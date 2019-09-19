Dance in L.A. this week: Laguna Dance Festival and more

Here is a list of dance performances in L.A. for Sept. 22-29:

San Pedro Festival of the Arts Includes performances by Louise Reichlin & Dancers / Los Angeles Choreographers & Dancers, Kairos Dance Company, White Crane Dance Theatre and others. Anderson Memorial Senior Center (on the lawn), 828 S. Mesa St., San Pedro. Sun., 1 to 4:15 p.m. Free. triartsp.com

Swan Lake Russian Ballet Theatre presents the Tchaikovsky classic. Fox Performing Arts Center, 3801 Mission Inn Ave., Riverside. Sun., 2 p.m. Also at the Wiltern, 3790 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Tue., 7:30 p.m.; the Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Wed., 7:30 p.m.; and Oxnard Performing Arts Center, 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard. Thu., 7 p.m. $25 and up. russianballettheatre.com

The Want CAP UCLA presents this contemporary dance opera, with choreography by Adam Linder and music by Ethan Braun, inspired by the Bernard Marie-Koltès play “In the Solitude of the Cotton Fields.” REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. Sun., 7 p.m. $18-$35. (310) 825-2101. cap.ucla.edu

L.A. Dances Two-month festival, with three distinct programs, features classic and contemporary works by Jacob Jonas, Kyle Abraham, Bella Lewitsky, Benjamin Millepied and others. L.A. Dance Project, 2245 E. Washington Blvd., L.A. Thu.-next Sun., 8 p.m.; ends Nov. 24. $45. (213) 422-8762. ladanceproject.org

BodyTraffic The L.A.-based company launches a residency at the Wallis with a world premiere by choreographer Michaela Taylor, plus works by Matthew Neenan, Fernando Hernando Magadan and choreographic duo Wewolf. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Bram Goldsmith Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Thu.-Sat., 7:30 p.m. $39-$99. (310) 746-4000. TheWallis.org

2019 Laguna Dance Festival New York City’s Parsons Dance Company, Montreal’s Rubberband and Ballet West from Salt Lake City are featured in the 15th edition of the annual showcase. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Fri.-Sat., 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $45-$100. lagunadancefestival.org

Los Angeles Youth Ballet Family-friendly double-bill features Prokofiev’s “Peter & the Wolf” and Cedric Dodd’s new contemporary dance piece “Mixed Motions.” El Portal Theatre, 5269 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $28. (818) 508-4200. elportaltheatre.com

Malavika Sarukkai The dancer-choreographer and company present an evening of classical Indian dance. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Sat., 6 p.m. $22-$45. eventbrite.com