Kevin Hart is out of the hospital after his serious car crash, report says

Kevin Hart, who suffered major injuries earlier this month when his car rolled down an embankment in Calabasas, has been released from a hospital in Los Angeles, according to TMZ.

The entertainment news outlet said Thursday that the actor and stand-up comedian was transferred to a live-in rehab facility where he will undergo rigorous physical therapy to recover from his surgery and the three spinal fractures he suffered.

Hart, 40, was in the front passenger seat when his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda rolled down an embankment just before 1 a.m. on Sept. 1 on Mulholland Highway in Calabasas.

Hart and the driver, 28-year-old Jared Black of Woodland Hills, suffered serious injuries and were rushed to different hospitals. The third passenger, a 31-year-old woman also from Woodland Hills, suffered minor injuries. The California Highway Patrol said Black was not under the influence of alcohol when he lost control of the car.

Hart just bought the restored car — which according to seller SpeedCore could deliver 720 horsepower — in July. He’s had an affinity for old-school rides for a while, reportedly dropping a half-million bucks on muscle cars for his crew when his “Irresponsible” tour wrapped in December.

Following news of the crash, Nicole Kidman, Bryan Cranston, Dwayne Johnson, Mindy Kaling and other A-list celebrities sent Hart an outpouring of support on social media wishing him a speedy recovery.

Hart’s reps didn’t respond immediately to a request for comment.