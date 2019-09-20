What’s on TV This Week: ‘The Masked Singer,’ Sheryl Crow, the Emmys and more

SUNDAY

And the award for worst series finale ever goes to the HBO fantasy drama … well, we won’t spoil it. You’ll just have to watch the host-less “71st Primetime Emmy Awards” to find out. 5 and 8 p.m. Fox

Ken Burns’ “Country Music” continues and then concludes, thankfully, before the rise of “bro country” in the past decade. 8 and 10 p.m. KOCE; also Mon.-Wed.

MONDAY

“The Voice” warms up for another season with Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton back at the judges table. 8 p.m. NBC; also Tue.

“Mike & Molly’’s” Billy Gardell plays a salesman and Folake Olowofoyeku is the nurse whom he hearts in the new sitcom “Bob Hearts Abishola.” 8:30 p.m. CBS

“All Rise” for Judge Lola Carmichael (“Luke Cage’s” Simone Missick) in this new L.A.-set legal drama. 9 p.m. CBS

A criminal psychologist (Tom Payne, “The Walking Dead”) just so happens to have a serial killer (Michael Sheen) for a father in the new drama “Prodigal Son.” 9 p.m. Fox

Jimmy Smits trades “L.A. Law” for “Bluff City Law” in this new legal drama about a family-run firm in Memphis. 10 p.m. NBC

If you like “The Good Doctor” you can keep the good doctor. The medical drama starring Freddie Highmore returns for Season 3. 10 p.m. ABC

TUESDAY

Cote de Pablo reprises her role as Ziva on the season premiere of "NCIS." (Erik Voake/CBS)

She’s baaack: Cote de Pablo reprises her former series role as ex-Mossad agent Ziva David on the 17th-season premiere of “NCIS.” Mark Harmon stars. 8 p.m. CBS

The “Roseanne” spinoff “The Conners” and the Lake Bell-Dax Shepard sitcom “Bless This Mess” start their sophomore seasons. 8 and 8:30 p.m. ABC

The family drama “This Is Us” is back for a fourth season. Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore star. 9 p.m. NBC

“Black-ish” begets another spin-off/prequel, “Mixed-ish,” starring Arica Himmel as the young version of Tracee Ellis Ross’ character, Bow. 9 p.m. ABC

“Empire” launches its sixth and final season. With Terrence Howard and Taraji P. Henson — but sans Jussie Smollett. 9 p.m. Fox

A small-town police chief (“Fargo’s” Allison Tolman) tries to protect a mysterious young girl (Alexa Swinton) from dark forces in the new sci-fi drama “Emergence.” With Clancy Brown. 10 p.m. ABC

WEDNESDAY

Turn, turn, turn: A new season of “Survivor” beginneth, and another season “Big Brother” endeth. 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. CBS

More famous faces compete incognito while attired in outlandish costumes in Season 2 of “The Masked Singer.” Nick Cannon hosts. 8 p.m. Fox

The new documentary “Buzz” tracks a tumultuous and transformative year in the life of Pulitzer Prize-winning “Friday Night Lights” author Buzz Bissinger. 9 p.m. HBO

After nine seasons, the Manhattan-set legal drama “Suits” ends its run. With Gabriel Macht. 9 p.m. USA

Cobie Smulders stars in the new detective drama in "Stumptown" on ABC. (Mitch Haaseth / ABC)

Robin Sparkles, P.I.: “How I Met Your Mother’s” Cobie Smulders is on the case in the new Portland-set detective drama “Stumptown.” 10 p.m. ABC

“South Park” is back with new episodes — yay! — followed by an unfortunate reboot of the telephone prank show “Crank Yankers.” 10 and 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central

The forecast calls for a 14th season of the off-color comedy “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” 10 p.m. FXX

THURSDAY

A widowed father of two (Walton Goggins, “The Shield”) tries to get back out on the dating scene in the new sitcom “The Unicorn.” 8:30 p.m. CBS

Bradley Whitford and “Pitch Perfect’s” Anna Camp work together in “Perfect Harmony” in this musical new sitcom about a small-town church choir. 8:30 p.m. NBC

The end is nigh as “The Good Place” returns for its fourth and final season. With Ted Danson and Kristen Bell. 9 p.m. NBC

“The Middle’s” Patricia Heaton is ready for “Carol’s Second Act” in this new sitcom about a retired school teacher turned med student. 9:30 p.m. CBS

“Designated Survivor’s” Kal Penn plays a disgraced city councilman helping immigrants prep for the citizenship test in the new sitcom “Sunnyside.” 9:30 p.m. NBC

A forensic psychologist and a would-be priest join forces to combat “Evil” in this new mystery drama. With Katja Herbers and “Luke Cage’s” Mike Colter. 10 p.m. CBS

Ian McShane guest stars on the season premiere of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." (Virginia Sherwood / NBC)

“Deadwood’s” Ian McShane is the bad guy — duh — on the 21st season premiere of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.” With Mariska Hargitay. 10 p.m. NBC

Snoop Dogg, Cardi B, et al., tell tales out of school in the new series “Untold Stories of Hip Hop.” 10 p.m. WE

FRIDAY

“Narcos’ ” Boyd Holbrook is on the trail of an elusive female serial killer in the new thriller “In the Shadow of the Moon.” With Michael C. Hall. Anytime, Netflix

A preppy high school student (Ben Platt) sets his sights on the highest office in the land in Ryan Murphy’s new satirical series “The Politician.” With Gwyneth Paltrow and Jessica Lange. Anytime, Netflix

“Transparent” returns for a musical two-hour finale starring Judith Light, et al., but sans original series star Jeffrey Tambor. Anytime, Amazon Prime

Ah, Bach… Host Scott Yoo digs into the 18th-century Baroque composer’s oeuvre for a new installment of “Now Hear This” on “Great Performances.” 9 p.m. KOCE

“Voces on PBS” salutes a pioneering farm worker turned labor organizer in the new episode “Adios Amor — The Search for Maria Moreno.” 10 p.m. KOCE

Sheryl Crow is joined by special guests on a new edition of "CMT Crossroads." (Brett Carlsen / Getty Images for CMT/Viacom)

Singer-songwriter Sheryl Crow shares the stage with Joe Walsh, Bonnie Raitt, Emmylou Harris, et al., on a new “CMT Crossroads.” 10 p.m. CMT

SATURDAY

“Pitch Perfect’s” Rebel Wilson is a career woman who hates rom-coms in the 2019 rom-com “Isn’t It Romantic.” With Liam Hemsworth. 8 p.m. HBO

A teen (Addison Holley) gets shipped off to a gay-conversion program by her parents, then things take an even darker turn, in the new fact-based TV movie “Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story.” 8 p.m. Lifetime

Woody Harrelson hosts and Billie Eilish performs as “Saturday Night Live” kicks off its 45th season. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC