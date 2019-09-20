Movies on TV this week: Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Sept 22 - 28, 2019

Beauty and the Beast (1991) Freeform Sun. 5:10 p.m.

Bride of Frankenstein (1935) TCM Mon. 8:15 p.m.

Coming Home (1978) TCM Thur. Noon

Advertisement

Dances With Wolves (1990) TMC Sun. 12:30 p.m. TMC Sat. 4 p.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) TNT Fri. 10:30 p.m. TNT Sat. 8 p.m.

Fiddler on the Roof (1971) TCM Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Finding Nemo (2003) Freeform Wed. 8:30 p.m. Freeform Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) Paramount Thur. 8 p.m. Paramount Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Glory (1989) TMC Wed. 9:45 p.m. TMC Sat. 8 a.m.

Hair (1979) TCM Wed. 12:45 p.m.

High Noon (1952) KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

Jaws (1975) BBC America Sun. 3 p.m. BBC America Sun. 8:45 p.m. BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Fri. 3 p.m.

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1981) Syfy Wed. 2 a.m. Syfy Wed. 10:30 a.m.

The Palm Beach Story (1942) TCM Sun. 8:45 a.m.

Planet of the Apes (1968) IFC Sun. 6:30 a.m. IFC Mon. 3 a.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) AMC Mon. 3 p.m. AMC Tues. 11 a.m.

Raging Bull (1980) TCM Wed. 9:30 p.m.

Rain Man (1988) Ovation Wed. 4 p.m. TCM Wed. 5 p.m. Ovation Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) BBC America Sun. 6:45 a.m.

Advertisement

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) AMC Mon. 6 p.m. AMC Tues. 2 p.m.

Spartacus (1960) TCM Sat. 11:15 a.m.

Stand by Me (1986) EPIX Wed. 2:45 p.m. KCET Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Titanic (1997) TNT Sun. 10 a.m. TNT Sun. 11:30 p.m.

Toy Story 2 (1999) Freeform Tues. 9 p.m. Freeform Wed. 6:30 p.m.

The Untouchables (1987) IFC Mon. 8:15 a.m. IFC Tues. 6 a.m. BBC America Thur. 1 a.m. BBC America Thur. 3:30 a.m.

Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988) Ovation Tues. 12:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 4 p.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Sept 22 - 28, 2019

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) ★★ Sundance Sun. 2 p.m. AMC Thur. 10:15 p.m. AMC Fri. 12:15 p.m.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ Sundance Sun. 4 p.m. AMC Fri. 2:15 p.m.

Along Came a Spider (2001) ★★ Sundance Sat. 2 a.m.

Anaconda (1997) ★ AMC Tues. 9 a.m. AMC Tues. 12:09 p.m. Sundance Wed. 1 a.m. Sundance Wed. 1 p.m. BBC America Sat. 2:15 a.m.

Baby Mama (2008) ★★ Bravo Sat. 7 p.m. Bravo Sat. 9 p.m.

Battle for the Planet of the Apes (1973) ★★ IFC Tues. 4 a.m. IFC Tues. 1 p.m.

Behind Enemy Lines (2001) ★★ IFC Sun. 11 a.m.

Behind Enemy Lines: Colombia (2009) ★★★ IFC Sun. 9 a.m.

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987) ★★ Sundance Sat. 9 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop III (1994) ★★ Sundance Sat. 11 p.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 2 a.m.

The Cable Guy (1996) ★★ Sundance Sun. Noon

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. 1 p.m.

Catch Me if You Can (2002) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 8:06 p.m. Bravo Fri. 11:18 p.m.

Cheech & Chong Still Smokin’ (1983) ★★ IFC Wed. 6 p.m. IFC Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Conquest of the Planet of the Apes (1972) ★★ IFC Tues. 11 a.m. IFC Fri. 6 a.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ IFC Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Drillbit Taylor (2008) ★★ IFC Fri. 10 a.m.

Enough (2002) ★★ Sundance Thur. 2 p.m.

Escape From the Planet of the Apes (1971) ★★★ IFC Tues. 8:45 a.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ Sundance Fri. 11 a.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ IFC Tues. 6 p.m. IFC Tues. 11:30 p.m.

Fools Rush In (1997) ★★ E Thur. 2 p.m. E Fri. 7 a.m. Bravo Sat. 2:30 p.m. Bravo Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Fright Night (1985) ★★★ Sundance Wed. 3 a.m. Sundance Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ IFC Sun. 1:30 p.m. IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Godzilla (1954) ★★ IFC Mon. 6 a.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Bravo Thur. 11:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 5:06 p.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Mon. 11 a.m.

Hall Pass (2011) ★★ IFC Fri. 2 a.m. IFC Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Inescapable (2012) ★ IFC Fri. 8 a.m.

Into the Storm (2014) ★★ Sundance Mon. 6 p.m. Sundance Tues. 11 a.m.

King Kong (1976) ★★ IFC Tues. 3 p.m. IFC Wed. 7 a.m.

Last Action Hero (1993) ★★ Sundance Sun. 3 a.m.

Legends of the Fall (1994) ★★ Sundance Mon. 11 p.m. Sundance Tues. 8 a.m.

Minority Report (2002) ★★★ IFC Sun. 5 p.m. IFC Mon. Noon BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. 11:15 p.m. AMC Wed. 4:45 p.m. AMC Thur. 10:40 a.m.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 10 p.m. Sundance Mon. 3:45 p.m. BBC America Sat. 8:30 a.m. BBC America Sat. 2:45 p.m.

National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985) ★★ Sundance Sun. 6 p.m. BBC America Sat. 6:30 a.m. BBC America Sat. 12:45 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1:45 p.m. BBC America Sat. 10:45 a.m. BBC America Sat. 5 p.m.

Once Upon a Time in Mexico (2003) ★★ Sundance Sun. 1 a.m.

Planet of the Apes (1968) ★★★★ IFC Sun. 6:30 a.m. IFC Mon. 3 a.m.

Police Academy (1984) ★★ IFC Sat. 1:15 p.m.

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment (1985) ★★ IFC Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ IFC Wed. 3:45 a.m. IFC Wed. 10 a.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ IFC Wed. 1:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 12:15 p.m.

Real Genius (1985) ★★ Sundance Mon. 2:15 a.m.

Revenge of the Nerds (1984) ★★ IFC Thur. 12:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise (1987) ★★ IFC Thur. 2:30 a.m. IFC Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Revenge of the Nerds III: The Next Generation (1992) ★★ IFC Thur. 4:30 a.m. IFC Thur. 8:30 a.m.

Revenge of the Nerds IV: Nerds in Love (1994) ★★ IFC Thur. 6:30 a.m.

Road House (1989) ★★ AMC Sun. 5:25 p.m. IFC Sat. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 10:45 p.m.

Runaway Bride (1999) ★★ Sundance Fri. 1 a.m. Sundance Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Rush (2013) ★★★ IFC Sat. 3 a.m.

Something Borrowed (2011) ★ Bravo Sat. 4:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 11 p.m.

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) ★★★ Sundance Thur. 3 a.m. Sundance Thur. 11 a.m.

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003) ★★★ BBC America Mon. 10 p.m. BBC America Tues. 5:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 10:45 a.m. IFC Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Trading Places (1983) ★★★ BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. IFC Wed. 10 p.m. BBC America Wed. 10:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Tropic Thunder (2008) ★★★ IFC Thur. 9 p.m. IFC Thur. 11:30 p.m.

The Untouchables (1987) ★★★★ IFC Mon. 8:15 a.m. IFC Tues. 6 a.m. BBC America Thur. 1 a.m. BBC America Thur. 3:30 a.m.

Up in Smoke (1978) ★★ IFC Wed. 8 p.m. IFC Thur. 4:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 8:45 a.m. IFC Sun. 4 a.m.

Vegas Vacation (1997) ★ Sundance Mon. 12:15 p.m. BBC America Sat. 7 p.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Sept 22 - 28, 2019

Absence of Malice (1981) ★★★ TCM Sat. 2:45 p.m.

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) ★★ Sundance Sun. 2 p.m. AMC Thur. 10:15 p.m. AMC Fri. 12:15 p.m.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ Sundance Sun. 4 p.m. AMC Fri. 2:15 p.m.

Air Force One (1997) ★★★ TMC Sun. 8 p.m. TMC Fri. 1:05 p.m.

American Pie (1999) ★★★ Cinemax Wed. 9:40 p.m.

American Pie 2 (2001) ★★ Cinemax Tues. 6:15 p.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ History Thur. 8 a.m.

Anger Management (2003) ★★ POP Fri. 7:30 p.m. POP Fri. 11 p.m.

Back to School (1986) ★★★ Encore Fri. 7:21 p.m. Encore Sat. 1:46 p.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ Starz Sun. 8:20 a.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ BET Sun. 12:57 p.m.

La Bamba (1987) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 9 p.m. Ovation Mon. 6 p.m. Ovation Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Basic Instinct (1992) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 8 p.m.

Batman (1989) ★★★ TNT Sat. 11:15 p.m.

Batman Begins (2005) ★★★ TNT Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Beaches (1988) ★★ HBO Tues. 10:10 a.m.

A Beautiful Mind (2001) ★★★ Starz Fri. 11:11 a.m. Starz Sat. 7:28 a.m.

Beauty and the Beast (1991) ★★★★ Freeform Sun. 5:10 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987) ★★ Sundance Sat. 9 p.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ CMT Sun. Noon CMT Sun. 11 p.m. CMT Mon. 1 a.m.

The Blues Brothers (1980) ★★★ Encore Sat. 10:57 p.m.

The Bodyguard (1992) ★★ VH1 Thur. 11:30 a.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 2 a.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ CMT Tues. 7 p.m. CMT Tues. 11:30 p.m.

The Bridges of Madison County (1995) ★★★ Cinemax Thur. 12:15 p.m.

Bull Durham (1988) ★★★ EPIX Mon. 4:15 p.m.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) ★★★ TNT Thur. 6 p.m. TNT Thur. 10 p.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. 1 p.m.

Catch Me if You Can (2002) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 8:06 p.m. Bravo Fri. 11:18 p.m.

Charlie’s Angels (2000) ★★★ TMC Mon. 1 p.m. TMC Fri. 3:10 p.m.

Chicago (2002) ★★★ Cinemax Wed. 2:45 p.m.

Cocktail (1988) ★★ TMC Sat. 10:05 a.m. TMC Sun. 4:40 a.m.

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) ★★★ KCOP Sat. 1 p.m.

The Da Vinci Code (2006) ★★ Starz Wed. 5:16 a.m. Starz Fri. 1:28 p.m. Starz Sat. 4:57 a.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ TMC Sun. 12:30 p.m. TMC Sat. 4 p.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ Paramount Sat. 9 a.m. Paramount Sun. 12:30 p.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) ★★★★ TNT Fri. 10:30 p.m. TNT Sat. 8 p.m.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ Cinemax Sat. 9:55 p.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ IFC Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Die Hard (1988) ★★★ AMC Sun. 2:25 p.m. AMC Mon. Noon AMC Sat. 1:05 a.m. AMC Sat. 9 a.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ POP Fri. Noon

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ Encore Mon. 2:58 p.m.

Excalibur (1981) ★★★ Encore Tues. 2:54 a.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ Starz Wed. 2:46 p.m. Starz Thur. 10:20 a.m.

Fatal Attraction (1987) ★★★ Encore Fri. 2:38 a.m.

Fiddler on the Roof (1971) ★★★★ TCM Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ Sundance Fri. 11 a.m.

Finding Nemo (2003) ★★★★ Freeform Wed. 8:30 p.m. Freeform Thur. 6:30 p.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ IFC Tues. 6 p.m. IFC Tues. 11:30 p.m.

A Fish Called Wanda (1988) ★★★ Showtime Thur. 8 a.m.

Flashdance (1983) ★★ Ovation Sun. 7 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Paramount Thur. 8 p.m. Paramount Thur. 11:30 p.m.

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ KCOP Sun. 3 p.m. KDOC Sat. 1 p.m.

The Fugitive (1993) ★★★ AMC Tues. 10 p.m. AMC Wed. 1:45 p.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ IFC Sun. 1:30 p.m. IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Wed. 2:30 p.m.

GoldenEye (1995) ★★★ TCM Thur. 10 p.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Bravo Thur. 11:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 5:06 p.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ CMT Sat. 6 p.m. CMT Sat. 11 p.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Mon. 11 a.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ Freeform Fri. Noon

The Hangover Part II (2011) ★★ Paramount Wed. 8 p.m. Paramount Wed. 10:30 p.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 4:15 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ Syfy Tues. 9:02 p.m. Syfy Wed. 5:31 p.m. E Sat. 9 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ Syfy Tues. 6 p.m. Syfy Wed. 2:29 p.m. E Sat. 6 p.m.

The Help (2011) ★★★ Showtime Sat. 9 p.m.

Hercules (1997) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 1 p.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ E Thur. 4 p.m. E Fri. 9 a.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ E Sat. 9:30 a.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ Syfy Thur. 12:18 p.m. Syfy Thur. 1 p.m. E Sat. 6:30 a.m. E Sun. 12:30 p.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ Encore Fri. 2:48 p.m.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) ★★ EPIX Tues. 6:15 p.m.

Ice Age (2002) ★★★ Nickelodeon Thur. 8 p.m.

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009) ★★ Nickelodeon Sun. 8 p.m.

Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006) ★★ Nickelodeon Sun. 6 p.m. Nickelodeon Mon. 2 p.m.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 8 p.m. Ovation Sat. 6:30 p.m.

The Incredibles (2004) ★★★ Disney Sun. 6 p.m. Freeform Sat. 5:20 p.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 4:55 p.m.

Iron Man (2008) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 6:15 p.m. Freeform Sat. 8 p.m.

Jaws (1975) ★★★★ BBC America Sun. 3 p.m. BBC America Sun. 8:45 p.m. BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Fri. 3 p.m.

Jaws 2 (1978) ★★ BBC America Sun. 6 p.m. BBC America Sun. 11:45 p.m. BBC America Thur. 11 p.m. BBC America Fri. 6 p.m.

Jerry Maguire (1996) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 1 a.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ WGN America Mon. 7 p.m.

Jurassic World (2015) ★★ FXX Wed. 7:30 p.m. FXX Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ CMT Thur. 9:30 p.m. POP Fri. 2:30 p.m. POP Sat. 11 a.m.

Legends of the Fall (1994) ★★ Sundance Mon. 11 p.m. Sundance Tues. 8 a.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ TMC Mon. 10 p.m. Showtime Wed. 9 p.m. Showtime Sat. 6:30 a.m.

Lilo & Stitch (2002) ★★★ Disney XD Sun. 10 a.m. Freeform Sat. 10:10 a.m.

The Lion King (1994) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 7:15 p.m.

The Living Daylights (1987) ★★★ TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ WGN America Mon. 4 p.m.

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012) ★★ TOON Sun. 3 p.m.

Maleficent (2014) ★★ Freeform Sun. 9:20 p.m. Freeform Mon. 6:30 p.m. TNT Wed. 4 p.m. TNT Wed. 10:30 p.m.

The Martian (2015) ★★★ UNIMAS Sat. 5 p.m. KFTR Sat. 7 p.m.

The Mask (1994) ★★★ Cinemax Sun. 9:45 p.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ HBO Mon. 5:25 a.m. HBO Wed. 4:45 p.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ Nickelodeon Wed. 8 p.m.

Minority Report (2002) ★★★ IFC Sun. 5 p.m. IFC Mon. Noon BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. 11:15 p.m. AMC Wed. 4:45 p.m. AMC Thur. 10:40 a.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ TBS Mon. 2 a.m. TBS Sun. 2 a.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1:45 p.m. BBC America Sat. 10:45 a.m. BBC America Sat. 5 p.m.

Notting Hill (1999) ★★ HBO Thur. 5:55 p.m.

The Others (2001) ★★★ Encore Mon. 5:11 p.m.

Pearl Harbor (2001) ★★ AMC Sat. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. 11 p.m. Showtime Sun. 5 a.m.

The Perfect Storm (2000) ★★★ WGN America Sat. 8 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007) ★★ Freeform Thur. 3 p.m. Freeform Fri. Noon

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006) ★★ Freeform Wed. 3:30 p.m. Freeform Thur. Noon

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) ★★ Freeform Fri. 3:30 p.m. Freeform Sat. 7 a.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003) ★★★ Freeform Tues. 3:30 p.m. Freeform Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Police Academy (1984) ★★ IFC Sat. 1:15 p.m.

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment (1985) ★★ IFC Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ TNT Mon. 5:30 p.m. TNT Mon. 10:30 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ AMC Mon. 3 p.m. AMC Tues. 11 a.m.

Rain Man (1988) ★★★★ Ovation Wed. 4 p.m. TCM Wed. 5 p.m. Ovation Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ IFC Wed. 3:45 a.m. IFC Wed. 10 a.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ IFC Wed. 1:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 12:15 p.m.

Revenge of the Nerds (1984) ★★ IFC Thur. 12:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Road to Perdition (2002) ★★★ AMC Wed. 1:05 a.m.

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991) ★★ Ovation Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Runaway Bride (1999) ★★ Sundance Fri. 1 a.m. Sundance Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ HBO Sun. 2:15 p.m. HBO Thur. 8 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ BBC America Sun. 6:45 a.m.

Scarface (1983) ★★★ Starz Wed. 7:47 a.m.

Scream 2 (1997) ★★★ Starz Wed. 3:14 a.m.

Shrek the Third (2007) ★★ TNT Sat. 10 a.m.

The Simpsons Movie (2007) ★★★ FXX Sun. 9 p.m. FXX Mon. 4 p.m.

Sister Act (1992) ★★ BET Sun. Noon

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) ★★ BET Sun. 2:35 p.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ Syfy Sat. 11 a.m. Syfy Sun. 2:23 a.m.

Sleeping With the Enemy (1991) ★★ Encore Thur. 10:39 p.m.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ TCM Sun. 3 p.m.

Space Jam (1996) ★★ VH1 Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Spartacus (1960) ★★★★ TCM Sat. 11:15 a.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ FX Sat. 12:31 p.m. FX Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ EPIX Wed. 2:45 p.m. KCET Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 5 a.m. EPIX Fri. 8 p.m.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 6:55 a.m. EPIX Fri. 10 p.m.

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 8:40 a.m.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Star Trek: First Contact (1996) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 2:20 p.m.

Stepmom (1998) ★★ Lifetime Tues. 8 p.m. Lifetime Wed. 12:59 p.m.

The Sum of All Fears (2002) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 11 p.m.

Tarzan (1999) ★★★ Freeform Mon. 4:30 p.m. Freeform Tues. 11 a.m.

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003) ★★★ BBC America Mon. 10 p.m. BBC America Tues. 5:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 10:45 a.m. IFC Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ TNT Sun. 10 a.m. TNT Sun. 11:30 p.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ Showtime Sun. 9 a.m.

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) ★★★ TCM Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ Showtime Sun. 1:05 p.m.

Toy Story 2 (1999) ★★★★ Freeform Tues. 9 p.m. Freeform Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Trading Places (1983) ★★★ BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. IFC Wed. 10 p.m. BBC America Wed. 10:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) ★★ Paramount Fri. 11:45 p.m.

True Lies (1994) ★★★ Cinemax Fri. 12:05 p.m. Cinemax Sun. 1:40 a.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ VH1 Sat. 1:35 p.m. KVEA Sun. 3:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ MTV Tues. 11 a.m. MTV Wed. 3 a.m. VH1 Sat. 11 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ MTV Tues. 1:55 p.m. VH1 Sun. 1:30 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ MTV Tues. 8 a.m. MTV Wed. Noon VH1 Fri. 11 p.m. VH1 Sat. 8 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ VH1 Fri. 8 p.m. VH1 Sat. 4:45 p.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ AMC Fri. 9:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 5:30 p.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ Starz Wed. 4:34 p.m. Starz Thur. 12:09 p.m.

The Untouchables (1987) ★★★★ IFC Mon. 8:15 a.m. IFC Tues. 6 a.m. BBC America Thur. 1 a.m. BBC America Thur. 3:30 a.m.

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 4:05 a.m.

Vanilla Sky (2001) ★★ Starz Wed. 12:29 p.m. Starz Thur. 2:04 a.m.

WarGames (1983) ★★★ Encore Mon. 6:17 a.m. Encore Thur. 1:10 a.m. Encore Thur. 9:54 a.m. Encore Thur. 7:05 p.m.

Waterworld (1995) ★★ Encore Wed. 4:41 a.m. Encore Wed. 2:42 p.m.

Wayne’s World (1992) ★★ Showtime Sun. 6:25 a.m. Showtime Wed. 10:30 p.m.

While You Were Sleeping (1995) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 1:30 p.m. Ovation Wed. 9:30 p.m.

Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988) ★★★★ Ovation Tues. 12:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 4 p.m.

Working Girl (1988) ★★★ HBO Tues. 1 a.m.

The World Is Not Enough (1999) ★★ TCM Fri. 2:30 a.m.

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) ★★★ FX Wed. 4 p.m. FX Thur. 11:30 a.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

THIS WEEK’S MOVIES A-Z

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of Sept 22 - 28, 2019

a | b | c | d | e | f | g | h | i | j | k | l | m | n | o | p | q | r | s | t | u | v | w | x | y | z

A

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The A-Team (2010) ★★ Liam Neeson, Bradley Cooper. Framed to take the fall for a heinous crime, an elite operative and his men go rogue, using their special talents to clear their names and find the real perpetrator. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Sun. 11 a.m. HBO Thur. 2:55 p.m.

About Last Night (2014) ★★★ Kevin Hart, Michael Ealy. Four Los Angeles singles experience undeniable chemistry and pair off to follow their attraction to its logical conclusion. Afterward, each new couple tries to make love last in the real world. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. FXX Fri. 11:30 a.m. FXX Sat. 9 a.m.

Absence of Malice (1981) ★★★ Paul Newman, Sally Field. A federal bureaucrat leads a Miami newswoman to libel a dead gangster’s honest son. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. TCM Sat. 2:45 p.m.

Accepted (2006) ★★ Justin Long, Jonah Hill. After trying and failing to get into college, a high-school senior and his friends fool parents and peers by creating their own university. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Freeform Sat. Noon

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) ★★ Jim Carrey, Courteney Cox. A bungling gumshoe uncovers more than just a simple kidnapping when he searches for the Miami Dolphins’ missing mascot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. Sundance Sun. 2 p.m. AMC Thur. 10:15 p.m. AMC Fri. 12:15 p.m.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ Jim Carrey, Ian McNeice. A sacred white bat’s disappearance begets bloodshed between African tribes and puts the goofy pet sleuth on the case. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Sundance Sun. 4 p.m. AMC Fri. 2:15 p.m.

Acres & Acres (2016) Rafe Spall, Emilia Fox. A woman dying of incurable breast cancer creates a list of memories and lessons for the husband and sons she is about to leave behind. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Sat. Noon

Acrimony (2018) ★ Taraji P. Henson, Lyriq Bent. A faithful wife who is tired of standing by her devious husband is enraged when it becomes clear she has been betrayed. (R) 2 hrs. EPIX Mon. 2:05 a.m.

Action Point (2018) ★ Johnny Knoxville, Chris Pontius. D.C. is the crackpot owner of a low-rent amusement park where the rides are designed with minimum safety for maximum fun. When a corporate mega-park opens nearby, D.C. and his loony crew of misfits must pull out all the stops to try and save the day. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Tues. 6:20 a.m.

Adaptation (2002) ★★★ Nicolas Cage, Meryl Streep. A screenwriter asks his identical twin, who is in the same profession, for advice on a story about a serial killer. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Showtime Wed. 1 a.m. Showtime Fri. 10:05 a.m.

The Adjustment Bureau (2011) ★★ Matt Damon, Emily Blunt. After glimpsing his future, an ambitious politician battles the agents of Fate itself to be with the woman he loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Tues. 12:55 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 11:55 p.m.

The Adventures of Jurassic Pet (2019) Kyler Charles Beck, David Fletcher-Hall. A young boy tries to protect his pet dinosaur, Albert, from a scientist who is determined to conduct nefarious experiments on him. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Disney XD Sat. 5 p.m.

Against the Ropes (2004) ★★ Meg Ryan, Omar Epps. Boxing manager Jackie Kallen believes she and a veteran trainer can turn a young man into a streamlined prizefighter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Air Force One (1997) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Gary Oldman. Demanding the release of a political prisoner, a terrorist and his gang hijack the U.S. president’s plane. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TMC Sun. 8 p.m. TMC Fri. 1:05 p.m.

Al Rojo Vivo (1969) Lilia del Valle, Rodolfo de Anda. Dos jóvenes luchan por el amor de una mujer perversa. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. KWHY Mon. 8 p.m.

Alex Cross (2012) ★ Tyler Perry, Matthew Fox. In Detroit, a cunning serial killer pushes young detective and psychologist Alex Cross to his moral and psychological limits. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. BET Mon. 4 p.m.

Alguien nos quiere matar (1970) Angélica María, Carlos Bracho. Carlota es enviada a México para vengar la muerte de su padre y se hace secretaria de Juan, el presunto asesino. Unos extranjeros se únen en un pacto para asesinarlo, pero son tan torpes que terminan matándose entre ellos. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Fri. Noon

Ali (2001) ★★★ Will Smith, Jamie Foxx. Muhammad Ali battles Sonny Liston, Joe Frazier and George Foreman and raises controversy outside the ring. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins. TMC Wed. 3:15 p.m. TMC Fri. 5:20 p.m.

Alice Through the Looking Glass (2016) ★★ Johnny Depp, Anne Hathaway. Live action/animated. After returning to Underland, Alice receives a mission from the White Queen to travel back in time to save the Mad Hatter’s family. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. TNT Sun. 2 p.m.

All Eyez on Me (2017) ★★ Demetrius Shipp Jr., Danai Gurira. The true and untold story of prolific rapper, actor, poet and activist Tupac Shakur, from his early days in New York to his status as one of the world’s most recognized and influential voices. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. VH1 Tues. 12:05 p.m.

All of My Heart (2015) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. After inheriting half of a house, a young woman develops an unexpected friendship with her co-owner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 6 p.m.

All of My Heart: The Wedding (2018) Brennan Elliott, Lacey Chabert. Brian and Jenny are happy, engaged and busy planning their fall wedding. When a distant relative of Jenny’s claims rights to Jenny and Brian’s beloved inn, they must find a solution. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 9 p.m.

All the Money in the World (2017) ★★★ Michelle Williams, Christopher Plummer. In 1973, kidnappers demand $17 million from billionaire J. Paul Getty in exchange for his grandson’s release. When Getty refuses to pay, his former daughter-in-law and adviser become unlikely allies in a race against time to save the teen’s life. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Encore Fri. 8:30 a.m. Encore Fri. 12:22 p.m. Encore Fri. 5:06 p.m.

Allegiant (2016) ★ Shailene Woodley, Theo James. As a ruthless battle threatens humanity, Tris and Four journey beyond the wall that encloses Chicago to find a peaceful solution for their embroiled city. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TBS Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Alma de Acero (1957) Luis Aguilar, Lina Salomé. Un ranchero mata al asesino de su padre debido al odio entre las familias generado por los límites de sus haciendas. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Tues. 9 a.m.

Along Came a Spider (2001) ★★ Morgan Freeman, Monica Potter. A detective and a Secret Service agent investigate the abduction of a senator’s daughter from a school. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Sundance Sat. 2 a.m.

Along Came Polly (2004) ★★ Ben Stiller, Jennifer Aniston. A man finds solace with another woman after his wife cheats on him during their honeymoon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Wed. 4:40 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 12:35 p.m.

Alpha (2018) ★★★ Kodi Smit-McPhee, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson. Left for dead, a Cro-Magnon teen forms an unlikely alliance with a lone wolf that was abandoned by its pack. Facing overwhelming odds and nonstop danger, the boy and the wolf must now trek through a harsh landscape to make it home before winter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Fri. 5:27 p.m. Starz Sat. 11:24 a.m.

Always a Bridesmaid (2019) Javicia Leslie, Jordan Calloway. A woman is stuck being everyone’s bridesmaid. Deciding to no longer be a lady-in-waiting, she bravely reenters the dating scene. (NR) BET Sat. 8 p.m.

Los Amantes (1951) David Silva, Emilia Guiú. Una cabaretera huye de su explotador ayudada por un amigo, llega a la capital y un hombre rico se interesa en ella. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. KWHY Fri. 9 a.m.

American Assassin (2017) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Michael Keaton. Cold War veteran Stan Hurley takes CIA black ops recruit Mitch Rapp under his wing, and they join forces with a lethal Turkish agent to stop a mysterious operative who wants to start a global war. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Showtime Thur. 7 p.m.

American Pie (1999) ★★★ Jason Biggs, Shannon Elizabeth. Four teenagers nearing graduation make a pact to lose their virginity by prom night. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Wed. 9:40 p.m.

American Pie 2 (2001) ★★ Jason Biggs, Shannon Elizabeth. Old friends gather after their freshman year in college to rent a summerhouse on Lake Michigan and chase girls. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:15 p.m.

The American President (1995) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Annette Bening. A political rival turns the widowed president’s romance with an environmental lobbyist into an election-year issue. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Showtime Tues. 4:45 p.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Sienna Miller. Sniper and U.S. Navy SEAL Chris Kyle saves many lives on battlefields in Iraq while striving to be a good husband and father to his loved ones back in America. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. History Thur. 8 a.m.

Anaconda (1997) ★ Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube. A snake hunter commandeers a documentary crew in the Brazilian jungle, forcing them to battle a monster boa. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. AMC Tues. 9 a.m. AMC Tues. 12:09 p.m. Sundance Wed. 1 a.m. Sundance Wed. 1 p.m. BBC America Sat. 2:15 a.m.

Angela’s Ashes (1999) ★★ Emily Watson, Robert Carlyle. An impoverished family decides to return to Ireland from 1935 America, but things get worse instead of better. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:35 a.m.

Anger Management (2003) ★★ Adam Sandler, Jack Nicholson. A meek businessman clashes with an aggressive therapist after being ordered to undergo 20 hours of counseling. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. POP Fri. 7:30 p.m. POP Fri. 11 p.m.

The Angry Birds Movie (2016) ★★ Voices of Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad. Animated. Three flightless birds investigate the mysterious arrival of green pigs to their island paradise. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. FX Fri. 2 p.m. FX Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Animal House (1978) ★★★ John Belushi, Kevin Bacon. Bluto, Otter and the rowdy Deltas make fools of the dean and the square Omegas at 1962 Faber College. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. AMC Fri. 9:45 a.m.

