Dance in L.A. this week: Heidi Duckler Dance, Diavolo and more

Here is a list of dance performances in L.A. for Sept. 15-22:

Water Will (In Melody) L.A. premiere of Dominican-born, Berlin-based choreographer Ligia Lewis’ apocalyptic dance fable. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. Sun., 3 p.m. $22-$32. (213) 237-2800. redcat.org

Move Me Company members from Heidi Duckler Dance share their personal journeys in this new site-specific work that explores social mobility and economic equality. Center for Early Education, 563 N. Alfred St., West Hollywood. Tue., 2 p.m. Free. heididuckler.org

The Want CAP UCLA co-presents this contemporary dance opera, with choreography by Adam Linder and music by Ethan Braun, inspired by the Bernard Marie-Koltès play “In the Solitude of the Cotton Fields.” REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. Thu.-Sat., 8:30 p.m.; next Sun., 7 p.m. $18-$35. (310) 825-2101. cap.ucla.edu

Bewitched Writing 3-19 Dance Art salutes famed magical-realist author Gabriel Garcia Marquez. The Willie Agee Playhouse, 714 Warren Lane, Inglewood. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 4 and 8 p.m. $20. (310) 412-5451. brownpapertickets.com

Divas to the Dance Floor II “Dancing with the Stars” alum Sabrina Bryan hosts this showcase featuring dance students, their instructors and special guests. The Colony Theater, 555 N. 3rd St., Burbank. Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 2 p.m. $45, $55. divadancewh.com

Diavolo — Architecture in Motion The L.A.-based troupe presents favorite repertoire plus the Orange County premiere of Diavolo’s Veterans Project featuring local veterans joining the company on stage. Musco Center for the Arts, Chapman University, 415 N. Glassell, Orange. Sat., 7:30 p.m.$38-$68. (844) 626-8726. muscocenter.org

La Espina — The Thorn That Dreamed of Being a Flower or the Flower That Dreamed of Being a Dancer Flamenco dancer Olga Pericet and company perform this evening-length fable. Ford Theatres, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Hollywood. Sat., 8 p.m. $35-$70. (323) 461-3673. FordTheatres.org

National Dance Day Culture Shock LA, Relampago del Cielo, contestants from “So You Think You Can Dance” and others are featured in this celebration that includes live performances and interactive dance lessons. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Argyros Plaza and the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Noon to 6 p.m. Free. (714) 556-2787. SCFTA.org

San Pedro Festival of the Arts Includes performances by Louise Reichlin & Dancers / Los Angeles Choreographers & Dancers, Navarasa Dance Theater, Paso de Oro Dance Company and others. Anderson Memorial Senior Center (on the lawn), 828 S. Mesa St., San Pedro. Sat.-next Sun., 1 to 4:15 p.m. Free. triartsp.com

Swan Lake Russian Ballet Theatre presents the Tchaikovsky classic. California Theatre of the Performing Arts, 562 W. 4th St., San Bernardino. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $36 and up. Also at Fox Performing Arts Center, 3801 Mission Inn Ave., Riverside. Next Sun., 2 p.m. $54 and up. russianballettheatre.com (also in L.A., Sept. 24; Glendale, Sept. 25; and Oxnard, Sept. 26)