Classical music in L.A. this week: ‘Game of Thrones’ and more

Here is a list of classical music performances in L.A. for Sept. 29-Oct. 6:

The Gurdjieff Ensemble As part of its first U.S. tour, the group pays tribute to Armenian composer and ethnomusicologist Komitas Vardapet. AGBU Vatche & Tamar Manoukian Performing Arts Center, 2495 E. Mountain St., Pasadena. Sun., 7 p.m. $50-$150. agbupac.org

LACMA’s Sundays Live The LACMA series returns, in a new location, with harpist Marcia Dickstein, the Debussy Trio and friends playing works by Debussy and Arnold Bax. St. James’ in the City, 3903 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234. lacma.org

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra: Welcome Jaime! New music director Jaime Martín leads the orchestra in Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7, the world premiere of Andrew Norman’s “Begin,” and Berlioz’ “Les nuits d’été” featuring mezzo soprano Anne Sofie von Otter. Royce Hall, UCLA, 10745 Dickson Court, Westwood. Sun., 7 p.m. $31 and up. (213) 622-7001. laco.org

O Fortuna! Pacific Symphony, Pacific Chorale, et al., perform Orff’s “Carmina Burana.” Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., 3 p.m. $25 and up. (714) 755-5799. PacificSymphony.org

Space Odyssey Dilijan Chamber Music Series presents works by Britten, Haydn, Sharafyan and Britten. Colburn School, Zipper Hall, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 3 p.m. $15-$75. (818) 500-9997. larkmusicalsociety.org

Visions and Prophesies L.A. Master Chorale conductor Grant Gershon is joined by his wife, soprano Elissa Johnston, for contemporary vocal works by L.A.’s composers. Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$30. (626) 683-6801. BostonCourtPasadena.org

Glendale Noon Concerts The Carl Maria Von Weber Clarinet Quintet performs. Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave., Glendale. Wed., 12:10 p.m. Free. (818) 244-7241. glendalenoonconcerts.blogspot.com

La Bohème LA Opera presents Komische Oper Berlin’s production of the Puccini classic about young artists in 19th-century Paris; in Italian with English supertitles; contains adult content and brief nudity. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Wed., 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $24 and up. (213) 972-8001. LAOpera.org

Simply Three String trio puts a classical spin on contemporary pop hits. Smothers Theatre, Pepperdine University, 24255 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu. Wed., 7:30 p.m. $20-$40. (310) 506-4522. arts.pepperdine.edu

Camerata Pacifica Beethoven’s String Quartet in A Minor and Schubert’s Piano Sonata in B-flat Major. Zipper Hall, The Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Thu., 8 p.m. Also at Music Academy of the West, Hahn Hall, 1070 Fairway Road, Santa Barbara. Fri., 7:30 p.m.; and Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St. Ventura. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $58. (805) 884-8410. cameratapacifica.org (Also in San Marino, Oct. 8)

Dudamel Conducts Gershwin & Copland Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil open the orchestra’s new season with Barber’s “Knoxville: Summer of 1915” featuring soprano Julia Bullock, Gershwin’s Concerto in F featuring pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet, Previn’s “ Can Spring Be Far Behind?” and Copland’s “Appalachian Spring” Suite. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$232. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

Quinteto Astor Piazzolla This tango ensemble founded by the late Argentine composer performs. Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. Thu., 3 p.m. $36 and up. (818) 677-3000. TheSoraya.org

Yanni The pianist and multi-instrumentalist performs. Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Thu., 8 p.m. $75.50-$225. (818) 243-2539. alextheatre.org. Also at Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, 18000 Park Plaza Drive, Cerritos. Fri., 8 p.m. $70-$95. (562) 916-8500. cerritoscenter.com

Ballades and Narratives Piano Spheres’ Mark Robson performs. Boston Court Pasadena, 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. Fri., 8 p.m. $20-$30. (626) 683-6801. BostonCourtPasadena.org

First Fridays at First! Violinist Joanna Lee & Friends from the Los Angeles Ensemble perform. First Lutheran Church, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance. Fri., 12:15 p.m. (310) 316-5574. palosverdes.com