Anna and the Apocalypse (2017) ★★★ Ella Hunt, Malcolm Cumming. When the zombie apocalypse hits the sleepy town of Little Haven, at Christmas, teenager Anna and her high school friends have to fight, sing and dance to survive, with the undead horde all around them. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Thur. 4:50 a.m.

Anniversary Nightmare (2019) AnnaLynne McCord, Kate Vernon. A woman on a trip to Hawaii wakes up to discover her husband missing and evidence of an invasion all around her. With no witnesses, she’s immediately labeled as the prime suspect. Without any help, she must solve the crime herself. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Tues. 2:04 a.m.

Another Woman (1994) Justine Bateman, Peter Outerbridge. An amnesiac wakes up in a hospital, unaware of her life, her husband and her unhappy marriage. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Ovation Sun. 3 a.m.

Anthony Adverse (1936) ★★★ Fredric March, Olivia de Havilland. The hero finds his wife has become an opera star and mistress to Napoleon Bonaparte. (NR) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TCM Thur. 4:15 a.m.

The Appearance (2018) Jake Stormoen, Kristian Nairn. An inquisitor investigates the mysterious death of a monk and alleged witchcraft in the Middle Ages. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TMC Thur. 10:15 a.m.

Appetite for Love (2016) Taylor Cole, Andrew Walker. Sparks fly when a woman returns to her hometown in Tennessee to convince her stubborn ex-boyfriend to sell his restaurant. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 2 p.m.

Arachnophobia (1990) ★★★ Jeff Daniels, Harley Jane Kozak. A doctor and his wife buy a California farm with termites and a killer spider from Venezuela. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Thur. 1 p.m.

Assault on a Queen (1966) ★★★ Frank Sinatra, Virna Lisi. A rich Italian and her German partner hire an American to fix up a U-boat for a heist on the Queen Mary. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Tues. 3 p.m.

At Close Range (1986) ★★★ Sean Penn, Christopher Walken. A rural teen joins his father’s crime clan and winds up running for his life with his girlfriend. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. EPIX Thur. 6 p.m.

Atomic Blonde (2017) ★★★ Charlize Theron, James McAvoy. With the Berlin Wall about to fall, an elite MI6 spy travels into the heart of the city to retrieve a priceless dossier and take down a ruthless espionage ring. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. FX Tues. 7:30 p.m. FX Thur. 7:30 p.m.

Autumn Dreams (2015) Jill Wagner, Colin Egglesfield. Years after the annulment of their spontaneous marriage a couple discovers a mistake in the paperwork that means they are still husband and wife. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 11:20 p.m.

Away From Her (2006) ★★★ Julie Christie, Gordon Pinsent. A man becomes confused and angry when his wife, an Alzheimer’s patient, seems to prefer the company of another resident at her nursing home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Thur. 9:10 a.m.

B

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Baby Driver (2017) ★★★ Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey. Coerced into working for a crime boss, a talented getaway driver must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. TMC Wed. 6 p.m.

Baby Mama (2008) ★★ Tina Fey, Amy Poehler. A battle of wills breaks out when a working-class gal moves in with the high-powered executive who hired her to be a surrogate mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Bravo Sat. 7 p.m. Bravo Sat. 9 p.m.

Back to School (1986) ★★★ Rodney Dangerfield, Sally Kellerman. An earthy self-made man divorces his no-good wife and buys his way into his son’s college. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Encore Fri. 7:21 p.m. Encore Sat. 1:46 p.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man takes a DeLorean time machine to the Old West, where his inventor friend is courting a schoolmarm. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. Starz Sun. 8:20 a.m.

Bad Boys (1995) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Undercover Miami detectives switch lives while investigating murders linked to stolen heroin. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. BET Sat. 10 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Two detectives uncover a conspiracy involving a drug kingpin while trying to stop the trafficking of Ecstasy in Miami. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. BET Sun. 12:57 p.m.

Bad Company (2002) ★ Anthony Hopkins, Chris Rock. A veteran CIA agent transforms a street-wise punk into a spy in order to replace his murdered twin. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Showtime Thur. 6 a.m.

Bad Girls (1994) ★★ Madeleine Stowe, Mary Stuart Masterson. Gunslinging floozies flee town to avoid a hanging and meet an outlaw with a score to settle. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Fri. 6:20 p.m.

Bad Lieutenant (1992) ★★★ Harvey Keitel, Frankie Thorn. The case of a raped nun gets to a profane New York detective fouled by drugs, alcohol and sex. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Thur. 10:10 p.m.

Bad Moms (2016) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell. Pushed beyond their limits, three overworked and stressed-out mothers go wild after ditching their daily routines. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. FXX Sun. 2 p.m.

A Bad Moms Christmas (2017) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell. As if creating the perfect Christmas for their families isn’t hard enough, under-appreciated and overburdened moms Amy, Kiki and Carla will have to do it while hosting and entertaining their own respective mothers during the holidays. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Fri. 1:05 a.m.

A Bag of Marbles (2017) Dorian Le Clech, Batyste Fleurial. A Jewish kid and his brother escape from the Nazis in occupied France. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Thur. 10 a.m.

La Bamba (1987) ★★★ Lou Diamond Phillips, Esai Morales. Mexican-American Ritchie Valens becomes a rock ‘n’ roll star, then dies at 17 in a 1959 plane crash. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Ovation Sun. 9 p.m. Ovation Mon. 6 p.m. Ovation Sat. 9:30 p.m.

The Barbarian (1933) ★★ Ramon Novarro, Myrna Loy. An Egyptian-American woman runs around Cairo with a desert charmer who turns out to be a prince. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Fri. 2 p.m.

Basic (2003) ★★ John Travolta, Connie Nielsen. A DEA agent investigates the disappearance of a fearsome sergeant and his Special Forces trainees. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Tues. 11:30 a.m.

Basic Instinct (1992) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Sharon Stone. An erotic writer toys with a San Francisco detective who thinks she might be an ice-pick killer. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. EPIX Tues. 8 p.m.

Batman (1989) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Michael Keaton. The Caped Crusader saves dismal Gotham City and gorgeous Vicki Vale from the freaky Joker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TNT Sat. 11:15 p.m.

Batman Begins (2005) ★★★ Christian Bale, Michael Caine. Following the death of his parents, young heir Bruce Wayne becomes a masked avenger who fights the forces of evil in Gotham City. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TNT Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Battle for the Planet of the Apes (1973) ★★ Roddy McDowall, Claude Akins. Gorilla general Aldo hounds ape leader Caesar and what’s left of humanity on simian-ruled future Earth. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. IFC Tues. 4 a.m. IFC Tues. 1 p.m.

Battle of the Sexes (2017) ★★★ Emma Stone, Steve Carell. The 1973 tennis match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs became the most watched televised sports event of all time. While trapped in the media glare, King and Riggs fight more personal and complex battles. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Cinemax Wed. 11 a.m.

Battleship (2012) ★★ Taylor Kitsch, Alexander Skarsgard. El descubrimiento de un planeta extrasolar con condiciones similares a las de la Tierra desencadena en una épica batalla con una armada de origen desconocido. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. KVEA Sat. 1 p.m.

Beaches (1988) ★★ Bette Midler, Barbara Hershey. Two women from different backgrounds are best friends through girlhood, careers and tragedy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. HBO Tues. 10:10 a.m.

Beacons of Hope (2019) Rejecting the chaos of some of Chicago’s most violent neighborhoods, citizens work to change lives and save the city they love. (NR) 31 mins. Audience Mon. 12:30 p.m. Audience Wed. 3:30 p.m. Audience Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Beatriz at Dinner (2017) ★★★ Salma Hayek, John Lithgow. Holistic healer Beatriz receives a friendly invitation to stay for a business dinner after her car breaks down. She soon finds herself in an escalating war of words with a ruthless real estate mogul who cares more about money than people. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. EPIX Thur. 3:25 a.m.

A Beautiful Mind (2001) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Ed Harris. Mathematics genius John Forbes Nash Jr. has paranoid schizophrenia but becomes a Nobel laureate late in life. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Starz Fri. 11:11 a.m. Starz Sat. 7:28 a.m.

Beauty and the Beast (2017) ★★★ Emma Watson, Dan Stevens. In this live-action re-imagining of the fairy tale, a young woman takes her father’s place as prisoner in a beast’s castle, only to fall in love with her beastly captor, who turns out to be a prince. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TNT Sun. 6:30 p.m. TNT Sun. 9 p.m. TNT Mon. 8 p.m. TNT Wed. 8 p.m.

Beauty and the Beast (1991) ★★★★ Voices of Paige O’Hara, Robby Benson. Animated. A French maiden takes the place of her captured father in the enchanted castle of an accursed prince, and her love is his only chance to resume human form, in the Disney version of a French fairy-tale. (G) 1 hr. 24 mins. Freeform Sun. 5:10 p.m.

Behind Enemy Lines (2001) ★★ Owen Wilson, Gene Hackman. A Navy admiral orders the rescue of a fighter pilot after the Serbs shoot down his plane in Bosnia. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. IFC Sun. 11 a.m.

Behind Enemy Lines: Colombia (2009) ★★★ Joe Manganiello, Mr. Kennedy. Navy SEALS battle Colombian adversaries while on a mission to rescue a hostage. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. IFC Sun. 9 a.m.

Being Rose (2017) Cybill Shepherd, James Brolin. After being diagnosed with serious health issues, a woman goes on a road trip in her motorized wheelchair to search for her estranged son. Her life changes when she meets a handsome cowboy. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Tues. 10 a.m. TMC Fri. 6:05 a.m.

Being There (1979) ★★★ Peter Sellers, Shirley MacLaine. The president and a power broker heed the utterings of a simple gardener who likes to watch TV. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TCM Wed. 5:15 a.m.

Belladonna of Sadness (1973) Voices of Tatsuya Nakadai, Aiko Nagayama. Anime. A peasant woman is banished from her village and makes a deal with the devil to gain magical powers. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Fri. 11 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A clever detective from Detroit shows Los Angeles how to stop a hit woman’s so-called Alphabet Crimes. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Sundance Sat. 9 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop III (1994) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A hip detective from Detroit tracks a crime ring to a Los Angeles fun park called WonderWorld. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Sundance Sat. 11 p.m.

Bewitched (1945) ★★★ Edmund Gwenn, Phyllis Thaxter. A psychiatrist hypnotizes a killer on the eve of her execution, revealing an alter ego to blame. (NR) 1 hr. 5 mins. TCM Thur. 12:15 p.m.

Beyond White Space (2018) Holt McCallany, Zulay Henao. The captain of a deep-space vessel makes a daring decision to go after a rare and nearly extinct species. His obsession soon jeopardizes the mutinous crew when the gigantic and deadly creature attacks the ship. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Fri. 3 a.m.

The BFG (2016) ★★★ Mark Rylance, Ruby Barnhill. A 10-year-old girl, Queen Victoria and the Big Friendly Giant must devise a plan to get rid of Bloodbottler, Fleshlumpeater and all the other bad giants once and for all. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. TNT Sat. Noon

Big Daddy (1999) ★ Adam Sandler, Joey Lauren Adams. Hoping to lure back his exasperated girlfriend, a goofy slacker gains custody of a 5-year-old boy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. CMT Sun. Noon CMT Sun. 11 p.m. CMT Mon. 1 a.m.

Big Momma’s House 2 (2006) ★ Martin Lawrence, Nia Long. An FBI agent reprises his disguise as a corpulent old lady and takes a job as a nanny in a crime suspect’s house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. VH1 Sun. 11 a.m.

Big Trouble in Little China (1986) ★★ Kurt Russell, Kim Cattrall. A trucker and a lawyer become trapped in a sorcerer’s empire beneath San Francisco’s Chinatown. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. HBO Wed. 8:30 a.m.

The Big Wheel (1949) ★★ Mickey Rooney, Thomas Mitchell. The son of a race-car driver who died on the track decides to follow in his father’s footsteps. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Mon. 10:45 a.m.

Bigger (2018) ★ Tyler Hoechlin, Aneurin Barnard. Siblings Joe and Ben Weider overcome anti-Semitism, conventional wisdom and poverty to become fitness entrepreneurs. Against all odds, the brothers launch the gym movement, create an empire and discover a bodybuilder named Arnold Schwarzenegger. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Mon. 3:10 a.m.

Biker Boyz (2003) ★ Laurence Fishburne, Derek Luke. El rey local de las carreras ilegales de motocicletas toma al hijo de su mecánico fallecido bajo su tutela. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 11 a.m. KFTR Sat. 5 p.m.

Billy Madison (1995) ★ Adam Sandler, Darren McGavin. An adult goof-off goes back to elementary school in order to run his father’s company. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. CMT Sun. 2 p.m. CMT Sun. 6:30 p.m. MTV Fri. 11 a.m.

The Birthday Wish (2017) Jessy Schram, Luke Macfarlane. When her boyfriend fails to propose, a woman makes a powerful birthday wish that leaves her surprised at the outcome. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 4 p.m.

Black ’47 (2018) Hugo Weaving, James Frecheville. In 1847 an Irish mercenary fighting for the British army abandons his post to seek revenge on those responsible for the death of his family. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Wed. 7:45 a.m.

Black Dynamite (2009) ★★ Michael Jai White, Kym Whitley. After ``The Man’’ kills his brother and poisons the neighborhood with tainted liquor, a kung fu fighter wages a war that takes him all the way to Nixon’s White House. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Tues. 3:20 a.m.

Black Knight (2001) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Marsha Thomason. An underachiever in Los Angeles time-travels to 14th-century England and battles an evil king. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8 p.m.

Black Sabbath: The End of the End (2017) Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne. Black Sabbath’s final performance, with onstage footage and behind-the-scenes banter. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TMC Tues. 4:15 p.m. TMC Wed. 4 a.m.

Blended (2014) ★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. Soon after their blind date goes disastrously wrong, two single parents and their children end up sharing a suite together at an African resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. CMT Sun. 4 p.m. CMT Sun. 8:30 p.m.

Blood Fest (2018) Robbie Kay, Jacob Batalon. Fans flock to a festival celebrating iconic horror movies, only to discover that the showman behind the event has a diabolical agenda. As festival attendees start dying off, three teenagers must band together to survive. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Mon. 6:25 p.m.

Blow (2001) ★★ Johnny Depp, Penélope Cruz. En la década de 1970, un hombre trabaja con contrabandistas colombianos para establecer el negocio de la cocaína en los Estados Unidos. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 12:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 5 p.m.

The Blues Brothers (1980) ★★★ John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd. Joliet Jake and Elwood Blues, brothers on a mission from God, bomb around Chicago in an old police car, reuniting their hot band. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Encore Sat. 10:57 p.m.

Bobby Jones: Stroke of Genius (2004) ★★ Jim Caviezel, Claire Forlani. A young man overcomes obstacles to become a great golfer, then retires to pursue other interests. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Golf Tues. 5 p.m. Golf Tues. 7:30 p.m.

The Bodyguard (1992) ★★ Kevin Costner, Whitney Houston. An ex-Secret Service agent falls for his client, an actress/singer someone wants dead before the Academy Awards. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. VH1 Thur. 11:30 a.m.

The Bone Collector (1999) ★★ Denzel Washington, Angelina Jolie. A quadriplegic detective and a patrol cop try to catch a killer re-creating grisly crimes. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Encore Fri. 10:46 a.m. Encore Fri. 11:02 p.m.

Bonitas las Tapatías (1961) Elvira Quintana, Carlos López Moctezuma. Un trío de bellas agentes, campeonas de judo, va a un pueblo en busca de un traficante. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Thur. 9 a.m.

Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016) ★★ Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis. Cranky, fast-talking Madea finds herself under attack from ghosts, ghouls and zombies after breaking up a fraternity’s Halloween party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. USA Sat. 8:15 p.m.

Bottled With Love (2019) Bethany Joy Lenz, Andrew Walker. After being stood up on a date, a woman writes down her feelings, places the letter in a bottle, and throws it into the ocean. Months later, a fisherman discovers the message and decides to reach out. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 7 p.m.

The Bourne Legacy (2012) ★★★ Jeremy Renner, Rachel Weisz. The actions of Jason Bourne spell the possible end of secret intelligence programs, so a specially enhanced operative goes on the run with a research scientist when it appears that their lives will become forfeit. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TNT Tues. 3 p.m. TNT Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Sophie Marceau. Enraged by the killing of his wife, Scotsman William Wallace leads a revolt against the tyrannical English king in the 13th century. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. Sundance Tues. 2 a.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ Emilio Estevez, Molly Ringwald. A wrestler, a rebel, a brain, a beauty and a shy girl share Saturday detention in a Chicago high school. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. CMT Tues. 7 p.m. CMT Tues. 11:30 p.m.

Bride of Frankenstein (1935) ★★★★ Boris Karloff, Elsa Lanchester. Baron Frankenstein creates a hissing, frizzy-haired female for his other monster. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Mon. 8:15 p.m.

Bridge of Spies (2015) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Mark Rylance. During the Cold War, a CIA operative recruits New York lawyer James Donovan to negotiate a prisoner exchange for captured U.S. pilot Francis Gary Powers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. History Thur. 11 a.m.

The Bridges of Madison County (1995) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Meryl Streep. Memoirs tell a deceased woman’s children of her four-day affair in 1965 with a photographer on assignment. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Cinemax Thur. 12:15 p.m.

Broken Ghost (2017) Scottie Thompson, Devon Bagby. Family members move to Montana to escape from their past but soon find themselves terrorized by ghosts and old secrets in their new haunted house. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Sat. 1:45 a.m.

Broken Lizard’s Club Dread (2004) ★ Bill Paxton, Jay Chandrasekhar. A killer terrorizes vacationers and staff members at a Caribbean resort owned by a has-been rocker. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Encore Sun. 1:12 a.m.

Brother John (1971) ★★★ Sidney Poitier, Will Geer. An angel is seen by some as a troublemaker after returning to his mixed-up Alabama hometown. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Tues. 7 p.m.

A Brush With Love (2019) Arielle Kebbel, Nick Bateman. A discouraged artist is convinced by her best friend to paint the perfect man, hoping it will attract love. When the portrait is finished, they discover that he’s a real-life Prince Charming, and the artist embarks on a whirlwind romance with him. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 8 p.m.

Buck and the Preacher (1972) ★★★ Sidney Poitier, Harry Belafonte. A wagonmaster and a con-man preacher help freed slaves dogged by cheap-labor agents out West. (GP) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Tues. 8:45 p.m.

Bull Durham (1988) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Susan Sarandon. A literary baseball groupie romances a pitcher and a catcher on a minor-league North Carolina team. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Mon. 4:15 p.m.

Bumblebee (2018) ★★★ Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena. On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee the Autobot finds refuge in a junkyard in a small California beach town. When 17-year-old Charlie revives him, she quickly learns that this is no ordinary yellow Volkswagen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. EPIX Wed. 7 p.m. EPIX Thur. 9:50 a.m.

The ‘Burbs (1989) ★★ Tom Hanks, Bruce Dern. A suburban homeowner’s week off with his wife turns sour after odd neighbors move in next door. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. Encore Sat. 4:37 a.m. Encore Sat. 12:02 p.m. Encore Sat. 6:33 p.m.

But I’m a Cheerleader (1999) ★★ Natasha Lyonne, Cathy Moriarty. Parents send their teenager to a rehabilitation camp in the desert because they think she is a lesbian. (R) 1 hr. 21 mins. Showtime Tues. 4:35 a.m.

Buzz (2019) Author Buzz Bissinger reveals his own buried desires in ways that test his marriage and family. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. HBO Wed. 9 p.m. HBO Thur. 3:50 a.m.

C

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Cable Guy (1996) ★★ Jim Carrey, Matthew Broderick. An act of kindness brings a jilted architect the unwanted friendship of an unbalanced cable-TV installer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Sundance Sun. Noon

Caesar and Cleopatra (1946) ★★★ Vivien Leigh, Claude Rains. The aging Caesar finds himself intrigued by the young Egyptian queen. Adapted by George Bernard Shaw from his own play. (NR) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TCM Fri. 9:45 a.m.

La Cage aux Folles (1978) ★★★ Ugo Tognazzi, Michel Serrault. A gay nightclub owner and his partner impersonate a straight couple when one’s son brings his fiancee’s parents home. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Wed. 3 p.m.

Can You Ever Forgive Me? (2018) ★★★ Melissa McCarthy, Richard E. Grant. Lee Israel is a frustrated, hard-drinking author who can barely afford to pay her rent or bills in 1990s New York. Desperate for money, Israel soon hatches a scheme to forge letters by famous writers and sell them to bookstores and collectors. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Sat. 4:10 p.m.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) ★★★ Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson. Captain America, the Black Widow and a new ally, the Falcon, face an unexpected enemy as they struggle to expose a far-reaching conspiracy that puts the world at risk. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TNT Thur. 6 p.m. TNT Thur. 10 p.m.

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (2017) ★★★ Voices of Kevin Hart, Ed Helms. Animated. Two overly imaginative pranksters accidentally hypnotize their principal into thinking that he’s a ridiculously enthusiastic, incredibly dimwitted superhero named Captain Underpants. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. FX Fri. 4 p.m. FX Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Career Opportunities (1991) ★★ Frank Whaley, Jennifer Connelly. The night janitor and a playgirl shoplifter are trapped in a discount store with armed robbers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. Encore Thur. 4:24 a.m.

Casino Royale (1967) ★★★ Peter Sellers, Ursula Andress. Sir James Bond leaves retirement to confuse SMERSH with several other secret agents, all posing as James Bond. (NR) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6:30 a.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Helen Hunt. After a plane crash at sea, a Federal Express engineer survives on a remote island for four years in complete isolation. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. 1 p.m.

Casualties of War (1989) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Sean Penn. An innocent private sees his half-mad sergeant lead the rape/murder of a Vietnamese girl. (R) 2 hrs. EPIX Thur. 11:50 a.m. EPIX Thur. 11:50 a.m.

Catch Me if You Can (2002) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks. An FBI agent pursues Frank Abagnale Jr., a con man who assumes various identities and commits forgery. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Bravo Fri. 8:06 p.m. Bravo Fri. 11:18 p.m.

Catfish (2010) ★★★ An unexpected odyssey rolls out when a filmmaker’s brother begins receiving unusually advanced paintings from a girl, supposedly 8 years old. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. HBO Fri. 12:40 p.m.

A Change of Place (1994) ★★ Rick Springfield, Andrea Roth. An art-history student poses as her twin, a Paris model whose boss suspects her of theft. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Ovation Sat. 3 a.m.

Changeling (2008) ★★★ Angelina Jolie, John Malkovich. After her son is kidnapped and later found, a woman insists that the boy who was returned to her is not her child. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. Starz Wed. 12:51 p.m.

Charlie St. Cloud (2010) ★★ Zac Efron, Amanda Crew. After losing his brother in a terrible accident, a young man feels torn between honoring a promise he made four years earlier and pursuing a romance with a former classmate. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Starz Tues. 8:28 a.m.

Charlie’s Angels (2000) ★★★ Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore. Three private detectives try to rescue a kidnapped computer pro whose voice-ID software would threaten global security. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Mon. 1 p.m. TMC Fri. 3:10 p.m.

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle (2003) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore. Three private detectives work under cover to retrieve two rings that contain cryptic information. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Sun. 6:40 a.m. TMC Thur. 4:05 p.m.

Charro a la Fuerza (1949) Luis Aguilar, Delia Magaña. Una mujer se hace pasar por la hija de su abuelo para poder conocer al hombre que su familia ha elegido para ella. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Wed. 9 a.m.

Cheech & Chong Still Smokin’ (1983) ★★ Cheech Marin, Thomas Chong. In Holland, two wasted Americans wander into Amsterdam and stage a show to bail out a film festival. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. IFC Wed. 6 p.m. IFC Thur. 2:30 p.m.

The Cheerleader Escort (2019) Cynthia Preston, Damon Runyan. A college freshman who just made the cheerleading squad finds herself falling for a much older man. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 4 p.m.

Chicago (2002) ★★★ Catherine Zeta-Jones, Renée Zellweger. A lawyer handles the cases of two murderous women who are looking to gain celebrity from their public exposure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Cinemax Wed. 2:45 p.m.

Chicago: The Terry Kath Experience (2017) Terry Kath has been praised by icons like Jimi Hendrix and Joe Walsh for his voice and guitar playing. Terry’s daughter, Michelle Sinclair, searches for the truth surrounding the life and untimely death of her father. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. AXS Thur. 7 a.m.

Chicken Little (2005) ★★ Voices of Zach Braff, Joan Cusack. Animated. A young fowl and his friends flock together to save skeptical townsfolk from an alien attack. (G) 1 hr. 21 mins. Disney XD Sun. Noon

Child’s Play (1988) ★★ Catherine Hicks, Chris Sarandon. A killer sought by a Chicago detective becomes a doll called Chucky, bought by a woman for her son. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Tues. 4:45 p.m.

Chokehold (2018) Casper Van Dien, Melissa Croden. After her father is unceremoniously murdered by crime bosses, Zoey Delacroix decides to put her dreams of professional MMA aside and fight her way through the underground ring of street fighting to avenge her father’s death. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Sat. 3:30 a.m.

Christmas Bells Are Ringing (2018) Rebecca Staab, Hamza Fouad. Samantha, a freelance photographer, is returning to Cape Cod for the first time since the death of her mother years earlier. Having never been to the Cape during winter, she finds that it is a whole new experience than her many summers spent there. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 9 p.m.

Christmas in Homestead (2016) Michael Rady, Taylor Cole. An actress heads to the Christmas-obsessed town of Homestead, Iowa, to shoot a holiday-themed movie. She is shocked when a romance blooms with Matt, a single dad. As she gets a taste of small-town life, she discovers the true meaning of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Fri. 8 p.m.

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader (2010) ★★ Georgie Henley, Skandar Keynes. Returning to Narnia -- this time through a painting -- Lucy, Edmund and their cousin join King Caspian on a mission to find the lost Lords of Telmar. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. HBO Tues. 8:15 a.m.

Cinco de Chocolate y Uno de Fresa (1968) Angélica María, Enrique Rambal. Una novicia come unos hongos especiales y cambia de personalidad actuando como una alocada joven sicodélica. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. KWHY Fri. 8 p.m.

Cinderella (2015) ★★★ Cate Blanchett, Lily James. A cruel stepmother reduces her dead husband’s only child to the role of scullery maid, but a kindly beggar woman and some helpful mice bring about a change in the young woman’s fortunes. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. TNT Sun. 4:15 p.m. TNT Wed. 5:45 p.m.

Cinderella Man (2005) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Renée Zellweger. Despite a string of losses and injuries, boxer Jim Braddock makes a dramatic comeback and faces champion Max Baer. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Encore Tues. 12:27 p.m. Encore Tues. 6:33 p.m.

CinemAbility: The Art of Inclusion (2012) Filmmaker Jenni Gold explores disability story lines in film, television and advertising to see if the media has helped societal inclusion for people with disabilities. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

Clueless (1995) ★★★ Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash. A Beverly Hills teen plays matchmaker for teachers, transforms a bad dresser and examines her own existence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. LOGO Wed. 7:35 p.m. LOGO Thur. 12:25 p.m.

Coach Carter (2005) ★★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Ri’chard. A high-school basketball coach turns a losing team around, then faces criticism for pushing the athletes to put grades first. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. BET Tues. 5:50 p.m. BET Wed. 3:20 p.m.

Cocktail (1988) ★★ Tom Cruise, Bryan Brown. The hottest bartender in Manhattan leaves his partner, goes to Jamaica and falls for a nice girl. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Sat. 10:05 a.m. TMC Sun. 4:40 a.m.

Cold Creek Manor (2003) ★ Dennis Quaid, Sharon Stone. An ex-convict plagues a couple and their two children after they move into his former mansion. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Cinemax Tues. 11:30 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 1:45 a.m.

Cold Mountain (2003) ★★★ Jude Law, Nicole Kidman. During the Civil War, a wounded Confederate soldier abandons his duties to make his way home to his sweetheart. (R) 2 hrs. 35 mins. Cinemax Wed. 8:25 a.m.

Colombiana (2011) ★★ Zoe Saldana, Jordi Mollà. A professional killer carries out hits for her uncle and dreams of taking revenge on the mobster who murdered her parents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Starz Sun. Noon Starz Wed. 10:39 a.m. Starz Wed. 8:10 p.m.

Columbo: Prescription: Murder (1968) ★★ Peter Falk, Gene Barry. Despite an alibi, Lt. Columbo thinks that a smooth Hollywood psychiatrist has killed his wife. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 7 a.m.

Coming Home (1978) ★★★★ Jane Fonda, Jon Voight. A Marine captain’s wife loves a Vietnam veteran in a wheelchair. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TCM Thur. Noon

Commando (1985) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rae Dawn Chong. A human killing machine and an airline hostess take on an ousted dictator’s private army. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Mon. 10:40 p.m.

The Commuter (2018) ★★ Liam Neeson, Vera Farmiga. In the midst of his daily commute, insurance salesman Michael MacCauley is contacted by a mysterious stranger who forces him to uncover the identity of a hidden passenger on the train before the last stop. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Sat. 10:15 p.m.

Con Licencia Para Matar (1969) Fernando Casanova, Emily Cranz. Unas agentes son contratadas para recuperar el oro robado del Dr. Klux, un científico que quiere conquistar al mundo. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. KWHY Thur. 8 p.m.

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (2002) ★★★ Sam Rockwell, Drew Barrymore. Chuck Barris produces game shows for television and leads a double life as a CIA assassin. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Showtime Sun. 11:10 a.m. Showtime Thur. Noon

Conquest of the Planet of the Apes (1972) ★★ Roddy McDowall, Don Murray. Caesar the ape leads simians in revolt against the governor enslaving them on future Earth. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. IFC Tues. 11 a.m. IFC Fri. 6 a.m.

Contagion (2011) ★★★ Marion Cotillard, Matt Damon. The world panics as doctors race to find a cure for a rapidly spreading virus that kills those contaminated within days. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. BBC America Thur. 5:30 p.m. BBC America Fri. 12:30 p.m.

The Convenient Groom (2016) Vanessa Marcil, David Sutcliffe. When a celebrity marriage counselor is left high and dry at the altar, her contractor steps in as the groom to help her save face. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 1:20 a.m.

