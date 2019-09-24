Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Dance in L.A. this week: Complexions salutes David Bowie and more

Complexions Contemporary Ballet’s “Stardust”
Complexions Contemporary Ballet celebrates rock icon David Bowie in “Stardust.”
(Breeann Birr)
By Matt CooperListings Coordinator 
Sep. 29, 2019
7 AM
Share

Here is a list of dance performances in L.A. for Sept. 29-Oct. 6:

L.A. Dances Two-month festival, with three distinct programs, features classic and contemporary works by Kyle Abraham, Bella Lewitsky, Benjamin Millepied and others. L.A. Dance Project, 2245 E. Washington Blvd., L.A. Sun., Thu.-next Sun., 8 p.m.; ends Nov. 24. $45. (213) 422-8762. ladanceproject.org

Los Angeles Youth Ballet Family-friendly double bill features Prokofiev’s “Peter & the Wolf” and Cedric Dodd’s “Mixed Motions.” El Portal Theatre, 5269 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. Sun., 2 p.m. $28. (818) 508-4200. elportaltheatre.com

2019 Laguna Dance Festival Montreal’s Rubberband closes out the 15th edition of the annual showcase. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Sun., 2 p.m. $45-$100. lagunadancefestival.org

Advertisement

Complexions Contemporary Ballet SoCal premiere of company co-founder Dwight Rhoden’s topical piece “Woke,” plus an encore of the David Bowie tribute “Stardust.” Carpenter Performing Arts Center, 6200 Atherton St. Long Beach. Sat., 8 p.m. $55 and up. (562) 985-7000. carpenterarts.org

Things to do

Versa-Style Dance Company The L.A.-based hip-hop troupe performs. Smothers Theatre, Pepperdine University, 24255 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu. Sat., 8 p.m. $20-$40. (310) 506-4522. arts.pepperdine.edu

With Memories on Their Backs Voices Carry presents this site-specific work spotlighting the plight of refugees. Echo Park Lake Boathouse, 751 Echo Park Ave., L.A. Sat., 3 p.m. Free. voicescarryinc.net

Meguri: Teeming Sea, Tranquil Land CAP UCLA presents Tokyo-based all-male company Sankai Juku in a performance of Ushio Amagatsu’s Butoh-inspired meditation on time and the seasons. Royce Hall, UCLA, 10745 Dickson Court, Westwood. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $29-$74. (310) 825-2101. cap.ucla.edu

Entertainment & ArtsThings to DoArtsTheaterClassical Music
Newsletter
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter
Matt Cooper
Follow Us
Matt Cooper compiles the Los Angeles Times’ theater, classical music, dance, museum and gallery listings, and the movie openings and events & revivals listings, in addition to writing the TV This Week column and Weekend Picks. In his spare time, he enjoys seeing live theater, classical music and dance, visiting museums and galleries, going to the movies and watching TV.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement