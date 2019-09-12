Museums in L.A. this week: ‘Nineteen Nineteen’ at the Huntington and more

Here is a list of new museum shows in L.A. for Sept. 15-22:

Bill and Coo at MOCA’s Nest New outdoor installation, made of laminated glass, by Los Angeles-based artist Larry Bell. Museum of Contemporary Art, 250 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Now on display in the plaza area. Free. (213) 626-6222. moca.org

Memento: An Anthological Exhibition by Tomás Ochoa Features 16 large panels depicting Colombia’s landscape, architecture and peoples. Museum of Latin American Art, 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach. Opens Sun.; ends Jan. 26. Closed Mon.-Tue. $7, $10; under 12, free. (562) 437-1689. molaa.org

Through Positive Eyes Large-scale photography and storytelling project co-created by artist-activists living with HIV/AIDS includes a sculpture installation by L.A.-based multimedia artist Alison Saar. Fowler Museum, UCLA, 308 Charles E. Young Drive North, Westwood. Starts Sun.; ends Feb. 16. Closed Mon.-Tue. Free. (310) 825-4361. fowler.ucla.edu

Facing Survival: David Kassan Features Kassan’s paintings and drawings of Holocaust survivors. USC Fisher Museum of Art, 823 W. Exposition Blvd., L.A. Starts Tue.; ends Dec. 7. Closed Sun.-Mon. Free. (213) 740-4561. fisher.usc.edu

Place Large-scale landscape paintings by Adam Harrison spotlight various locations in Long Beach and San Pedro. Long Beach Museum of Art, 2300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. Starts Thu.; ends Jan. 12. $8, $10. Closed Mon.-Wed. (562) 439-2119. lbma.org

Dimensions of Form: Tamayo and Mixografia Exploration of the works of Mexican-born artist Rufino Tamayo includes 50 prints on celestial and mythological themes, plus an 1,800-pound lithographic stone plate. Bowers Museum, 2002 N. Main St., Santa Ana. Starts Sat.; ends Jan. 19. Closed Mon. $10-$15; under 12, free. (714) 567-3600. bowers.org

Gabriela Ruiz: Full of Tears The artist, also known as Leather Papi, uses 3-D rendering, video mapping, and installations to explore connections between memory, emotion and technology. Vincent Price Art Museum, East Los Angeles College, 1301 Avenida Cesar Chavez, Monterey Park. Start Sat; ends Feb. 15. Closed Sun.-Mon. Free. (323) 265-8841. vincentpriceartmuseum.org

Hammer Projects: Max Hooper Schneider Immersive installation from this artist with a background in landscape architecture and marine biology. UCLA Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Starts Sat.; ends Jan. 19. Closed Mon. Free. (310) 443-7000. hammer.ucla.edu

Nineteen Nineteen The Huntington celebrates its centennial with a major exhibition that includes hundreds of books, paintings, posters, photographs, etc., first acquired, created and/or displayed at the time of the museum’s founding in 1919. The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Starts Sat.; ends Sept. 23. Closed Tue. $13-$29; under 4, free. (626) 405-2100. huntington.org

OCMAExpand Season 3 Orange County Museum of Art’s temporary space showcases works by Pacific Rim artists Carolina Caycedo, Daniel Duford, Ximena Garrido-Lecca, Mulyana, Robert Zhao Renhui and Yang Yongliang. OCMAExpand-Santa Ana, South Coast Plaza Village, 1661 W Sunflower Ave., Santa Ana. Starts Sat.; ends March 15. Closed Mon.-Wed. Free. (714) 780-2130. ocmaexpand.org

Betye Saar: Call and Response Exhibition pairs preliminary sketches and finished works to explore the African American artist’s assemblages that explore race, gender, and spirituality (starts next Sun.; ends April 5). Also on display: “Thomas Joshua Cooper: The World’s Edge” featuring large-scale black-and-white photographs of remote locations and extreme environments (starts next Sun.; ends Feb. 2); and “Every Living Thing: Animals in Japanese Art” (starts next Sun.; ends Dec. 8). Los Angeles County Museum of Art, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Closed Wed. $10-$25; 17 and under, free. (323) 857-6010. lacma.org