Cooking With Love (2018) Ali Liebert, Brett Dalton. Optimistic and cheerful TV producer Kelly doesn’t have time for love. Bad boy celebrity chef Stephen doesn’t have time for anything besides cooking. Fun with a side of love ensues as Kelly and Stephen are paired on a children’s cooking show. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Sat. 9 a.m.

A Country Wedding (2015) Jesse Metcalfe, Autumn Reeser. Sparks fly when an engaged country-music star reconnects with a childhood friend. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 8 p.m.

Coyote Ugly (2000) ★ Piper Perabo, Adam Garcia. A woman finds her dreams of singing sidelined by the notoriety she receives as a New York City barmaid. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMT Sat. 3:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Crank 2: High Voltage (2009) ★ Jason Statham, Amy Smart. Chev Chelios es un sicario que se dedica a asesinar a gente para la mafia. Ahora debe enfrentarse a un gánster chino que ha robado su indestructible corazón y lo ha sustituido por un sofisticado artefacto con batería. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 5 p.m. KFTR Sun. 7:30 p.m.

Crash (2004) ★★★ Sandra Bullock, Don Cheadle. Racial tensions collide in a collection of intertwined stories involving residents of Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. POP Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Crashing Las Vegas (1956) ★★ Bowery Boys, Mary Castle. Sach acquires a head for numbers and leads the gang on a roulette whirl. (NR) 1 hr. 2 mins. TCM Sat. 7:08 a.m.

Creed II (2018) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Under guidance from Rocky Balboa, boxing phenom Adonis Johnson prepares for an epic showdown against the son of Ivan Drago -- the former Russian fighter who killed Apollo Creed in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. EPIX Sat. 8 p.m. EPIX Sun. 1:50 a.m.

El Crepúsculo de un Dios (1968) Guillermo Murray, Sonia Aurelio. La historia de amor entre una mujer condenada a muerte por asesinato y un actor moribundo. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. KWHY Sun. 8 p.m.

Crooks and Coronets (1969) ★★ Telly Savalas, Edith Evans. Two crooks grow so fond of an Englishwoman that they refuse to let her stately home be robbed. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Tues. 3 a.m.

Crossword Mysteries: A Puzzle to Die For (2018) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. A crossword puzzle editor finds herself dragged into a police investigation after several of her clues are linked to unsolved crimes. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 9 p.m.

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) ★★★ Chow Yun-Fat, Michelle Yeoh. A 19th-century martial arts master gives a sword called Green Destiny to his beloved, then the two must recover it from female thieves. (PG-13) 2 hrs. KCOP Sat. 1 p.m.

The Crow (1994) ★★★ Brandon Lee, Ernie Hudson. A black bird resurrects a rock musician who then avenges his own murder and his fiancee’s. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Ovation Thur. 10 p.m. Ovation Fri. 4 p.m.

Cruel Intentions (1999) ★★ Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe. A manipulative adolescent challenges her stepbrother to ruin two sexually innocent acquaintances. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Showtime Thur. 4:20 p.m. Showtime Fri. 2:30 a.m.

El cuarto chino (1968) Guillermo Murray, Elizabeth Campbell. Un hombre embaraza a su amante y recibe amenazas anónimas. Luego, su amante se suicida y su esposa confiesa sus hazañas. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. KWHY Sat. 5 p.m.

D

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Da Vinci Code (2006) ★★ Tom Hanks, Audrey Tautou. A murder in the Louvre Museum and clues in paintings by Leonardo lead to the discovery of a religious mystery that could rock the foundations of Christianity. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. Starz Wed. 5:16 a.m. Starz Fri. 1:28 p.m. Starz Sat. 4:57 a.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ Kevin Costner, Mary McDonnell. Costner’s epic vision of the American frontier as seen through the eyes of a 19th-century U.S. Cavalry officer. (PG-13) 3 hrs. TMC Sun. 12:30 p.m. TMC Sat. 4 p.m.

Dangerous Partners (1945) ★★ James Craig, Signe Hasso. A man and woman find a Nazi’s briefcase containing four wills to family fortunes. (NR) 1 hr. 14 mins. TCM Thur. 10:45 a.m.

The Danish Girl (2015) ★★★ Eddie Redmayne, Alicia Vikander. With support from his loving wife Gerda, artist Einar Wegener prepares to undergo one of the first sex-change operations. (R) 2 hrs. HBO Fri. 4:05 a.m.

Danny Collins (2015) ★★★ Al Pacino, Annette Bening. An aging rocker decides to change the course of his life after receiving a long-undelivered letter from the late John Lennon. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Wed. 9:30 a.m. TMC Fri. 10 p.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ Christian Bale, Anne Hathaway. Eight years after he took the blame for Harvey Dent’s death and vanished into the night, Batman is forced out of his self-imposed exile by a cunning cat burglar and a merciless terrorist called Bane. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins. Paramount Sat. 9 a.m. Paramount Sun. 12:30 p.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) ★★★★ Christian Bale, Heath Ledger. Batman has to keep a balance between heroism and vigilantism to fight a vile criminal known as the Joker, who would plunge Gotham City into anarchy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 32 mins. TNT Fri. 10:30 p.m. TNT Sat. 8 p.m.

The Dark Tower (2017) ★★ Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey. Roland Deschain, the last Gunslinger, must prevent the Man in Black from toppling the Dark Tower, the key that holds the universe together. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Tues. 1 p.m.

The Darkest Hour (2011) ★ Emile Hirsch, Max Minghella. After an alien attack devastates Moscow, survivors search for a way to fight back against the deadly invaders. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. HBO Tues. 6:45 a.m.

The Darkness (2016) ★ Kevin Bacon, Radha Mitchell. A supernatural force terrorizes a couple and their two children after the young son brings home some mysterious rocks from the Grand Canyon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Mon. 4:05 p.m.

Date With Love (2016) Shenae Grimes, Andrew Walker. A boy from a small town takes a big shot and asks his celebrity crush to prom on video. She says yes after the video goes viral, but things get a bit complicated when she realizes she might be falling for the boy’s teacher. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 3 a.m.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Jake Gyllenhaal. A climatologist tries to locate his son after global warming leads to worldwide natural disasters. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Cinemax Sat. 9:55 p.m.

The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Jennifer Connelly. A woman and her stepson learn the chilling meaning behind the proclamation of an alien visitor that he is a ``friend to the Earth.’' (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Sun. 6:34 a.m.

Daybreakers (2009) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe. Faced with a critical blood shortage, a vampire hematologist joins forces with humans to perfect a cure for his problem. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Audience Sat. 9 p.m. Audience Sun. 1 a.m.

Daylight (1996) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Amy Brenneman. An ex-EMS chief leads the rescue of New Yorkers trapped by an explosion in the Holland Tunnel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Cinemax Mon. 1:15 a.m. Cinemax Sun. 4 a.m.

Days of Being Wild (1991) ★★ Leslie Cheung, Maggie Cheung. The lives of several lovelorn individuals intersect as they drift through Hong Kong. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Sun. 11 p.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ Tom Cruise, Robert Duvall. An upstart stock-car driver goes to the edge for his manager, his brain-surgeon girlfriend and himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. IFC Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Dead Presidents (1995) ★★ Larenz Tate, Keith David. A high-stakes robbery tempts a Vietnam veteran who has returned to his desolate South Bronx neighborhood in 1973. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Showtime Thur. 9 p.m.

Death Race (2008) ★★ Jason Statham, Tyrese Gibson. Imprisoned for a murder he did not commit, a three-time speedway champion must compete in a brutal auto race in which the penalty for losing is death. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. AMC Sun. 9:25 a.m.

Death Race 2 (2010) Luke Goss, Ving Rhames. Convicted of killing a cop, an inmate competes in a brutal race where cars are deadly weapons. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. AMC Sun. 11:55 a.m. AMC Mon. 9:30 a.m.

Death Race: Beyond Anarchy (2018) Zach McGowan, Danny Glover. Black ops specialist Connor Gibson infiltrates a maximum security prison to take down legendary driver Frankenstein in a violent and brutal car race. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. AMC Sun. 6:55 a.m.

Death Warrant (1990) ★★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Robert Guillaume. An undercover officer investigates murder and mayhem in a prison where kickboxing comes in handy. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. AMC Wed. 9:15 a.m.

Death Wish (2018) ★ Bruce Willis, Vincent D’Onofrio. A surgeon delivers vigilante justice to the home intruders who brutally attacked his wife and daughter. As the anonymous slayings grab the media’s attention, the public begins to wonder if the deadly avenger is a guardian angel -- or the Grim Reaper. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Sun. Noon

Deepwater Horizon (2016) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Kurt Russell. Chief electronics technician Mike Williams and other crew members fight for survival when the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig explodes on April 20, 2010, in the Gulf of Mexico. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. FX Tues. 2 p.m. FX Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Déjà Vu (2006) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Val Kilmer. A time-folding federal agent falls in love with a New Orleans woman who is targeted to be murdered. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. HBO Mon. 8 a.m.

Demon House (2018) Zak Bagans. Paranormal investigator Zak Bagans buys a supposedly haunted house in Indiana and documents what happens when he moves in. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. Travel Mon. 3 p.m.

Den of Thieves (2018) ★★ Gerard Butler, Pablo Schreiber. An elite unit of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department squares off against a crew of ex-military men who hatch an elaborate plan for a seemingly impossible heist -- the city’s Federal Reserve Bank. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TMC Tues. 8 p.m.

Descendants (2015) Dove Cameron, Kristin Chenoweth. Ben, the teenaged son of King Beast and Queen Belle, invites the exiled children of defeated villains to attend a prep school with the heroes’ children. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. Freeform Sun. 11:25 p.m.

Descendants 3 (2019) Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson. Mal and her friends face their biggest challenge yet when an unfathomable dark force threatens the people of Auradon. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. Disney Sun. 8 p.m.

Descendants 2 (2017) Dove Cameron, Cameron Boyce. When the pressure to be royally perfect gets to be too much for Mal, she returns to the Isle of the Lost. She discovers that Uma, the daughter of Ursula, has taken over as queen, and that her gang is finalizing plans to bring down the barrier. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. Disney Sun. 11 a.m.

Desperately Seeking Susan (1985) ★★ Rosanna Arquette, Madonna. A bored housewife with amnesia thinks she is ``Susan,’' a wild woman on the run. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:15 a.m.

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995) ★★ Denzel Washington, Tom Sizemore. A mortgage and no job force a black war hero to seek a mystery lady for a shady guy in 1948 Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Wed. 8 p.m.

The Devil Is a Sissy (1936) ★★ Freddie Bartholomew, Mickey Rooney. Proper little Claude, transplanted British schoolboy, tries to be one of the gang in New York. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Mon. 4:15 a.m.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway. A recent college graduate lands a job working for a famous and diabolical editor of a New York fashion magazine. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. E Sun. 8:30 a.m. E Sun. 11 a.m. E Thur. 8 p.m. E Thur. 11 p.m.

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005) ★★ Kimberly Elise, Steve Harris. A woman must put her life back together after her husband of 18 years abruptly kicks her out of the house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Lifetime Fri. 6 p.m.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (2017) ★ Jason Drucker, Alicia Silverstone. Young Greg Heffley must accompany the rest of his family on a road trip for a relative’s birthday celebration. His imagination soon kicks into overdrive as he sneakily hatches a scheme to meet YouTube sensation Mac Digby at a gaming convention. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. FXX Mon. 2 p.m. FXX Tues. 9 a.m.

Dick (1999) ★★★ Kirsten Dunst, Michelle Williams. Two enraptured high-school girls become President Nixon’s official dog-walkers and secret advisers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Mon. 4:15 a.m. Showtime Wed. 7:25 p.m. Showtime Thur. 2:35 a.m.

Die Hard (1988) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Alan Rickman. A New York policeman outwits foreign thugs holding his wife and others in a Los Angeles high-rise. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. AMC Sun. 2:25 p.m. AMC Mon. Noon AMC Sat. 1:05 a.m. AMC Sat. 9 a.m.

Die Hard 2 (1990) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Bonnie Bedelia. The sequel’s police hero spots military terrorists while waiting for his wife at a Washington, D.C., airport. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. AMC Sat. Noon

Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Jeremy Irons. Suspended from the police force, John McClane enlists a Harlem shopkeeper to help stop a terrorist bomber. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. AMC Fri. 6:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ Jennifer Grey, Patrick Swayze. A doctor’s teenage daughter gets slinky with the dance teacher at a Catskills resort in the summer of 1963. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. POP Fri. Noon

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004) ★★ Diego Luna, Romola Garai. Love blossoms between a young Cuban and an American teenager as they prepare for a New Year’s Eve dance contest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. POP Thur. 12:30 p.m. POP Fri. 10 a.m. POP Sun. 2 a.m.

Divergent (2014) ★★ Shailene Woodley, Theo James. In a future society, people are divided into factions based on their personalities. After a young woman learns she is a Divergent and will never fit into any one group, she uncovers a conspiracy to destroy all those like her. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TBS Sat. Noon

Doc Hollywood (1991) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Julie Warner. An upstart plastic surgeon gets stuck in a one-doctor Southern town and falls in love with a local. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Ovation Tues. 8:30 p.m.

Doctor Strange (2016) ★★★ Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor. After a terrible accident, Dr. Stephen Strange loses his ability to operate but finds new purpose when a mystical being known as the Ancient One reveals that Dr. Strange is the newly designated Sorcerer Supreme. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. TBS Fri. 7 p.m.

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) ★★★ Vince Vaughn, Christine Taylor. The owner of a gym and an overbearing entrepreneur form dodgeball teams to compete for $50,000 in Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 5:30 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 10:30 p.m.

A Dog’s Purpose (2017) ★★ Voice of Josh Gad, Dennis Quaid. Reincarnated as different dogs over the course of five decades, a lovable and devoted canine keeps reuniting with the original owner who cared for it as a golden retriever puppy. (PG) 2 hrs. FX Fri. 8 p.m. FX Fri. 10 p.m.

A Dog’s Way Home (2019) ★★ Ashley Judd, Jonah Hauer-King. As a puppy, Bella finds her way into the arms of Lucas, a young man who gives her a good home. When Bella becomes separated from Lucas, she soon finds herself on an epic, 400-mile journey to reunite with her beloved owner. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Starz Mon. 4:44 a.m. Starz Mon. 10:19 a.m. Starz Thur. 6:33 a.m. Starz Thur. 1:58 p.m.

The Domestics (2018) Kate Bosworth, Tyler Hoechlin. In the future, a young couple must travel through a gang-ravaged and post-apocalyptic countryside in an attempt to get home. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Tues. 4:45 a.m.

The Doors (1991) ★★★ Val Kilmer, Meg Ryan. UCLA film student Jim Morrison finds a girlfriend, forms a band and turns tragic 1960s rock star. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Ovation Mon. 1 p.m.

Double Date (2017) Danny Morgan, Georgia Groome. While Jim attempts to lose his virginity before he turns 30, he and his friend Alex meet two beautiful sisters, Kitty and Lulu, who seduce them as part of their plan of virgin sacrifice. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Mon. 1:30 a.m.

Down a Dark Hall (2018) AnnaSophia Robb, Uma Thurman. Five emotionally fragile teens are committed to Blackwood, a mysterious boarding school for gifted and disturbed girls. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Sat. 3:45 a.m.

Down the Stretch (1936) ★★ Mickey Rooney, Patricia Ellis. Stable owners help a wayward youth follow in his father’s footsteps to become a jockey. (NR) 58 mins. TCM Mon. 3 a.m.

Dragged Across Concrete (2018) ★★ Mel Gibson, Vince Vaughn. Police partners descend into the criminal underworld after they are suspended for assaulting a suspect on video. (R) 2 hrs. 39 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8 p.m.

Dragonfly (2002) ★★ Kevin Costner, Joe Morton. A doctor believes his late wife is trying to contact him through his patients’ near-death experiences. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Starz Mon. 3:16 p.m.

Drillbit Taylor (2008) ★★ Owen Wilson, Troy Gentile. Three friends hire a homeless soldier-of-fortune to protect them from the school bully. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. IFC Fri. 10 a.m.

Drunk Parents (2019) Alec Baldwin, Salma Hayek. After one too many drinks, two parents come up with an elaborate plan to hide their ever increasing financial difficulties from their daughter and judgmental social circle. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Sun. 10:21 a.m. Starz Fri. 10:33 p.m. Starz Sat. 9:45 a.m.

Dutch (1991) ★★ Ed O’Neill, Ethan Randall. A working man goes on an eye-opening road trip with a snobby preppie, his new girlfriend’s son. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Audience Sat. 9 a.m. Audience Sat. 5 p.m.

E

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Earl of Chicago (1940) ★★★ Robert Montgomery, Edward Arnold. A Chicago bootlegger goes to England with his lawyer to claim his estate as the Earl of Gorley. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Thur. 9 a.m.

Easy A (2010) ★★★ Emma Stone, Penn Badgley. The escape of a little white lie teaches a clean-cut teenager to use the high-school rumor mill to her advantage. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Starz Tues. 6:53 a.m.

Eat, Play, Love (2017) Jen Lilley, Jason Cermak. Veterinarian Dr. Carly Monroe secretly loves Dan, the owner of a dog shelter. Unfortunately, Dan is about to marry his glamorous girlfriend and move to New York. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 4 p.m.

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt. A soldier who was killed in action gets caught up in a time loop, in which he repeatedly relives his last battle. However, the more times he fights, the closer he gets to discovering how to defeat the alien enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Syfy Sun. 3:45 p.m.

Elektra (2005) ★★ Jennifer Garner, Terence Stamp. Hired to kill a man and his daughter, an assassin instead protects them while battling formidable adversaries. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. HBO Sat. 4:17 a.m.

Eleven Men and a Girl (1930) ★★ Joan Bennett, Joe E. Brown. The daughter of a college president uses her charms to attract All-American football heroes to her father’s campus. (NR) 1 hr. 14 mins. TCM Fri. 9 p.m.

Elizabethtown (2005) ★★ Orlando Bloom, Kirsten Dunst. In Kentucky to bury his father, a troubled man gets his life on track with the help of a free-spirited flight attendant. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Showtime Wed. 4:30 p.m.

The Emoji Movie (2017) ★ Voices of T.J. Miller, James Corden. Animated. Three emojis embark on an epic adventure through a smartphone to save their world from deletion. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. FX Fri. 6 p.m. FX Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Ender’s Game (2013) ★★ Harrison Ford, Asa Butterfield. A youth exhibits an unusual gift that gets him selected for advanced military training to lead Earth’s forces in an intense war against Formics, alien invaders that nearly destroyed the planet once before. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. AMC Wed. 11:15 a.m.

Enough (2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Billy Campbell. After running away fails, a terrified woman empowers herself in order to battle her abusive husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Sundance Thur. 2 p.m.

Entrapment (1999) ★★ Sean Connery, Catherine Zeta-Jones. A woman pretends to be a burglar to catch a gentleman thief planning a big heist in Malaysia on the eve of the millennium. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. HBO Wed. 10:10 a.m.

The Equalizer 2 (2018) ★★ Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal. Robert McCall’s mysterious past cuts especially close to home when thugs kill Susan Plummer -- his best friend and former colleague. Now out for revenge, McCall must take on a crew of highly trained assassins who’ll stop at nothing to destroy him. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Starz Sun. 4:57 p.m. Starz Mon. 12:21 p.m.

The Equalizer (2014) ★★ Denzel Washington, Marton Csokas. A former commando comes out of retirement and puts his special skills to work to rescue a girl who is under the control of ruthless Russian mobsters. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. FX Mon. 8 p.m. FX Tues. 4:30 p.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Albert Finney. A law clerk researching a client’s health case stumbles on a cover-up of a contaminated water supply in a desert town. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Encore Mon. 2:58 p.m.

Escape From Alcatraz (1979) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Patrick McGoohan. Based on the true story of a hardened convict who engineered an elaborate plan to bust out of the famed prison in 1962. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. Encore Sun. 11:42 a.m. Encore Sun. 7:07 p.m.

Escape From the Planet of the Apes (1971) ★★★ Roddy McDowall, Kim Hunter. Cornelius, Zira and Milo, apes from the future, escape to 1970s Los Angeles and pose a threat. (G) 1 hr. 38 mins. IFC Tues. 8:45 a.m.

Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight to Save Her Daughter (2019) Andrea Roth. A mother will stop at nothing to save her daughter from a dangerous sex cult. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 2:04 a.m. Lifetime Thur. 8 p.m. Lifetime Thur. 11:03 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 1:59 a.m. Lifetime Sat. 6 p.m.

Excalibur (1981) ★★★ Nicol Williamson, Nigel Terry. King Arthur rules with a magic sword in the midst of Merlin, Morgana, Lancelot and the Knights of the Round Table. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Encore Tues. 2:54 a.m.

The Expendables 3 (2014) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. After a former associate makes it his mission to end the Expendables, Barney Ross assembles a team of younger, tech-savvy recruits to help take down their enemy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. A Sun. 5 p.m.

The Expendables 2 (2012) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. Mercenary Barney Ross and his team cut a swath of destruction through opposing forces as they take revenge for the vicious murder of a comrade. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. A Sun. 3 p.m.

The Expendables (2010) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. A mercenary and his men learn that their assignment to overthrow a South American dictator is a suicide mission. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. A Sun. 1 p.m. A Sun. 11:04 p.m.

Eye for an Eye (1996) ★★ Sally Field, Kiefer Sutherland. A slain girl’s mother considers vigilantism after police and the courts botch the case against the killer. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Ovation Mon. 8:30 p.m. Ovation Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Eyewitness (1981) ★★ William Hurt, Sigourney Weaver. Pretending to know something about a murder, a janitor seduces a TV newswoman but also becomes a target. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Cinemax Wed. 3:15 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 12:45 p.m.

F

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Faith Under Fire: The Antoinette Tuff Story (2018) Toni Braxton, Trevor Morgan. When a deranged gunman storms an elementary school, Antoinette Tuff uses her empathy and faith to convince him to surrender. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Lifetime Fri. 4 p.m.

Falling for Grace (2006) Fay Ann Lee, Gale Harold. A woman from New York’s Chinatown gets her ticket into high society after being mistaken for a Hong Kong heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Thur. 11:15 p.m.

Falling for You (2018) Taylor Cole, Tyler Hynes. A small town’s radio station manager meets her match when a visiting businessman can’t seem to see beyond the screen of his laptop computer. Everything changes when she ropes him into participating in her bachelor bake-off to help save the station. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Sun. 9 p.m.

The Family Man (2000) ★★★ Nicolas Cage, Tea Leoni. A Wall Street playboy wakes to find himself married to the college sweetheart he left in order to pursue a career 13 years earlier. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Starz Thur. 8:12 a.m. Starz Thur. 10:34 p.m.

The Family Stone (2005) ★★ Dermot Mulroney, Sarah Jessica Parker. Everett brings Meredith to meet his bohemian family at Christmas. While trying to win the approval of her boyfriend’s parents and the rest of his family, she only succeeds in highlighting her uptight personality, making Everett doubt his intentions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Audience Fri. 2 p.m. Audience Fri. 5 p.m.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018) ★★ Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston. Magizoologist Newt Scamander joins forces with young Albus Dumbledore to prevent the devious Gellert Grindelwald from raising pure-blood wizards to rule over all non-magical beings. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. HBO Tues. 7:45 p.m.

Fantastic Four (2015) ★ Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan. Mr. Fantastic, the Thing, the Human Torch and the Invisible Woman must harness their new superhuman abilities to prevent Doctor Doom from destroying the Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. FX Fri. 10 a.m. FX Sat. 3:01 a.m.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) ★★ Lucas Black, Zachery Ty Bryan. An American street racer in Japan learns an exciting but dangerous new style and goes head-to-head with a local champion who has ties to the Yakuza. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Wed. 6:24 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. An undercover police officer investigates a gang leader suspected of stealing electronic equipment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Starz Wed. 2:46 p.m. Starz Thur. 10:20 a.m.

Faster (2010) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Billy Bob Thornton. A veteran cop and an assassin track an ex-convict who is on a mission to take revenge on his brother’s killers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Showtime Mon. 1:35 p.m. Showtime Tues. 1:45 a.m.

Fatal Attraction (1987) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Glenn Close. A New York lawyer with a wife and daughter sleeps with a client whose lust turns to hate. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Encore Fri. 2:38 a.m.

The Fate of the Furious (2017) ★★ Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson. Members of the globe-trotting crew face an unexpected challenge when a mysterious woman named Cipher forces Dom to betray them all. Now, they must unite to bring home the man who made them a family and stop her from unleashing chaos. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. FX Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Father Figures (2017) ★ Ed Helms, Owen Wilson. Brothers Kyle and Peter Reynolds are shocked to discover that the father they never knew is still alive. As the siblings set out on an epic quest to find him, they start to learn more about their eccentric mom’s past than they ever wanted to know. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6:05 p.m.

The Favourite (2018) ★★★ Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz. In early 18th-century England, a frail Queen Anne occupies the throne and her close friend Lady Sarah governs the country in her stead. When new servant Abigail arrives, her charm endears her to Sarah. (R) 2 hrs. HBO Fri. 8 p.m.

Fear (1996) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Reese Witherspoon. A deranged suitor torments family and friends of a teen girl with whom he is obsessed. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Wed. 2:15 a.m.

Fiddler on the Roof (1971) ★★★★ Topol, Norma Crane. A poor Jewish milkman and his wife try to marry off their five daughters in czarist Russia. (G) 3 hrs. 1 mins. TCM Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Amy Madigan. An inspired Iowa farmer builds a baseball field, then sees Shoeless Joe Jackson’s ghost and other marvels. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. Sundance Fri. 11 a.m.

Fifty Shades Freed (2018) ★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. Believing they’ve left behind the shadowy figures from the past, Christian Grey and his new wife, Anastasia, fully embrace their inextricable connection -- until sinister events start to jeopardize their happy ending before it even begins. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Sun. 2:35 p.m.

Fight Club (1999) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Edward Norton. Two young professionals create an underground club where men can compete in hand-to-hand combat. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. Cinemax Mon. 5:40 p.m.

Fighting (2009) ★★ Channing Tatum, Terrence Howard. A scam artist introduces a young man to New York’s bare-knuckle street-fighting circuit. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Starz Fri. 12:43 p.m.

The Final Cut (2004) ★★ Robin Williams, Mira Sorvino. A man who assembles films from people’s memory chips finds a connection to his own darkest secret in the footage from a dead executive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Audience Tues. Noon Audience Tues. 5 p.m.

Final Destination 5 (2011) ★★ Nicholas D’Agosto, Emma Bell. La premonición de un hombre salva a varias personas del fatal colapso de un puente y varias almas desafortunadas descubren que la muerte no puede ser engañada. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 11 p.m. KFTR Mon. 2 a.m. KFTR Sat. 1 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 1 p.m.

Final Portrait (2017) ★★★ Geoffrey Rush, Armie Hammer. In 1964, American writer James Lord is asked to sit for a portrait by artist Alberto Giacometti. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Mon. 2:40 a.m. Encore Mon. 10 a.m.

Finding Dory (2016) ★★★ Voices of Ellen DeGeneres, Albert Brooks. Animada. Con la ayuda de Nemo y Marlin, Dory, el olvidadizo pez, se embarca en la misión de reunirse con su madre y padre. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. KVEA Sat. 7 p.m. Freeform Thur. 9 p.m. Freeform Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Finding Nemo (2003) ★★★★ Voices of Albert Brooks, Ellen DeGeneres. Animated. A clown fish embarks on a journey to find his son after losing him in the Great Barrier Reef. (G) 1 hr. 40 mins. Freeform Wed. 8:30 p.m. Freeform Thur. 6:30 p.m.

A Fine Pair (1968) ★★ Rock Hudson, Claudia Cardinale. A New York police captain helps an Italian beauty return some stolen jewels to a safe in Austria. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Tues. 5 a.m.

Firestarter (1984) ★★ David Keith, Drew Barrymore. Quasifederal agents hunt a man,who can bend minds, and his daughter,who can start fires by staring. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Encore Fri. 4:41 a.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Green Beret veteran Rambo takes on a Pacific Northwest sheriff and the National Guard. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. IFC Tues. 6 p.m. IFC Tues. 11:30 p.m.

A Fish Called Wanda (1988) ★★★ John Cleese, Jamie Lee Curtis. An American flirts with a crook, a barrister and a mercenary to find diamonds in London. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Showtime Thur. 8 a.m.

5 Against the House (1955) ★★★ Guy Madison, Kim Novak. Friends join a college student’s scheme to rob a Reno casino for kicks. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Tues. Noon

5-Headed Shark Attack (2017) Nikki Howard, Lindsay Sawyer. Shaped like a terrifying starfish, a shark that has five heads terrorizes the open ocean and invades the beaches of Puerto Rico. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Mon. Noon

Flashdance (1983) ★★ Jennifer Beals, Michael Nouri. A Pittsburgh welder dances nights in a bar, dates her boss and dreams of going to ballet school. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Ovation Sun. 7 p.m.

Flatliners (2017) ★ Ellen Page, Diego Luna. Five medical students trigger near-death experiences to gain insight into the mystery of what lies beyond the confines of life. As their experiments become more perilous, each must face the paranormal consequences of journeying to the other side. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Encore Tues. 5:17 a.m. Encore Tues. 2:39 p.m. Encore Wed. 2:49 a.m.

Flip That Romance (2019) Julie Gonzalo, Tyler Hynes. As spring blooms, rival house flippers find themselves renovating dual sides of a duplex. As they attempt to out-do each other every step of the way, the stakes of the renovation escalate and an old romance is rekindled. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 4 p.m.

Fools Rush In (1997) ★★ Matthew Perry, Salma Hayek. A New York WASP and a feisty Latina wed when a one-night fling leaves her pregnant. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. E Thur. 2 p.m. E Fri. 7 a.m. Bravo Sat. 2:30 p.m. Bravo Sun. 1:30 a.m.

For Better or for Worse (2014) Lisa Whelchel, Kim Fields. A widow who coordinates weddings meets a lawyer who specializes in divorces. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 4:30 a.m.

The Foreigner (2017) ★★ Jackie Chan, Pierce Brosnan. A businessman embarks on a revenge-fueled vendetta after his daughter dies in a terrorist bombing. His search leads to a cat-and-mouse conflict with a British government official whose past may hold the clues to the identities of the elusive killers. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Mon. 11 a.m. TMC Sat. 7:05 p.m.

