Theater in L.A. this week: ‘Miss Saigon’ and more

Here is a list of new plays, Critics’ Choices, etc. for Sept. 29-Oct. 6. Capsule reviews are by Charles McNulty (C.M.), Philip Brandes (P.B.), F. Kathleen Foley (F.K.F.), Margaret Gray (M.G.) and Daryl H. Miller (D.H.M.).

Openings

The Bob Baker Marionettes Family-friendly puppet show. Soka Performing Arts Center, 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo. Sun., 3 p.m. $5, $15. (949) 480-4278. soka.edu

The Greatest Love of All: A Tribute to Whitney Houston Salutes the late music star. Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, 18000 Park Plaza Drive, Cerritos. Sun., 7 p.m. $50-$90. (562) 916-8500. cerritoscenter.com

Yoga Play The new female CEO of a yoga-apparel giant tries to right the company’s ship in the wake of a scandal in Dipika Guha’s comedy. Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. Sun., 5:30 p.m.; Tue.-Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 1 and 5:30 p.m.; ends Oct. 13. $45-$65; group discounts available. (949) 497-2787. lagunaplayhouse.com

Elton — The Early Years Kenny Metcalf salutes the British rocker. El Portal Theatre, 5269 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. Tue., 7:30 p.m. $35. (866) 811-4111. elportaltheatre.com

Miss Saigon Hit musical, inspired by the Puccini opera “Madame Butterfly,” about an ill-fated romance between a young Vietnamese woman and an American soldier. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Tue.-Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 1 and 6:30 p.m.; ends Oct. 13. $26 and up. (714) 556-2787. scfta.org

A Kid Like Jake A mother and father try to figure out what’s best for their gender-nonconforming 4-year-old son in the West Coast premiere of Daniel Pearle’s drama, presented by IAMA Theatre Company; with Sharon Lawrence. Carrie Hamilton Theatre, Pasadena Playhouse, 39 S. El Molino Ave., Pasadena. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 7 p.m.; ends Nov. 3. $35, $40. (323) 380-8843. iamatheatre.com

Red Thread Magician Siegfried Tieber performs in this intimate show. Pskaufman Gallery, 8th St & Werdin Pl. (subterranean space, down the alley), L.A. Thu., 8 p.m.; Fri., 8 and 10:30 p.m.; Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 4 and 7 p.m.; ends Nov. 10. $74. atlasobscura.com

Tierney Sutton & Ann Hampton Callaway: In Technicolor The duo sings favorites by Gershwin, Sondheim, Cole Porter, et al. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Thu., 8 p.m. $38-$100. (949) 854-4646. thebarclay.org

All the Leaves Are Groundlings All-new sketch show. Groundlings Theatre, 7307 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 8 and 10 p.m.; ends Nov. 23. $20; opening night only, $50. (323) 934-4747. groundlings.com

Assisted Living: The Musical One-act vaudeville-style revue about an elderly couple recalling their golden years. Scherr Forum Theatre, Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Box Office, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. Fri., 7 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7 p.m. $35, $45. (800) 745-3000. ticketmaster.com

Close to Home: The Moth in Santa Monica The popular storytelling series returns. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Fri., 7:30 p.m. $59 and up. (310) 434-3200. thebroadstage.org

The Dumb Waiter Sunscreen Theatricals stages Harold Pinter’s classic 1959 tragicomedy about two hit men awaiting the arrival of their next victim. Stages LA, 12420 Santa Monica Blvd., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 6 p.m.; ends Oct. 13. $15, $20. (800) 838–3006. brownpapertickets.com

A History of World War II: The D-Day Invasion to the Fall of Berlin Writer-performer John Fisher digs into the details of the war in Europe in this solo show. The Broadwater Black Box, 6322 Santa Monica Blvd., L.A Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Oct. 26. $15, $25. howwii-theplay.com

I Dream of Jackie 3: Jackie’s Nightmare Drag artist Jackie Cox returns in this mix of music and comedy. The Cavern Club, Casita Del Campo, 1920 Hyperion Ave., Silver Lake. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m. $20. (800) 838-3006. brownpapertickets.com

Measure for Measure Ensemble Theatre Company opens its season with Shakespeare’s dramedy about power, politics and social and sexual mores in old Vienna. The New Vic, 33 W. Victoria St., Santa Barbara. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 and 7 p.m.; ends Oct. 20. $62-$72. (805) 965-5400. etcsb.org

