Entertainment & Arts

Fall film festivals dominate awards season as the Oscars race begins

Times writers talk fall movie releases and possible awards contenders including Jennifer Lopez in “Hustlers,” Joaquin Phoenix in “Joker” and Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman.”

By Paige HymsonPodcast Producer 
Sep. 6, 2019
4:30 AM
Joaquin Phoenix as the “Joker.”
(Nikos Tavernise/Warner Bros.)

Awards season is around the corner and highly anticipated movies are on full blast at film festivals across the world.

The Venice and Telluride Film Festivals kicked off this fall season, screening major titles including James Gray’s “Ad Astra,” Todd Phillips’ “Joker,” Steven Soderbergh’s “The Laundromat” and Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story.” Next, filmmakers turn to Toronto, New York and London, ending the wave of key festivals sure to shape the fate of awards season.

It’s the moment of truth for filmmakers who eagerly await reactions from critics and audiences. The postfestival rhetoric often forecasts which movies may receive awards season love, or which films leave audiences wanting more.

The Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu stripper drama, “Hustlers” has audiences talking. There’s also Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman,” a 3½-hour-long crime drama starring Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and Al Pacino.

Last year, movies like “Roma,” “A Star Is Born” and “Green Book” left festivals looking like top Academy Award candidates. We’ll see if the same proves true after this year’s fall festival season wraps up.

Mark Olsen (@IndieFocus) talks with Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA), Glenn Whipp (@GlennWhipp) and Jen Yamato (@jenyamato) about what to expect from the onslaught of movies premiering across festivals as we head into awards season.

Entertainment & ArtsThe Reel Podcast
Paige Hymson
Paige Hymson is a podcast producer for the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at the Washington Post as a digital producer, where she produced video and live interviews with reporters and guests. She also worked at CNN in Washington, D.C., where she worked in live control rooms and produced content for many of CNN’s daily news shows. Hymson is a graduate of the University of Maryland’s Philip Merrill College of Journalism and is originally from Cherry Hill, N.J.
