Meghan Markle’s new fashion line is so generic it’ll render you tabloid-proof

The every-woman duchess just launched a fashion line for the every-woman employee.

The oft-criticized Meghan Markle debuted a capsule collection for charity on Thursday that’s non-controversial enough to nail a job interview while mercifully shielding its wearer — and curator — from criticism.

In her first postmaternity leave engagement, the Duchess of Sussex debuted the collection at a John Lewis store on Oxford Street in London. Sales of the five-piece Smart Set capsule collection of women’s work wear benefits Smart Works, a charity she patronizes that helps unemployed women find jobs.

The former “Suits” actress sported two of the collection’s looks: a crisp white Misha Nonoo button-up shirt and black tapered trousers by Jigsaw that are part of a suit included in the collection. You get the idea: basic wardrobe staples that make a woman look sharp enough to be taken seriously but say little to nothing about her style aesthetic or personality — which could very well be the royal’s mantra as of late.

1 / 12 The front view of the Misha Nonoo shirt from Meghan Markle’s Smart Works capsule collection. (Smart Works) 2 / 12 The back of the Misha Nonoo shirt in Meghan Markle’s Smart Works capsule collection. (Smart Works) 3 / 12 The Jigsaw jacket from Meghan Markle’s Smart Works capsule collection. (Smart Works) 4 / 12 Jigsaw pants from Meghan Markle’s Smart Works capsule collection. (Smart Works) 5 / 12 Jigsaw pants and jacket with the Misha Nonoo shirt. (Smart Works) 6 / 12 The Marks & Spencer dress in black from Meghan Markle’s Smart Works capsule collection. (Smart Works) 7 / 12 The Marks & Spencer dress in blue from Meghan Markle’s Smart Works capsule collection. (Smart Works) 8 / 12 Marks & Spencer’s black Smart Works dress. (Smart Works) 9 / 12 Marks & Spencer’s blue Smart Works dress. (Smart Works) 10 / 12 The tan John Lewis & Partners tote from Meghan Markle’s Smart Works capsule collection. (Smart Works) 11 / 12 The black John Lewis & Partners tote from Meghan Markle’s Smart Works capsule collection. (Smart Works) 12 / 12 The tan John Lewis & Partners tote for the Smart Works capsule collection. (Smart Works)

Meghan has been working with Smart Works since January and decided to help with the collaboration after she noticed that clothing donations to the charity were plentiful but not always the right choices or sizes for the clients they were meant to aid.

The collection ranges in price from $24 to $245; sizes start at European size 6 and select pieces are available up to size 24.It will be sold in the U.K. for at least two weeks beginning Thursday. Each retailer is stocking its own Smart Set piece or pieces, and not the full collection, though John Lewis will also carry the Jigsaw suit.

For every item purchased during the two weeks, the same item will be donated to Smart Works, which is taking a philanthropic cue from the 1:1 model made popular by the shoe brand Toms.

“Since moving to the U.K., it has been deeply important to me to meet with communities and organizations on the ground doing meaningful work and to try to do whatever I can to help them amplify their impact,” the duchess said in a statement Thursday, continuing her mission of women supporting women and communities working together for the greater good.

Designer Nonoo is Meghan’s friend and one of four fashion houses and brands that worked on the collection. In addition to Misha Nonoo and Jigsaw, Marks & Spencer offers a tunic-like dress in two colors and John Lewis & Partners has designed a tote bag, also in two colors. The idea was to provide the work wear essentials often needed for interviews and to enter the workplace.

“The capsule collection will give us the staples we need for our clients in centers across the country for the next six months,” said Kate Stephens, chief executive of Smart Works.

“We are incredibly grateful to the brands involved for making this possible. Every woman who walks through our door will know that another woman cares about her and has invested in her future.”

And maybe even a duchess who invested in her own public image.