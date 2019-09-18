10 things to do in L.A. and O.C., including ‘The Sound of Music’ singalong

As summer gives way to fall, the culture calendar fills fast. We’ve got dance, including flamenco star Olga Pericet and Diavolo — Architecure in Motion, plus National Dance Day at the Segerstrom. Music fans can enjoy violinist Itzhak Perlman, sax player Kamasi Washington or choral group Nevenka. In theater, Bill Irwin muses “On Beckett” and Rogue Machine stages “Miss Lilly Gets Boned.” The annual sing-along presentation of “The Sound of Music” returns to the Hollywood Bowl, and funny lady Sandra Bernhard rocks out in Long Beach.
Every rose has its thorn
Olga Pericet heats up the stage in “La Espina — The Thorn That Dreamed of Being a Flower or the Flower That Dreamed of Being a Dancer.” The award-winning nuevo flamenco star and company perform in this evening-length fable. Ford Theatres, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Hollywood. 8 p.m. Saturday. $35-$70. (323) 461-3673. FordTheatres.org
Have fiddle, will travel
Itzhak Perlman, acclaimed violinist and tireless educator, opens the Soraya’s new season with works by Beethoven, Dvorak and Franck, accompanied by pianist Rohan De Silva. Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. 7 p.m. Thursday. $59 and up. (818) 677-3000. TheSoraya.org
Be absurd. Be very absurd
Theater artist and celebrated clown Bill Irwin is back on the boards in “On Beckett.” The Tony winner explores the works of the Nobel Prize-winning Irish playwright behind classics like “Waiting for Godot” and “Happy Days.” Kirk Douglas Theatre, 9820 Washington Blvd., Culver City. 8 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday; other dates through Oct. 27. $30-$75. (213) 628-2772. CenterTheatreGroup.org
Have saxophone, will travel
Jazz great Kamasi Washington and his band bring a lush, sweeping sound to DTLA for a two-night stand. The Theatre at Ace Hotel, 929 S. Broadway, L.A. 8 p.m. Thursday-Friday. $29.50-$89.50. theatre.acehotel.com
A few of your favorite things
Channel your inner Julie Andrews at the “Sing-A-Long Sound of Music.” The annual celebration of the beloved 1965 movie musical returns. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. 6 p.m. Saturday. $12-$99. (323) 850-2000. hollywoodbowl.com
For the troops
In addition to performing favorite repertoire, L.A.-based Diavolo — Architecture in Motion presents the Orange County premiere of the company’s National Veterans Project, in which local veterans join the dancers onstage for a piece based on their experiences on and off the battlefield. Musco Center for the Arts, Chapman University, 415 N. Glassell St., Orange. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. $38-$68. (844) 626-8726. muscocenter.org
Of pedagogues and pachyderms
A Sunday school teacher has a sexual awakening, while elsewhere, an elephant grows restless in captivity in “Miss Lilly Gets Boned,” an off-the-wall comedy from “The Cake” playwright Bekah Brunstetter. Rogue Machine Theatre, Electric Lodge, 1416 Electric Ave., Venice. 8 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday; other dates through Oct. 28. $25, $40. (855) 585-5185. roguemachinetheatre.com
Miss Bernhard is back
Backed by a rock band, irreverent actress-comic-singer Sandra Bernhard deploys her trademark sass and snark in her latest show, “Quick Sand.” Carpenter Performing Arts Center, 6200 Atherton St., Long Beach. 8 p.m. Saturday. $60. (562) 985-7000. carpenterarts.org
And a time to dance…
Lace up those Capezios, it’s National Dance Day. Culture Shock LA, Relampago del Cielo, contestants from “So You Think You Can Dance” and others take part in this family-friendly outing that includes live performances and interactive lessons. Look for a full article on this event posting soon at latimes.com/arts. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Argyros Plaza and the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. Free. (714) 556-2787. SCFTA.org
No passport required
Take a musical tour of Eastern Europe and the Balkans as L.A.-based all-female vocal ensemble Nevenka performs traditional music from Greece, Russia, Croatia, Bulgaria and beyond. Caltech, Ramo Auditorium, 332. S. Michigan Ave., Pasadena. 8 p.m. Saturday. $5, $25. (626) 395-4652. pasadenafolkmusicsociety.org