Entertainment & Arts

‘Parasite’ cast visits the L.A. Times Portrait Studio at TIFF 2019

Choi Woo Shik with Song Kang Ho standing behind him
Actors Choi Woo Shik, front, and Song Kang Ho, from the film “Parasite,” in the L.A. Times Photo Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
By Jay L. ClendeninStaff Photographer 
Sep. 7, 2019
12:34 PM
Song Kang Ho, left, Bong Joon Ho and Choi Woo Shik
Actor Song Kang Ho, left, director Bong Joon Ho, and actor Choi Woo Shik, from the film "Parasite," in the L.A. Times Photo Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Choi Woo Shik
Choi Woo Shik, from the film "Parasite," in the L.A. Times Photo Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Song Kang Ho
Song Kang Ho, from the film "Parasite," in the L.A. Times Photo Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Choi Woo Shik, front, and Song Kang Ho
Choi Woo Shik, front, and Song Kang Ho, from the film "Parasite," in the L.A. Times Photo Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Director Bong Joon Ho
"Parasite" director Bong Joon Ho in the L.A. Times Photo Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Entertainment & ArtsFilm Festivals
Jay L. Clendenin
Jay L. Clendenin joined the Los Angeles Times as a staff photographer in October 2007. Clendenin has focused his attention in Los Angeles on portraiture, but he has nearly 20 years of experience in photojournalism. A graduate of San Jose State University, with a degree in journalism, Clendenin started his first newspaper job at the Hartford (Conn.) Courant. After four years, he went on to pursue work as a freelancer in New York City and eventually in Washington, D.C. He spent nearly five years in the nation’s capital, documenting politics, taking portraits and chasing human-interest stories, all while maintaining a presence in the White House press pool, working primarily for the news magazines Time, Newsweek and U.S. News & World Report. A native of California who grew up in the San Fernando Valley, Clendenin greeted the opportunity to move to the warm beaches of the South Bay with open arms.
