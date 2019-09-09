Eddie Murphy says returning to ‘Saturday Night Live’ feels like high school

Eddie Murphy is ready to return to Studio 8H, and it feels like a nice walk down memory lane.

Thirty-five years after saying goodbye to “Saturday Night Live,” the sketch show that helped launch his career, the comedian is set to guest host in the coming 45th season. Woody Harrelson, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Kristen Stewart are also on the bill to serve as emcees later this year.

“I’m excited to go back,” he told The Times during the Toronto International Film Festival. “I had the feeling you would have if you were going back to your old high school.” And those are powerful memories for the Oscar-nominated actor; he proudly shared that he still remembered his high school locker combination.

Eddie Murphy is at the Toronto International Film Festival for "Dolemite Is My Name," directed by Wesley Snipes and also starring Craig Robinson, Tituss Burgess, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Keegan Michael Key (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times )

Murphy made a brief return to “SNL” for the 40th anniversary in 2015, but he did not participate on the show. So, the chance to do so this fall gives him “those feelings of, ‘Wow this is a big part of who I am and this is where I came from.’

Advertisement

“And I feel a kinship to everybody who’s ever done that show. I’m looking forward to going back.”

Season 45 premieres Sept. 28 on NBC.