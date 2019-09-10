Classic movies, film festivals, etc., in L.A. this week: ‘Selena,’ ‘The Godfather’ and more

Here is a list of classic movies, film festivals, etc., in L.A. for Sept. 15-22:

The Godfather / The Godfather Part II Double bill pairs Francis Ford Coppola’s 1972 Mafia epic starring Marlon Brando, Al Pacino and James Caan with its 1974 sequel featuring Robert De Niro. American Cinematheque, Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Sun., 5 p.m. $12. americancinematheque.com

Selena Jennifer Lopez portrays the beloved Tejano singer in writer-director Gregory Nava’s 1997 bio-drama; with Edward James Olmos, Constance Marie. The Montalbán, rooftop, 1615 Vine St., Hollywood. Sun., 8:15 p.m. $18, $25. themontalban.com

Fast Times at Ridgemont High Jennifer Jason Leigh, Judge Reinhold, Phoebe Cates and Sean Penn star in Amy Heckerling’s raucous 1982 campus comedy. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A. Mon., 2 p.m. $6. thenewbev.com

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am The late Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist (“Beloved”) is profiled in Timothy Greenfield-Sanders’ 2019 documentary. UCLA Hammer Museum, Billy Wilder Theater, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Wed., 7:30 p.m. Free. hammer.ucla.edu

Tyrus A series of documentaries exploring the Chinese American experience kicks off with this 2013 profile of painter and Disney animator Tyrus Wong. The Sierra Madre Playhouse is at 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre. Wed., 7 p.m. $10; series pass, $25. (626) 355-4318. sierramadreplayhouse.org

FIGC in LA This presentation of the Guadalajara Film Festival showcases contemporary Mexican and Ibero-American cinema. Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood; TCL Chinese Theatres, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood; and other area venues. Starts Fri.; ends next Sun. $8, $30; some free screenings. ficginla.com

The Portal 2019 Film Independent presents this showcase for new animated, documentary and fictional storytelling in 360, virtual, augmented and mixed-reality formats. Loyola-Marymount University, Playa Vista Campus, 12105 W. Waterfront Drive, 2nd Floor, Suite 200, L.A. Starts Fri.; ends next Sun. Free. filmindependent.org

Greed Filmmaker Erich Von Stroheim’s classic 1924 silent-era tale of passion, avarice and murder. Autry Museum of the American West, Wells Fargo Theater, Griffith Park, 4700 Western Heritage Way, L.A. Sat., 2 p.m. Free; reservations recommended. theautry.org

Pan’s Labyrinth Rooftop screening of Guillermo del Toro’s dark 2006 tale, set in fascist Spain in the 1940s, about a young girl who discovers a fantasy world. The Montalbán, rooftop, 1615 Vine St., Hollywood. Next Sun., 8:15 p.m. $18, $25. themontalban.com

The Point A boy and his dog undertake a fantastical journey in this animated 1971 musical fable based on singer-songwriter Harry Nilsson’s 1970 concept album. UCLA Hammer Museum, Billy Wilder Theatre, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Next Sun., 11 a.m. Free. cinema.ucla.edu