St. Matthew’s Music Guild Season opener features Beethoven’s Symphony No. 8, Cherubini’s Overture to “Faniska” and Bruch’s Violin Concerto No. 1 featuring Movses Pogossian. St. Matthew’s Church, 1031 Bienveneda Ave., Pacific Palisades. Fri., 8 p.m. $35. (310) 573-7422. MusicGuildOnline.org

Delirium Musicum Chamber Ensemble Program includes Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons,” Philip Glass’ “Echorus” and Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 10. Nichols Canyon Music, 2330 Nichols Canyon Road, Hollywood.Fri., 8 p.m. $20. (800) 838-3006. brownpapertickets.com. Also at Pasadena Presbyterian Church, 585 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Sat., 7:30 p.m. Free. deliriummusicum.com

Falling Brightwork newmusic presents this music-theater work based on the poetry of James Dickey. Sat., 8 p.m. $20-$30. (626) 683-6801. BostonCourtPasadena.org

Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience: Music by Ramin Djawadi Immersive event features score selections from the HBO fantasy drama. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Sat., 8 p.m. $29 and up. (800) 745-3000. ticketmaster.com

Havasi The pianist-composer performs. Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Sat., 4 and 8 p.m. $55-$110. (818) 243-2539. alextheatre.org

Joshua Roman & Connor Hanick Cellist Roman and pianist Hanick play works by Bach, Beethoven, Schnittke and Arvo Pärt. The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Bram Goldsmith Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $39-$99. (310) 746-4000. TheWallis.org

A Portrait of Seventeenth Century London Period instrument ensemble Tesserae Baroque plays music by Purcell, Blow, Tompkins and Locke. All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 504 N. Camden Drive, Beverly Hills. Sat., 8 p.m. $25, $35; students and 17 and under, free. tesseraebaroque.org

San Diego Symphony Venezuelan conductor Rafael Payare makes his debut as music director with Mahler’s Symphony No. 5. Copley Symphony Hall, 750 B St., San Diego. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $23-$85. (619) 235-0804. sandiegosymphony.org

25th Anniversary Salute New West Symphony opens its season with Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Scheherazade” and Corigliano’s “Salute,” plus Gershwin’s Concerto in F featuring improvisations by the Marcus Roberts Trio. Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, Kavli Theatre, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. Sat., 7:30 p.m. Rancho Campana Performing Arts Center, 4235 Mar Vista Drive, Camarillo. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $30-$120. (866) 776-8400. newwestsymphony.org

Vicente Chamber Orchestra All-Beethoven program features the composer’s Symphony No. 4, “Coriolan” Overture and the Triple Concerto featuring violinist Anne Akiko Meyers, cellist Julian Schwarz and pianist Wendy Chen. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $15, $40. vicentechamberorchestra.com

Classical Dreams The Viano String Quartet performs. Boston Court Pasadena, 70 N. Mentor Ave. Pasadena. Next Sun, 2 p.m. $20-$30. (626) 683-6801. BostonCourtPasadena.org

The Hanson-Koobs Chamber Music Series LA Phil violinist and concertmaster Martin Chalifour, et al., perform Schubert’s String Quartet in D Minor, “Death and the Maiden,” and more. La Sierra University, Troesh Conference Center, Zapara School of Business, 4500 Riverwalk Parkway, Riverside. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $5-$15. (951) 785-2036. lasierra.edu

LACMA’s Sundays Live Members of the Capitol Ensemble play string quartets by Schumann and Ravel. St. James’ in the City, 3903 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234. lacma.org

Le Salon de Musiques The intimate chamber-music series opens its 10th season with “Luminous Vienna,” a program of works for piano and strings by Beethoven, Mozart, Handel and Haydn. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 5th Floor Salon, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $45, $95. (310) 498-0257. lesalondemusiques.com

Sunday Afternoon Concerts in the Dome Mozart and Brahms quintets for clarinet and strings, with clarinetist Pierre Génisson, cellist Cécilia Tsan, et al. Mount Wilson Observatory, L.A. Oct. 6. Next Sun., 3 and 5 p.m. $50. www.mtwilson.edu