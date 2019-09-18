Massage therapist suing Kevin Spacey for sexual assault dies ahead of trial

The anonymous massage therapist who accused disgraced actor Kevin Spacey of sexual battery and assault has died. A trial date in the case has yet to be scheduled.

A notice of statement noting his death was filed Tuesday in U.S. Central District Court, according to documents obtained by The Times on Wednesday. It’s the latest development in Spacey’s civil case, which was originally filed about a year ago.

The filing said that on Sept. 11, the attorney for the massage therapist informed Spacey’s attorney that the therapist had “recently passed.” But no further information had been given to Spacey’s team. The masseur had been identified in the personal injury lawsuit only as John Doe.

The lawsuit was one of the handful of legal cases the Oscar-winning Spacey faced after he fell from grace during the rise of the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements. The therapist had accused the actor of forcing him to touch his genitals during a treatment at Spacey’s Malibu home in October 2016.

It is unclear now if the case will proceed. If it does, any damages that might have been awarded in the case would flow through to heirs of the deceased.

Attorneys for the late therapist did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment Wednesday.

In his complaint, Doe alleged that he suffered and continued to suffer physical injury, emotional pain and distress, among other issues, following the alleged incident. Spacey, in court documents, denied each and every allegation or characterization in the complaint, asking the court that Doe take nothing from the complaint and that a judgment be entered in Spacey’s favor instead.

In April, Spacey asked the court to either dismiss the lawsuit or order the plaintiff to identify himself. In May, a California federal judge moved to keep the plaintiff’s identity anonymous during that stage of the proceedings. Doe wanted to remain anonymous because he feared facing threats of and actual physical violence and economic injury if his identity were revealed. Another defendant in the case, Spacey’s production company, M. Profitt Productions, was dismissed from the case and an amended complaint had to be filed by the therapist’s legal team in June.

Doe alleged that during the 2016 treatment he instructed Spacey to lie face down under a massage sheet, but Spacey lay down facing up and later forced the therapist to twice touch the actor’s genitals. Spacey also allegedly attempted to forcibly kiss Doe and said something to the effect of having the actor perform oral sex on the therapist, according to Doe’s second amended complaint in the case. Doe reported the assaults to the Los Angeles Police Department, the complaint said.

In June, Doe was ordered to reveal his true and complete name to Spacey’s attorney, but would remain confidential in further proceedings.

He brought the case, which alleges sexual battery, battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress and gender violence, in Los Angeles Superior Court in September 2018, but it moved to federal court in January.

Earlier this month, a final pre-trial conference had been scheduled for May 2020.