Forever in My Heart (2019) Jack Turner, Merritt Patterson. Two people find love in Ireland but their dreams drive them apart. Five years later, they reunite and the woman must decide where her heart belongs. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Sun. 2 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Robin Wright. JFK, LBJ, Vietnam, Watergate and other history unfold through the perspective of an Alabama man with an IQ of 75. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. Paramount Thur. 8 p.m. Paramount Thur. 11:30 p.m.

40 Days and 40 Nights (2002) ★★ Josh Hartnett, Shannyn Sossamon. A young man meets the girl of his dreams after vowing to avoid any physical contact with women during Lent. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Encore Sun. 4:38 a.m.

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ Nick Nolte, Eddie Murphy. A rumpled detective gets a slick convict released into his custody for two days to help him find a murderer in San Francisco. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. KCOP Sun. 3 p.m. KDOC Sat. 1 p.m.

The Fourth Angel (2001) ★★ Jeremy Irons, Forest Whitaker. A magazine editor seeks revenge against terrorists who botched a hijacking and killed his wife and children. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Audience Sun. 8:03 p.m. Audience Sun. 11:03 p.m. Audience Fri. 8 p.m. Audience Sat. Noon

Frankie and Johnny (1991) ★★★ Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer. An ex-convict short-order cook chases a Manhattan waitress who plays hard to get. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Cinemax Fri. 4:20 p.m.

Freaks (1932) ★★★ Wallace Ford, Olga Baclanova. Sideshow performers punish acrobat Cleopatra for humiliating their friend, tiny Hans. (NR) 1 hr. 4 mins. TCM Mon. 7 p.m.

Freaky Friday (2003) ★★★ Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan. Two fortune cookies cause an engaged psychotherapist and her teenage daughter to magically exchange bodies. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Freeform Sun. Noon

Freddy vs. Jason (2003) ★★ Robert Englund, Ken Kirzinger. Teens are caught in the middle of a battle between the razor-clawed Freddy and the masked killer Jason. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Tues. 11:46 a.m.

Freeheld (2015) ★★ Julianne Moore, Ellen Page. With help from colleague Dane Wells and activist Steven Goldstein, terminally ill New Jersey detective Laurel Hester fights for pension benefits for her domestic partner Stacie Andree. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Cinemax Mon. 2:20 p.m.

Friday (1995) ★★★ Ice Cube, Chris Tucker. A South Central Los Angeles resident hangs out on his front porch with a pal who owes money to a drug dealer. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. MTV Sat. 1 p.m. MTV Sat. 7 p.m.

Friday After Next (2002) ★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. Working as security guards, Craig and Day-Day run into the thief who stole their Christmas presents. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. VH1 Tues. 10 p.m. VH1 Wed. 1:40 p.m. MTV Sat. 5 p.m. MTV Sat. 11 p.m.

Fright Night (1985) ★★★ Chris Sarandon, William Ragsdale. The host of a late-night TV horror show believes a teen’s next-door neighbor is a vampire. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Sundance Wed. 3 a.m. Sundance Wed. 10:30 a.m.

From Friend to Fiancé (2019) Jocelyn Hudon, Ryan Paevey. Things get complicated when a woman’s best friend from high school asks her to help plan his wedding to a girl that she secretly despises. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 4 p.m.

From the Rough (2013) Taraji P. Henson, Tom Felton. Catana Starks becomes the first woman to coach a collegiate men’s golf team and subsequently guides her misfit players to an all-time-record championship season. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. Golf Wed. 5 p.m. Golf Wed. 7 p.m.

The Front Runner (2018) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Vera Farmiga. Democrat Gary Hart becomes the front-runner for the 1988 presidential nomination until allegations of an extramarital affair derail his campaign. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Starz Tues. 1:14 a.m.

The Fugitive (1993) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee Jones. A U.S. marshal hunts a doctor on the run who was convicted of murdering his wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. AMC Tues. 10 p.m. AMC Wed. 1:45 p.m.

Fun Size (2012) ★ Victoria Justice, Thomas Mann. A teenager and her friends embark on a frantic search for her little brother after he disappears into a sea of trick-or-treaters on Halloween. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. EPIX Wed. 11:50 a.m.

G

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Bruce Willis. The G.I. Joe team faces threats both from COBRA and from within the U.S. government. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TBS Mon. 4 a.m.

The Game Plan (2007) ★★ Dwayne ``The Rock’’ Johnson, Madison Pettis. A star football player tries to juggle his carefree lifestyle, his team’s bid for the championship and the needs of his newly discovered young daughter. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. TRU Sat. 8 p.m.

Gamer (2009) ★★ Gerard Butler, Michael C. Hall. A death-row inmate is caught between the inventor of a deadly online game and a group that opposes the inventor’s high-tech slavery. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Starz Sun. 1:51 a.m.

The Gender Card Flip (2016) Collette Wolfe, Sam Huntington. A man and a woman compete in an unusual race for mayor in an alternate reality where gender roles are magically reversed. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TMC Mon. 8 a.m.

Get Out (2017) ★★★ Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams. A young photographer uncovers a dark secret when he meets his girlfriend’s seemingly friendly parents for the first time at their posh estate. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. FX Thur. 2:30 p.m. FX Thur. 11:39 p.m.

Get Over It (2001) ★★ Kirsten Dunst, Ben Foster. After splitting up with his girlfriend, a teenager becomes interested in his best friend’s younger sister. (PG-13) 1 hr. 22 mins. HBO Sun. 6 a.m.

Get Rich or Die Tryin’ (2005) ★★ Curtis ``50 Cent’’ Jackson, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje. A drug dealer wants to leave his violent life behind and pursue his dream of becoming a rap artist. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. VH1 Tues. 9:30 a.m.

The Getaway (2018) Aaron Paul, Emily Ratajkowski. A couple’s attempt at reconciling their relationship at a rental house in Italy is interrupted by the owner’s evil plans. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Thur. 6:20 p.m.

Ghost in the Shell (2017) ★★ Scarlett Johansson, Pilou Asb`aek. A one-of-a-kind, cyber-enhanced soldier must battle a new enemy who can hack into people’s minds and control them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Syfy Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Ghostbusters (2016) ★★ Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig. Armed with proton packs and plenty of attitude, four women prepare for an epic battle as mischievous ghosts start to wreak havoc in New York. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. FXX Sat. 8 p.m.

Giant Little Ones (2018) Josh Wiggins, Darren Mann. Franky and Ballas are athletic, popular and living the perfect high school life until the night of Franky’s 17th birthday party when an incident changes their lives forever. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Starz Mon. 11:37 p.m. Starz Tues. 10:10 a.m.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web (2018) ★★ Claire Foy, Beau Gadsdon. Hacker Lisbeth Salander steals a computer program that can access codes for nuclear weapons worldwide. When Russian thugs seize her laptop, she teams up with an unlikely ally in a race against time to recover the codes and avert disaster. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Starz Mon. 8:02 p.m. Starz Fri. 3:32 a.m. Starz Sat. 3:03 p.m. Starz Sat. 10:35 p.m.

Give Me My Baby (2016) Kelly Sullivan, Sofia Milos. A woman and her husband become the target of a fertility doctor who has sinister ulterior motives. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 2 p.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix. When a Roman general is betrayed and his family murdered by the emperor, he comes to Rome as a gladiator to seek revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. IFC Sun. 1:30 p.m. IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Wed. 2:30 p.m.

The Glass Castle (2017) ★★ Brie Larson, Woody Harrelson. Based on a memoir, four children struggle to grow up in a rambling, poverty-stricken, wildly unconventional environment overseen by their dysfunctional yet uniquely loving parents. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. EPIX Wed. 6:05 a.m.

Glory (1989) ★★★★ Matthew Broderick, Denzel Washington. Col. Robert Gould Shaw trains and leads an all-black regiment during the U.S. Civil War. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TMC Wed. 9:45 p.m. TMC Sat. 8 a.m.

Glory Road (2006) ★★★ Josh Lucas, Derek Luke. Coach Don Haskins leads the first all-black basketball team to NCAA victory during the 1966 season. (PG) 1 hr. 57 mins. TMC Thur. Noon

God Is the Bigger Elvis (2011) Dolores Hart, Elvis Presley. In 1963, actress Dolores Hart, star of the 1960 film ``Where the Boys Are,’' leaves behind a promising Hollywood career to become a Benedictine nun. (NR) 37 mins. HBO Mon. 7:20 a.m.

Godzilla (1954) ★★ Takashi Shimura, Momoko Kochi. A fire-breathing behemoth terrorizes Japan after an atomic bomb awakens it from its centuries-old sleep. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. IFC Mon. 6 a.m.

GoldenEye (1995) ★★★ Pierce Brosnan, Sean Bean. A secret weapon’s theft sends Agent 007 to Russia, where a pretty computer programmer helps him track an ex-cohort believed dead. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TCM Thur. 10 p.m.

Gone Baby Gone (2007) ★★★ Casey Affleck, Michelle Monaghan. Two private investigators tread dangerous ground as they scour the Boston underworld for a kidnapped child. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Starz Sat. 3:01 a.m.

Good Burger (1997) ★★ Kel Mitchell, Kenan Thompson. Teen misfits at a modest burger joint face competition from a hamburger emporium across the street. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Nickelodeon Mon. 8 p.m. Nickelodeon Sat. 9 p.m.

The Good Nanny (2017) Briana Evigan, Ellen Hollman. A nanny begins to suspect that something is wrong with the wealthy family that hired her to care for their peculiar little girl. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 4 p.m.

Good News (1947) ★★★ June Allyson, Peter Lawford. A college coed tempts a football hero, but a student librarian wins him. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Matt Damon, Robin Williams. A therapist, a mathematician and working-class roughs vie for the soul of a janitor with a genius IQ. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Bravo Thur. 11:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 5:06 p.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John. Nice Sandy and greaser Danny try to be like each other in their 1950s high school. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. CMT Sat. 6 p.m. CMT Sat. 11 p.m.

Grease 2 (1982) ★★ Maxwell Caulfield, Michelle Pfeiffer. A square British exchange student turns hip motorcyclist to woo a cool girl in his 1961 high school. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. Ovation Thur. Noon

The Great Train Robbery (1978) ★★★ Sean Connery, Donald Sutherland. Michael Crichton directed this adaptation of his novel chronicling the first robbery of a moving train in 1855. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Wed. 7:30 a.m.

The Great Wall (2016) ★★ Matt Damon, Jing Tian. Imprisoned within the Great Wall of China, a mercenary warrior joins forces with an elite army to battle an onslaught of marauding monsters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. FXX Sat. 3:30 p.m.

The Great White Hype (1996) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Jeff Goldblum. Declining interest among white fans drives a flamboyant promoter to find a white challenger to the current heavyweight champion. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Mon. 5 a.m.

The Green Hornet (2011) ★★ Seth Rogen, Jay Chou. The heir to a newspaper fortune joins forces with a resourceful company employee to bring a powerful Los Angeles crime lord to justice. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Encore Wed. 12:41 p.m. Encore Wed. 9 p.m. Encore Thur. 7:53 a.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ Tom Hanks, David Morse. In 1935 a head prison guard realizes a man on death row may be innocent and have a supernatural ability to heal others. (R) 3 hrs. 9 mins. IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Mon. 11 a.m.

H

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Hackers (1995) ★★ Jonny Lee Miller, Angelina Jolie. A master hacker unites teen computer freaks against an embezzling computer-security agent known as the Plague. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Thur. 8 a.m.

Hail, Caesar! (2016) ★★★ Josh Brolin, George Clooney. A studio fixer springs into action when a top movie star gets kidnapped while in costume for the swords-and-sandals epic ``Hail, Caesar!’' (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Mon. 10:10 a.m.

Hair (1979) ★★★★ John Savage, Treat Williams. An Oklahoman bound for Vietnam falls in love with a New York debutante and discovers the Age of Aquarius with hippies in Central Park. (PG) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TCM Wed. 12:45 p.m.

Hall Pass (2011) ★★ Owen Wilson, Jason Sudeikis. Two men get permission from their wives to spend one week doing whatever they please, without fear of consequences. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. IFC Fri. 2 a.m. IFC Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ Will Smith, Charlize Theron. A scruffy superhero protects the citizens of Los Angeles but leaves horrendous collateral damage in the wake of every well-intentioned feat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Freeform Fri. Noon

The Hangover Part II (2011) ★★ Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms. Hoping to avoid the mayhem that marked his friend’s Las Vegas bachelor party, Stu opts for what he thinks will be a safe prewedding brunch in Thailand. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Paramount Wed. 8 p.m. Paramount Wed. 10:30 p.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms. After a wild stag party in Las Vegas, three hazy groomsmen must find their missing friend and get him back to Los Angeles in time for his wedding. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 4:15 p.m.

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters (2013) ★★ Jeremy Renner, Gemma Arterton. Brother and sister, Hansel and Gretel, are the ultimate witch-hunting vigilantes. Now, unknown to them, they have become the hunted and must face a greater evil than witches: their past. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Syfy Thur. 10:05 p.m. Syfy Fri. 5:35 p.m.

A Happening of Monumental Proportions (2017) Jennifer Garner, Allison Janney. Administrators at an elementary school scramble to hide a dead body from students and parents on Career Day. (R) 1 hr. 21 mins. Encore Thur. 3:04 a.m.

Happy Gilmore (1996) ★★ Adam Sandler, Christopher McDonald. A powerful swing convinces a hockey player he can join the PGA tour and win back his grandmother’s repossessed house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. MTV Fri. 1:10 p.m.

The Happytime Murders (2018) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Elizabeth Banks. In the seedy underbelly of Los Angeles, two clashing detectives -- one human and the other a puppet -- must work together to solve the brutal murders of former cast members of a beloved puppet TV show. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Showtime Tues. 6:45 p.m. Showtime Fri. 10:30 p.m.

The Hard Way (1942) ★★★ Ida Lupino, Dennis Morgan. A scheming small-town woman uses men to get her sister-in-law on Broadway. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Sun. 5 a.m.

The Harder They Fall (1956) ★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Rod Steiger. A fight promoter hires a hard-luck sportswriter to hype a simple Argentine boxer for the mob. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Sat. 9 p.m.

Harlem Nights (1989) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Richard Pryor. Business partners sting a white mobster trying to take over their nightclub in 1930s Harlem. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. BET Thur. 9 p.m. BET Fri. 3:24 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Harry, Ron and Hermione leave Hogwarts behind on a mission to destroy the Horcruxes, the secrets to Voldemort’s power and immortality. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Syfy Wed. 9 p.m. Syfy Thur. 4 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. As his showdown with Lord Voldemort nears, Harry may have to make the ultimate sacrifice. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Syfy Thur. 7:13 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Dumbledore tries to prepare Harry for the final battle with Voldemort, while Death Eaters wreak havoc in both Muggle and Wizard worlds, and tragedy looms on the horizon. (PG) 2 hrs. 33 mins. Syfy Tues. 9:02 p.m. Syfy Wed. 5:31 p.m. E Sat. 9 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. When a new professor’s bureaucratic methods leave Hogwarts unprepared to fight the rising tide of evil, Harry teaches a dedicated group of students how to defend against the dark arts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Syfy Tues. 6 p.m. Syfy Wed. 2:29 p.m. E Sat. 6 p.m.

A Harvest Wedding (2017) Jill Wagner, Victor Webster. Sarah Bloom, a highly successful wedding planner, returns to her hometown to plan the season’s biggest wedding. Much to Sarah’s surprise, the bride’s brother happens to be her first love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 4 p.m.

Harvey (1950) ★★★ James Stewart, Josephine Hull. A woman tries to have her tippling brother put away when his claims of a 6-foot invisible rabbit cause embarrassment. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Sun. 7:15 p.m.

Head of State (2003) ★★ Chris Rock, Bernie Mac. An alderman becomes a presidential candidate and chooses his unsophisticated brother as a running mate. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. TBS Mon. Noon TBS Sat. 3 a.m.

Head Over Heels (2001) ★ Monica Potter, Freddie Prinze Jr. A New Yorker living with four models falls for a neighbor who may be a murderer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. Encore Sat. 3:25 p.m.

Healed by Grace (2012) Tommy Beardmore, Natalie Weese. Dancer Riley Adams is faced with the worst setback of her life, and clings to her faith to recover. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. KTBN Sun. 8 p.m.

The Help (2011) ★★★ Viola Davis, Emma Stone. Determined to become a writer, a 1960s Mississippi society girl turns her small town on its ear by interviewing black women who work for prominent white families. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Showtime Sat. 9 p.m.

Hercules (1997) ★★★ Voices of Tate Donovan, Josh Keaton. Animated. The half-mortal strongman must become a hero to rejoin the gods on Mount Olympus. Charlton Heston narrates. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. Freeform Sun. 1 p.m.

High Noon (1952) ★★★★ Gary Cooper, Grace Kelly. On the verge of retirement, a marshal stands alone to face a vengeful gunman and his gang. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 4 p.m.

His Perfect Obsession (2018) Arianne Zucker, Ali Skovbye. Allison and her daughter Abigail return to Allison’s hometown after the death of Allison’s beloved aunt. While there, they encounter Bart, a man who knew Allison when she was a teen. But Bart’s friendliness soon turns into something more sinister. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 6 p.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ Will Smith, Eva Mendes. A smooth-talking man falls for a hardened columnist while helping a shy accountant woo a beautiful heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. E Thur. 4 p.m. E Fri. 9 a.m.

Hitsville: The Making of Motown (2019) Berry Gordy, Smokey Robinson. Motown Records becomes the most successful label of all time after its formation in 1958 Detroit amid racial tension and the burgeoning civil rights movement. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. Showtime Wed. 8 a.m.

Holmes & Watson (2018) ★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Detective Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson join forces to investigate a murder at Buckingham Palace. They soon learn that they have only four days to solve the case, or the queen will become the next victim. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Starz Sat. 8 p.m. Starz Sun. 3:28 a.m.

The Honeymooners (2005) ★★ Cedric the Entertainer, Mike Epps. New York bus driver Ralph Kramden and pal Ed Norton test their wives’ patience with moneymaking schemes that end in failure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Ovation Tues. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Wed. 2 p.m. Ovation Sun. Noon

Hot Pursuit (2015) ★ Reese Witherspoon, Sofía Vergara. A straight-arrow policewoman must protect a wisecracking witness as they race through a gauntlet of crooked cops and gunmen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. TBS Sat. 1 a.m. TBS Sat. 10 a.m.

Hotel Artemis (2018) ★★ Jodie Foster, Sterling K. Brown. As rioting rocks Los Angeles in the year 2028, an arms dealer, a French assassin, disgruntled thieves and an injured cop make their way to Hotel Artemis -- a members-only hospital for criminals that’s operated by a high-tech healer called the Nurse. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Showtime Fri. 5:30 p.m. Showtime Sat. 4:56 a.m.

House (1977) ★★ Kimiko Ikegami, Ai Matsubara. In an effort to avoid spending time with her father and his creepy new lover, young Gorgeous resolves to visit her aunt’s remote mansion, where supernatural events occur almost immediately. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Sat. 12:30 p.m.

House Party (1990) ★★★ Robin Harris, Christopher Reid. Kid is grounded by his dad for fighting, but he is determined to sneak out to go to a huge party at Play’s house and meet up with the hottest girl in school. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. BET Thur. 3:55 p.m.

House Party 3 (1994) ★ Christopher Reid, Christopher Martin. Kid deals with his fears of marriage, while Play feels threatened when his longtime hip-hop partner becomes engaged. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. BET Fri. 6:25 p.m. BET Sat. 2:28 p.m.

The House Sitter (2015) Kate Ashfield, Ashley Dulaney. Desire turns to obsession when an unstable housesitter becomes dangerously attached to a family. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Hover (2018) Cleopatra Coleman, Shane Coffey. As environmental strain causes food shortages around the world, a compassionate caregiver uncovers a deadly connection between the health of her clients and agricultural drone technology. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. Syfy Sat. 4 a.m.

How High (2001) ★ Method Man, Redman. Two stoners get into Harvard University after magic marijuana enables them to ace their tests. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. MTV Sat. 11 a.m. MTV Sun. 1 a.m.

How High 2 (2019) Lil Yachty, DC Young Fly. Two young entrepreneurs set out on a hash-fueled journey across Atlanta seeking funds for their on-demand munchies delivery business. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. MTV Sun. 3 a.m.

How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998) ★★ Angela Bassett, Taye Diggs. A 40ish San Francisco stockbroker has a fling with a 20-year-old while vacationing in Jamaica. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Cinemax Sun. 12:30 p.m.

How to Be Single (2016) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Rebel Wilson. Fresh out of college and a long-term relationship, a young woman moves to New York and befriends a partying co-worker who shows her how to have fun. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TNT Mon. 3 p.m.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003) ★★ Kate Hudson, Matthew McConaughey. A columnist tries to make a man dump her, but he bets his boss that she will fall in love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Sat. 6 p.m.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1939) ★★★ Charles Laughton, Maureen O’Hara. Grotesque bell-ringer Quasimodo saves Gypsy Esmeralda from a mob and a corrupt priest in medieval Paris. (NR) 1 hr. 56 mins. TCM Mon. 9:45 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After their unprecedented victory in the 74th Hunger Games, Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark embark on a Victors Tour. Katniss senses rebellion is stirring, but a cruel change in the upcoming 75th Hunger Games may change Panem forever. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. E Sat. 9:30 a.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After shattering the games forever, Katniss finds herself in District 13, fighting to save Peeta and a nation moved by her courage. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. E Sat. 12:30 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. Katniss faces mortal traps, deadly enemies and moral choices when she and her closest friends leave District 13 to assassinate President Snow and liberate the citizens of war-torn Panem. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. E Sat. 3 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. A resourceful teen takes her younger sister’s place in a brutal contest in which youths from each of 12 districts fight to the death on live television. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. Syfy Thur. 12:18 p.m. Syfy Thur. 1 p.m. E Sat. 6:30 a.m. E Sun. 12:30 p.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ Sean Connery, Alec Baldwin. Moscow, Washington and a CIA analyst track a renegade Soviet captain and his new submarine. (PG) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Encore Fri. 2:48 p.m.

Hunter Killer (2018) ★★ Gerard Butler, Gary Oldman. American submarine Capt. Joe Glass learns that a secret Russian coup is in the offing. With crew and country on the line, Glass must assemble an elite group of Navy SEALs to sneak through enemy waters and rescue the kidnapped Russian president. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Cinemax Thur. 10:10 a.m.

The Hurt Locker (2008) ★★★ Jeremy Renner, Anthony Mackie. Members of a bomb-disposal unit in Baghdad face increasingly perilous situations as their tour-of-duty winds down. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. HBO Mon. 6:45 p.m.

Hustle & Flow (2005) ★★★ Terrence Howard, Anthony Anderson. A pimp in Memphis, Tenn., sees rap music as the way to escape his dead-end existence and achieve something meaningful. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Showtime Sun. 3 p.m.

I

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

I Can Only Imagine (2018) ★★ J. Michael Finley, Madeline Carroll. Growing up in Texas, Bart Millard suffers physical and emotional abuse at the hands of his father. His childhood and relationship with his dad inspires him to write the hit song ``I Can Only Imagine’’ as singer of the Christian band MercyMe. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Wed. 9:55 a.m.

I Feel Pretty (2018) ★★ Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams. Renee is an ordinary gal who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy. After awakening from a fall, she suddenly gains a renewed sense of self-confidence that makes her believe she is the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Fri. 6:05 a.m.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) ★★ Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar. A killer stalks North Carolina teens who disposed of an auto accident’s live victim. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Tues. 6:15 p.m.

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. When bureaucratic red tape prevents him from naming his children as life insurance beneficiaries, a firefighter asks his buddy to pose as his domestic partner. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Starz Mon. 5:03 p.m. Starz Tues. 3:12 a.m.

I Still See You (2018) Bella Thorne, Dermot Mulroney. Ghosts inhabit what’s left of the world after an apocalyptic event. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Tues. 7:50 a.m.

I, Robot (2004) ★★ Will Smith, Bridget Moynahan. In 2035 a Chicago homicide detective tracks a sophisticated robot accused of murdering a visionary scientist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. HBO Wed. 1:05 p.m.

Ice Age (2002) ★★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Leguizamo. Animated. A woolly mammoth, a saber-toothed tiger and a sloth find a human baby and try to reunite him with his tribe. (PG) 1 hr. 21 mins. Nickelodeon Thur. 8 p.m.

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009) ★★ Voices of Ray Romano, Denis Leary. Animated. Manny, Diego and the rest of the gang must rescue Sid from an underground world after Sid steals some dinosaur eggs. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. Nickelodeon Sun. 8 p.m.

Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006) ★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Leguizamo. Animated. Manny, Sid and Diego reunite to warn their friends about the danger to their homes posed by swiftly melting ice. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Nickelodeon Sun. 6 p.m. Nickelodeon Mon. 2 p.m.

Icebox (2018) Anthony Gonzalez, Omar Leyva. Óscar, a 12-year-old Honduran boy who is forced to flee his home and seek asylum in the United States, finds himself trapped inside the U.S. immigration system. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. HBO Sat. 2:45 p.m.

Identity Thief (2013) ★ Jason Bateman, Melissa McCarthy. A Denver man tracks down the Florida woman who stole his identity, financed a luxurious lifestyle, and destroyed his credit. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. FXX Wed. 5 p.m. FXX Thur. Noon

Imaginary Heroes (2004) ★★ Sigourney Weaver, Emile Hirsch. Members of a dysfunctional family react differently to the suicide of the eldest son. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Mon. 10:25 a.m.

The Impossible (2012) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Ewan McGregor. A couple and their three sons encounter terror, courage and compassion following the December 2004 tsunami that devastated Thailand. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Audience Tues. 8 p.m. Audience Wed. Noon

In a Valley of Violence (2016) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, John Travolta. A drifter with nothing to lose aims his sights on the thugs who killed his dog, receiving unlikely assistance from a young woman who runs the dusty town’s hotel with her older sister. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Wed. 1:30 a.m.

In a World ... (2013) ★★★ Lake Bell, Fred Melamed. A vocal coach competes with her own father and his main rival for a prestigious gig doing the voice-over on a trailer for a big-budget movie. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Audience Sat. 7 p.m. Audience Sat. 11 p.m.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, John Malkovich. An assassin toys with a White House Secret Service agent haunted for 30 years by his failure in 1963 Dallas. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m. Ovation Sat. 6:30 p.m.

The Incredibles (2004) ★★★ Voices of Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter. Animated. Now fighting boredom in suburbia, a former superhero and his family get a chance to save the world. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. Disney Sun. 6 p.m. Freeform Sat. 5:20 p.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ Will Smith, Bill Pullman. A fighter pilot, a computer whiz and others fight back after 15-mile-wide alien ships zap Earth’s major cities. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 25 mins. AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 4:55 p.m.

Inescapable (2012) ★ Alexander Siddig, Joshua Jackson. Adib Abdel Kareem desperately searches for his daughter in the chaotic Middle East. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. IFC Fri. 8 a.m.

Inside Man (2006) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Clive Owen. An enigmatic woman threatens to push past the breaking point a volatile game between a bank robber and a detective. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Encore Tues. 10:44 a.m. Encore Tues. 9 p.m.

Insidious: The Last Key (2018) ★★ Lin Shaye, Leigh Whannell. Parapsychologist Elise Rainier and her team travel to Five Keys, N.M., to investigate a claim of a haunting in her childhood home. She must soon confront and destroy her greatest fear -- the demon that she accidentally set free years earlier. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. HBO Tues. 5 a.m.

Instant Family (2018) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Rose Byrne. Hoping to start a family, Pete and Ellie turn to the foster care system to make their dream come true. The couple soon learn the joys and frustrations of parenthood when they decide to adopt three siblings, including a rebellious 15-year-old girl. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Mon. 11 p.m. EPIX Tues. 9:35 a.m.

Insurgent (2015) ★★ Shailene Woodley, Theo James. Fugitives Tris and Four search for allies and answers among the ruins of Chicago while arduously trying to evade Jeanine, leader of the Erudites. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TNT Mon. 3:30 a.m. TBS Sat. 3 p.m.

The Internship (2013) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Owen Wilson. Two old-school, unemployed salesmen finagle internships at Google, then must compete with younger, smarter candidates for prime positions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. FXX Sat. 5:30 p.m. FXX Sun. Noon

Into the Blue 2: The Reef (2009) Chris Carmack, Laura Vandervoort. Two professional divers fight for their lives when they encounter criminals in Hawaiian waters. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Thur. 6:25 a.m.

Into the Storm (2014) ★★ Richard Armitage, Sarah Wayne Callies. Professional storm-chasers run toward danger to track a series of deadly tornadoes menacing a town over the course of a single day. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. Sundance Mon. 6 p.m. Sundance Tues. 11 a.m.

Iron Man (2008) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Terrence Howard. A wealthy industrialist builds an armored suit and uses it to defeat criminals and terrorists. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Syfy Sun. 6:15 p.m. Freeform Sat. 8 p.m.

The Isle (2018) Conleth Hill, Alex Hassell. When three shipwrecked sailors land on an abandoned island that has four sole residents, one of the men starts to question what happened. He soon finds himself in a fight to save his own life while trying to uncover the truth and escape. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Mon. 4:45 p.m. TMC Tues. 4:10 a.m.

Isn’t It Romantic (2019) ★★ Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth. Natalie is a New York architect who works hard at her job while remaining cynical about love. Her worst nightmare soon comes true when she suddenly discovers that she’s playing the leading lady in a real-life romantic comedy in an alternate universe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. HBO Sat. 8 p.m. HBO Sat. 11 p.m.

It Came From Outer Space (1953) ★★ Richard Carlson, Barbara Rush. Based on a Ray Bradbury short story about an astronomer’s encounter with extraterrestrials in the Arizona desert. (G) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Sat. 11:15 p.m.

It Should Happen to You (1954) ★★★ Judy Holliday, Jack Lemmon. An executive and a filmmaker woo a model famous for having her name on a billboard. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Sun. 10:30 a.m.

It Stains the Sands Red (2016) Brittany Allen, Juan Riedinger. During a zombie apocalypse, a Las Vegas woman becomes stranded in the desert with a ravenous zombie in pursuit. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Sat. 9 p.m. TMC Sun. Noon

It’s a Dog’s Life (1955) ★★ Jeff Richards, Edmund Gwenn. A Bowery loafer’s bull terrier befriends the groom on a millionaire’s estate. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Thur. 3:15 p.m.

