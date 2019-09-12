Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Museums in L.A. this week: ‘Nineteen Nineteen’ at the Huntington and more

Americans All! Victory Liberty Loan
A poster by Howard Chandler Christy is among the works on display in the centennial exhibition “Nineteen Nineteen” at the Huntington.
(Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens)
By Matt CooperListings Coordinator 
Sep. 15, 2019
6 AM
Share

Here is a list of new museum shows in L.A. for Sept. 15-22:

Bill and Coo at MOCA’s Nest New outdoor installation, made of laminated glass, by Los Angeles-based artist Larry Bell. Museum of Contemporary Art, 250 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Now on display in the plaza area. Free. (213) 626-6222. moca.org

Memento: An Anthological Exhibition by Tomás Ochoa Features 16 large panels depicting Colombia’s landscape, architecture and peoples. Museum of Latin American Art, 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach. Opens Sun.; ends Jan. 26. Closed Mon.-Tue. $7, $10; under 12, free. (562) 437-1689. molaa.org

Through Positive Eyes Large-scale photography and storytelling project co-created by artist-activists living with HIV/AIDS includes a sculpture installation by L.A.-based multimedia artist Alison Saar. Fowler Museum, UCLA, 308 Charles E. Young Drive North, Westwood. Starts Sun.; ends Feb. 16. Closed Mon.-Tue. Free. (310) 825-4361. fowler.ucla.edu

Advertisement

Facing Survival: David Kassan Features Kassan’s paintings and drawings of Holocaust survivors. USC Fisher Museum of Art, 823 W. Exposition Blvd., L.A. Starts Tue.; ends Dec. 7. Closed Sun.-Mon. Free. (213) 740-4561. fisher.usc.edu

Place Large-scale landscape paintings by Adam Harrison spotlight various locations in Long Beach and San Pedro. Long Beach Museum of Art, 2300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. Starts Thu.; ends Jan. 12. $8, $10. Closed Mon.-Wed. (562) 439-2119. lbma.org

Dimensions of Form: Tamayo and Mixografia Exploration of the works of Mexican-born artist Rufino Tamayo includes 50 prints on celestial and mythological themes, plus an 1,800-pound lithographic stone plate. Bowers Museum, 2002 N. Main St., Santa Ana. Starts Sat.; ends Jan. 19. Closed Mon. $10-$15; under 12, free. (714) 567-3600. bowers.org

Gabriela Ruiz: Full of Tears The artist, also known as Leather Papi, uses 3-D rendering, video mapping, and installations to explore connections between memory, emotion and technology. Vincent Price Art Museum, East Los Angeles College, 1301 Avenida Cesar Chavez, Monterey Park. Start Sat; ends Feb. 15. Closed Sun.-Mon. Free. (323) 265-8841. vincentpriceartmuseum.org

Advertisement

Hammer Projects: Max Hooper Schneider Immersive installation from this artist with a background in landscape architecture and marine biology. UCLA Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Starts Sat.; ends Jan. 19. Closed Mon. Free. (310) 443-7000. hammer.ucla.edu

Nineteen Nineteen The Huntington celebrates its centennial with a major exhibition that includes hundreds of books, paintings, posters, photographs, etc., first acquired, created and/or displayed at the time of the museum’s founding in 1919. The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Starts Sat.; ends Sept. 23. Closed Tue. $13-$29; under 4, free. (626) 405-2100. huntington.org

OCMAExpand Season 3 Orange County Museum of Art’s temporary space showcases works by Pacific Rim artists Carolina Caycedo, Daniel Duford, Ximena Garrido-Lecca, Mulyana, Robert Zhao Renhui and Yang Yongliang. OCMAExpand-Santa Ana, South Coast Plaza Village, 1661 W Sunflower Ave., Santa Ana. Starts Sat.; ends March 15. Closed Mon.-Wed. Free. (714) 780-2130. ocmaexpand.org

Betye Saar: Call and Response Exhibition pairs preliminary sketches and finished works to explore the African American artist’s assemblages that explore race, gender, and spirituality (starts next Sun.; ends April 5). Also on display: “Thomas Joshua Cooper: The World’s Edge” featuring large-scale black-and-white photographs of remote locations and extreme environments (starts next Sun.; ends Feb. 2); and “Every Living Thing: Animals in Japanese Art” (starts next Sun.; ends Dec. 8). Los Angeles County Museum of Art, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Closed Wed. $10-$25; 17 and under, free. (323) 857-6010. lacma.org

Entertainment & ArtsThings to DoMuseums & Art
Newsletter
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter
Matt Cooper
Follow Us
Matt Cooper compiles the Los Angeles Times’ theater, classical music, dance, museum and gallery listings, and the movie openings and events & revivals listings, in addition to writing the TV This Week column and Weekend Picks. In his spare time, he enjoys seeing live theater, classical music and dance, visiting museums and galleries, going to the movies and watching TV.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement