Museums in L.A. this week: Betye Saar exhibit at LACMA and more

Betye Saar’s “I’ll Bend But I Will Not Break”
Betye Saar’s “I’ll Bend But I Will Not Break” is among the pieces on display in a survey of the artist’s works at LACMA.
(Museum Associates / LACMA)
By Matt CooperListings Coordinator 
Sep. 22, 2019
6 AM
Here is a list of new museum shows in L.A. for Sept. 22-29:

Openings

Betye Saar: Call and Response Exhibition pairs the the African American artist’s preliminary sketches and finished works exploring race, gender and spirituality (starts Sun.; ends April 5). Also on display: “Thomas Joshua Cooper: The World’s Edge” featuring large-scale black-and-white photographs of remote locations and extreme environments (starts Sun.; ends Feb. 2); and “Every Living Thing: Animals in Japanese Art” (starts Sun.; ends Dec. 8). Los Angeles County Museum of Art, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Closed Wed. $10-$25; 17 and under, free. (323) 857-6010. lacma.org

Bill and Coo at MOCA’s Nest New outdoor installation, made of laminated glass, by Los Angeles-based artist Larry Bell. Museum of Contemporary Art, 250 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Now on display in the plaza area. Free. (213) 626-6222. moca.org

De Generacion a Generacion: A Subconscious Lineage Annual Dia de Los Muertos art exhibition and altar display. Museum of Latin American Art, 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach. Starts Wed.; ends Nov. 10. Closed Mon.-Tue. $7, $10; under 12, free. (562) 437-1689. molaa.org

Making Mammy: A Caricature of Black Womanhood, 1840–1940 Exhibition brings together films, photographs and artifacts to interrogate the creation and perpetuation of a stereotypical view of black femininity. Also on display: “Timothy Washington: Citizen/Ship,” a new installation by the L.A.-based artist who was part of the Black Arts Movement; and “Cross Colours: Black Fashion in the 20th Century.” California African American Museum, 600 State Drive, Exposition Park, L.A. Starts Wed.; ends March 1. Closed Mon. Free. (213) 744-7432. caamuseum.org

Things to do

Fall Art Openings “Holy Land,” featuring Donn Delson’s aerial photographs of Israel; “India Through a Jewish Lens,” featuring images by photojournalist Mary Leipziger; and “Mixed Media in Harmony” including wall sculptures and other works by Lili Sigel. Hillel at UCLA, 574 Hilgard Ave., Westwood. Starts Thu.; ends Dec. 22. Free. uclahillel.org

Finding the Center: Works by Echiko Ohira Mixed-media sculptural forms and collages by the Japanese artist. Also on display: “Cynthia Minet: Jacked,” a multi-media installation by the L.A.-based sculptor; and the group show “Raw: Craft, Commodity, and Capitalism.” Craft Contemporary, 5814 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Starts next Sun.; ends Jan. 5. Closed Mon. $5, $7; veterans, active military and under 10, free. (323) 937-4230. cafam.org

Lari Pittman: Declaration of Independence Large-scale survey features paintings and works on paper by the prolific L.A.-based painter and revered teacher. UCLA Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Starts next Sun.; ends Jan. 5. Closed Mon. Free. (310) 443-7000. hammer.ucla.edu

No Wrong Holes: Thirty Years of Nayland Blake Four-decade survey of sculpture, drawing, performance and video on queer and feminist themes by the New York artist. Also on display: “Sadie Barnette: The New Eagle Creek Saloon,” an installation by the Oakland-based artist that reimagines the first black-owned gay bar in San Francisco. Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, 1717 E. 7th St., L.A. Free. Starts next Sun.; ends Jan. 26. (213) 928-0833. theicala.org

Matt Cooper
