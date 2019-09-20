What’s on TV Monday: The season premiere of ‘Bull’ on CBS

SERIES

The Neighborhood It’s been a year since Dave and Gemma (Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs) moved in, and now Dave wants to take a more active role in Calvin’s (Cedric the Entertainer) annual Yardecue event in the season premiere of the family comedy. 8 p.m. CBS

The Voice Gwen Stefani joins returning coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton on the first night of blind auditions in the season premiere. 8 p.m. NBC

Dancing With the Stars This new episode features the first elimination of the season. 8 p.m. ABC

9-1-1 What is expected to be a routine traffic stop uncovers a kidnapping in progress. Angela Bassett and Oliver Stark star in the season premiere with guest stars Tracie Thoms, Gavin McHugh, Bryan Safi and Christopher Cousins. 8 p.m. Fox

Country Music “Will the Circle Be Unbroken? (1968-1972),” the next installment of Ken Burns’ documentary series, chronicles the musical genre during the Vietnam war era. Kris Kristofferson, Bob Dylan and The Byrds go to Nashville to record. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Bob Hearts Abishola Billy Gardell stars as Bob, a Detroit businessman who lands in the hospital from the stress of running a family-owned compression-sock company. He starts to fall for Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku), the Nigerian immigrant who is his cardiac nurse, and resolves to win her over. Christine Ebersole, Matt Jones and Maribeth Monroe (“The Good Place”) costar. 8:30 p.m. CBS

All Rise Simone Missick stars as a newly appointed judge who runs her court in her own unique way. Marg Helgenberger, Lindsay Mendez and Ruthie Ann Miles costar along with Wilson Bethel, Jessica Camacho and J. Alex Brinson. 9 p.m. CBS

Halloween Baking Championship John Henson kicks off the fifth season of this holiday-themed baking competition with a challenge for the eight bakers to create scary skeleton desserts. Carla Hall, Katie Lee and Zac Young are the judges. 9 p.m. Food Network

A Very Brady Renovation Steve and Leanne Ford team up with Christopher Knight and Eve Plumb to build out the kitchen and family room on the first floor. Also, the Brady backyard gets artificial turf. 9 p.m. HGTV

Prodigal Son This new crime drama stars Tom Payne (“The Walking Dead”) as a gifted criminal psychologist whose qualifications for helping the New York Police Department solve crimes include his father (Michael Sheen), a serial killer known as “The Surgeon.” Halston Sage, Bellamy Young (“Scandal”) and Lou Diamond Phillips also star. 9 p.m. Fox

Bull Distracted by his looming role as a new father, Bull (Michael Weatherly) lets his work at his jury consulting firm suffer, and Benny (Freddy Rodriguez), his top attorney, has quit in protest of some of Bull’s recent and ill-advised romantic liaisons. Geneva Carr and Christopher Jackson also star. Yara Martinez and David Furr guest star in the season premiere. 10 p.m. CBS

Bluff City Law After the death of her mother, an attorney (Caitlin McGee) accepts an invitation from her estranged father (Jimmy Smits) to rejoin his prestigious Memphis law firm in this new legal drama. They try to reconnect as father and daughter while meshing their dramatically different courtroom styles. Scott Shepherd, Barry Sloane, Michael Luwoye, MaameYaa Boafo, Stony Blyden and Jayne Atkinson also star in this new drama. 10 p.m. NBC

The Good Doctor The third season of this medical drama opens the day after Shaun and Carly’s (Freddie Highmore, Jasika Nicole) first date, which was, from his perspective, a disaster. 10 p.m. ABC

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Oprah Winfrey; Kevin Frazier. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Billy Bush (“Extra Extra”). Neurosurgeon Dr. Robert Louis; Elizabeth Wagmeister, Variety; Jerry Springer (“Judge Jerry”); Marcellas Reynolds. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan John Goodman (“The Conners”); Robert Iger, Disney. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Robert Iger, Disney. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Tom Payne (“Prodigal Son”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show A fertility clinic’s mistakes result in multiple women giving birth to other couples’ babies. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Trisha Yearwood; Erin Moriarty (“The Boys”); chef Keith Garrett. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A private investigator says he has new information about the car crash in which Princess Diana died. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Oprah Winfrey; Lil Nas X performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Blac Chyna (“The Real Blac Chyna”); guest co-host Amanda Seales (book “Small Doses”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Employers pushing stem-cell treatments to workers; an Instagram body-slimming trend. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Debate week. 6 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

Conan Jeffrey Dean Morgan. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (Season premiere) Gwen Stefani; Ben Platt; Zac Brown Band performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Paul McCartney. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Rob Corddry; Lake Bell; Anna Drezen. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Liza Koshy; Jade Bird performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

NFL Football The Chicago Bears visit the Washington Redskins, 5 p.m. ESPN

NHL Preseason Hockey The Anaheim Ducks visit the Kings, 7:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.