The Italian Job (2003) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron. A master thief and his crew plan to steal back a fortune in gold bullion after they lose it to a double-crossing gang member. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Showtime Mon. 3:15 p.m. Showtime Fri. 3:30 p.m. Showtime Sat. 3 a.m.

J

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014) ★★ Chris Pine, Kevin Costner. Young Jack Ryan goes from being a CIA analyst to a spy after he uncovers a Russian plot to crash the U.S. economy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. FX Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Jack the Giant Slayer (2013) ★★ Nicholas Hoult, Eleanor Tomlinson. A young farmhand gets swept into the realm of legend when he must defend his land from a seemingly unstoppable force of giant warriors. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Syfy Fri. 12:02 p.m. Syfy Fri. 3:04 p.m.

Jackass 3 (2010) ★★ Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera. Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera, Steve-O and their fearless and foolhardy friends perform outrageous pranks and stunts, including ``Sweatsuit Cocktail’’ and ``Beehive Tetherball.’' (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Sun. 8 a.m.

The Jane Austen Book Club (2007) ★★★ Maria Bello, Amy Brenneman. In a book club devoted to the author’s works, several people discover that their own lives closely parallel themes found in Austen’s prose. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Ovation Tues. Noon

Jane Fonda in Five Acts (2018) Jane Fonda, Tom Hayden. A look at the life, work, activism and controversies of actress and fitness tycoon Jane Fonda. (NR) 2 hrs. 13 mins. HBO Fri. 10:25 a.m.

Jason Bourne (2016) ★★ Matt Damon, Tommy Lee Jones. Living off the grid for 10 years, former CIA operative Jason Bourne finds himself back in action battling a sinister network that utilizes terror and technology to maintain unchecked power. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. FXX Fri. 3:30 p.m. FXX Sat. 1 p.m.

Jaws (1975) ★★★★ Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw. A New England police chief, a shark hunter and a scientist have a showdown with a huge white shark. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. BBC America Sun. 3 p.m. BBC America Sun. 8:45 p.m. BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Fri. 3 p.m.

Jaws the Revenge (1987) ★ Lorraine Gary, Lance Guest. A huge white shark harasses a New England widow and her marine-biologist son in the Bahamas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. BBC America Sun. 10:45 a.m. BBC America Fri. 1:45 a.m.

Jaws 3 (1983) ★ Dennis Quaid, Bess Armstrong. An engineer and a marine biologist face a mother white shark at a Florida sea park. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. BBC America Sun. 12:45 p.m. BBC America Mon. 2:30 a.m. BBC America Fri. 8:45 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon

Jaws 2 (1978) ★★ Roy Scheider, Lorraine Gary. Amity’s citizens and police chief dread another tourist season with a huge white shark near the beach. (PG) 1 hr. 57 mins. BBC America Sun. 6 p.m. BBC America Sun. 11:45 p.m. BBC America Thur. 11 p.m. BBC America Fri. 6 p.m.

Jeepers Creepers (2001) ★★ Gina Philips, Justin Long. A cloaked figure terrorizes two siblings after they discover mutilated bodies in a country drainpipe. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Encore Sun. 6:33 a.m.

Jerry Maguire (1996) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Cuba Gooding Jr. A Los Angeles sports agent finds love with a pretty accountant after an attack of conscience costs him his job and fiancee. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. EPIX Tues. 1 a.m.

John Carpenter’s Escape From L.A. (1996) ★★ Kurt Russell, Stacy Keach. The fascist U.S. president enlists a jailed war hero to retrieve a top-secret device stolen by his daughter on island Los Angeles in 2013. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Wed. 6 a.m.

John Carter (2012) ★★ Taylor Kitsch, Lynn Collins. Somehow transported to Mars, a war-weary human captain becomes embroiled in an epic conflict among the inhabitants of that planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. AMC Wed. 11:05 p.m. AMC Thur. 1:55 p.m.

John Wick (2014) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist. New York City becomes the bullet-riddled playground of a former assassin as he hunts down the Russian mobsters who destroyed everything he held dear. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Paramount Sat. 1:15 p.m. Paramount Sat. 7 p.m.

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Common. Legendary hit man John Wick comes out of retirement when a former associate plots to seize control of an international assassins’ guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, Wick travels to Rome to square off against the world’s deadliest killers. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Paramount Sat. 3:55 p.m. Paramount Sat. 9:35 p.m.

Johnny Belinda (1948) ★★★ Jane Wyman, Lew Ayres. Scandal erupts when a woman who cannot hear or speak is accused of gunning down the bully who supposedly raped her. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Tues. Noon

Juegos de Alcoba (1969) Rodolfo de Anda, Christa Linder. Un hombre inicia un romance con la esposa de su mejor amigo, sin saber que éste también es amante de su propia esposa. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Sat. 8 p.m.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) ★★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. Four teens embark on the adventure of a lifetime when a video game magically transports them to the jungle and transforms them into adults. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Encore Mon. 6:58 p.m. Encore Tues. 4:31 p.m.

June (2018) Ching Wang, Joe Lee. An immigrant Chinese wife joins her husband in 1950s America after he graduates from the university. (NR) 13 mins. Cinemax Sat. 6:50 a.m.

June in January (2014) Brooke D’Orsay, Wes Brown. When her fiance receives a job offer, a woman must suddenly plan her wedding in three weeks. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 10 a.m.

Junior (1994) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Danny DeVito. One doctor talks another into field-testing their new wonder drug, as the first pregnant man. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Encore Sun. 5:15 p.m. Encore Wed. 6:59 a.m. Encore Wed. 7:08 p.m.

Jurassic Galaxy (2018) Ryan Budds, Doug Burch. In the near future, a ship of space explorers crashes on an unknown, mysterious planet. They’re soon met with some of their worst fears as they discover the planet is inhabited by monstrous dinosaurs. (NR) 1 hr. 14 mins. TMC Tues. 1:15 p.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ Sam Neill, William H. Macy. A paleontologist and a couple outrun cloned dinosaurs after their plane crashes on an island. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. WGN America Mon. 7 p.m.

Jurassic World (2015) ★★ Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard. An ex-military man and animal expert must use his special skills to save tourists at the Jurassic World island resort from rampaging, genetically engineered dinosaurs, including the vicious and intelligent Indominus rex. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. FXX Wed. 7:30 p.m. FXX Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) ★★ Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard. Owen and Claire return to the island of Isla Nublar to save the remaining dinosaurs from a volcano that’s about to erupt. They soon encounter terrifying new breeds of gigantic dinos while uncovering a conspiracy that threatens the entire planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. HBO Wed. 6:05 a.m. HBO Wed. 6:45 p.m. HBO Sun. 4:20 a.m.

Just Go With It (2011) ★★ Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston. A plastic surgeon enlists the aid of his assistant and her children to help him win the heart of a beautiful woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Starz Sat. 1:04 p.m.

K

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Kid (2019) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Dane DeHaan. On the run in the American Southwest, a boy encounters the infamous outlaw Billy the Kid and the legendary lawman Pat Garrett. He soon finds himself caught in the crossfire as Billy and Garrett square off in a deadly game of cat and mouse. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Wed. 3:50 a.m.

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) ★★★ Uma Thurman, Lucy Liu. Awaking from a coma, an assassin seeks vengeance against her former boss and his ruthless gang. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Wed. Noon

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) ★★★ Uma Thurman, David Carradine. Before confronting her former boss, an assassin goes after the man’s younger brother and her one-eyed counterpart. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Showtime Wed. 2 p.m.

The Killing of a Chinese Bookie (1976) ★ Ben Gazzara, Timothy Agoglia Carey. Los Angeles mobsters force the owner of a sleazy nightclub to kill someone, but it all goes wrong. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Cinemax Tues. 2:05 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 4:15 a.m.

King Kong (1976) ★★ Jeff Bridges, Jessica Lange. An oil explorer, a zoologist and a shipwrecked blonde capture a huge ape leading to a battle atop the World Trade Center. (PG) 2 hrs. 14 mins. IFC Tues. 3 p.m. IFC Wed. 7 a.m.

The Kingdom (2007) ★★ Jamie Foxx, Chris Cooper. A sympathetic Saudi police captain helps a team of federal agents flush out a terrorist cell in Riyadh. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Encore Sun. 8:07 a.m. Encore Sun. 9:01 p.m.

Kingpin (1996) ★★ Woody Harrelson, Randy Quaid. A one-handed salesman, an Amish farm boy and a pretty con artist pull bowling scams to get to a $1 million tournament in Reno. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Encore Sun. 3:19 p.m. Encore Mon. 12:45 p.m. Encore Sat. 6:22 a.m.

A Knight’s Tale (2001) ★★ Heath Ledger, Mark Addy. An English commoner dons the armor of a dead jouster and, with the help of friends, competes against nobles in 14th-century France. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. EPIX Wed. 10 p.m.

Kong: Skull Island (2017) ★★★ Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson. Scientists, soldiers and adventurers encounter the mighty Kong and other monstrous creatures after traveling to an uncharted island in the Pacific Ocean. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TNT Tues. 8 p.m. TNT Tues. 10:30 p.m.

L

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Lady Psycho Killer (2015) Kate Daly, Michael Madsen. Slicing up men of questionable intent, a doe-eyed killer is on the loose in a small town. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. TMC Sat. 10:35 p.m. TMC Sun. 1:35 a.m.

Land of the Lost (2009) ★ Will Ferrell, Anna Friel. A time-space vortex sucks a scientific has-been and his companions into an alternate dimension populated by dinosaurs and painfully slow creatures called Sleestaks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Syfy Wed. 4 a.m. Syfy Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Land of the Pharaohs (1955) ★★★ Jack Hawkins, Joan Collins. An Egyptian king builds a pyramid for himself and his riches, which his wife wants. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Fri. 7:45 a.m.

The Landlord (1970) ★★ Beau Bridges, Pearl Bailey. A wealthy young man causes a stir within his family when he decides to purchase a tenement house in the ghetto. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Thur. 2:15 a.m.

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (2003) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Gerard Butler. A globe-trotter must find Pandora’s box before a maniacal scientist can harness its power for world domination. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TMC Mon. 2:40 p.m. TMC Thur. 6 p.m.

Last Action Hero (1993) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Austin O’Brien. A golden ticket handed down from Houdini puts a boy in the middle of a Hollywood superstar’s world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Sundance Sun. 3 a.m.

The Last Airbender (2010) ★ Noah Ringer, Dev Patel. A being with the ability to manipulate the four elements joins forces with a waterbender and her brother to restore balance to their war-torn world. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Wed. 4:15 p.m.

The Last Metro (1980) ★★★ Catherine Deneuve, Gérard Depardieu. In Nazi-occupied Paris, an actress runs the theater in which her Jewish husband hides, but she loves a resistance fighter. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TCM Wed. 3 a.m.

The Last Witch Hunter (2015) ★★ Vin Diesel, Elijah Wood. The fate of the human race hangs in the balance when the Witch Queen rises from the dead, seeking revenge against Kaulder, the immortal warrior who slayed her centuries ago. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Syfy Sat. 2 p.m.

Leatherheads (2008) ★★ George Clooney, Renée Zellweger. A 1920s football star tries to give his sagging sport a boost, while he and a new teammate vie for the affections of a feisty newswoman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Starz Mon. 6:23 a.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson. A sorority queen enrolls in Harvard to prove to her former boyfriend that she has more than good looks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. CMT Thur. 9:30 p.m. POP Fri. 2:30 p.m. POP Sat. 11 a.m.

Legends of the Fall (1994) ★★ Brad Pitt, Anthony Hopkins. A retired cavalry officer and his sons live on a pre-World War I Montana cattle ranch. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. Sundance Mon. 11 p.m. Sundance Tues. 8 a.m.

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part (2019) ★★★ Voices of Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks. Animated. The citizens of Bricksburg face a dangerous new threat when LEGO DUPLO invaders from outer space start to wreck everything. It’s now up to Emmet, Lucy, Batman and their friends to defeat the giant marauders and restore harmony to the LEGO universe. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Sat. 9:57 a.m.

Les Misérables (2012) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe. In 19th-century France, ex-prisoner Jean Valjean, pursued for many years by ruthless policeman Javert, agrees to care for a factory worker’s daughter. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 38 mins. Cinemax Tues. 3:55 a.m.

Let’s Be Cops (2014) ★★ Jake Johnson, Damon Wayans Jr. Two buddies dress as police officers for a costume party, then must put their fake badges on the line after they become entangled with a real web of crooks and dirty detectives. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. FXX Fri. 1:30 p.m. FXX Sat. 11 a.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ Jim Carrey, Maura Tierney. A boy’s birthday wish comes true that his neglectful father, a fast-talking lawyer, will not be able to tell a lie for 24 hours. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Mon. 10 p.m. Showtime Wed. 9 p.m. Showtime Sat. 6:30 a.m.

Licence to Kill (1989) ★★★ Timothy Dalton, Carey Lowell. James Bond, secret agent 007, brings down a Latin American drug king who uses Stinger missiles. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TCM Thur. 7:30 p.m.

Life (1999) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Martin Lawrence. Wrongly convicted of murder, two men become close friends during decades in a Mississippi penitentiary. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Tues. 9:40 p.m.

Life (2017) ★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson. Terror strikes when astronauts aboard the International Space Station discover a rapidly evolving life-form from Mars that threatens Earth. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. FX Sun. 9:30 a.m. FX Mon. 7 a.m.

Life of the Party (2018) ★★ Melissa McCarthy, Gillian Jacobs. Dumped by her husband, longtime housewife Deanna turns regret into reset by going back to college. Winding up at the same school as her daughter, Deanna plunges headlong into the campus experience -- embracing the fun, the freedom and the frat boys. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Sun. 8 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 11:20 p.m.

Lilo & Stitch (2002) ★★★ Voices of Daveigh Chase, Chris Sanders. Animated. A lonely girl adopts a dog which is really a mischievous alien hiding from intergalactic hunters. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. Disney XD Sun. 10 a.m. Freeform Sat. 10:10 a.m.

The Lion King (1994) ★★★ Voices of Matthew Broderick, Jeremy Irons. Animated. After the death of his royal father, a young lion returns to battle his scheming uncle for the jungle throne. (G) 1 hr. 27 mins. Freeform Sun. 7:15 p.m.

Little Fockers (2010) ★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. As two clans descend on the scene of young twins’ birthday, Greg Focker’s moonlighting at a pharmaceutical company threatens to derail his position of trust with Jack, his uptight father-in-law. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Fri. 8:45 a.m.

Little Girl’s Secret (2016) Maria Bello, Callum Keith Rennie. A teen must save her troubled stepsister from a dangerous relationship with the ghost of a young girl. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10 a.m.

The Little Stranger (2018) ★★ Domhnall Gleeson, Ruth Wilson. The inhabitants of Hundreds Hall -- mother, son and daughter -- remain haunted by something ominous. When Dr. Faraday takes on a new patient there, he has no idea how closely the family’s story is about to become entwined with his own. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Fri. 10:50 a.m.

Live Free or Die Hard (2007) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Justin Long. John McClane grapples with a villain who plans to shut down the United States by attacking the country’s vulnerable computer infrastructure. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Starz Thur. 4:21 a.m. Starz Thur. 5:53 p.m.

The Living Daylights (1987) ★★★ Timothy Dalton, Maryam d’Abo. Secret agent James Bond takes a Czech cellist to her boyfriend, a KGB defector doing business in Afghanistan. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

Logan (2017) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X while protecting a young mutant girl from the dark forces that want to capture her. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. FX Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Lolita (1962) ★★★ James Mason, Shelley Winters. Professor Humbert Humbert marries a widow to be near her nymphet daughter. (NR) 2 hrs. 32 mins. TCM Sun. 12:15 p.m.

The Long Goodbye (1973) ★★★ Elliott Gould, Nina van Pallandt. Raymond Chandler’s private eye Philip Marlowe meets a fun couple in 1970s Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Wed. 7:30 p.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ Jeff Goldblum, Julianne Moore. Mercenaries and scientists pursue genetically engineered dinosaurs inhabiting a Costa Rican island. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. WGN America Mon. 4 p.m.

Love & Basketball (2000) ★★★ Sanaa Lathan, Omar Epps. From childhood to early adulthood, two friends fall in love while trying to establish basketball careers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. VH1 Thur. 7 p.m. VH1 Fri. 2:10 p.m.

Love Actually (2003) ★★★ Hugh Grant, Laura Linney. A prime minister, an office worker, a pop star, a jilted writer, married couples and various others deal with relationships in London. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. HBO Sun. 6:40 p.m. HBO Wed. 11:35 p.m.

Love at Sea (2018) Alexa PenaVega, Carlos PenaVega. An event planner aboard a cruise ship butts heads with a rookie cruise director. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 8 a.m.

Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003) ★★ Nick Cannon, Christina Milian. To improve his reputation, an unpopular teenager hires a cheerleader to pose as his girlfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. VH1 Thur. 4:20 p.m. VH1 Fri. 11:30 a.m.

Love in Design (2018) Danica McKellar, Andrew W. Walker. A television star returns to her small New England hometown to renovate a historical manor. When an old flame is assigned to approve her designs, the two must find harmony between the old and the new. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 2 p.m.

Love in the Sun (2019) Emeraude Toubia, Tom Maden. When a successful dating app creator hesitantly gets engaged, she returns to her hometown to deliver the news to her dad. Upon returning home, she crosses paths with her former flame and finds herself falling in love with him all over again. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. Noon

Love Is a Headache (1938) ★★ Franchot Tone, Gladys George. An actress gets a Broadway boost from a radio columnist and a publicity stunt. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins. TCM Mon. 7:30 a.m.

Love on Safari (2018) Lacey Chabert, Jon Cor. An American web designer inherits an animal reserve in South Africa. A no-nonsense ranger takes her on a safari in hopes that she will fall in love with the land, the animals and him. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 3 p.m.

Love on the Sidelines (2016) Emily Kinney, John Reardon. A woman down on her luck falls into a job as the assistant to a football player out on injury. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. Hallmark Fri. 4 p.m.

Love, Romance & Chocolate (2019) Lacey Chabert, Will Kemp. An American chocolatier enters a contest to become the chocolatier for the royal family of Belgium. While she’s focused on winning the contest, the ad exec in charge of contest publicity ends up winning her heart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 6 p.m.

Love, Simon (2018) ★★★ Nick Robinson, Josh Duhamel. Teenager Simon Spier hasn’t told his family or friends that he’s gay, and he doesn’t know the identity of the anonymous classmate that he’s fallen for online. Resolving both issues proves hilarious, terrifying and life-changing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Fri. 2:30 p.m.

M

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Mad Max (1979) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Joanne Samuel. In an Australia of the not-too-distant future, a police officer strikes back against motorized menaces to what is left of society after a nuclear holocaust. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Syfy Tues. 11:30 a.m. Syfy Wed. 8:30 a.m.

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1981) ★★★★ Mel Gibson, Bruce Spence. Loner lawman Mad Max fights barbarian bikers for gasoline in the wasteland of the future. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Syfy Wed. 2 a.m. Syfy Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012) ★★ Voices of Ben Stiller, Chris Rock. Animated. On the run from a French animal-control officer, Alex and friends hide out in a traveling circus, where they perform death-defying tricks and make some new friends. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. TOON Sun. 3 p.m.

Madea’s Family Reunion (2006) ★★ Tyler Perry, Blair Underwood. A Southern matriarch deals with a host of personal and family issues while planning her clan’s upcoming reunion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. USA Sat. 1:05 p.m.

Madea’s Witness Protection (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Eugene Levy. Placed under federal protection in Madea’s Southern home, a Wall Street banker and his dysfunctional family get a taste of the no-nonsense matriarch’s special brand of tough love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. USA Sat. 5:45 p.m.

Magnificent Obsession (1954) ★★★ Jane Wyman, Rock Hudson. A guilt-stricken playboy becomes a physician to atone for his role in the death of a woman’s husband and the accident that led to her blindness. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Sat. 7 p.m.

The Magnificent Seven (2016) ★★ Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt. Desperate townspeople hire seven mercenaries to battle a greedy industrialist and his ruthless henchmen in the Old West. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Syfy Sat. 9 p.m.

Maid in Manhattan (2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Ralph Fiennes. A senatorial candidate falls for a chambermaid after he mistakes her for a guest at the hotel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. POP Fri. 5 p.m. POP Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Major League (1989) ★★ Tom Berenger, Charlie Sheen. Lackluster baseball players hear their Cleveland team’s new owner is counting on them to lose. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Paramount Wed. 1:30 a.m.

Major League II (1994) ★ Charlie Sheen, Tom Berenger. Cleveland’s new coach whips his lackluster baseball players into winning shape. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. MLB Sun. 5 p.m.

Major Payne (1995) ★★ Damon Wayans, Karyn Parsons. A Marine with little understanding of civilians commands a group of young ROTC cadets and falls for a school doctor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Thur. 9 p.m. Encore Sat. 8:20 a.m. Encore Sat. 4:54 p.m.

Maleficent (2014) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning. Maleficent rises to protect her peaceful forest kingdom from invaders, but a terrible betrayal turns her pure heart to stone and twists her into a creature bent on revenge. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. Freeform Sun. 9:20 p.m. Freeform Mon. 6:30 p.m. TNT Wed. 4 p.m. TNT Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Mamma Mia! (2008) ★★ Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan. Hoping to meet her real father and have him walk her down the aisle, a bride secretly invites three men from her mother’s past to come to the wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Ovation Fri. 9:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018) ★★ Amanda Seyfried, Lily James. In 1979 Donna falls in love with Sam while embarking on a series of adventures throughout Europe. In the present day, Donna’s pregnant daughter reunites with her mother’s old friends and boyfriends on the Greek island of Kalokairi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Sun. 9:05 a.m. HBO Thur. 5:30 a.m.

Man About Town (2006) ★★ Ben Affleck, Rebecca Romijn. A Hollywood agent struggles with his career and his wife, and encounters a woman seeking revenge against his workplace. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Wed. 8:15 a.m.

Manila in the Claws of Light (1975) Hilda Koronel, Bembol Roco. Julio, a fisherman from a poor area, descends into social alienation. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TCM Mon. 12:45 p.m.

Marie Antoinette (2006) ★★★ Kirsten Dunst, Jason Schwartzman. An Austrian teenager becomes queen of France, then later loses her head during the French Revolution. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Showtime Mon. 11:30 a.m. Showtime Fri. 8 a.m.

The Martian (2015) ★★★ Matt Damon, Jessica Chastain. Un explorador espacial queda atrapado en Marte, abandonado por los miembros de su tripulación, quienes pensaron que había muerto. Sin apenas recursos, sólo su ingenio le permitirá sobrevivir mientras intentan rescatarlo. (NR) 2 hrs. 31 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 5 p.m. KFTR Sat. 7 p.m.

The Mask (1994) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Cameron Diaz. An ancient mask transforms a drab bank clerk into a grinning Romeo with superhuman powers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Sun. 9:45 p.m.

Max Payne (2008) ★ Mark Wahlberg, Mila Kunis. A maverick cop faces a supernatural battle when he descends into a dark underworld to find those who killed his family and his partner. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Encore Wed. 8:51 a.m.

McFarland (2015) ★★ Kevin Costner, Maria Bello. A high-school coach takes a job in an economically depressed, predominantly Latino community and cultivates a championship cross-country track team. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Freeform Sun. 7 a.m.

MDMA (2017) Annie Q, Francesca Eastwood. Angie is a working-class girl who is forced by financial necessity to become an expert in making the party drug Ecstasy in the chemistry lab at her prestigious West Coast university. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Mon. 3 a.m.

The Mechanic (2011) ★★ Jason Statham, Ben Foster. After his mentor is murdered, an elite assassin accepts the man’s son as an apprentice, so that they both may take their revenge. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Showtime Wed. 2:55 a.m.

Meet Joe Black (1998) ★★ Brad Pitt, Anthony Hopkins. Death takes human form, asking a principled widower to guide him in exchange for more time on Earth. (PG-13) 3 hrs. Showtime Mon. 6 a.m.

Meet the Browns (2008) ★★ Tyler Perry, Angela Bassett. Soon after losing her job, a single mother takes her brood to Georgia for her father’s funeral and meets his uproarious clan for the first time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. BET Tues. 9:03 p.m. BET Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. A man fears the worst when he accompanies his fiancee’s uptight father and mother to meet his free-spirited mom and dad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. HBO Mon. 5:25 a.m. HBO Wed. 4:45 p.m.

Meet the Robinsons (2007) ★★★ Voices of Angela Bassett, Daniel Hansen. Animated. A mysterious time-traveler named Wilbur Robinson takes a boy genius on a trip to the future to spend a day with Wilbur’s eccentric family. (G) 1 hr. 34 mins. Freeform Sun. 3:05 p.m. Freeform Mon. 11 a.m.

Meet Wally Sparks (1997) ★ Rodney Dangerfield, Debi Mazar. As the threat of cancellation looms, a TV talk show host pulls an outrageous stunt in an attempt to boost his ratings. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Audience Wed. 7 p.m. Audience Thur. Noon

The Meg (2018) ★★ Jason Statham, Li Bingbing. A massive creature attacks a deep-sea submersible, leaving it disabled and trapping the crew at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. With time running out, a rescue diver must now confront an unimaginable threat -- a 75-foot-long prehistoric shark. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. HBO Sun. 3:45 p.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. Two interstellar agents try to stop an alien disguised as a lingerie model from destroying the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Nickelodeon Wed. 8 p.m.

The Messenger (2009) ★★★ Ben Foster, Woody Harrelson. A soldier struggles with an ethical problem when he gets involved with a fallen comrade’s widow. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. KCOP Sat. 4 p.m.

Mi caballo el Cantador (1979) Antonio Aguilar, Flor Silvestre. Un cura se disfraza de ranchero para atrapar a los bandidos que amenazan con lastimar a su familia y sus propiedades. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. KWHY Tues. Noon

Midnight Express (1978) ★★★ Brad Davis, Randy Quaid. Caught smuggling hashish, American Billy Hayes is made an example of and given a harsh sentence in a hellish Turkish prison. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. EPIX Thur. 3:55 p.m.

Midnight Sun (2018) ★ Bella Thorne, Patrick Schwarzenegger. A teen who lives with a life-threatening sensitivity to sunlight finds romance with a young man she’s admired for years. As their relationship starts to blossom, she desperately tries to hide her condition from her unsuspecting new beau. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

Mile 22 (2018) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Lauren Cohan. A CIA operative and a paramilitary team must transport a foreign intelligence asset 22 miles through Southeast Asia. They soon find themselves in a race against time as the city’s military, police and street gangs close in to reclaim the asset. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Mon. 5:15 p.m. Showtime Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Million Dollar Arm (2014) ★★ Jon Hamm, Aasif Mandvi. In a last-ditch effort to save his career, a sports agent brings a pair of Indian cricket players to the U.S. to train to become pitchers for baseball’s major leagues. (PG) 2 hrs. 3 mins. E Sun. 3:30 a.m.

Minority Report (2002) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Colin Farrell. A policeman tries to establish his innocence in a future where law enforcement can arrest killers before their crimes. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. IFC Sun. 5 p.m. IFC Mon. Noon BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. 11:15 p.m. AMC Wed. 4:45 p.m. AMC Thur. 10:40 a.m.

Miss Bala (2019) ★ Gina Rodriguez, Ismael Cruz Córdova. A woman finds herself in big trouble when a cartel leader forces her to do his dirty work to save her kidnapped friend. Determined to get away, she must now play a dangerous game to outwit the gang -- and the DEA agents who suspect her of complicity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Tues. 1:26 p.m.

Mission: Impossible -- Fallout (2018) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill. An arms dealer and a group of terrorists plan to use three plutonium cores for a simultaneous nuclear attack. When the weapons go missing, Ethan Hunt and the IMF team must race against time to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 27 mins. EPIX Sun. 12:20 p.m.

Mississippi Damned (2009) Adam Clark, Malcolm Goodwin. Three black kids suffer the consequences of living in a home full of abuse, addiction, and violence. (NR) 2 hrs. TMC Thur. 2 a.m.

Moana (2016) ★★★ Voices of Dwayne Johnson, Auli’i Cravalho. Animated. A once-mighty demigod and a spirited teenager embark on an epic adventure across the ocean. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. Freeform Fri. 8:30 p.m. Freeform Sat. 2:50 p.m.

Molly’s Game (2017) ★★★ Jessica Chastain, Idris Elba. Molly Bloom runs the world’s most exclusive high-stakes poker game for a decade before being arrested by the FBI. Her only ally is defense lawyer Charlie Jaffey, who learns that there is much more to Molly than the tabloids lead people to believe. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. Showtime Mon. 9 a.m. Showtime Thur. 2 p.m.

Money Monster (2016) ★★ George Clooney, Julia Roberts. After losing money on a stock tip, a disgruntled investor holds a Wall Street guru and a producer hostage on live television. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. FX Mon. 10 a.m. FX Tues. 7 a.m.

Moneyball (2011) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Jonah Hill. Faced with a tight budget, a baseball manager and his partner recruit bargain-bin players that scouts have labeled as flawed, but have game-winning potential. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Starz Tues. 10:35 p.m. Starz Thur. 3:37 p.m. Starz Fri. 7:01 a.m.

The Monster Squad (1987) ★★ Andre Gower, Robby Kiger. Members of a monster fan club meet Count Dracula, Wolfman, Frankenstein, the Mummy and Gill Man. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. EPIX Wed. 1:20 p.m.

Monster-in-Law (2005) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Jane Fonda. A woman fights back when her fiance’s shrewish mother tries to destroy their relationship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMT Fri. 11 p.m. CMT Sat. 1 p.m.

Mortal Engines (2018) ★★ Hera Hilmar, Robert Sheehan. Hundreds of years after a cataclysmic event destroyed civilization, mysterious young Hester Shaw emerges as the only one who can stop the city of London -- now a giant predator on wheels -- from devouring everything in its path. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. HBO Tues. 4:30 p.m. HBO Fri. 2:15 p.m.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005) ★★ Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie. A husband and wife are unaware that each is an international assassin who has just been assigned to kill the other. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Cinemax Fri. 9:55 p.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ Adam Sandler, Winona Ryder. A television producer tries to get the scoop on a small-town pizzeria owner after he inherits $40 billion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. TBS Mon. 2 a.m. TBS Sun. 2 a.m.

Mr. Holmes (2015) ★★★ Ian McKellen, Laura Linney. Long-retired and near the end of his life, Sherlock Holmes grapples with an unreliable memory and must rely on his housekeeper’s son as he revisits the still-unsolved case that led to his retirement. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Ovation Fri. 1:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 11 a.m.

