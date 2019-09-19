Classical music in L.A. this week: Jaime Martín debuts with LACO

Here is a list of classical music performances in L.A. for Sept. 22-29:

Kaleidoscope Chamber Orchestra The conductor-less ensemble is joined by soprano Alisa Jordheim for a program that includes works by Schubert, Messiaen, Heather Gilligan and Jennifer Higdon. First Presbyterian Church, 1220 2nd St, Santa Monica. Sun., 4 p.m. $15-$45. kco.la

La Bohème LA Opera presents the Komische Oper Berlin production of the Puccini classic about young artistic types in 19th-century Paris; in Italian with English supertitles; contains adult content and brief nudity. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m.; Wed., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 7:30 p.m.; ends Oct. 6. $24 and up. (213) 972-8001. LAOpera.org

Sounds Re-Imagined: Jeffrey Kahane Plays Mozart The pianist and conductor joins musicians from Salastina for Mozart’s chamber arrangement of his Piano Concerto. The Edye Second Space at the Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Sun., 3 p.m. $10-$40. salastina.org

The South Bay Chamber Music Society Fiato String Quartet plays works by works by Beethoven, Shostakovich and Ives. Pacific Unitarian Church, 5621 Montemalaga Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes. Sun., 3 p.m. Free. sbcms.net

Kaleidoscope Chamber Orchestra The orchestra performs a free concert presented by Santa Monica College. The Edye at the Broad Stage,1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Tue., 11:15 a.m. Free. (310) 434-4100. smc.edu

Black Movie Soundtrack III Chaka Khan, Meshell Ndegéocello and others join host Craig Robinson and the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra for a celebration of music from black films. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Wed., 8 p.m. $1-$165. (323) 850-2000. hollywoodbowl.com

LA Phil Neighborhood Concerts The orchestra plays works by Wagner, Bernstein, Ellington and Romero, plus new pieces by contemporary composers. The Luckman Fine Arts Complex, Cal State LA, 5151 State University Drive, L.A. Thu., 7:30 p.m. Free. (323) 343-6600. Also at Whittier High School, Vic Lopez Auditorium, 12417 Philadelphia St., Whittier. Fri., 7 p.m. Free. (562) 807-7350. Morningside High School, Flo Hyman Auditorium, 10500 S. Yukon Ave., Inglewood. Sat., 7 p.m. Free. (310) 419-3080. laphil.com

Carmina Burana Carl St.Clair and Pacific Symphony are joined by Pacific Chorale, Southern California Children’s Chorus and guest vocalists for a season opener that includes Orff’s famous cantata plus Beethoven’s “Egmont” Overture and “Choral” Fantasy featuring pianist Benjamin Pasternack. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m. $35 and up. (714) 755-5799. PacificSymphony.org

Los Angeles Percussion Quartet The ensemble celebrates its 10th anniversary. Boston Court, 70 N. Mentor Ave. Pasadena. Fri., 8 p.m. $20-$30. (626) 683-6801. BostonCourtPasadena.org

Disney’s “Pixar in Concert” A live orchestra performs selections from the scores for the animated films “Toy Story,” “Up,” “Finding Nemo,” etc., presented with film clips. Musco Center for the Arts, Chapman University, 1 University Drive, Orange. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $30 and up. (844) 626-8726. muscocenter.org

Long Beach Symphony Maestro Eckart Preu and the orchestra open their season with Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5, Ligeti’s Romanian Concerto and Dvorák’s Violin Concerto featuring violinist Paul Huang. Long Beach Convention Center, Terrace Theater, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. Sat., 8 p.m. $30 and up; students, $10. (562) 436-3203. longbeachsymphony.org

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra: Welcome Jaime! Conductor Jaime Martín makes his first appearance as LACO’s music director with a program that includes Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7, the world premiere of Andrew Norman’s “Begin,” and Berlioz’ “Les nuits d’été” featuring mezzo soprano Anne Sofie von Otter. Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Sat., 8 p.m. Also at Royce Hall, UCLA, 10745 Dickson Ct., Westwood. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $31 and up. (213) 622-7001. laco.org

She Dreams the Stars Handbell ensemble Timbré offers a multidisciplinary program of music, poetry and dance. Pasadena Presbyterian Church, Gamble Lounge, 585 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Sat., 5:30 p.m. Free; donations accepted. Timbre-Ensemble.org

Silence “Listening,” the closing installment of this three-part series, features composers Julia Holter and Lisa Harris, songwriter L’Rain plus pianist Gloria Cheng performing John Cage’s “Sonatas and Interludes.” Descanso Gardens, 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $30, $37. descansogardens.org

Songs for the Planet Piano Spheres’ Vicki Ray is joined by cellist Tim Loo and violinist Alyssa Park for new chamber music. Boston Court, 70 N. Mentor Ave. Pasadena. Sat., 8 p.m. $20-$30. (626) 683-6801. BostonCourtPasadena.org

Steve Reich’s Drumming Echoi Ensemble performs the Minimalist composer’s 1971 percussion piece. The Getty Center, N. Sepulveda Blvd. & Getty Center Dr., L.A. Sat., 6 p.m. Free. mondayeveningconcerts.org

Symphonies for Youth: Copland’s America The LA Phil presents a kid-friendly exploration of the composer’s music. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., 11 a.m. $23, $27. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

Tchaikovsky + Ballet California Chamber Orchestra is joined by Academy of Ballet Arts Murrieta for selections from “Swan Lake,” “The Nutcracker” and more. Gershwin Performing Arts Center, Murrieta Mesa High School, 24801 Monroe Ave., Murrieta. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $10-$35. (800) 595-4849. CalChamberOrchestra.org

The Gurdjieff Ensemble As part of its first U.S. tour, the group pays tribute to Armenian composer and ethnomusicologist Komitas Vardapet. AGBU Vatche & Tamar Manoukian Performing Arts Center, 2495 E. Mountain St., Pasadena. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $50-$150. agbupac.org

O Fortuna! Pacific Symphony, Pacific Chorale, et al., perform Orff’s “Carmina Burana.” Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $25 and up. (714) 755-5799. PacificSymphony.org

Space Odyssey Dilijan Chamber Music Series presents works by Britten, Haydn, Sharafyan and Britten. Colburn School, Zipper Hall, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $15-$75. (818) 500-9997. larkmusicalsociety.org

Sundays Live The LACMA series returns, in a new location, with harpist Marcia Dickstein, the Debussy Trio and friends playing works by Debussy and Arnold Bax. St. James’ in the City, 3903 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234. lacma.org

Visions and Prophesies L.A. Master Chorale conductor Grant Gershon is joined by his wife, soprano Elissa Johnston, for contemporary vocal works by L.A.’s composers. Next Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$30. (626) 683-6801. BostonCourtPasadena.org