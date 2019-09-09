Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Entertainment & Arts

Meet the female directors who came to our photo studio at TIFF 2019

Lauren Greenfield
Director Lauren Greenfield, from the film “The Kingmaker,” photographed in the L.A. Times Photo Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Share
By Jay L. ClendeninStaff Photographer 
Sep. 9, 2019
1:29 PM
Share
Director Unjoo Moon, from “I Am Woman”
Director Unjoo Moon, from the film "I Am Woman," photographed in the L.A. Times Photo Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 6, 2019.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Lorene Scafaria
Director Lorene Scafaria, from the film "Hustlers," photographed in the L.A. Times Photo Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Malgorzata Szumowska
Director Malgorzata Szumowska, from the film "The Other Lamb," photographed in the L.A. Times Photo Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Gabriela Cowperthwaite
Director Gabriela Cowperthwaite, from the film "The Friend," photographed in the L.A. Times Photo Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

Director Kasi Lemmons and actor Cynthia Erivo
Director Kasi Lemmons and actor Cynthia Erivo, from the film "Harriet," photographed in the L.A. Times Photo Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Bryce Dallas Howard
Director Bryce Dallas Howard, from the film "Dads," photographed in the L.A. Times Photo Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Alma Har’el
Director Alma Har'el, from the film "Honey Boy," photographed in the L.A. Times Photo Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Halina Reijn
Director Halina Reijn, from the film "Instinct," photographed in the L.A. Times Photo Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Alice Winocour
Director Alice Winocour, from the film "Proxima," photographed in the L.A. Times Photo Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Director Maria Sødahl, center, with cast of “Hope”
Actor Stellan Skarsgård, director Maria Sødahl and actor Andrea Bræin Hovig, from the film "Hope," photographed in the L.A. Times Photo Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

Shonali Bose
Director Shonali Bose, from the film "The Sky Is Pink," photographed in the L.A. Times Photo Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Coky Giedroyc
Director Coky Giedroyc, from the film "How to Build a Girl," photographed in the L.A. Times Photo Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Entertainment & ArtsFilm Festivals
Jay L. Clendenin
Follow Us
Jay L. Clendenin joined the Los Angeles Times as a staff photographer in October 2007. Clendenin has focused his attention in Los Angeles on portraiture, but he has nearly 20 years of experience in photojournalism. A graduate of San Jose State University, with a degree in journalism, Clendenin started his first newspaper job at the Hartford (Conn.) Courant. After four years, he went on to pursue work as a freelancer in New York City and eventually in Washington, D.C. He spent nearly five years in the nation’s capital, documenting politics, taking portraits and chasing human-interest stories, all while maintaining a presence in the White House press pool, working primarily for the news magazines Time, Newsweek and U.S. News & World Report. A native of California who grew up in the San Fernando Valley, Clendenin greeted the opportunity to move to the warm beaches of the South Bay with open arms.
More From the Los Angeles Times