The Mule (2018) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Bradley Cooper. Broke and facing foreclosure on his business, a 90-year-old horticulturist takes a job as a drug courier for a Mexican cartel. His immediate success leads to easy money and a larger shipment that soon draws the attention of a hard-charging DEA agent. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Sun. 12:30 p.m.

The Mummy (1959) ★★ Peter Cushing, Christopher Lee. British archaeologists defile the tomb of an Egyptian princess and her buried-alive lover. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Fri. 3:30 p.m.

The Mummy (2017) ★★ Tom Cruise, Russell Crowe. A battle in the Middle East accidentally unearths Ahmanet, a betrayed Egyptian princess who was entombed under the desert. Now, a soldier of fortune must stop the resurrected monster as she embarks on a furious rampage through London. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. FX Sun. 7:30 p.m. FX Sun. 11:02 p.m. FX Wed. 7:30 p.m. FX Thur. 5 p.m.

Mummy’s Boys (1936) ★★ Bert Wheeler, Robert Woolsey. Two ditchdiggers join an expedition to return cursed artifacts to Egypt. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins. TCM Fri. 6:30 a.m.

The Mummy’s Shroud (1967) ★ Andre Morell, John Phillips. An ancient Egyptian curse settles upon the doomed members of an early 20th-century archaeological expedition. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Fri. 12:15 p.m.

My Bloody Valentine (1981) ★★ Paul Kelman, Lori Hallier. Friends defy the rules of a legendary murderer and discover he is real when they start celebrating Valentine’s Day. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Tues. 11:35 a.m.

My Cousin Vinny (1992) ★★★ Joe Pesci, Marisa Tomei. A wise-guy Brooklyn lawyer and his motormouth girlfriend go to Alabama to defend his innocent cousin for murder. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Encore Fri. 12:46 p.m. Encore Fri. 9 p.m. Encore Sat. 10 a.m.

My Daughter Is Missing (2017) Miranda Raison, Emmett J. Scanlan. A cyber security expert uses every tool at her disposal to save her kidnapped daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. Lifetime Sun. Noon

My Husband’s Secret Wife (2018) Helena Mattsson, Josh Kelly. A recently married woman learns that her husband has another wife. Devastated, she decides to inform the other woman of her husband’s deceit. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 2:04 a.m.

My Left Foot (1989) ★★★ Daniel Day-Lewis, Ray McAnally. Born with cerebral palsy, Irish Christy Brown uses an unafflicted foot to paint and write. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Cinemax Wed. 6:40 a.m.

My Little Pony: The Movie (2017) ★★ Voices of Emily Blunt, Kristin Chenoweth. Animated. Twilight Sparkle, Applejack, Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy and Rarity embark on an epic journey to save Ponyville from a dark force. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Mon. 5:40 a.m.

My Secret Valentine (2018) Lacey Chabert, Andrew Walker. A young woman takes advice from the chalkboard notes that her mysterious tenant leaves when a slick sales rep arrives with plans to buy her family’s prized winery. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Wed. 8 p.m.

My Stepfather’s Secret (2019) Vanessa Marcil, Eddie McClintock. College student Bailey returns home for the summer and is alarmed by her mother’s plans to wed her new boyfriend, Hugo, immediately. Now, with a rushed wedding looming on the horizon, Bailey learns some unsettling details about Hugo’s background. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 8 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 12:01 p.m.

Mystery Woman: In the Shadows (2007) ★★★ Kellie Martin, Clarence Williams III. Amateur sleuth Samantha Kinsey is thrust into the world of espionage while searching for a KGB double agent. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 5 p.m.

Mystery Woman: Mystery Weekend (2005) ★★ Kellie Martin, Clarence Williams III. An amateur sleuth puts her skills to the test when an attempted murder takes place in her bookstore. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 5 p.m.

Mystery Woman: Oh Baby (2006) ★ Kellie Martin, Clarence Williams III. A couple goes on the run when they are accused of a murder and leave their baby on Samantha’s doorstep. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 5 p.m.

Mystery Woman: Redemption (2005) ★★ Kellie Martin, Clarence Williams III. An amateur sleuth searches for clues in the murder of a visitor at a bookstore. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 5 p.m.

Mystery Woman: Wild West Mystery (2006) Kellie Martin, Clarence Williams III. Samantha investigates the murder of a cowboy in Clint Taylor’s traveling Wild West show. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 5 p.m.

Mystery, Alaska (1999) ★★ Russell Crowe, Hank Azaria. The National Hockey League sends the New York Rangers to play a legendary local team in an isolated Alaskan town. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Cinemax Mon. 12:20 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 7:05 a.m.

Mystic Pizza (1988) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Annabeth Gish. Three teenage girls come of age one summer working in a pizza parlor in Mystic, Conn. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Ovation Sun. 11:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. Noon

N

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) ★★★ Leslie Nielsen, George Kennedy. A blundering Los Angeles detective and his boss foil a plan to assassinate Queen Elizabeth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. TMC Wed. 11:30 a.m. TMC Thur. 5:30 a.m.

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear (1991) ★★ Leslie Nielsen, Priscilla Presley. Frank and Ed of ``Police Squad’’ blunder through another case, an energy-related plot in Washington, D.C. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. TMC Mon. 9:30 a.m.

Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase (2019) ★★ Sophia Lillis, Linda Lavin. Modern, smart, and independent, Nancy Drew reluctantly befriends Helen, the local mean girl, and together they investigate the haunting of Twin Elms. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. HBO Sat. 11:45 a.m.

The Nanny Is Watching (2018) Talya Carroll, Adam Huber. Following a break-in, Scott and Mara decide to install a deluxe home security system and give their new nanny all of the pass codes. With the codes, the nanny torments the couple by controlling the smart home’s system from her laptop. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 11:03 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) ★★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Griswolds spend the holiday in a garish way, especially when a country cousin pulls up in an RV. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Sundance Sun. 10 p.m. Sundance Mon. 3:45 p.m. BBC America Sat. 8:30 a.m. BBC America Sat. 2:45 p.m.

National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985) ★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Chicago Griswolds win a grand tour and head for the Old World to soak up culture. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. Sundance Sun. 6 p.m. BBC America Sat. 6:30 a.m. BBC America Sat. 12:45 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Griswolds and family head by station wagon for the California fun park Walley World. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1:45 p.m. BBC America Sat. 10:45 a.m. BBC America Sat. 5 p.m.

National Security (2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Steve Zahn. Two Los Angeles security guards try to stop a criminal mastermind and his gang of robbers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. BET Sun. 5:30 p.m.

National Treasure (2004) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Diane Kruger. An adventurer must steal the Declaration of Independence and use its hidden map to find a legendary fortune. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. E Wed. 8 p.m. E Wed. 11 p.m.

National Treasure: Book of Secrets (2007) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Jon Voight. A page from the diary of John Wilkes Booth implicates Ben Gates’ great-great grandfather as a major conspirator in the assassination of President Lincoln. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. A Sun. 8 p.m. A Mon. 1:03 a.m.

El navegante (2000) Manuel Ojeda, El Puma de Sinaloa. Un presidente municipal contrata a un famoso pistolero para que mate a su odiado rival Mariano Rivas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Sun. 5 p.m.

Ned Kelly (2003) ★★★ Heath Ledger, Orlando Bloom. In 19th-century Australia, the son of Irish immigrants becomes a folk hero while leading his outlaw gang on a series of daring bank robberies. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Encore Tues. 8:51 a.m. Encore Wed. 12:57 p.m.

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (2016) ★★ Seth Rogen, Zac Efron. A man, his pregnant wife and their former neighbor clash with wild and rebellious sorority sisters. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. FXX Tues. 4 p.m. FXX Wed. 1 p.m.

Next Friday (2000) ★★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. To avoid being beaten up, a young man goes to live with his uncle, who just won the lottery. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. MTV Sat. 3 p.m. MTV Sat. 9 p.m.

The Next Three Days (2010) ★★ Russell Crowe, Elizabeth Banks. A man fails in his attempts to establish his wife’s innocence of murder, and she has no appeals left, so he hatches an elaborate plan to break her out of prison. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. EPIX Sun. 2:50 p.m.

Night School (2018) ★★ Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish. A salesman’s life takes an unexpected turn when he accidentally blows up his place of employment. Forced to attend night school to get his GED, he must now deal with a group of misfit students and a feisty teacher who doesn’t think he’s too bright. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. HBO Thur. 11 a.m. HBO Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Nightcrawler (2014) ★★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Rene Russo. A freelance cameraman goes to increasingly greater lengths to get shots of the most-lurid and disturbing crimes on the dark streets of Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. TMC Tues. 10:30 p.m.

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010) ★★ Jackie Earle Haley, Rooney Mara. Teens struggle to stay awake when a razor-gloved killer invades their dreams. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. HBO Mon. 3:50 a.m.

Nobody’s Fool (2018) ★ Tiffany Haddish, Tika Sumpter. Wild child Tanya looks to her buttoned-up, by-the-book sister Danica to help her get back on her feet. As these polar opposites collide, Tanya soon discovers that Danica’s picture-perfect life and boyfriend may not be what they seem. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Mon. 2:20 p.m.

Nossa Chape (2018) Filmmakers Jeff Zimbalist and Michael Zimbalist track the rebuilding of the Chapecoense football club in Brazil after an airplane carrying the team crashes on Nov. 28, 2016, and left all but three of the players dead. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. FS1 Sun. 11 a.m.

Notting Hill (1999) ★★ Julia Roberts, Hugh Grant. A man’s life changes when an international star walks into his bookshop. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. HBO Thur. 5:55 p.m.

O

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Ocean’s 8 (2018) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett. Criminal mastermind Debbie Ocean and seven other female thieves try to pull off the heist of the century at New York’s annual Met Gala. Their target -- a necklace that’s worth more than $150 million. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Fri. 8 p.m.

The Odd Life of Timothy Green (2012) ★★ Jennifer Garner, Joel Edgerton. A boy magically appears on the doorstep of a childless couple who desperately want a family but are unable to conceive. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Sun. 5:01 a.m.

Old School (2003) ★★ Luke Wilson, Will Ferrell. Three friends try to recapture the fun of their college years by starting their own off-campus fraternity. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Paramount Thur. 1:05 a.m.

Once a Thief (1965) ★★ Alain Delon, Ann-Margret. An ex-convict with a wife and daughter joins a platinum theft, hounded by a San Francisco policeman. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Tues. 10 a.m.

Once Upon a Time in Mexico (2003) ★★ Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek. A corrupt CIA agent recruits a tormented gunman to stop conspirators from assassinating the president of Mexico. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Sundance Sun. 1 a.m.

One Winter Proposal (2019) Jack Turner, Taylor Cole. Old flames reignite and current flames burn brighter when a foursome returns to the ski lodge where they first found romance. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 6 p.m.

One Winter Weekend (2018) Taylor Cole, Jack Turner. Burned out on dating, Cara, a magazine writer, decides to go on a dating detox. She plans a ski getaway with her best friend, but the resort mistakenly double-books them with two eligible men, including Ben, an entrepreneur. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 2 p.m.

Only the Brave (2017) ★★★ Josh Brolin, Miles Teller. The Granite Mountain Hotshots become one of the most elite firefighting teams in the country. Watching over lives, homes and everything people hold dear, they forge a unique brotherhood that comes into focus with one fateful fire in Yarnell, Ariz. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. Starz Mon. 2:26 a.m. Starz Mon. 11:58 a.m.

Open Water (2003) ★★★ Blanchard Ryan, Daniel Travis. Scuba divers struggle to survive in shark-infested waters after their tour boat accidentally leaves them behind. (R) 1 hr. 19 mins. EPIX Sat. 5:35 a.m.

Operation Odessa (2018) In the early 1990s, three friends set out to hustle the Russian mob, the Cali cartel and the DEA for the score of a lifetime. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Tues. 2:35 p.m.

Operation: Endgame (2010) ★★ Joe Anderson, Rob Corddry. After a rogue agent kills their boss, rival spies kill one another on sight while searching for an escape route from their underground headquarters. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. FX Wed. 7 a.m.

The Organization (1971) ★★ Sidney Poitier, Barbara McNair. Police detective Mr. Tibbs works with vigilantes to bust a San Francisco heroin ring. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

The Other Woman (2014) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Leslie Mann. A wife and two mistresses join forces to take revenge on the suave cad who betrayed all of them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. FXX Sun. 9:30 a.m.

The Others (2001) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, Christopher Eccleston. A devout woman with two sunlight-sensitive children believes ghosts inhabit her darkened island mansion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Encore Mon. 5:11 p.m.

Our Family Wedding (2010) ★ America Ferrera, Forest Whitaker. Insults fly and tension runs high when two highly competitive men wreak havoc with their children’s wedding plans. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Audience Sun. 9 a.m. Audience Sun. Noon Audience Sun. 5 p.m. Audience Mon. 2 p.m. Audience Wed. 12:30 p.m. Audience Wed. 5 p.m. Audience Wed. 9 p.m.

Our House (2018) Thomas Mann, Nicola Peltz. A science wiz creates a machine that can bring back dead loved ones, which seems like a great idea -- until the wrong spirits are unleashed. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Fri. 7:30 a.m.

Out of Sight (1998) ★★★ George Clooney, Jennifer Lopez. The mutual attraction between a federal marshal and an escaped convict interferes with their goals. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Tues. 2:55 a.m.

The Out-of-Towners (1999) ★★ Steve Martin, Goldie Hawn. An Ohio couple reinvigorate their passionless marriage during a bizarre 24 hours in New York City. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Starz Fri. 5:29 a.m.

Outbreak (1995) ★★ Dustin Hoffman, Rene Russo. An Army doctor fights the spread of a deadly virus brought into the United States by an African monkey. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. BBC America Thur. 2:30 p.m. BBC America Fri. 9:30 a.m.

The Outlaw (1943) ★★ Jane Russell, Jack Buetel. Billy the Kid, Doc Holliday and Pat Garrett hang out with a hussy. (G) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Sat. 9 a.m.

Overboard (2018) ★★ Eugenio Derbez, Anna Faris. Kate is a single, working-class mother of three who’s fired by a selfish, spoiled and wealthy Mexican playboy named Leonardo. When Leonardo falls off his yacht and wakes up with amnesia, Kate seeks payback by convincing him that they’re married. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. EPIX Mon. 6:05 p.m.

Overboard (1987) ★★ Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell. A yachtsman’s wife falls overboard, forgets who she is and becomes an Oregon carpenter’s mate. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. CMT Thur. 7 p.m. CMT Fri. Noon CMT Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Overlord (2018) ★★★ Jovan Adepo, Wyatt Russell. Paratroopers drop behind enemy lines to penetrate a fortified church and destroy a Nazi transmitter. Making their way to an underground lab, the soldiers stumble upon a sinister experiment that forces them into a battle against an army of the undead. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Sun. 9:35 a.m.

P

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Pacific Heights (1990) ★★★ Melanie Griffith, Matthew Modine. San Francisco yuppies restore a costly Victorian, then rent a studio to a landlord’s nightmare. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Wed. 12:05 p.m.

Pacific Rim Uprising (2018) ★★ John Boyega, Scott Eastwood. Rebellious pilot Jake Pentecost and his estranged sister must lead a brave new generation of fighters against otherworldly monsters that want to destroy humanity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Tues. 2:45 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 8 p.m.

The Palm Beach Story (1942) ★★★★ Claudette Colbert, Joel McCrea. An inventor’s wife meets some sporting millionaires on a train to Florida. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Sun. 8:45 a.m.

The Parent Trap (1998) ★★★ Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid. An 11-year-old meets her California twin, and they plot to reunite their divorced parents. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. E Tues. 8 p.m. E Wed. 4 p.m.

Paris Can Wait (2016) ★★ Diane Lane, Arnaud Viard. While taking a road trip through France, the wife of a Hollywood producer must fend off advances from her husband’s colleague. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Lifetime Mon. 8 p.m. Lifetime Tues. 12:01 p.m.

Paris, Wine & Romance (2019) Jen Lilley, Dan Jeannotte. Needing to win some accolades for her masterfully made pinots, a winemaker from Oregon travels to Paris to compete in a major wine competition. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 8 p.m.

Parnell (1937) ★★ Clark Gable, Myrna Loy. Irish politician Charles Stewart Parnell has a ruinous Victorian affair with a married woman. (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins. TCM Thur. 6:45 a.m.

The Party (2017) ★★★ Patricia Clarkson, Bruno Ganz. Janet hosts an intimate gathering of friends in her London home to celebrate her political ascension. As Janet’s husband provokes a series of revelations, a night that began with champagne soon ends up with arguments, shouting and a pointed gun. (R) 1 hr. 11 mins. EPIX Mon. 7:20 a.m.

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 (2015) ★ Kevin James, Raini Rodriguez. Paul Blart takes his teenage daughter with him to Las Vegas for a security-guard expo. While there, he stumbles upon a heist and must single-handedly apprehend the crooks. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. FXX Mon. Noon

Pearl Harbor (2001) ★★ Ben Affleck, Josh Hartnett. Two pilots and lifelong friends fall for the same woman, but must put aside their differences when the Japanese attack their naval base on Dec. 7, 1941. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 3 mins. AMC Sat. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. 11 p.m. Showtime Sun. 5 a.m.

Penelope (1966) ★★★ Natalie Wood, Ian Bannen. A woman disguised as a little old lady robs her husband’s bank, then tells her analyst. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Tues. 6:45 a.m.

Peppermint (2018) ★ Jennifer Garner, John Gallagher Jr. Riley awakens from a coma after surviving a brutal attack that killed her husband and daughter. When the system shields the murderers from justice, Riley transforms herself into an urban guerrilla to deliver her own personal brand of punishment. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Fri. 7:15 p.m.

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010) ★★ Logan Lerman, Brandon T. Jackson. After learning he is the son of Poseidon, a youth must prevent a war among the gods and rescue his mother from Hades, king of the underworld. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. Disney XD Sat. 7:01 p.m.

The Perfect Bride: Wedding Bells (2018) Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith. After their wedding venue reserves the wrong date, Nick and Molly have six weeks to plan the wedding of their dreams. Things get even more complicated when Steven, who once left Molly at the altar, comes back into her life with a business offer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. Noon

Perfect Match (2015) Danica McKellar, Paul Greene. Forced to work together, two wedding planners learn that opposites can produce the most unexpected results. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 2 p.m.

The Perfect Score (2004) ★★ Erika Christensen, Chris Evans. High-school students conspire to steal the answers to their upcoming SATs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Fri. 7:40 a.m.

The Perfect Soulmate (2017) Cassandra Scerbo, Alex Paxton-Beesley. An isolated poet becomes desperate to escape her controlling, abusive husband. She befriends a devoted fan, unwittingly inviting another dangerous person into her life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 10:33 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 2:34 a.m.

The Perfect Storm (2000) ★★★ George Clooney, Mark Wahlberg. At sea in October 1991, the crewmen of the Andrea Gail encounter a storm with hurricane-strength winds and 100-foot waves. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. WGN America Sat. 8 p.m.

Pete’s Dragon (2016) ★★★ Bryce Dallas Howard, Oakes Fegley. Live action/animated. A forest ranger meets a 10-year-old orphan who claims he lives in the woods with a giant, friendly dragon. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. Freeform Sat. 12:10 p.m.

Piranha (1978) ★★ Bradford Dillman, Heather Menzies. Two people unwittingly free a mad military scientist’s mutant fish near a summer camp and resort lake. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Fri. 6:05 a.m.

Piranha (2010) ★★ Elisabeth Shue, Adam Scott. Spring break turns gory at a popular waterside resort, where hundreds of prehistoric man-eating fish have come to dine on hapless humans. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. TMC Tues. 1:10 a.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007) ★★ Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom. While the Flying Dutchman ghost ship wreaks havoc on the Seven Seas, Will, Elizabeth and Barbossa unite to save Jack Sparrow from Davy Jones’ locker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 48 mins. Freeform Thur. 3 p.m. Freeform Fri. Noon

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006) ★★ Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom. Capt. Jack Sparrow must find a way to avoid the clutches of ghostly pirate Davy Jones and his crew or be damned for all eternity. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 31 mins. Freeform Wed. 3:30 p.m. Freeform Thur. Noon

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) ★★ Johnny Depp, Penélope Cruz. Capt. Jack Sparrow encounters a woman from his past, who forces him to go aboard Blackbeard’s ship on a quest to find the legendary Fountain of Youth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Freeform Fri. 3:30 p.m. Freeform Sat. 7 a.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Geoffrey Rush. A swashbuckler must rescue a governor’s daughter from a pirate and his mates, who turn into skeletons by moonlight. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. Freeform Tues. 3:30 p.m. Freeform Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Pistol Whipped (2008) ★ Steven Seagal, Lance Henriksen. Un hombre misterioso ofrece pagar las deudas de juego de un expolicía a cambio de un contrato de asesinato. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 6:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 9 p.m.

Pitch Perfect 3 (2017) ★★ Anna Kendrick, Hailee Steinfeld. After the highs of winning the world championships, the Bellas find themselves split apart. But when they get the chance to reunite for an overseas USO tour, this group of awesome nerds will come together to make some music one last time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Tues. 4:40 p.m.

Planet of the Apes (1968) ★★★★ Charlton Heston, Roddy McDowall. An astronaut and his team crash on a world ruled by intelligent, talking simians who treat humans like animals. (G) 1 hr. 52 mins. IFC Sun. 6:30 a.m. IFC Mon. 3 a.m.

Plaquemines (2016) Donna DuPlantier, Oscar Gale. A father and son navigate life in the fishing culture of Plaquemines Parish, La. (NR) 28 mins. Cinemax Thur. 5:40 a.m.

Police Academy (1984) ★★ Steve Guttenberg, Kim Cattrall. The new mayor’s policy puts badges on misfits: one has a police record; another does vocal sound effects. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. IFC Sat. 1:15 p.m.

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment (1985) ★★ Steve Guttenberg, Michael Winslow. The zany graduates attempt to stop rampant acts of vandalism when they take to the meanest beat on the streets. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. IFC Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Post Grad (2009) ★★ Alexis Bledel, Zach Gilford. An optimistic graduate gets a rude awakening when she fails to find a job and must move back in with her eccentric family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. Audience Thur. 5 p.m. Audience Thur. 8:30 p.m. Audience Fri. 1 a.m.

The Prestige (2006) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Christian Bale. After an illusion goes tragically wrong, two 19th-century magicians engage in a bitter and potentially deadly rivalry. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Cinemax Thur. 8 p.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Richard Gere, Julia Roberts. A corporate raider pays a gorgeous hooker to be his escort for a business week in Beverly Hills. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. TNT Mon. 5:30 p.m. TNT Mon. 10:30 p.m.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (2010) ★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Gemma Arterton. A prince and princess confront dark forces as they attempt to safeguard an ancient dagger that can reverse time and allow its possessor to rule the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Starz Mon. 8:20 a.m. Starz Sat. 6:02 p.m.

Project Almanac (2015) ★★ Jonny Weston, Sofia Black-D’Elia. A high-school science nerd and his friends build a time machine, but their joy is short-lived when they discover the ripple effects of its use. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. FX Wed. 2 p.m. FX Thur. 9:30 a.m.

Proud Mary (2018) ★ Taraji P. Henson, Billy Brown. Mary is a professional assassin who works for a ruthless gangster and his organized crime family in Boston. Her desire to save a 12-year-old boy from the streets soon causes an all-out turf war that forces her to take down whoever stands in her way. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Starz Wed. 10:36 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson. Two hit men, a boxer, a crime boss and others meet their fates over the course of two days. (R) 2 hrs. 33 mins. AMC Mon. 3 p.m. AMC Tues. 11 a.m.

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006) ★★★ Will Smith, Jaden Christopher Syre Smith. A single father and his young son endure many hardships as the father struggles to provide a better future for both of them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. TMC Tues. 8 a.m. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Push (2009) ★ Chris Evans, Dakota Fanning. A 13-year-old clairvoyant and the son of a murdered assassin join forces against a covert government agency that dabbles in psychic drugs and warfare. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Syfy Sun. 11 a.m. Syfy Mon. 2:43 a.m.

Pushing Tin (1999) ★★ John Cusack, Billy Bob Thornton. Two air traffic controllers who thrive on living dangerously compete to outdo each other on several levels. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Cinemax Thur. 6:05 a.m.

Puss in Boots (2011) ★★★ Voices of Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek. Animated. The notorious cat has the adventure of nine lifetimes when he joins forces with Humpty Dumpty and Kitty Softpaws to steal the goose that lays the golden eggs. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. HBO Sat. 7:29 a.m.

Q

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Q Ball (2019) The inmates on the San Quentin Warriors basketball team search for redemption from their troubled pasts. In a place where freedom is taken away, the game provides a path forward. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. FS1 Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Que Viva Tepito (1981) Carmen Salinas, Manuel Ojeda. La muerte de una anciana afecta la vida de todos los habitantes del conocido barrio de Tepito. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. KWHY Mon. Noon

The Quick and the Dead (1995) ★★ Sharon Stone, Gene Hackman. A cowgirl enters a quick-draw contest to get revenge on an outlaw in a town called Redemption. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Showtime Tues. 7:45 a.m.

Quicksand (1950) ★★ Mickey Rooney, Jeanne Cagney. A garage mechanic robs the till for a date with a gold digger, then sinks even lower. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. TCM Mon. 12:30 p.m.

A Quiet Place (2018) ★★★ Emily Blunt, John Krasinski. A family must live in silence to avoid mysterious creatures that hunt by sound. Knowing that even the slightest whisper or footstep can bring death, a couple protect their children while desperately searching for a way to fight back. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Sun. 5:05 p.m.

R

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Racket (1928) ★★★ Thomas Meighan, Marie Prevost. Silent. Complications arise when a police captain tries to bring a powerful bootlegger to justice. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Sun. 9:15 p.m.

Radio (2003) ★★ Cuba Gooding Jr., Ed Harris. A high-school football coach becomes a mentor to a mentally impaired young man in 1970s South Carolina. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. Showtime Fri. 4:15 a.m.

Raging Bull (1980) ★★★★ Robert De Niro, Cathy Moriarty. The violent nature of prizefighter Jake LaMotta leads first to a boxing championship, then to a downward spiral of self-destruction. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TCM Wed. 9:30 p.m.

Rain Man (1988) ★★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Tom Cruise. A wheeler-dealer meets his brother, an institutionalized autistic-savant, heir to $3 million. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Ovation Wed. 4 p.m. TCM Wed. 5 p.m. Ovation Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Rambo (2008) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Julie Benz. John Rambo calls upon his long-buried but lethal skills to rescue a missionary and her comrades from the Burmese army. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Showtime Thur. 12:05 p.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Loner Rambo leaves a Buddhist monastery to free his Green Beret mentor from Soviets in Afghanistan. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. IFC Wed. 3:45 a.m. IFC Wed. 10 a.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. A former Green Beret goes on a reconnaissance mission to spring MIAs from a Viet Cong prison. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. IFC Wed. 1:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 12:15 p.m.

Rango (2011) ★★★ Voices of Johnny Depp, Isla Fisher. Animated. In the grip of an identity crisis, a sheltered chameleon accidentally winds up as the sheriff of a frontier town. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Sat. 8:25 a.m.

Ransom for a Dead Man (1971) ★★ Peter Falk, Lee Grant. Lt. Columbo outwits a lawyer who has killed her husband but made it look like a kidnapping. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 7 a.m.

Real Genius (1985) ★★ Val Kilmer, Gabe Jarret. Tech-school prodigies learn their laser project is actually a death beam funded by the military. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. Sundance Mon. 2:15 a.m.

La rebelión de los colgados (1954) Pedro Armendáriz, Ariadne Welter. Las injusticias sufridas por los trabajadores de una granja ubicada en la selva chiapaneca, en 1910. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. KWHY Tues. 8 p.m.

Red (2010) ★★ Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman. Retired CIA agents reassemble for survival after the agency sends assassins to silence them and the secrets they carry. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Syfy Fri. 7:33 p.m. Syfy Sat. 4 p.m.

Red 2 (2013) ★★ Bruce Willis, John Malkovich. Former CIA black-ops agent Frank Moses and his team battle assassins, terrorists and power-hungry government officials as they try to retrieve a lethal device that could change the balance of world power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Syfy Sat. 6:30 p.m.

The Remains of the Day (1993) ★★★ Anthony Hopkins, Emma Thompson. An English butler’s devotion to service keeps him from the housekeeper he loves in 1930s England. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. KVCR Wed. 8 p.m. KVCR Sat. 9:15 p.m.

Remittance (2018) Maritte Lee Go, Sean Michael Smith. A Filipino maid takes a job in Singapore to support her family back home. (NR) 10 mins. Cinemax Sun. 5:59 a.m.

The Replacements (2000) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Gene Hackman. A football coach and his team’s owner recruit a ragtag band of has-beens and wannabes after failed negotiations lead to a strike. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TRU Sun. 10 a.m.

Replicas (2018) ★ Keanu Reeves, Thomas Middleditch. A brilliant neuroscientist secretly tries to clone and create replicas of his family after a tragic car crash. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Tues. 12:15 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 10:15 p.m.

Requiem for a Dream (2000) ★★★ Ellen Burstyn, Jared Leto. A middle-aged woman gets an invitation to be on her favorite game show, as her son starts selling cocaine and becomes an addict. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Thur. 1:40 a.m.

Rescuing Madison (2014) Alona Tal, Ethan Peck. Sparks fly between a singer and the handsome firefighter who saved her life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. Noon Hallmark Wed. 10 p.m.

Reservoir Dogs (1992) ★★★ Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth. Thieves ponder the identity of the traitor in their midst in the violent aftermath of a failed jewelry heist. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Showtime Thur. 11 p.m.

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012) ★★ Milla Jovovich, Michelle Rodriguez. New allies and old friends aid Alice in her worldwide search for those responsible for the T-virus outbreak that continues to turn humans into flesh-eating zombies. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Syfy Mon. 4 p.m. Syfy Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Revenge (1990) ★★ Kevin Costner, Anthony Quinn. Caught with the wife of his Mexican host, then left for dead, a former Navy jet pilot recovers to take revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TMC Sun. 5:55 p.m. TMC Wed. 1 p.m. TMC Sat. Noon

Revenge of the Nerds (1984) ★★ Robert Carradine, Anthony Edwards. College freshmen Skolnick and Gilbert form their own fraternity for computer-whiz misfits. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. IFC Thur. 12:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise (1987) ★★ Robert Carradine, Curtis Armstrong. Skolnick, Poindexter and Booger attend a big fraternity convention in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. IFC Thur. 2:30 a.m. IFC Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Revenge of the Nerds III: The Next Generation (1992) ★★ Robert Carradine, Ted McGinley. Skolnick and fellow alumni help their nerd fraternity block a power play at the old alma mater. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. IFC Thur. 4:30 a.m. IFC Thur. 8:30 a.m.

