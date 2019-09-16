What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘They Shall Not Grow Old,’ on HBO

SERIES

America’s Got Talent This new episode features the finalists’ last competitive performances of the season. The winner will be announced during Wednesday’s show. 8 p.m. NBC

Pandora Ralen (Ben Radcliffe) is on trial, accused of sabotaging the Tereshkova, and Jax (Priscilla Quintana) has doubts about Ralen’s veracity. 8 p.m. CW

Bachelor in Paradise In the season finale, the four remaining couples spend one last night in the fantasy suites before deciding whether they are ready to take their relationships to the next level. Also, the identity of the next bachelor is revealed. 8 p.m. ABC

Country Music “Hillbilly Shakespeare (1945-1953),” a new episode of filmmaker Ken Burns’ documentary series looks back on the life and career of Alabama-born singer and songwriter Hank Williams, who is widely regarded as one of the most influential American musical artists of the 20th century. 8 and 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Advertisement

Expedition Unknown Josh exposes the last secrets of the Third Reich as he searches for long-lost treasures stolen by the Nazis in this new episode. 8 p.m. Travel

Supermarket Stakeout Alex Guarnaschelli challenges four chefs to think outside the pizza box as they stake out shoppers at a Bristol Farms market in Calabasas. 10 p.m. Food Network

Greenleaf Grace (Merle Dandridge) confronts her past actions and gives Phil (Sean Blakemore) a chance to impress key members among the church leadership. Lynn Whitfield also stars. 10 p.m. OWN

Straight Up Steve Austin The season finale heads south to NASCAR country for an unforgettable day at former race car driver Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s ranch. 10 p.m. USA

Advertisement

Bring the Funny The series’ first winner is crowned in the season finale. 10 p.m. NBC

MOVIES

They Shall Not Grow Old Oscar winner Peter Jackson’s 2018 documentary uses original footage from London’s Imperial War Museum — restored and colorized — to showcase the soldiers, key events and extraordinary battles of World War I. The title comes from a line in a 1914 poem: “They shall not grow old, as we that are left grow old.” 9 p.m. HBO

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The climate crisis; Jesse Palmer; John Goodman; Elizabeth Heiskell. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Cooking with Jeffrey Eisner; author Diane Tavenner. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Meredith Vieira (“25 Words or Less”); “So You Think You Can Dance” winner; Barbara Corcoran (“Shark Tank”); Sara Happ.(N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Michelle Dockery (“Downton Abbey”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray HGTV’s “Property Brothers”; the book “Eat to Beat Illness.” (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show NeNe Leakes (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Dr. Mehmet Oz. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show A NXIVM recruiter recounts being branded and escaping; a family whose bodies were found in barrels. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Jessica Alba; Kelsea Ballerini. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman says bipolar disorder is at fault for her bad behavior; her daughter doesn’t want to hear it. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Simon Cowell; winner of “American Ninja Warrior”; Clairo performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Advertisement

The Real Rachel Lindsay (“Ghosted: Love Gone Missing”); Wale. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Hashimoto’s disease; a brain fluid leak; pharmacies offering fruit and vegetables free of charge. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Seann William Scott and Jena Friedman. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Elizabeth Warren; Barry Williams; Maureen McCormick; Christopher Knight; Eve Plumb; Mike Lookinland. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Chance the Rapper performs; Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.). (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Angela Bassett; Jim Gaffigan. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers John Goodman; Michael C. Hall; Midland performs; Yesod Williams performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

WNBA Basketball Semifinals: 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. ESPN2

Baseball The Angels visit the New York Yankees, 3:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Cincinnati Reds visit the Chicago Cubs, 5 p.m. ESPN