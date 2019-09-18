Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Classic movies, film festivals, etc. in L.A. this week: ‘Shawshank Redemption,’ ‘Hocus Pocus’ and more

Tim Robbins, left, and Morgan Freeman in “The Shawshank Redemption”
Tim Robbins, left, and Morgan Freeman costar in the 1994 drama “The Shawshank Redemption.”
(Michael Weinstein / Castle Rock Entertainment)
By Matt CooperListings Coordinator 
Sep. 22, 2019
6 AM
Here is a list of classic movies, film festivals, etc., in L.A. for Sept. 22-29:

Pan’s Labyrinth Rooftop screening of Guillermo del Toro’s dark 2006 fable, set in fascist Spain in the 1940s, about a young girl who discovers a fantasy world. The Montalbán, rooftop, 1615 Vine St., Hollywood. Sun., 8:15 p.m. $18, $25. themontalban.com

The Point A boy and his dog undertake a fantastical journey in this animated 1971 musical fable based on singer-songwriter Harry Nilsson’s 1970 concept album. UCLA Hammer Museum, Billy Wilder Theatre, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Sun., 11 a.m. Free. cinema.ucla.edu

The Shawshank Redemption 25th-anniversary screenings of director Frank Darabont’s 1994 drama, shot by cinematographer Roger Deakins and based on a Stephen King story about an innocent man sent to prison for a double murder in 1940s Maine; with Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman. Various theaters. Tue.-Sun., 7 p.m. $12.50. fathomevents.com

Caballerango (Horse Wrangler) Juan Pablo González’s 2018 documentary about a village in rural Mexico mourning the loss of one of their own; in Spanish with English subtitles. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. Mon., 8:30 p.m. $9, $12. (213) 237-2800. redcat.org

COLCOA French Film Festival Annual showcase for French-language cinema includes feature films, shorts and documentaries. The Directors Guild Theater Complex, 7920 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood. Starts Mon.; ends Sat. $5-$150; passes available. colcoa.org

Mulholland Drive A Hollywood hopeful meets a mystery woman with amnesia in David Lynch’s dark, hallucinatory 2001 drama; with Naomi Watts, Laura Harring. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A. Mon., 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. $6. thenewbev.com/

Beyond Fest Showcase for genre films features new and classic sci-fi, fantasy and horror flicks, etc. Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Starts Wed.; ends Oct. 8. $12, $15; some free screenings. beyondfest.com

Anthropocene: The Human Epoch This documentary narrated by Alicia Vikander charts the negative environmental impact of human civilization. Laemmle Theatres, Wed., 7:30 p.m. $13. laemmle.com. Also at American Cinematheque, Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. Fri., 7:30 p.m. $15. americancinematheque.com

Hocus Pocus Kids in modern-day Salem, Mass., go up against a trio of witches in this 1993 fantasy comedy; with Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy. El Capitan Theatre, 6838 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Fri., 7 and 9:45 p.m.; Sat.-next Sun., 10 a.m., 1, 4, 7 and 9:45 p.m.; ends Oct. 7. (800) 347-6396. elcapitantickets.com

Prince of Darkness This screening of John Carpenter’s 1987 terror tale takes place in the former church where it was filmed; with Donald Pleasance. East West Players, David Henry Hwang Theater, 120 Judge John Aiso St., Little Tokyo. Fri., 8 p.m. $25. (213) 625-7000. eastwestplayers.org

Mur Murs, a Film Series Inaugural edition of this showcase spotlights works by local filmmakers, video artists, etc. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. Sat., 3, 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. $9, $12. (213) 237-2800. redcat.org

Matt Cooper
Matt Cooper compiles the Los Angeles Times’ theater, classical music, dance, museum and gallery listings, and the movie openings and events & revivals listings, in addition to writing the TV This Week column and Weekend Picks. In his spare time, he enjoys seeing live theater, classical music and dance, visiting museums and galleries, going to the movies and watching TV.