Revenge of the Nerds IV: Nerds in Love (1994) ★★ Robert Carradine, Curtis Armstrong. Skolnick and his fellow nerds plan a bachelor party for Booger whose future in-laws disapprove. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. IFC Thur. 6:30 a.m.

Reversal of Fortune (1990) ★★★ Glenn Close, Jeremy Irons. Harvard’s Alan Dershowitz defends Claus von Bulow for trying to kill his wife, Sunny. (R) 2 hrs. Cinemax Thur. 4:25 p.m.

Ride (2018) Bella Thorne, Jessie T. Usher. Struggling actor James pays his bills by driving for a ride-sharing service in Los Angeles. His night soon takes a shocking turn when Bruno, armed with a gun, takes James and a woman on a terrifying, white-knuckle trip that spirals out of control. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. Starz Sun. 12:33 p.m.

Riders to the Stars (1954) ★★ William Lundigan, Herbert Marshall. A team of astronauts is assembled to bring a meteor back to Earth from the depths of outer space. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Sun. 12:45 p.m.

The Ring Two (2005) ★★ Naomi Watts, Simon Baker. A female journalist must prevent evil Samara from taking possession of her son’s soul. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Wed. 4:15 a.m.

Rio 2 (2014) ★★ Voices of Anne Hathaway, Jesse Eisenberg. Animated. Blu, Jewel and their three children leave the comfort of the city and travel to the Amazon jungle to learn how to live as wild birds. (G) 1 hr. 41 mins. FX Fri. Noon FX Sat. 9:30 a.m.

The Ritchie Blackmore Story (2015) Narrated by Ed Eales White. The influential, genre-defining career of Ritchie Blackmore, one of guitar’s all-time greats. (NR) 2 hrs. 14 mins. AXS Fri. 7 a.m.

Road House (1989) ★★ Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch. Hired to tame a rowdy Missouri bar, a Ph.D. bouncer romances a doctor and tames the whole town. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. AMC Sun. 5:25 p.m. IFC Sat. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 10:45 p.m.

Road to Perdition (2002) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Paul Newman. Accompanied by his eldest son, a Depression-era mob enforcer seeks revenge after the rest of his family are murdered by his employer’s jealous son. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. AMC Wed. 1:05 a.m.

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991) ★★ Kevin Costner, Morgan Freeman. The archer and his Moorish sidekick join Sherwood Forest outlaws against the sheriff of Nottingham, who covets Maid Marian. (NR) 2 hrs. 28 mins. Ovation Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) ★★★ Felicity Jones, Diego Luna. Recruited by the Rebel Alliance, Jyn Erso joins forces with a spy and other resistance fighters to steal the Empire’s plans for the most powerful weapon in the galaxy, the Death Star. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. TNT Thur. 3 p.m.

Role Models (2008) ★★★ Seann William Scott, Paul Rudd. Forced to join a mentorship program, two irresponsible men must help a pair of impressionable boys navigate the troubled waters of youth. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Starz Tues. 5:11 a.m. Starz Tues. 4:15 p.m.

Roman J. Israel, Esq. (2017) ★★ Denzel Washington, Colin Farrell. Roman J. Israel is an idealistic defense attorney who joins another law firm after the death of his boss and mentor. Israel’s legacy of activism soon gets put to the test when he takes on the case of Langston Bailey, a young man accused of murder. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Encore Mon. 4:12 a.m. Encore Thur. 5:49 a.m. Encore Thur. 5 p.m.

Rome in Love (2019) Italia Ricci, Vincent Riotta. An actress’s dreams come true when she lands the lead role in a remake of ``Roman Holiday.’' (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 10 p.m.

Ronin (1998) ★★ Robert De Niro, Jean Reno. An Irish ringleader organizes an international team of hired guns to retrieve a briefcase from criminals. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. TMC Tues. 5:55 p.m. TMC Fri. 11 a.m.

Rose Marie (1936) ★★★ Jeanette MacDonald, Nelson Eddy. An opera star falls in love with the Canadian Mountie searching for her fugitive brother. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Sun. 3 a.m.

Rounders (1998) ★★ Matt Damon, Edward Norton. The release of his debt-ridden pal from jail spurs a law student to resume high-stakes gambling. (R) 2 hrs. TMC Sun. 8:30 a.m. TMC Thur. 2 p.m.

A Royal Winter (2017) Merritt Patterson, Jack Donnelly. A woman flees to Europe for some soul searching and meets a handsome playboy prince who exposes her to a world she has never before known. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 10 p.m.

Royally Ever After (2018) Fiona Gubelmann, Torrance Coombs. A teacher learns that her boyfriend is actually the prince of a small country called St. Ives. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. Noon

Rules of Engagement (2000) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Samuel L. Jackson. A decorated career Marine, about to stand trial for a botched rescue mission, asks an old friend to defend him. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. EPIX Thur. 1:45 p.m.

Runaway Bride (1999) ★★ Julia Roberts, Richard Gere. A New York reporter travels to Maryland to profile a woman who left three bridegrooms at the altar. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. Sundance Fri. 1 a.m. Sundance Fri. 1:30 p.m.

The Rundown (2003) ★★★ The Rock, Seann William Scott. Before his retirement, a bounty hunter must locate his boss’ son, who is searching for a priceless artifact in the Amazon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Mon. 3:30 p.m. HBO Thur. 7:25 a.m.

The Running Man (1987) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Conchita Alonso. A police-state scapegoat must play a TV host’s deadly game show for the 21st-century masses. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Encore Sat. 8:17 p.m.

Rush (2013) ★★★ Chris Hemsworth, Daniel Brühl. Charismatic Englishman James Hunt and Austrian perfectionist Niki Lauda burn up the 1970s Formula 1 racing scene and share an intense rivalry on the track. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. IFC Sat. 3 a.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. Two detectives battle a Hong Kong gangster and his henchmen after a bombing at the U.S. Embassy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. HBO Sun. 2:15 p.m. HBO Thur. 8 p.m.

Rust Creek (2018) Hermione Corfield, Jay Paulson. A wrong turn leaves a college student stranded in the wintry woods, where she aligns with an enigmatic loner to survive the elements -- and the outlaws pursuing her. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Showtime Wed. 10 a.m.

S

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

A Sablazo Limpio (1958) Viruta, Lucho Gatica. Un representante real va a un pueblo para ver al gobernador y se enamora de su hija. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Mon. 9 a.m.

San Andreas (2015) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Carla Gugino. When the San Andreas fault triggers a magnitude 9 earthquake, a search-and-rescue helicopter pilot must navigate the destruction from Los Angeles to San Francisco to bring his estranged wife and daughter to safety. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TBS Fri. 9:30 p.m.

The Sandlot (1993) ★★ Thomas Guiry, Mike Vitar. The best baseball player in the neighborhood helps a new kid with his clumsy ball-handling. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. CMT Mon. 11 p.m. CMT Tues. 1:30 a.m.

Save the Last Dance (2001) ★★ Julia Stiles, Sean Patrick Thomas. A white teenager moves to Chicago after her mother’s death and falls for a black student who shares her love of dance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. VH1 Fri. 5:20 p.m.

Saving Mr. Banks (2013) ★★★ Emma Thompson, Tom Hanks. Walt Disney pulls out all the stops to get the movie rights to ``Mary Poppins’’ from its prickly author, P.L. Travers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Encore Wed. 5 p.m. Encore Thur. 11:48 a.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Edward Burns. A World War II captain and his squad risk all to locate and send home a soldier whose three brothers died in combat. (R) 2 hrs. 49 mins. BBC America Sun. 6:45 a.m.

Scarface (1983) ★★★ Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer. A Cuban immigrant from Castro’s jails cuts a violent path of destruction on his way to the top of Miami’s drug trade. (R) 2 hrs. 50 mins. Starz Wed. 7:47 a.m.

Scooby-Doo! and the Samurai Sword (2009) ★★ Voices of Frank Welker, Casey Kasem. Animated. While in Tokyo for a martial arts tournament, Scooby, Shaggy and the rest of the gang are confronted by the Black Samurai, an evil spirit who was vanquished in ancient Japan but has been mysteriously resurrected. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TOON Fri. 9 a.m.

Scream 2 (1997) ★★★ David Arquette, Neve Campbell. A masked killer continues to pursue a California student and her friends at an Ohio college. (R) 2 hrs. Starz Wed. 3:14 a.m.

Searching (2018) ★★★ John Cho, Debra Messing. David Kim becomes desperate when his 16-year-old daughter Margot disappears and an immediate police investigation leads nowhere. He soon uses Margot’s laptop to contact her friends and look at photos and videos for any clues to her whereabouts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Sat. 1:15 a.m.

Season for Love (2018) Autumn Reeser, Marc Blucas. At her daughter’s urging, a woman signs up for her town’s annual barbecue competition, where she runs into her high school sweetheart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 6 p.m.

Secondhand Hearts (2017) Ben Isaacs, Mallory Corinne. A photographer discovers that the woman he fell in love with while on a trip to Japan is his girlfriend’s older sister. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Tues. 6:15 a.m. TMC Fri. 9:20 a.m.

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013) ★★ Ben Stiller, Kristen Wiig. Walter Mitty develops photos for a magazine but escapes the tedium through heroic daydreams. When Walter gets a chance for a real adventure, he may just build a relationship with a co-worker named Cheryl. (PG) 1 hr. 54 mins. FXX Tues. 11 a.m. FXX Wed. 8 a.m.

Serene Siam (1937) Narrated by James A. FitzPatrick. A tour of Bangkok. (NR) TCM Sat. 5:17 a.m.

7 Days in Entebbe (2018) ★★ Daniel Brühl, Rosamund Pike. Israeli soldiers embark on a mission to rescue more than 240 hostages from an airport in Entebbe, Uganda, in the summer of 1976. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Mon. 6:10 a.m.

Seventh Son (2014) ★★ Jeff Bridges, Julianne Moore. A supernatural champion has little time to train a new apprentice for a battle against a malevolent and vengeful witch. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Fri. 2:30 a.m.

Shadows of the Dead (2016) Kennedy Tucker, Thomas Miguel Ruff. A creature that lives in the shadows single-mindedly hunts down a group of teenagers. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Mon. 8 a.m. Syfy Tues. 2:04 a.m.

Shaft (2000) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Vanessa L. Williams. A detective and a narcotics cop track a sociopath out to kill a woman who can testify that he committed murder. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. BET Wed. 9:03 p.m. BET Thur. 6:30 p.m.

The Shallows (2016) ★★ Blake Lively, Óscar Jaenada. Stranded on a giant rock 200 yards from shore, an injured surfer must fight for her life as a great white shark circles her in its feeding ground. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. FX Wed. 9:30 a.m. FX Thur. 7 a.m.

Sharpshooter (2007) ★★ James Remar, Mario Van Peebles. En su última misión, un francotirador debe detener a un terrorista que planea vender material nuclear. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 11 a.m. KFTR Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Shaun of the Dead (2004) ★★★ Simon Pegg, Kate Ashfield. An aimless TV salesman and his best pal must save their friends and family from the zombies that have overrun London. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Mon. 1:16 p.m. Encore Mon. 9 p.m. Encore Tues. 7:09 a.m. Encore Sun. 2:57 a.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) ★★★★ Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman. Two life sentences for a 1947 double murder land an innocent man in a corrupt Maine penitentiary. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins. AMC Mon. 6 p.m. AMC Tues. 2 p.m.

She Hate Me (2004) ★★ Anthony Mackie, Kerry Washington. Fired from his corporate job, a man agrees to impregnate his ex-fiancee and a slew of lesbians for money. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Cinemax Thur. 3:20 a.m.

She Went to the Races (1945) ★★ James Craig, Frances Gifford. A professor with a betting system rivals a socialite for a racehorse owner. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TCM Thur. 1:30 p.m.

She’s All That (1999) ★★ Freddie Prinze Jr., Rachael Leigh Cook. A cool teen bets a friend that he can transform the school’s geekiest girl into a prom queen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Freeform Thur. Noon

She’s the One (1996) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Maxine Bahns. An affair with his cab-driver brother’s ex-fiancee typifies a married Wall Street guy’s need for sibling rivalry. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Fri. 9:15 a.m.

Sherlock Gnomes (2018) ★★ Voices of James McAvoy, Emily Blunt. Animated. When Gnomeo and Juliet first arrive in London, their biggest concern is getting their new garden ready for spring. After someone kidnaps their garden gnomes, the duo calls on famous Detective Sherlock Gnomes and his sidekick Watson to solve the case. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. EPIX Mon. 4:10 a.m. EPIX Sat. 6:55 a.m.

Sherlock Holmes (2009) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Jude Law. The resourceful detective and his astute partner, Dr. Watson, meet a powerful criminal, a devotee of black magic who arises from his grave. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TBS Sun. 10 a.m. TBS Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Sherlock Holmes in Dressed to Kill (1946) ★★ Basil Rathbone, Nigel Bruce. Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson seek three music boxes which conceal Bank of England money plates. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins. KVCR Sat. 8 p.m.

Shot in the Dark (2017) Three blind photographers detail their creative process as they create extraordinary images. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. FS1 Sun. 1 p.m.

Shrek the Third (2007) ★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. Shrek and friends set out to find Fiona’s slacker cousin, Artie, and bring him back to rule the land of Far, Far Away. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. TNT Sat. 10 a.m.

Shutter Island (2010) ★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo. A 1950s lawman pursues a murderess who appears to have vanished from a locked room within a fortresslike psychiatric hospital. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:40 p.m. EPIX Mon. 8:35 a.m.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018) ★★ Benicio Del Toro, Josh Brolin. FBI agent Matt Graver calls on operative Alejandro Gillick when Mexican drug cartels start to smuggle terrorists across the U.S. border. The war escalates even further when Alejandro kidnaps a kingpin’s daughter to deliberately increase the tensions. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Starz Sun. 2:52 p.m. Starz Tues. 6:56 p.m.

Silverado (1985) ★★★ Kevin Kline, Scott Glenn. Old West drifters Jake, Emmett, Mal and Paden shoot it out with a crooked sheriff and clan. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TMC Sun. 3:35 p.m.

The Simpsons Movie (2007) ★★★ Voices of Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner. Animated. The combination of Homer, his new pet pig, and a leaky silo full of excrement triggers a disaster that threatens not just Springfield but the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. FXX Sun. 9 p.m. FXX Mon. 4 p.m.

Sister Act (1992) ★★ Whoopi Goldberg, Maggie Smith. A Reno lounge singer on the run plays nun and shows a San Francisco convent’s chorus how to rock. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. BET Sun. Noon

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) ★★ Whoopi Goldberg, Kathy Najimy. A Las Vegas singer teaches a mother superior’s flock how to rock and save the school from closure. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. BET Sun. 2:35 p.m.

Sister of the Bride (2019) Becca Tobin, Ryan Rottman. An anthropology professor gets engaged to her boyfriend after only sixth months of dating. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. Noon

Sisters (2015) ★★ Amy Poehler, Tina Fey. A recently divorced woman and her hotheaded sister throw a party that spirals out of control at their childhood home. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. FXX Tues. 1:30 p.m. FXX Wed. 10:30 a.m.

6-Headed Shark Attack (2018) Brandon Auret, Chris Fisher. The attendees of a marriage boot camp on a remote island have to fight against a six-headed shark. (NR) 2 hrs. Syfy Mon. 2 p.m.

Sixteen Candles (1984) ★★ Molly Ringwald, Anthony Michael Hall. A girl turning 16 likes another girl’s guy and feels nobody cares about her birthday. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Freeform Wed. Noon

The Skulls II (2002) ★ Robin Dunne, Lindy Booth. A new inductee into the secret society witnesses a murder at the hands of one of its members. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8:45 a.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Judi Dench. When M’s past comes back to haunt her, James Bond must track down and destroy the threat to her and MI6, no matter how personal the cost. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. Syfy Sat. 11 a.m. Syfy Sun. 2:23 a.m.

Skyscraper (2018) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Neve Campbell. Former FBI agent Will Sawyer gets framed for a blazing fire in the world’s tallest building. Now a wanted man and on the run, he must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family when they become trapped inside the inferno. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Mon. 1:45 p.m.

Sleeping With the Enemy (1991) ★★ Julia Roberts, Patrick Bergin. The battered wife of a yuppie neat-freak fakes her death at sea and flees from Cape Cod to Iowa. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Encore Thur. 10:39 p.m.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan. A recently engaged newswoman becomes obsessed with meeting a grieving widower she heard on a late-night radio call-in show. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Sun. 3 p.m.

A Slight Case of Larceny (1953) ★ Mickey Rooney, Eddie Bracken. Two old Army buddies open a gas station and find the easy way to win a price war. (NR) 1 hr. 11 mins. TCM Mon. 2 p.m.

Sliver (1993) ★ Sharon Stone, William Baldwin. A book editor has an affair with a voyeur in her building, a Manhattan murder scene wired for video. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Tues. 10:15 p.m.

Smokin’ Aces (2007) ★★ Ben Affleck, Andy Garcia. Two FBI agents must protect an entertainer from a motley crew of assassins after the guy agrees to testify against the Las Vegas mob. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Encore Sun. 10:53 p.m. Encore Fri. 6:38 a.m. Encore Sat. 2:46 a.m.

Smurfs: The Lost Village (2017) ★★ Voices of Demi Lovato, Rainn Wilson. Animated. With the evil wizard Gargamel hot on their trail, Smurfette, Brainy, Clumsy and Hefty embark on a journey through the Forbidden Forest to find a mysterious village. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. FX Fri. 7 a.m.

Snake Eyes (1998) ★ Nicolas Cage, Gary Sinise. A corrupt detective and his Navy friend probe a U.S. official’s assassination at an Atlantic City boxing match. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Sat. 1:15 a.m.

Snakes on a Plane (2006) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Kenan Thompson. El agente del FBI Nelville Flynn debe enfrentar a un grupo de serpientes que han sido liberadas a bordo de un avión con la intención de matar al testigo que está bajo su custodia. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 9:30 p.m. KFTR Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Snatched (2017) ★★ Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn. Dumped by her boyfriend, Emily persuades her mother, Linda, to accompany her on an exotic getaway to South America. The two polar opposites must quickly work through their differences to escape from a wildly outrageous and dangerous jungle adventure. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. FXX Sun. Noon FXX Wed. 3 p.m. FXX Thur. 10 a.m.

So This Is College (1929) ★★ Elliott Nugent, Robert Armstrong. An argument over a girl roommate distracts two Stanford football players during a big game. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Fri. 7 p.m.

Soldier (1998) ★★ Kurt Russell, Jason Scott Lee. A soldier, trained as such from birth, helps colonists stave off a team of genetically engineered killers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Sun. Noon

Something Borrowed (2011) ★ Ginnifer Goodwin, Kate Hudson. After imbibing too much at a party, an unhappily single woman falls into bed with the fiance of her best friend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Bravo Sat. 4:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 11 p.m.

Soy el Hijo del Gallero (1978) Antonio Aguilar, Antonio Aguilar Jr. El hijo de un afortunado gallero continúa con la venganza de su padre ya fallecido y trata de acabar con sus rivales. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. KWHY Wed. Noon

Space Jam (1996) ★★ Michael Jordan, Wayne Knight. Live action/animated. Bugs Bunny recruits NBA star Michael Jordan to help the good Looney Tunes squad take on the bad Monstars in a basketball game. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. VH1 Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Spanglish (2004) ★★ Adam Sandler, Téa Leoni. A single mother becomes a housekeeper for a laid-back chef and his neurotic wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Cinemax Thur. 1:05 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 3:50 p.m.

Spartacus (1960) ★★★★ Kirk Douglas, Laurence Olivier. A gladiator slave leads a revolt in decadent Rome and attempts to lead his followers to freedom. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 16 mins. TCM Sat. 11:15 a.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Willem Dafoe. Peter Parker uses his superhuman powers to battle his archenemy, the Green Goblin. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. FX Sat. 12:31 p.m. FX Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) ★★★ Tom Holland, Michael Keaton. Under the watchful eye of mentor Tony Stark, high school student Peter Parker starts to embrace his newfound identity as Spider-Man to battle the evil Vulture. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. FX Sat. 8 p.m.

The Split (1968) ★ Jim Brown, Diahann Carroll. A woman wants a crook to form a gang to rob the Los Angeles Coliseum during a big Rams game. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Tues. 1:30 p.m.

The Spy Next Door (2010) ★ Jackie Chan, Amber Valletta. A CIA operative must protect his girlfriend’s children from a Russian terrorist after one kid mistakenly downloads a top-secret formula. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Sat. 5:54 a.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix. A boy and his three buddies set out in the summer of 1959 on a hike to find a dead body. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. EPIX Wed. 2:45 p.m. KCET Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Kirk, Spock and the Enterprise crew battle an old foe who blames Kirk for the death of his wife. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Fri. 5 a.m. EPIX Fri. 8 p.m.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) ★★★ William Shatner, DeForest Kelley. Kirk and the crew steal the old Enterprise and head for Vulcan to reunite the mind and body of Mr. Spock. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Fri. 6:55 a.m. EPIX Fri. 10 p.m.

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Spock, Kirk and the Enterprise time-travel to modern-day San Francisco to bring humpback whales to the 23rd century. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. EPIX Fri. 8:40 a.m.

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989) ★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. A renegade Vulcan makes Kirk, Spock, McCoy and the Enterprise go to a planet at the center of the galaxy. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Fri. 10:40 a.m.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Kirk, Spock, McCoy and the Enterprise encounter sabotage on the way to peace talks with the Klingon Federation. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Star Trek: First Contact (1996) ★★★ Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes. Picard, Riker and the others set off to stop the half-robot Borg from sabotaging the first warp drive flight in 2063. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Fri. 2:20 p.m.

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998) ★★ Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes. To uphold the principles of his Starfleet oath and save an alien race, Capt. Picard defies Federation orders. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Fri. 4:15 p.m.

Star Trek: Nemesis (2002) ★★ Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes. The crew of the Enterprise must prevent a replica of Capt. Picard from overtaking Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Fri. 6 p.m.

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979) ★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Adm. Kirk, Mr. Spock, Dr. McCoy and crew embark in the overhauled Enterprise to find an intelligent entity called VGER. (G) 2 hrs. 12 mins. EPIX Fri. 2:50 a.m.

Starship Troopers (1997) ★★★ Casper Van Dien, Dina Meyer. Members of Earth’s space fleet battle a vicious army of gigantic insects bent on destroying humanity. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Syfy Sun. 8:30 a.m.

State and Main (2000) ★★★ Alec Baldwin, William H. Macy. A filmmaker copes with a predatory actor, a demanding actress and a major location problem as he tries to shoot a movie in small-town Vermont. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Encore Mon. 8:12 a.m.

State of the Union (1948) ★★★ Spencer Tracy, Katharine Hepburn. An heiress wants a self-made man to run for president with his estranged wife by his side. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

Step Brothers (2008) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Two lazy, immature men become rivals when the marriage of one’s mother and the other’s father forces them to live as siblings in the same house. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Paramount Tues. 7:30 p.m. Paramount Tues. 11:08 p.m.

Stepmom (1998) ★★ Julia Roberts, Susan Sarandon. A New York fashion photographer contends with her boyfriend’s children and ex-wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Lifetime Tues. 8 p.m. Lifetime Wed. 12:59 p.m.

Stigmata (1999) ★ Patricia Arquette, Gabriel Byrne. An atheist’s visions and manifestations of wounds like those of the crucified Christ prompt the Vatican to send an investigator. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Tues. 1:10 p.m.

The Story of Us (2019) Maggie Lawson, Sam Page. The owner of a bookstore butts heads with an architect who plans on renovating the neighborhood. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 1 p.m.

Straight Outta Compton (2015) ★★★ O’Shea Jackson Jr., Corey Hawkins. In 1988, N.W.A revolutionizes music and pop culture with their brutally honest depiction of life in Southern Los Angeles. (R) 2 hrs. 27 mins. FX Mon. Noon FX Mon. 11 p.m.

Stranded in Paradise (2014) Vanessa Marcil, James Denton. Laid off from her corporate job, a woman embarks on a getaway to Puerto Rico and meets a handsome man. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 7 a.m.

The Sugarland Express (1974) ★★★ Goldie Hawn, William Atherton. Police chase an escaped convict and his wife fleeing to Sugarland, Texas, to reclaim their son from his foster parents. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. Showtime Thur. 4:10 a.m.

Suicide Kings (1997) ★★★ Christopher Walken, Denis Leary. Four wealthy young men take a New York crime boss hostage, planning to trade him for one’s kidnapped sister. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Tues. 2:55 p.m.

Suicide Squad (2016) ★★ Will Smith, Jared Leto. Deadshot, Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Killer Croc and other armed supervillains unite to battle a mysterious and powerful entity, while the diabolical Joker launches an evil agenda of his own. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TNT Fri. 8 p.m. TNT Sat. 5:30 p.m.

The Sum of All Fears (2002) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Morgan Freeman. Jack Ryan and the CIA director try to stop terrorists who are planning a nuclear attack. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. EPIX Sun. 11 p.m.

A Summer Romance (2019) Erin Krakow, Ryan Paevey. A young woman starts to fall for a New York real estate developer who wants to buy her family’s picturesque ranch in Montana. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 6 p.m.

Sun, Sand & Romance (2017) Tricia Helfer, Paul Campbell. Kate and Eric head to Cancun for a vacation. Upon arrival, Eric leaves Kate to her own devices time and again to pursue an opportunity. Luckily, Shep, the resort’s activities director, is more than willing to help fill her time with adventure. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 2 p.m.

Super (2010) ★★ Rainn Wilson, Ellen Page. After his wife leaves him, a fry cook emulates a TV superhero and transforms himself into a costumed vigilante. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Sun. 11:40 p.m. TMC Sun. 3 a.m.

Super 8 (2011) ★★★ Kyle Chandler, Elle Fanning. A series of unexplained events follows a horrifying train derailment, leading some young filmmakers to suspect that the catastrophe was not an accident. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. TNT Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Super Troopers 2 (2018) ★★ Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan. Former Vermont Highway Patrol officers Thorny, Farva, Rabbit, Foster and Mac get a shot at redemption in Canada. Their unconventional methods soon get put to the test when they encounter a smarmy mayor, mischievous Mounties and a smuggling ring. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Cinemax Wed. 8 p.m.

Superstar (1999) ★ Molly Shannon, Will Ferrell. An energetic schoolgirl hopes to win a talent contest where a prize as a movie extra might lead to her first kiss. (PG-13) 1 hr. 22 mins. KCOP Mon. Noon

Surprised by Love (2015) Hilarie Burton, Paul Campbell. A young businesswoman tries to convince her uptight parents to accept her boyfriend, but then she falls for an old high-school flame. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 10 p.m.

Sweet Dreams (1985) ★★★ Jessica Lange, Ed Harris. Country singer Patsy Cline puts up with her husband and life on the road, on her way to tragic stardom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Cinemax Thur. 8:10 a.m.

The Sweetest Heart (2018) Julie Gonzalo, Chris McNally. With help from a handsome investment banker, Maddie does everything she can to save her cupcake business. When her first love unexpectedly returns home, she must choose between a new romance and the man she never stopped loving. (NR) Hallmark Fri. 10 p.m.

Swung (2015) Elena Anaya, Owen McDonnell. A man having trouble in the bedroom and his girlfriend stumble upon the swinger scene, which might be a messy solution to their problems. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Tues. 2:40 a.m.

T

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Tabloid (2010) ★★★ Joyce McKinney, Troy Williams. Live action/animated. In the 1970s, former Miss Wyoming Joyce McKinney becomes obsessed with a Mormon acquaintance and flies to England to abduct him after he goes there for missionary work. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. TMC Thur. 8:35 a.m. TMC Fri. 4:35 a.m.

Tag (2018) ★★ Ed Helms, Jon Hamm. Five highly competitive friends hit the ground running for their yearly, no-holds-barred game of tag -- risking their necks, their jobs and their relationships to take one another down. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Sun. 10:45 a.m. Cinemax Sun. 11:30 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 6:15 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 2:05 p.m.

Taken (2008) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. A former spy puts his extensive training to the test when he must rescue his kidnapped daughter from sex-slave traffickers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. CMT Wed. 7 p.m. CMT Wed. 11 p.m.

Taken 3 (2014) ★★ Liam Neeson, Forest Whitaker. After he’s framed for the murder of his beloved ex-wife, ex-covert operative Bryan Mills channels his rage and particular set of skills into taking revenge on the real killers and protecting his daughter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. FX Mon. 5:30 p.m. FX Tues. 11:30 a.m.

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) ★★★ Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow. A young man travels to 1950s Italy and begins to assume the identity of a playboy he was hired to bring back to the United States. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. Sundance Thur. 3 a.m. Sundance Thur. 11 a.m.

Tales From the Darkside: The Movie (1990) ★★ Deborah Harry, Christian Slater. A doomed boy stalls a witch with three tales: ``Lot 249,’' ``Cat From Hell’’ and ``Lover’s Vow.’' (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. KDOC Sun. 8 p.m.

Tarzan (1999) ★★★ Voices of Tony Goldwyn, Glenn Close. Animated. A man raised by apes in the African jungle encounters a professor, his daughter and a suspicious hunter. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. Freeform Mon. 4:30 p.m. Freeform Tues. 11 a.m.

A Taste of Summer (2019) Roselyn Sánchez, Eric Winter. A woman moves to Bright Shore, where she opens a restaurant and rediscovers her passion. Upon arrival, she encounters a former baseball player who has a competitive streak and owns his own restaurant. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 5 a.m.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (2016) ★★ Megan Fox, Will Arnett. Después de enfrentar a Destructor, las Tortugas Ninja deberán enfrentarse a un enemigo aún mayor: el temido Krang. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. KVEA Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Tell It to the Bees (2018) Anna Paquin, Holliday Grainger. In 1952 Dr. Jean Markham returns to her Scottish hometown to take over her late father’s medical practice. She soon becomes ostracized by the community when she begins a passionate romance with a woman who has a young son. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. Showtime Fri. Noon

Terminator Salvation (2009) ★★ Christian Bale, Sam Worthington. As the machines prepare for a final attack, John Connor and a mysterious stranger delve into the heart of Skynet and uncover a terrible secret involving the annihilation of mankind. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. BBC America Tues. 12:30 p.m. BBC America Tues. 3 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 8:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 11 p.m.