The Mystery of Irma Vep — A Penny Dreadful Two actors play multiple roles in Charles Ludlam’s homage to Gothic melodramas and 1930-40s fright flicks. Actors Co-op Crossley Theatre, 1760 N. Gower St., Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2:30 p.m.; ends Nov. 10. $25-$35. (323) 462-8460. ActorsCo-op.org

Night of the Living Dead Stage adaptation of George A. Romero’s 1968 zombie thriller. The Group Rep, Lonny Chapman Theatre, 10900 Burbank Blvd., North Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Nov. 10. $20, $25. (818) 763-5990. thegrouprep.com

Operation Ajax Matthew Spangler and Farshad Farahat’s fact-based drama about the CIA’s efforts to overthrow the government of Iranian prime minister Mohammad Mossadegh in 1953. Little Fish Theatre, 777 S. Centre St., San Pedro. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Oct. 27. $15-$28. (310) 512-6030. littlefishtheatre.org

Pressure L.A. Theatre Works records the U.S. premiere of David Haig’s fact-based thriller about a Scottish meteorologist who advises Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower on weather conditions before the D-Day landings during WWII. James Bridges Theater, UCLA, 235 Charles E. Young Drive, Westwood. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 3 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 4 p.m. $15-$65. (310) 827-0889. latw.org

To T or Not to T L.A. premiere of queer/transgender writer-performer D’Lo’s solo show about his personal journey. The Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Davidson/Valentini Theatre, 1125 N. McCadden Place, Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 7 p.m.; ends Oct. 27. $25. (323) 860-7300. lalgbtcenter.org

Urban Death Tour of Terror Immersive Halloween-themed theatrical attraction; contains graphic content, nudity. Zombie Joe’s Underground Theatre Group, 4850 Lankershim Blvd. North Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8, 9, 10, 10:45 and 11:30 p.m.; ends Nov. 3. $16, $20. (818) 202-4120. zombiejoes.com

Variedades: Little Central America, 1984 This multidisciplinary work uses poetry, music, dance, etc., to revisit the arrival in Los Angeles of refugees fleeing violence in war-torn Central America during the Reagan era. Echo Park United Methodist Church, 1226 N. Alvarado St., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 7 p.m. Free. RSVP at grandperformances.org

The Adventures of Peter Rabbit Storybook Theatre presents this family-friendly musical based on Beatrix Potter’s classic tale. Theatre West, 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West. L.A. Sat., 1 p.m.; ends March 22. $15. (818) 761-2203. theatrewest.org

Art Is Useless When You’re Being Mauled by a Bear A grieving woman undertakes a fantastical journey toward acceptance in Alisa Tangredi’s new drama. The Loft Ensemble, 11031 Camarillo St., North Hollywood. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 7 p.m.; ends Nov. 10. $10, $20. (818) 452-3153. loftensemble.org

The Canadians Five actors play all the roles in ​Adam Bock’s comedy about best buddies from Manitoba who receive two all-expense-paid tickets on a gay cruise; contains adult language and sexuality. South Coast Repertory, Argyros Stage, 655 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sat., next Sun., 2 and 7:45 p.m.; ends Oct. 20. $23 and up. (714) 708-5555. scr.org

The Everly Brothers Experience The Zmed Brothers and the Bird Dog Band salute the sibling pop-music duo. El Portal Theatre, 5269 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. Sat., 3 and 8 p.m. $40, $50. (866) 811-4111. elportaltheatre.com

The Fab Faux Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Abbey Road The tribute band performs the Beatles’ classic 1969 album order in its entirety, along with other favorites. Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. Sat., 8 p.m. $48 and up. (818) 677-3000. TheSoraya.org

Jimmy Webb: The Glen Campbell Years The veteran songwriter shares songs and stories. Soka Performing Arts Center, 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo. Sat., 8 p.m. $31.50-$65. (949) 480-4278. soka.edu

Mono/Poly The lives of two monogamous couples become entwined with a polyamorous triad in writer-director Brian Reynolds’ new comedy; for adults only. Odyssey Theatre Ensemble, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West L.A. Sat., 8 p.m. next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Nov. 10. $27-$37. (310) 477-2055. monopolytheplay.com

