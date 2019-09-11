What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Mr. Inbetween’ on FX

SERIES

The Outpost Talon and Zed (Jessica Green, Reece Ritchie) unlock a power that Talon distrusts. Robyn Malcolm, Amita Suman and Jake Stormoen also star in this new episode of the science-fiction action series. 8 p.m. CW

Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football This new episode of the sports documentary series recalls when multiple Southeastern Conference schools claimed national titles from the 1930s through the ‘50s, including Louisiana State University, with star running back Billy Cannon in 1958. 8:30 p.m. ESPN2

Two Sentence Horror Stories A monster that adults can’t see hunts the children of a housing project in this new episode. Mikelle Wright-Matos, Melinda Mo, Vegas Chiddick, Anissa Felix, Prudence Wright Holmes, John Speredakos, Dolores Fleming, Rachel Lu and Amorika Amoroso star. 9 p.m. CW

Ax Men In the season finale, Jason Rygaard races to clear a hillside in time to fill four logging trucks. 9 p.m. History

Advertisement

Beat Bobby Flay In the season premiere, talk show host Seth Meyers and Iron Chef Michael Symon must decide which challenger will take Chef Flay on: kitchen wizard Lamar Moore from the South Side of Chicago, or chef Carrie Baird, who is known as the “Queen of Toast.” 10 p.m. Food Network

Mr Inbetween Scott Ryan returns for a new season of the offbeat action series. 10 p.m. FX

Activate: The Global Citizen Movement Music artists Common and Usher team up with Global Citizen and grassroots organizers as they attempt to achieve historic criminal justice reform by ending the use of cash bail in New York State. 10 p.m. National Geographic

The Flay List This week, Bobby Flay and his daughter, Sophie, are on tour looking for favorite steaks with a walk through the NoMad district of Manhattan. 10:30 p.m. Food Network

Advertisement

This Close Kate (Shoshannah Stern) fights over Michael (Joshua Feldman) with Ryan and Danny (Colt Prattes, Zach Gilford) and the hospital staff that don’t understand how to deal with deaf patients in the season premiere. Midnight Sundance

SPECIALS

ABC News Democratic Candidates Debate From Texas Southern University’s Health and P.E. Arena in Houston, candidates for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination exchange views on gun control, climate change, healthcare and other hot-button topics in this, the third in a series of nationally televised debates. Moderating the three-hour event will be George Stephanopoulos, David Muir, Linsey Davis and Jorge Ramos. 5 p.m. ABC and KMEX

DNC Debate Post Analysis 8, 9 and 10 p.m. CNN; 10 p.m. MSNBC

HEAVY: Fury vs. Schwarz Director Peter Berg and Film 45 give viewers an intimate portrait of boxing’s heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and his opponent Tom Schwarz in the days and tense moments leading up to their Las Vegas bout. 7 p.m. ESPN

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Little Big Town performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America James McAvoy; Adam Richman; Gerry Garvin. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Rachael Ray; Amanda Salas; Skip Bayless and his wife, Ernestine. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Advertisement

Live With Kelly and Ryan James McAvoy (“It Chapter Two”); Antoni Porowski (“Queer Eye”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Tony Hale (“Veep”); supermodel Emme. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Dr. Phil McGraw. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Duane “Dog” Chapman discusses losing his wife; the latest on R. Kelly’s sex-crime charges. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Jay Leno; musician Bryce Vine; baker Marjorie Johnson celebrates her 100th birthday. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A 21-year-old woman thinks she is nothing without her social-media followers. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Reese Witherspoon; Kylie Jenner. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Advertisement

The Doctors Aaron Carter seeks help for his mother and her addiction to alcohol. (Part 1 of 2) (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Jamelle Bouie. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jennifer Garner; Jim Jefferies; Megan Thee Stallion. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jake Tapper, CNN; screenwriter Jon Lovett. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Sean Penn; Danielle Macdonald; Green Day. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Ed Helms; June Diane Raphael; 5 Seconds of Summer. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

Baseball The Dodgers visit the Baltimore Orioles, 4 p.m. Fox

NFL Football The Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the Carolina Panthers, 5:20 p.m. NFL

2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup First semifinal. 1 a.m. ESPN

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.