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Nick Stahl. A cyborg from the future must protect John Connor from a superior model sent to kill him. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. BBC America Mon. 10 p.m. BBC America Tues. 5:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 10:45 a.m. IFC Sun. 1:30 a.m.

The Terror of Hallow’s Eve (2017) Caleb Thomas, Sarah Lancaster. A bullied boy’s desire for revenge is so intense that it summons a supernatural entity that frightens his enemies to death. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TMC Thur. 4:05 a.m.

That Thing You Do! (1996) ★★★ Tom Everett Scott, Liv Tyler. A small-time rock band rides a big wave of success with the help of a savvy record-executive and a catchy single. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Sat. 10:45 a.m.

There’s No Business Like Show Business (1954) ★★★ Ethel Merman, Dan Dailey. The story of a vaudeville couple and their children spans the world wars. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins. Ovation Sun. 11 a.m. Ovation Wed. 9:30 a.m. Ovation Fri. 11 a.m.

They Call Me Mister Tibbs! (1970) ★★★ Sidney Poitier, Martin Landau. A detective’s friend, an activist clergyman, is suspected of killing a San Francisco prostitute. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Tues. 10:45 p.m.

They Fight (2018) Ex-convict Walter Manigan starts an after-school boxing program to steer teens in a positive direction in a Washington, D.C., neighborhood. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. FS1 Sun. 4:30 p.m.

They Live (1988) ★★ Roddy Piper, Keith David. When two men put on special sunglasses they see aliens and subliminal messages. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Syfy Sun. Noon

They Remain (2017) Rebecca Henderson, William Jackson Harper. Scientists Keith and Jessica investigate a horrific incident that occurred at a cult’s remote encampment. Soon, the discovery of a mysterious artifact leads Keith to experience paranoia and strange visions as he slowly loses his grip on reality. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Thur. 12:15 p.m.

They Shall Not Grow Old (2018) ★★★ Utilizing state-of-the-art technology, filmmaker Peter Jackson presents archival footage -- restored and colorized -- to showcase the soldiers, key events and extraordinary battles of World War I. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. HBO Wed. 3 p.m. HBO Fri. 4:30 p.m.

Think Like a Man (2012) ★★ Michael Ealy, Jerry Ferrara. When the women in their lives buy a book by Steve Harvey and take its advice to heart, four men conspire to use the book’s insider information to turn the tables on the ladies and teach them a lesson. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. VH1 Sun. 1:35 p.m. BET Fri. 9:02 p.m. BET Sat. 4:55 p.m.

13 Going on 30 (2004) ★★★ Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo. An uncool girl magically becomes a successful adult after making a wish at her disastrous birthday party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Mon. 11:30 p.m. TMC Thur. 9:35 p.m.

Thoroughbreds Don’t Cry (1937) ★★ Judy Garland, Mickey Rooney. A mixed-up jockey befriends the niece of a woman who runs a boardinghouse for jockeys. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Mon. 6 a.m.

The Three Musketeers (2011) ★ Matthew MacFadyen, Milla Jovovich. A young swordsman joins three of France’s finest warriors in a quest to foil a plot against the crown. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Sun. 10:35 a.m. TMC Sat. 2:05 p.m.

Three to Tango (1999) ★ Matthew Perry, Neve Campbell. A wealthy businessman and his mistress believe the architect looking out for her is gay. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Wed. 1:05 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 9:05 a.m.

Three Violent People (1956) ★★ Charlton Heston, Anne Baxter. A rancher, his shady bride and his one-armed brother fight amid carpetbaggers in Texas. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. Encore Sun. 10 a.m.

3-Headed Shark Attack (2015) Danny Trejo, Karrueche Tran. Passengers aboard a cruise ship fight for their lives when a mutated, three-headed shark goes on a rampage. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Mon. 10 a.m.

3000 Miles to Graceland (2001) ★★ Kurt Russell, Kevin Costner. Two ex-cons and their partners in crime plan a Las Vegas casino heist during the week of an Elvis convention. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. EPIX Sat. 2:55 a.m.

3:10 to Yuma (2007) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Christian Bale. A rancher and the captive outlaw in his charge learn to respect each other on a dangerous journey to catch a train. (R) 2 hrs. Showtime Tues. 2:35 p.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet. A society girl abandons her haughty fiance for a penniless artist on the ill-fated ship’s maiden voyage. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 15 mins. TNT Sun. 10 a.m. TNT Sun. 11:30 p.m.

Todo un hombre (1982) Amparo Muñoz, Vicente Fernández. Un hombre se casa con la mujer que ama, pero su machismo no le permite decírselo y ello causa problemas en el matrimonio. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. GALA Sun. 3 p.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Val Kilmer. Doc Holliday joins Wyatt Earp and his brothers for an OK Corral showdown with the Clanton gang. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Showtime Sun. 9 a.m.

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) ★★★ Pierce Brosnan, Jonathan Pryce. James Bond and female agent Wai Lin pursue a megalomaniacal tycoon trying to start World War III. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. TCM Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Tomorrowland (2015) ★★ George Clooney, Hugh Laurie. A scientist and a gifted young woman travel to the mysterious city Tomorrowland to uncover its secrets. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Freeform Sun. 10 a.m.

Too Many Crooks (1959) ★★★ Terry-Thomas, Brenda De Banzie. A bumbling gang of British racketeers devises an ingenious extortion plot against a wealthy businessman. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Tues. 8:30 a.m.

Tooth Fairy (2010) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Ashley Judd. As penance for dashing a child’s hopes, a rough-and-tumble hockey player must serve time as a genuine tooth fairy. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Nickelodeon Tues. 8 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rachel Ticotin. Recurring nightmares of the planet Mars lead a confused earthling into the center of an intergalactic conspiracy. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Showtime Sun. 1:05 p.m.

Toy Story 2 (1999) ★★★★ Voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen. Animated. When a toy collector kidnaps Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the other toys band together to bring him home. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. Freeform Tues. 9 p.m. Freeform Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Toyland Broadcast (1934) Voice of Jack Carr. Animated. Toys present a musical revue on their own radio station. (NR) TCM Sat. 5 a.m.

Trading Places (1983) ★★★ Dan Aykroyd, Eddie Murphy. Sporting billionaire brothers reverse the roles of a Wall Street commodities broker and a street hustler. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. IFC Wed. 10 p.m. BBC America Wed. 10:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Trained Hoofs (1935) Narrated by Pete Smith. The science of breeding and training racehorses. (NR) 10 mins. TCM Sat. 5:07 a.m.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox. When an ancient Decepticon rises for revenge, Sam and Mikaela must figure out the history of the Transformers’ presence on Earth and find a way to save the planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. Paramount Fri. 11:45 p.m.

The Transporter Refueled (2015) ★★ Ed Skrein, Ray Stevenson. Anna, una atractiva y enigmática mujer, secuestra al padre de Frank Martin mientras este le hacía una visita en el sur de Francia. Su objetivo es obligarlo a que la ayude a destruir una organización rusa que se dedica al tráfico de personas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. KVEA Sat. 9 p.m.

Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story (2019) Ian Lake, Addison Holley. When a teenager reveals that she is gay to her devout Mormon parents, they decide to send her to a conversion therapy home in Utah. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 12:01 p.m.

Trezoros: The Lost Jews of Kastoria (2016) The Sephardic community in Kastoria, Greece, is doomed after Nazis take control of the town. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. KLCS Tues. 9 p.m. KLCS Wed. 3 a.m.

Tron: Legacy (2010) ★★ Jeff Bridges, Garrett Hedlund. A strange signal leads the son of a long-missing video-game designer to the visually stunning cyberworld in which his father has been trapped for 20 years. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Encore Wed. 10:33 a.m. Encore Wed. 11:01 p.m.

Troop Beverly Hills (1989) ★★ Shelley Long, Craig T. Nelson. An idle rich woman’s husband challenges her to lead their daughter’s troop of campers. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. LOGO Wed. 9:45 p.m. LOGO Thur. 2:30 a.m.

Tropic Thunder (2008) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Jack Black. A pampered actor and his co-stars must become actual soldiers when the war movie they are filming in Southeast Asia turns into the real thing. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. IFC Thur. 9 p.m. IFC Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Trouble in Sundown (1939) ★★ George O’Brien, Rosalind Keith. A cowboy searches for the culprit responsible for the trumped-up murder charges facing his girlfriend’s father. (NR) 1 hr. TCM Sat. 5:27 a.m.

True Lies (1994) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jamie Lee Curtis. A Washington wife discovers her computer-salesman husband is a spy out to stop nuclear terrorists. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. Cinemax Fri. 12:05 p.m. Cinemax Sun. 1:40 a.m.

Truth or Dare (2018) ★ Lucy Hale, Tyler Posey. A seemingly harmless game of truth or dare turns deadly for a group of college friends in Mexico. The rules are simple but wicked -- tell the truth or die, do the dare or die, and if you stop playing, you die. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Tues. 12:30 p.m. HBO Wed. 12:35 p.m. HBO Fri. 6:15 p.m.

Tully (2018) ★★★ Charlize Theron, Mackenzie Davis. Hesitant at first, a mother of three welcomes a nighttime nanny named Tully into her home to help take care of her newborn daughter. She soon learns to appreciate all that Tully does -- forming a special bond with her new, lifesaving friend. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Sun. 9:05 a.m.

28 Days (2000) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Viggo Mortensen. When a court order sends a New York journalist to a rehabilitation center for substance abusers, she meets a ballplayer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Mon. 10:55 a.m.

28 Weeks Later (2007) ★★★ Robert Carlyle, Rose Byrne. As the U.S. Army tries to restore order, a carrier of rage virus enters London and reinfects the populace. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Encore Mon. 11:33 a.m. Encore Mon. 10:42 p.m.

24 Hours to Kill (1965) ★★ Mickey Rooney, Lex Barker. Two pilots forced to land in Lebanon find themselves in the middle of an elaborate smuggling and murder plot. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Mon. 3:15 p.m.

21 Jump Street (2012) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum. Two cops must confront their teenage angst all over again when they go under cover as high-school students. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 2:40 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 7:45 p.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A high-school student is caught up in a romance with a vampire, whose family has renounced the drinking of blood. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. VH1 Sat. 1:35 p.m. KVEA Sun. 3:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A chain of events, set off by Edward and Bella’s marriage, honeymoon and birth of a child, yields a shocking development for Jacob. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. MTV Tues. 11 a.m. MTV Wed. 3 a.m. VH1 Sat. 11 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella and Edward gather werewolves, vampires and other allies to help them protect their daughter from the Volturi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. MTV Tues. 1:55 p.m. VH1 Sun. 1:30 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella must choose between Edward and Jacob amid a string of mysterious killings and a malicious vampire’s quest for revenge. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. MTV Tues. 8 a.m. MTV Wed. Noon VH1 Fri. 11 p.m. VH1 Sat. 8 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. After the abrupt departure of Edward, Bella develops a deep friendship with Jacob and is drawn into the world of werewolves. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. VH1 Fri. 8 p.m. VH1 Sat. 4:45 p.m.

Twisted (2004) ★ Ashley Judd, Samuel L. Jackson. With help from her partner, a police inspector searches for a killer who is murdering her former lovers. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Sun. 4:25 p.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton. Storm-chasers finalizing their divorce try to place equipment inside a tornado on the Oklahoma plains. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. AMC Fri. 9:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 5:30 p.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Tyrese. A former policeman and his friend work with a U.S. Customs agent to indict a launderer in Miami. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Starz Wed. 4:34 p.m. Starz Thur. 12:09 p.m.

2 Guns (2013) ★★ Denzel Washington, Mark Wahlberg. In the dark about each other’s true identity, two undercover agents from competing bureaus go on the run together after an attempt to infiltrate a drug cartel goes haywire. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. FX Mon. 3 p.m. FX Tues. 9 a.m.

Two Mules for Sister Sara (1970) ★★★ Shirley MacLaine, Clint Eastwood. Profane Sister Sara recruits a drifter to help Mexican rebels attack a French fort. (M) 1 hr. 54 mins. AXS Thur. 7 p.m. AXS Thur. 9 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009) ★★ Tyler Perry, Taraji P. Henson. When Madea catches three siblings looting her home, she delivers the youths to their boozy aunt, who is sorely in need of an attitude adjustment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. BET Mon. 8:57 p.m. BET Tues. 3:05 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011) ★★ Tyler Perry, Shad ``Bow Wow’’ Moss. Madea gathers the clan together to help her niece cope with some distressing news about her health. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. USA Sat. 3:30 p.m. USA Sat. 10:30 p.m.

U

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

U-571 (2000) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Bill Paxton. American servicemen sneak aboard a disabled German sub to steal an encryption device they hope will help the Allies win the war. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Cinemax Tues. 10:55 a.m.

Undercover Brother (2002) ★★★ Eddie Griffin, Chris Kattan. A low-rent private detective poses as a preppy nerd in order to foil a plot by conspirators. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. Showtime Fri. 2 p.m.

Undercover Cheerleader (2019) Kayla Wallace, Maddie Phillips. A beautiful transfer student goes under cover as a cheerleader to do an exposé on the cruel culture of the squad for her school newspaper. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 2 p.m.

Underworld (2003) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Scott Speedman. A female vampire tries to protect a medical student from werewolves intent on creating a hybrid species. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Syfy Mon. 9 p.m. Syfy Tues. 3:30 p.m.

Underworld: Evolution (2006) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Scott Speedman. Vampire warrior Selene and her werewolf lover trace the origins of the ancient feud between their races. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Syfy Fri. 1:02 p.m. Syfy Sat. 9 a.m.

Unfaithful (2002) ★★★ Richard Gere, Diane Lane. A man becomes increasingly distraught after he discovers his wife is having an affair with a Frenchman. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Lifetime Wed. 8 p.m. Lifetime Thur. 12:59 p.m.

Unfinished Business (2015) ★ Vince Vaughn, Tom Wilkinson. El dueño trabajador de un pequeño negocio y sus dos socios viajan a Europa para cerrar el acuerdo más importante de sus vidas. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 8 p.m. KFTR Sat. 10 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 11:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Unfriended (2014) ★★ Shelley Hennig, Moses Storm. A teenager and her five friends become the prey of an unknown online presence that wants revenge for a shaming video that caused a classmate to kill herself one year prior. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. Cinemax Sat. 5:25 a.m.

The Unknown (1927) ★★★ Lon Chaney, Norman Kerry. Silent. A fugitive posing as a circus performer goes to extreme lengths to win the heart of his lovely assistant. (NR) 1 hr. 5 mins. TCM Tues. 1:45 a.m.

Unlawful Entry (1992) ★★ Kurt Russell, Ray Liotta. A creepy policeman gets close to a Los Angeles couple in order to drive them apart. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Tues. 9 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 6:05 p.m.

Unleashed (2005) ★★ Jet Li, Bob Hoskins. Enslaved by a loan shark, a violent fighter escapes and meets a blind man who teaches him humanity. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Tues. 12:55 p.m. Encore Tues. 11:11 p.m.

Unleashing Mr. Darcy (2016) Ryan Paevey, Cindy Busby. When Elizabeth decides to show her dog in competition, she clashes with the arrogant, complicated judge Donovan Darcy. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. Noon

The Untouchables (1987) ★★★★ Kevin Costner, Sean Connery. Eliot Ness and his men fight Al Capone in Chicago during Prohibition. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. IFC Mon. 8:15 a.m. IFC Tues. 6 a.m. BBC America Thur. 1 a.m. BBC America Thur. 3:30 a.m.

Up in Smoke (1978) ★★ Cheech Marin, Tommy Chong. A narcotics detective pursues a pair of Los Angeles potheads driving from Tijuana in a van made of hemp. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. IFC Wed. 8 p.m. IFC Thur. 4:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 8:45 a.m. IFC Sun. 4 a.m.

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ John Travolta, Debra Winger. A Texas farmer moves to the city, immerses himself in honky-tonk and falls for a sexy cowgirl. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. EPIX Sun. 4:05 a.m.

V

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (2017) ★★ Dane DeHaan, Cara Delevingne. In the 28th century, two special operatives race against time to save the diverse city of Alpha from a dark force that also jeopardizes the future of the universe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Syfy Sun. 9 p.m. Syfy Mon. 6 p.m.

Valley of the Kings (1954) ★★ Robert Taylor, Eleanor Parker. An archaeologist and a married woman dig for a pharaoh’s treasure-filled tomb in 1900 Egypt. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TCM Fri. 5 a.m.

Vanilla Sky (2001) ★★ Tom Cruise, Penélope Cruz. A wealthy womanizer has trouble distinguishing dreams from reality after a car accident leaves him disfigured. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. Starz Wed. 12:29 p.m. Starz Thur. 2:04 a.m.

Vantage Point (2008) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Matthew Fox. Secret Service agents, a tourist and others witness an assassination attempt on the U.S. president just moments following the leader’s arrival in Spain. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Sun. 10:05 p.m. TMC Mon. 4:40 a.m. TMC Thur. 7 a.m.

Varsity Blues (1999) ★★ James Van Der Beek, Jon Voight. When the star quarterback is injured, a rigid high-school football coach expects an irreverent player to lead the team to victory. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. VH1 Sat. 2 a.m.

Vegas Vacation (1997) ★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. Clark and Ellen Griswold’s disastrous family outing includes a visit with boorish Cousin Eddie. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Sundance Mon. 12:15 p.m. BBC America Sat. 7 p.m.

Venom (2018) ★★ Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams. Journalist Eddie Brock develops superhuman strength and power when his body merges with the alien Venom. Twisted, dark and fueled by rage, Venom tries to control the new and dangerous abilities that Eddie finds so intoxicating. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Starz Thur. 12:09 p.m. Starz Thur. 8:05 p.m.

Very, Very Valentine (2018) Danica McKellar, Cameron Mathison. When Helen, a kind hearted and shy florist, meets the perfect man at a Valentine’s masquerade ball, she enlists the help of her best friend Henry to track him down, only to find that her perfect man may already be right in front of her. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Tues. 6 p.m.

Victory (1981) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Michael Caine. Allied prisoners can either play soccer with the Germans or try to escape. (PG) 1 hr. 57 mins. Cinemax Sun. 7:05 a.m.

The Virgin Suicides (1999) ★★★ James Woods, Kathleen Turner. Men reminisce about intriguing sisters, whose parents quarantined them after one of the five killed herself. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Showtime Tues. 6 a.m.

Vuelven los Pistoleros Famosos III (1987) Maribel Guardia, Fernando Casanova. Tras años de persecución, la policía casi logra atrapar a un criminal que escapa en último momento y detienen a su hija. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Wed. 8 p.m.

W

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Waiting ... (2005) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Anna Faris. A womanizing waiter, his former girlfriend and his housemate ponder their lives while working at a chain restaurant. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Audience Thur. 6:30 p.m. Audience Thur. 10 p.m.

Waking Up in Reno (2002) ★ Billy Bob Thornton, Charlize Theron. A married man has an affair with his best friend’s wife while both couples travel from Arkansas to Nevada. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Ovation Mon. 10:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 2 p.m.

A Walk to Remember (2002) ★★ Shane West, Mandy Moore. Forced to tutor students at a school, a young delinquent falls for a minister’s daughter. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Lifetime Tues. 11:03 p.m.

Walking Tall (2004) ★★ The Rock, Johnny Knoxville. A former Special Forces soldier becomes sheriff and deputizes an old friend to help rid their town of thugs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. CMT Wed. 9 p.m. CMT Thur. 1 a.m.

Walking the Dog (2017) Jennifer Finnigan, Sam Page. Rival lawyers battle each other in court as their respective dogs fall madly in love, bringing their guardians together at every turn until they reluctantly realize it may not just be the pups who are each other’s true Valentine. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 6 a.m.

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010) ★★ Michael Douglas, Shia LaBeouf. Following a long prison term for insider trading, master manipulator Gordon Gekko keeps his real motives hidden when he forges an alliance with his daughter’s fiancé. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. HBO Tues. 2:10 p.m.

Wanted (2008) ★★★ James McAvoy, Morgan Freeman. After his estranged father is murdered, an office drone joins secret assassins who take their orders from Fate itself. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. WGN America Sat. 10 a.m. WGN America Sat. 3 p.m.

WarGames (1983) ★★★ Matthew Broderick, Dabney Coleman. A teen taps his computer into the NORAD missile-defense system and plays a video game, ``Global Thermonuclear War.’' (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. Encore Mon. 6:17 a.m. Encore Thur. 1:10 a.m. Encore Thur. 9:54 a.m. Encore Thur. 7:05 p.m.

A Warm December (1973) ★★★ Sidney Poitier, Esther Anderson. An American doctor in London falls in love with an African diplomat’s niece who has sickle-cell anemia. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Wed. 12:45 p.m. TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Warning Sign (1985) ★★ Sam Waterston, Kathleen Quinlan. Research scientists are turned into homicidal maniacs when a secret germ-warfare experiment goes haywire. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Wed. 5 a.m.

Waterworld (1995) ★★ Kevin Costner, Dennis Hopper. A web-footed loner navigates a landless Earth, while a ruthless gangster chases him, a woman and their young companion. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Encore Wed. 4:41 a.m. Encore Wed. 2:42 p.m.

Wayne’s World (1992) ★★ Mike Myers, Dana Carvey. Metal-head friends Wayne and Garth sell their basement cable-access TV show to a city slicker. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Sun. 6:25 a.m. Showtime Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Wayne’s World 2 (1993) ★★ Mike Myers, Dana Carvey. The world’s best roadie helps goofy Wayne and Garth organize a rock concert called Waynestock. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Mon. 12:40 p.m.

The Wedding Chapel (2013) Emmanuelle Vaugier, Mark Deklin. A troubled and uninspired artist visits her mother and becomes involved in a mission to save a beloved and historic church from closure. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. KTBN Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Wedding Crashers (2005) ★★★ Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn. Two divorce mediators spend a wild weekend partying with a politician and his eccentric family. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. TBS Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008) ★★ Martin Lawrence, James Earl Jones. Determined to prove to his family how much he has changed, a talk-show star returns to his small Southern hometown for his parents’ anniversary. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. BET Sun. 8 p.m. BET Mon. 6:32 p.m.

When the Bough Breaks (2016) ★ Morris Chestnut, Regina Hall. Hired by a professional couple to be a surrogate mother, a psychotic young woman starts to develop a dangerous fixation with the husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Lifetime Fri. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 12:01 p.m.

Where the Heart Is (2000) ★★ Natalie Portman, Ashley Judd. The boyfriend of a pregnant teenager leaves her broke and abandoned in Oklahoma, where she begins living secretly at Wal-Mart. (PG-13) 2 hrs. HBO Fri. 6:45 a.m.

While You Were Sleeping (1995) ★★★ Sandra Bullock, Bill Pullman. A lonely Chicago subway clerk falls for the brother of a comatose man she adored from afar. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. Ovation Sun. 1:30 p.m. Ovation Wed. 9:30 p.m.

White Boy Rick (2018) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Richie Merritt. In 1980s Detroit, Rick Wershe Jr. agrees to become an undercover drug informant in exchange for keeping his father out of prison. When young Rick gets in too deep, he finds himself seduced by the lure of easy money and becomes a drug dealer himself. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Starz Fri. 9:17 a.m. Starz Fri. 7:06 p.m.

White Chicks (2004) ★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. Two male FBI agents pose as female socialites to foil a kidnapping plot and save their jobs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Mon. 8 p.m. TMC Sat. 6 a.m.

White House Down (2013) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jamie Foxx. While on a tour of the White House with his young daughter, a police officer springs into action to save his child and the president from a heavily armed group of paramilitary invaders. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. WGN America Sat. 12:30 p.m. WGN America Sat. 5:30 p.m.

White Noise (2005) ★ Michael Keaton, Chandra West. An architect believes his dead wife is using electronic devices to communicate with him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Encore Sat. 1:04 a.m.

Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988) ★★★★ Bob Hoskins, Christopher Lloyd. Live action/animated. In a world where cartoons coexist with humans, a private eye tries to clear a long-eared fugitive of murder charges. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. Ovation Tues. 12:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 4 p.m.

Who is Dayani Cristal? (2013) Gael García Bernal, Charles Harding. The attempt to identify human remains found in Arizona’s Sonora Desert underscores the plight of illegal immigrants attempting to enter the United States. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. KCET Sat. 11 p.m.

The Whole Nine Yards (2000) ★★ Bruce Willis, Matthew Perry. A hit man in the Witness Protection Program and his next-door neighbor team up to find out who is trying to kill them. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Showtime Tues. 11:15 a.m. Showtime Wed. 4:30 a.m.

Widows (2018) ★★★ Viola Davis, Colin Farrell. A police shootout leaves four thieves dead during an explosive armed robbery attempt in Chicago. Their indebted widows must now join forces to pull off their own heist and forge a future for themselves. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. HBO Sat. 1 a.m.

Wild Hogs (2007) ★ Tim Allen, John Travolta. Looking for adventure, frustrated suburbanites hit the open road and encounter rough-and-tumble bikers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. HBO Mon. Noon

Wildlife (2018) ★★★ Carey Mulligan, Jake Gyllenhaal. In 1960s Montana, 14-year-old Joe watches powerlessly as his parents’ marriage slowly begins to fall apart. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Winter Castle (2019) Emilie Ullerup, Kevin McGarry. Jenny feels an instant attraction to the handsome best man, Craig, at her sister’s wedding. But her hopes of romance are quickly dashed when she is introduced to Craig’s plus one, Lana. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 5 p.m.

Winter Love Story (2019) Jen Lilley, Kevin McGarry. When author Cassie’s first novel isn’t selling, she is paired on a book tour with author Elliot to boost her sales - but along the way, a romance starts to blossom. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 11 a.m.

Witness to Murder: A Darrow Mystery (2019) Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Tom Cavanagh. Attorney Claire Darrow defends her mother’s former colleague in a murder case. Things get complicated when Claire’s romantic interest is named as the prosecuting attorney on the case. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 9 p.m.

The Woman on the Beach (1947) ★★★ Joan Bennett, Robert Ryan. A married Coast Guard officer grows paranoid in love with the wife of a blind painter. (NR) 1 hr. 11 mins. TCM Sun. 7 a.m.

Women in Hiding (1940) Marsha Hunt, Jane Drummond. Helpless unwed mothers go to clinics run by shady individuals. (NR) 22 mins. TCM Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Won’t You Be My Neighbor? (2018) ★★★ Filmmaker Morgan Neville examines the life and legacy of Fred Rogers, the beloved host of the popular children’s TV show ``Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.’' (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. HBO Sun. 7:30 a.m.

The Wood (1999) ★★ Omar Epps, Taye Diggs. Young men, one of whom is about to be married, reminisce about their childhood during the 1980s in Inglewood, Calif. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. VH1 Thur. 2:10 p.m. VH1 Fri. 9:30 a.m.

Words and Pictures (2013) Clive Owen, Juliette Binoche. An art teacher and English teacher have a competition and allow students to vote on the importance of words and pictures. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Audience Thur. Noon

Working Girl (1988) ★★★ Melanie Griffith, Harrison Ford. A spunky Wall Street secretary takes her boss’s place with a merger specialist. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. HBO Tues. 1 a.m.

The World Is Not Enough (1999) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Sophie Marceau. James Bond serves as bodyguard to the daughter of a late friend and faces a villain who is impervious to pain. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TCM Fri. 2:30 a.m.

World Trade Center (2006) ★★★ Nicolas Cage, Michael Peña. Two Port Authority officers become trapped in the rubble of the World Trade Center after going in to help people escape from the buildings during the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. AXS Mon. 6 p.m. AXS Mon. 8:15 p.m. AXS Tues. 2:45 p.m.

The Wrong House (2016) Clare Kramer, Tilky Jones. A personal trainer harasses a couple and their young daughter after the family moves into the house that she wanted to live in. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 11 a.m.

X

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, James McAvoy. The X-Men join forces with their younger selves in order to change the past and save mankind’s future as well as their own. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. FX Wed. 4 p.m. FX Thur. 11:30 a.m.

Xanadu (1980) ★★ Olivia Newton-John, Gene Kelly. A mythological muse helps an artist and a former big-band clarinetist open a roller disco. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Showtime Wed. 6:10 a.m.

Y

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

A Yank at Eton (1942) ★★ Mickey Rooney, Edmund Gwenn. A rowdy American boy’s British stepfather puts him in a stuffy prep school. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Mon. 9 a.m.

Yes Man (2008) ★★ Jim Carrey, Zooey Deschanel. After attending a self-help seminar, a negative-thinking man brings about an amazing change in his life by saying yes to everything. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. TBS Sun. 6 p.m.

You Again (2010) ★★ Kristen Bell, Jamie Lee Curtis. An upcoming family wedding brings a young woman and her mother face to face once more with their high-school tormentors. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Ovation Tues. 11 p.m. Ovation Wed. 7 p.m.

Z

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Zombie Tidal Wave (2019) Ian Ziering, Chikashi Linzbichler. Zombies wreak bloodthirsty havoc after a tidal wave hits a small town. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Fri. 11 a.m. Syfy Sat. 2 a.m.

Zombieland (2009) ★★★ Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg. Survivors of a zombie apocalypse use creative means to dispatch the undead as they make their way toward a rumored safe haven in Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. BBC America Mon. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. 3 a.m.

Zookeeper (2011) ★ Kevin James, Rosario Dawson. When their shy caretaker decides he needs to switch careers to find a woman, zoo animals reveal their secret ability to talk and teach him how to woo the ladies. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Encore Sun. 1:35 p.m.

Zoolander (2001) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson. A supermodel befriends a rival while becoming mixed-up in a brainwashing and assassination plot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 12:20 p.m.

Zootopia (2016) ★★★ Voices of Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman. Animated. Rookie police rabbit Judy Hopps works with a wily fox to solve a mysterious case in the mammal metropolis of Zootopia. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Freeform Mon. 8:30 p.m. Freeform Tues. 6:30 p.m. Disney Sat. 8 p.m.

Zou Zou (1934) ★★★ Joséphine Baker, Jean Gabin. A Creole laundress takes a stage star’s place on opening night, and the audience loves her. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Sat. 3 a.m.