Dust My Broom: Southern Vernacular from the Permanent Collection Survey of arts traditions of the American South includes assemblages, quilts, sculptures, paintings. Also on display: “LA Blacksmith,” featuring metal sculptures in a variety of styles crafted by local artists. California African American Museum, 600 State Drive, Exposition Park, L.A. Starts Tue.; ends Feb. 16. Closed Mon. Free. (213) 744-7432. caamuseum.org

Julie Green: Flown Blue Exhibition spotlights the artist’s use of porcelain and stoneware dishes in large-scale works that range from the personal to the political. American Museum of Ceramic Art, 399 N. Garey Ave., Pomona. Starts Sat.; ends Feb. 23. Closed Mon.-Tue. $5, $7; 12 and under, free. (909) 865-3146. amoca.org

Memento: An Anthological Exhibition by Tomás Ochoa Features 16 large panels depicting Colombia’s landscape, architecture and peoples. Museum of Latin American Art, 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach. Starts next Sun.; ends Jan. 26. Closed Mon.-Tue. $7, $10; under 12, free. (562) 437-1689. www.molaa.org

