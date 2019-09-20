What’s on TV Saturday and Sunday talk shows: ‘The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part’ on HBO

SERIES

The Zoo: San Diego The youngest baby elephant in the Safari Park herd learns to use her trunk and vets examine Mandazzi the gorilla. 9 p.m. Animal Planet

Planet Earth: Nature’s Great Events This new episode documents the great flood of Africa’s Okavango Basin, which turns 4,000 square miles of arid plains into a wetland that attracts millions of animals including elephants and hippos. 9 p.m. BBC America

When Hope Calls The sisters open an orphanage and face resistance from the townspeople in the first of two new episodes of the Canadian spinoff series. Jocelyn Hudon and Morgan Kohan star. 9 and 10 p.m. Hallmark

Ghost Adventures Zak and the crew investigate strange phenomena at an amusement park in Oregon; the guys then head to the Titanic Museum in Branson, Mo. 9 p.m. Travel

SPECIALS

2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards Edited from two nights of ceremonies held on Sept. 14 and 15 at the Microsoft Theater, this special presents highlights of awards categories handed out before the Primetime Emmys telecast on Monday. 8 and 10:35 p.m. FXX

Advertisement

Beyond the Headlines: Escaping the NXIVM Cult With Gretchen Carlson TV journalist Gretchen Carlson hosts this special produced in conjunction with a Lifetime movie airing tonight. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime

MOVIES

Angrily Ever After A new morning news anchor (Jasmine Burke) who is just a week away from marrying the most eligible bachelor in Washington, D.C. (Todd Anthony), sees her beloved trying to seduce another woman in this 2019 romantic comedy. Denise Armstrong, Robin Dyke and Terayle Hill also star. 8 p.m. BET

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part Emmet (voice of Chris Pratt) makes a desperate attempt to rescue his friends from the Systar System while dealing with a looming cataclysmic event known as “Armamageddon” in director Mike Mitchell’s 2019 sequel. Returning voice cast members including Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett, Charlie Day, Alison Brie, Nick Offerman and Will Ferrell are joined by newcomers Tiffany Haddish, Maya Rudolph and Stephanie Beatriz. 8 p.m. HBO

Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight to Save Her Daughter This new TV movie chronicles when the daughter of actress Catherine Oxenberg (“Dynasty”), India, became ensnared by a shady cult known as NXIVM, led by the charismatic Keith Raniere. Andrea Roth, Peter Facinelli, Jasper Polish and Sara Fletcher also star, 8 and 11 p.m. Lifetime. A new “Behind the Headlines” special airs at 10.

Drunk Parents Alec Baldwin and Salma Hayek star in director and co-writer Fred Wolf’s 2019 comedy as a class-conscious couple with a long-standing fondness for a champagne lifestyle, living on a beer budget. Jim Gaffigan, Joe Manganiello and Treat Williams also star. 8 p.m. Starz

TALK SHOWS

Advertisement

SATURDAY

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

SUNDAY

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper The U.N. General Assembly; Iran sanctions: Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin. Intelligence whistleblower complaint: Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank). Panel: Rep. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.); Mia Love; Karen Finney; Rick Santorum. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fox News Sunday Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.). Denzel Washington. Panel: Jonah Goldberg; Susan Page, USA Today; Matthew Continetti, the Washington Free Beacon; Juan Williams. John Roberts anchors. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

Fareed Zakaria GPS Saudi Arabia and Iran; Israel’s election; Intelligence whistleblower complaint: author Martin Indyk (“Innocence Abroad: An Intimate American Account Peace Diplomacy in the Middle East”); author Anne-Marie Slaughter (“The Chessboard and the Web: Strategies of Connection in a Networked World”); Robin Wright, the New Yorker. The urgency of climate change: Secretary-General of the U.N. António Guterres. The Jerry Sandusky case; Neville Chamberlain and Adolph Hitler; talking to strangers: Author Malcolm Gladwell (“Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know About the People We Don’t Know”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Advertisement

Face the Nation Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Former Secretary of State John Kerry. Panel: Radhika Jones, Vanity Fair; David Sanger, the New York Times; Lanhee Chen, the Hoover Institution; Ben Domenech, the Federalist. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Author and former Secretary of Defense James Mattis (“Call Sign Chaos: Learning to Lead”). Remembering Cokie Roberts: Sam Donaldson; George Will. Panel: Karen Travers; Donna Brazile, Fox News ; Mara Liasson, NPR; Karen Tumulty, the Washington Post. (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Landing sensitive scoops in the Trump era: Shane Harris, the Washington Post. How the intelligence whistleblower mystery is being uncovered by some media outlets and covered up by others: Carl Bernstein; Samantha Vinograd; Philip Bump, the Washington Post; Tara Dowdell. Trump and the GOP show hostility towards the press: David Zurawik, the Baltimore Sun. Controversy surrounding the new book: Co-authors Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly (“The Education of Brett Kavanaugh”). (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Mollie Hemingway; Philippe Reines; Beverly Hallberg, District Media Group; Corey Lewandowski; Emily Jashinsky, the Federalist; Jessica Tarlov. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC

60 Minutes Chanel Miller; Shaquill and Shaquem Griffin. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

SPORTS

College Football Michigan State visits Northwestern, 9 a.m. ABC; Michigan visits Wisconsin, 9 a.m. Fox; Tennessee visits Florida, 9 a.m. ESPN; Southern Mississippi visits Alabama, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Louisiana-Monroe visits Iowa State, 9 a.m. FS1; Elon visits Wake Forest, 9 a.m. FS Prime; Auburn visits Texas A&M, 12:30 p.m. CBS; Washington visits BYU, 12:30 p.m. ABC; Louisville visits Florida State, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; UCF visits Pittsburgh or Washington visits BYU, 12:30 p.m. ESPN2; SMU visits TCU, 12:30 p.m. FS1; Appalachian State visits North Carolina, 12:30 p.m. FS Prime; South Alabama visits Alabama-Birmingham, 12:30 p.m. NFL; Oregon visits Stanford, 4 p.m. ESPN; Old Dominion visits Virginia, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Oklahoma State visits Texas, 4:30 p.m. ABC; Notre Dame visits Georgia, 5 p.m. CBS; Toledo visits Colorado State, 7:15 p.m. ESPN2; UCLA visits Washington State, 7:30 p.m. ESPN

Advertisement

Baseball Regional coverage, 11 a.m. MLB; the New York Mets visit the Cincinnati Reds, 2 p.m. MLB; the Philadelphia Phillies visit the Cleveland Indians, 4 p.m. FS1; the Angels visit the Houston Astros, 4 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Colorado Rockies visit the Dodgers, 6 p.m. CW; the Colorado Rockies visit the Dodgers, 6 p.m. SportsNet L.A.; regional coverage, 7 p.m. MLB

Boxing Peter Quillin versus Alfredo Angulo in a 12-round super middleweight bout. From Bakersfield, 7:30 p.m. FS1

MLS Soccer Montreal Impacts visit the L.A. Galaxy, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet

For more sports on TV, see

the Sports section.