The Everly Brothers: Live at Royal Albert Hall [Revisited] Lee Lessack and Johnny Rodgers recreate the sibling duo’s 1983 reunion concert. Carpenter Performing Arts Center, 6200 Atherton St. Long Beach. Next Sun., 2 p.m. $40. (562) 985-7000. carpenterarts.org

Goosebumps the Musical: Phantom of the Auditorium Family-friendly show based on the children’s books by R.L. Stine. Chance Theater, Fyda-Mar Stage, 5522 E. La Palma Ave., Anaheim. Next Sun., 5 p.m.; ends Oct. 27. $24-$30; discounts available. (888) 455-4212. ChanceTheater.com

The Male Intellect: An Oxymoron? Robert Dubac portrays five none-too-bright characters in this solo comedy. El Portal Theatre, 5269 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. Next Sun., 3 and 7 p.m. $40, $50. (866) 811-4111. elportaltheatre.com

Where Is Your Groom? II Taleen Babayan’s sequel to her comedy about an Armenian American family; performed in English with some Armenian. Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Next Sun., 6 p.m. $20-$50. (818) 243-2539. alextheatre.org

Critics’ Choices

Andy Warhol’s Tomato In this deftly staged debut, Vince Melocchi’s two-hander imagines an encounter in 1946 Pittsburgh between 18-year old Warhol (only an aspiring commercial artist at that point) and a blue-collar barkeep harboring secret dreams of becoming a writer. Carefully researched factual accuracy notwithstanding, the play isn’t so much a biographical portrait as a touching exploration of cultural division bridged by a fundamental human need to create. (P.B.) Pacific Resident Theatre, 703 Venice Blvd., Venice. Sun., 7 p.m.; Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m. ends Oct. 27. $25-$34. (310) 822-8392. pacificresidenttheatre.com

Fefu and Her Friends There are many reasons to recommend the new production of María Irene Fornés’ feminist theater classic, but chief among them is the rarity of this opportunity. This is play that’s taught more often than it’s performed — mostly because of the logistical difficulties it poses. Long before immersive theater was a trend, Fornés was experimenting with the form by having the middle section of “Fefu” take place in four different rooms. The audience breaks up into groups, with each group taking turns eavesdropping on a different set of characters. Director Denise Blasor handles this challenge ingeniously in a production that, fittingly for a work on the necessity of female community as a corrective to patriarchal culture, is distinguished by its teamwork. (C.M.) Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West L.A. Ends Sun., 2 p.m. $32-$37. (310) 477-2055.OdysseyTheatre.com

The Gin Game Real-life husband and wife Alan Blumenfeld and Katherine James illuminate the darker loneliness and desperation beneath the comedy in D.L. Coburn’s deceptively simple two-hander, providing an opportunity to see two of L.A.’s most accomplished actors at the top of their game. (P.B.) Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum, 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga. Ends Sun., 1 p.m. $10-$38; ages 4 and under, free. (310) 455-3723. theatricum.com

Moby Dick — Rehearsed Director Ellen Geer and a cast of 19 imaginatively bring to life Orson Welles’ 1955 adaptation of Herman Melville’s philosophical whaling novel, constructing the Pequod of little more than a bit of rope and sending it into the rolling Atlantic. The ghostly title cetacean isn’t physically manifested, but we see it nevertheless in the wonder and terror in the actors’ eyes. (D.H.M.) Ends Sun., 4 p.m. $10-$42; 4 and under, free. (310) 455-3723. theatricum.com

Witch Jen Silverman’s delightful and provocative “riff” on a Jacobean tragicomedy, “The Witch of Edmonton,” opens the Geffen Playhouse’s 2019/2020 season, starring Maura Tierney in the title role of Elizabeth Sawyer, whom the villagers believe (wrongly) to be a witch. The devil, a smooth-talking salesman, happens to be in the area, shopping for souls in a dysfunctional noble family. He approaches Elizabeth with a pitch, assuming she’ll jump at the chance to take revenge on her accusers. When she hesitates, he’s intrigued, and the two develop an unexpected rapport, hanging out all night talking about the big issues — gender roles, the meaning of life, and whether human society will ever get any better or whether it might be time to toss it out and start again. Silverman’s zingy script gives the design team and the lively, charming cast endless opportunities to amuse. (M.G.) Geffen Playhouse, Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater, 10886 Le Conte Ave., Westwood. Ends Sun., 2 and 7 p.m. $30-$130. (310) 208-5454. geffenplayhouse.org